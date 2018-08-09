Equity CEFs: Relative Valuation Says Make These Swaps

If you believe that relative valuations will come into play even on just similar CEFs in the value space, I would recommend swapping out of these two funds and buying NFJ.

I should first say that my positive stance on the AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy fund (NFJ), $12.95 market price, $14.80 NAV, -12.5% discount, 6.95% current market yield, has not really been very rewarding so far, but when you compare NFJ to other value oriented CEFs, it looks like a steal here.

Now NFJ has not been a great performer over the last several years but I wouldn't necessarily hold that against the portfolio managers who invest according to the fund's strict investment policy. In fact, if you look at AllianzGI's other equity and convertible CEF, the AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income fund (NIE), $23.15 market price, $24.47 NAV, -5.4% discount, 6.6% current market yield, you'll see that NIE has been one of the star performers among all equity CEFs over the last few years.

But what's interesting is that NIE and NFJ have almost identical holdings when it comes to the convertible portion of their portfolios (roughly 30%) but its their stock holdings and use of options that are very different. NIE is much more growth oriented and sells very little options against its portfolio whereas NFJ is much more value oriented and sells a much higher percentage of options against its equity positions.

This makes NFJ a lot more defensive and a lot more boring actually while NIE has been a superstar with top holdings that include Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT). This outperformance has been going on for several years and is something I wrote about many times here on Seeking Alpha starting in 2013 when I was telling investors to swap out of NFJ and into NIE. That was back when NIE was trading at a much wider discount (try -13% to -14%) than NFJ but was laying the foundation for a turnaround.

And what a turnaround NIE has made. NIE has even been beating the S&P 500 on a one-year (shown below) and three-year total return performance basis which includes dividends for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). That has not been easy for any equity CEF to do and remember NIE and NFJ hold a large percentage of their portfolios in convertible securities.

So am I telling you now to swap out of NIE and into NFJ? Nope, I still like NIE even though I made the mistake of recommending NFJ over NIE last year due to their flip-flop in valuations finally and what I thought would be the start of a better period for value funds. I obviously was too soon in that call but I do believe the stars are starting to align better for funds like NFJ.

Relative Valuation Says Make These Swaps Instead

But what I am telling you is that on a relative valuation basis, NFJ has become a lot more attractive than some other value focused funds, some of which trade at premium valuations but haven't even had as good of NAV performance this year as NFJ.

I mean, why should the Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite fund (DIAX), $19.19 market price (real time), $18.86 NAV, 1.75% premium, 6.5% current market yield, get to trade at a premium valuation when its NAV can't even keep up with its benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average?

DIAX's NAV is up only 2.3% YTD whereas the DJIA is up 4.6%. NFJ's NAV is up 3.5% YTD but at least it trades at a -12.3% discount. What this means is that NFJ actually has a higher market yield than DIAX but has a lower NAV yield. Those are both advantages to NFJ.

You can see this in the table below which compares the YTD statistics for NFJ and DIAX, two value oriented option income funds that would correlate to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) than any of the other major market averages. And just for good measure, I've thrown in the Delaware Investors Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $12.60 market price, $11.69 NAV, 7.8% premium, 9.2% current market yield, as well. DDF is another value focused fund (though uses a leveraged income strategy of both stocks and bonds) that I wrote about on Monday questioning whether it will be able to support its new 10% NAV distribution policy going forward since it also has a lagging NAV. Here's that article, Equity CEFs: Liberty & Independence In A Delaware CEF.

YTD Statistics For NFJ, DDF, DIAX Compared To DIA

So why do DDF and DIAX get to trade at premium valuations despite lagging NAVs? Simply because both funds raised their distributions earlier this year (DIAX also raised in 2017) and investors figure if they are raising their distributions, they must be doing something right.

That will eventually become a money-losing conclusion in my opinion. If DDF's total return NAV is 2.3% YTD and it has to cover a 10% NAV yield now, you can see it will eventually start bleeding NAV, and since the fund's monthly distribution is based on the preceding three-month average NAV, it won't be long until DDF's monthly distribution starts coming down. Mark my words on that.

It amazes me that investors, particularly institutional investors, don't see this or don't react to this, but that's why I am recommending swapping out of DDF and DIAX here and into NFJ. Now I admit, NFJ has not had a very good longer term track record when you look at the far right columns in the table above going back to the end of 2011.

But that's history and what matters is how NFJ is positioned now. Already, the portfolio managers of both NIE and NFJ have upped the percentage of convertible securities in their respective portfolios from 20% in NFJ at the beginning of the year to 29% in the most current portfolio breakdown while NIE has gone from 24% to 32%. Remember, both funds have the same convertible securities in similar weightings and if you throw in AllianzGI's Diversified Income & Convertible fund (ACV) into the mix, which is much more heavily weighted in convertibles. You can see that it's not the convertible portion of the portfolios which is causing NFJ's pain since both NIE and ACV are doing just fine.

So why do I think NFJ will turn it around now? Well first off, a larger weighting in convertibles will help. Second, there's not much expectation for NFJ from investors as seen in this one-year Premium/Discount chart. In fact, I would say most investors have given up on NFJ.

This chart is about as ugly as it gets for a fund in a bull market, and when you compare NFJ's Premium/Discount chart to DIAX and DDF's, you wonder who has the better NAV performance so far this year.

DIAX's 1-Year Premium/Discount Chart

DDF's 1-Year Premium/Discount Chart

With NFJ having the lowest NAV yield to cover and by far the lowest valuation of these three CEFs, do you think comparative valuation might come into play now that NFJ has the better NAV performance? Even if you think these funds are not really that comparable, you have to admit, the valuation difference and the positive and negative sentiment toward these funds is extreme.

Conclusion

Is it NFJ's turn finally to outperform at market price? NFJ is a very large CEF at $1.4 billion in assets so it's not exactly an unknown among investors. A couple things will have to fall into place for NFJ to turn it around. First, value sectors are going to have to outperform growth sectors. Yes, not all value CEFs have suffered the travails of NFJ, but then not all value funds have stuck with their investment policy and include FAANG stocks and other growth creep stocks just to keep up with the markets. NFJ owns AAPL, Cisco (CSCO) and Intel (INTC) in the technology space and that's about it.

Second, a more defensive market that doesn't go up every day will help NFJ's option sleeve as well. And third, investors have to realize that equity CEFs can fall in and out of favor well ahead of a fundamental change in a fund's NAV direction, so just because investors have fallen in love with funds that have raised their distributions and have discounted funds that have cut, doesn't mean the seeds have not been sown for a change of leadership, and eventually a change in relative valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFJ, NIE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.