Extraordinary Hubris

If you thought this article might be about Tesla, you're probably right, but I don't even know where to begin with that story right now.

It sounded so much differently just eight trading days ago. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its latest quarterly results after the close on July 26 that disappointed expectations. A primary concern among investors was the projected decline in user growth attributed at least in part to the fallout from Cambridge Analytica, which involved the mishandling of data associated with up to 87 million of its users. The stock price tumbled more than -20% in response to the news. But all of this worry about future growth is so July 2018. For while on one hand the company talks about its long-term effort to improve the security of the user data on its platform, at the same time it is out sniffing for even more sensitive data to collect.

That was fast. Remember all of the handwringing about the $120 billion in Facebook shareholder value that was wiped away literally overnight at the end of July? No worries, as it turns out, as the stock price successfully held a key support level and has been surging higher ever since. Already, it has reclaimed its 200-day moving average support while recouping nearly $60 billion of lost market value. Nothing to see here, apparently. Carry on.

Let me give you a hand with that. From the “you can’t make this stuff up” department, The Wall Street Journalearlier this week had two front page articles online that featured this same company whose stock price is on the mend. The first was entitled Tech Firms, Embattled Over Privacy, Warm To Federal Regulators. The opening paragraph of the article says it all.

“U.S. tech companies, battered over their handling of consumers’ personal data, are hoping to get ahead of the public and legal fallout by working with policy makers to help shape potential new federal privacy legislation.”

Let’s put it differently. If you can’t make the rules go away, use your position and influence to “shape” the rules instead. I’m sure companies like Facebook are going to go particularly hard on themselves when working to put these new rules together, right? Got it.

For the love of money. The second WSJ article that was even more eyebrow raising was entitled Facebook to Banks: Give Us Our Data, We’ll Give You Our Users. Once again, the title and opening paragraph just about say it all (allow me to insert in advance for you the same gasp that I breathed when first reading this article).

“The social-media giant has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as part of an effort to offer new services to users.”

GASP. The article goes on to state the following.

“Data privacy is a sticking point in the banks’ conversations with Facebook, said people familiar with the matter.”

Umm, ya think? “Sticking point”? I would have thought this would be an absolute non-starter, but such is the world in which are apparently living in 2018. But if you want to take a sample poll about how Americans might feel if their banks decided to share their customer data with Facebook, just take a few minutes to read the over 900 comments on this article. To say that readers had an almost universally scathing response to the idea is an understatement.

I get why they are doing it. The motivation is right there in the financial statements of the company.

“We generate substantially all of our revenue from selling advertising placements to marketers.”

--Facebook Inc. Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017

Having access to user data that they can then leverage with interested advertisers is exclusively how Facebook’s bread gets butter. Thus, the more data they obtain on their users, the more powerful they become as an unrivaled marketing force. It is what helps drive their robust +40% year over year revenue growth, their remarkably plump 39% net income margins, and robust free cash flow generation.

The remarkable hubris of it all. But the fact that Facebook would think that now is even a remotely good time in the immediate wake of the Cambridge Analytica situation to have discussions with banks about sharing their customer data is astounding. The fact that they are doing so at the same time that they are helping “shape” legislation in Washington about privacy legislation tumbles into the realm of troubling. The fact that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of a company in Facebook that continues to go to great lengths to gather any and all information about its users, is widely speculated as becoming a potential U.S. Presidential candidate in 2020 begins to teeter on the brink of scary.

It seems that the Europeans may definitely be on to something with their recently implemented General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), for when we have to learn from the financial media that Facebook is trolling your local bank to gather more information about you, some of the rules seem like they need a tweaking.

About those rules. The increasing market reach and voice of Facebook in 2018 raises critical questions in and of themselves. Consider the following.

When I graduated from College back in the mid-1990s, I went to work in antitrust. My first major project involved exploring the application of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cross-ownership rules in various metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) across the United States. These rules were intended to ensure that a diversity of voices and opinions existed in each market and so that one single ownership group did not obtain a disproportionately large voice that it could have undue influence on public opinion.

The FCC cross-ownership rules were put into place in 1975, which was long before not only Facebook but Mark Zuckerberg himself were a mere glimmer in the eyes of his parents and the public. And while the review to revise some of these rules (such as the rule prohibiting the same company from owning both a local TV station and newspaper in the same market) was undertaken in November 2017, many of these rules are set to remain in place today. Included among them is the following:

“The National TV Ownership rule does not limit the number of TV stations a single entity may own nationwide so long as the station group collectively reaches no more than 39 percent of all U.S.” --FCC Broadcast Ownership Rules

One very remarkably loud and wide reaching voice. I could go into further detail about the ownership restrictions that the FCC will maintain even after the proposed revisions go into place, but the above excerpt says enough.

Let’s get right down to it. If you own television stations, which are fragmented all across the country in various MSAs of all shapes and sizes, your collective station group can reach no more than 39% of the entire United States.

Now let’s consider Facebook in the same context. If you own a social media company that is the fifth largest company in the country that is becoming a primary source of advertising for business and consumers (and politics and . . .) in national, regional and local markets that can be targeted down to the zip code with more than $40 billion in ad sales in 2017 and is on track for more than $50 billion this calendar year (not to mention the more subtle marketing that goes on each and every day through unpaid channels), you are subject to no ownership restrictions whatsoever. None.

And when this single social media platform is reaching 68% of the entire United States according to a Pew Research Center study through Facebook alone, this is an incredibly powerful and concentrated voice (and this is 2016 user data!). Add on the fact that Facebook also has 35% of Americans using its Instagram service (again 2016 user data), and this only adds to the extraordinary voice concentration in one single platform.

And when this single social media platform is collecting any and all data it can legally get its hands on about its users, it exponentially compounds the micro targeting influence of this voice versus fragmented station groups that have to rely on independent research data to try and guess at their audience at any given point in time. This is a huge difference.

Why could this possibly matter? Just go back to the circumstances surrounding the Cambridge Analytica situation. Whether you favored or opposed the associated outcomes, this is potentially just the tip of the iceberg of what can take place as a result of a highly concentrated and powerful voice.

Investment implications. On the surface, all of this is a very compelling and powerful endorsement of the long Facebook investment thesis. Put simply, Facebook when it comes to advertising makes the 800-pound gorilla look like a pipsqueak (so does Google for that matter, which is why they are two of the top five market cap companies in the U.S.).

But that Facebook commands such a large and powerful voice is also what may ultimately prove to be its undoing at the end of the day. For as the public response to recent scandals as well as the comment section to the Wall Street Journal article cited above highlight, what Wall Street and Main Street like are very different things. For example, according to an Axios/Survey Monkey poll conducted in March, Facebook had a 48% favorable rating versus 43% unfavorable. That’s less than half the country that likes the platform, versus nearly half that are turning against it. If discontent like this sticks or starts to become more pronounced, it might not only serve to cause future revenue growth to decelerate even further if not turn negative, the government may get more involved in far more disruptive ways than simply inviting Facebook to Washington to help “shape” regulatory policy. And if an economic recession or the onset of a new bear market cause investors to sour on the shares of the social media giant, then all bets are off on what might happen next.

So stay long Facebook for now, as the current bull market FAANG fest rages on. But know that all great stories eventually come to an end, as the same forces behind this tremendous growth story is also in many respects one of the greatest risks to its intermediate-term to long-term outlook. Put simply, it may very well be the victim of its own success before it’s all said and done.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.