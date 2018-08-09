Tesla: What Is Elon Musk Up To?

Tuesday turned out to be a dramatic day for Tesla (TSLA) shareholders as Elon Musk tweeted about taking the company private at $420 per share. I'm sure my readers wanted to hear my thoughts on Wednesday, but with beautiful weather I took a day off to scramble across 36 holes. However, I'm here now to provide my thoughts on the issue and what investors should focus on now.

Many questions arose regarding the potential funding for the deal. Elon Musk said "funding secured", but no banks are yet lined up for loans and no funding plan has been outlined so far. My initial reaction was in regards to my latest Tesla article that examined the debt situation. Starting this month, Tesla has about $2.1 billion coming due by the end of Q2 2018, and there are questions about how Tesla will pay off these debts, whether it will/can refinance, etc. One thing that I've been watching is the 2019 convertible notes, detailed in the 10-K filing as such:

In March 2014, we issued $800.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due in March 2019. In April 2014, we issued an additional $120.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2019 Notes. Each $1,000 of principal of these notes is initially convertible into 2.7788 shares of our common stock, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of $359.87 per share, subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of specified events. Holders of these notes may elect to convert on or after December 1, 2018 for the 2019 Notes.

Getting those bondholders to convert to equity would be a huge win for Tesla's balance sheet. Although it would mean some dilution, that would be almost a billion of debt wiped away if everyone converted. Given where Tesla's 2025 bonds are currently trading, refinancing likely would come at a 6% or higher rate, which would seem to add at least $15 million or so in extra quarterly interest expenses. Also, note that bondholders can convert this December, which would make the end of year balance sheet look better if they do.

My second thought was that Elon Musk is trying to hide something or at least shift the narrative. In this case, it would be that the second half of the year may not work out as well as hoped. When you factor in items like Chinese tariffs, the loss of EV incentives in Ontario, Canada, and poor vehicle service around the globe, maybe Model 3 and/or S/X production and delivery targets cannot be met. July estimates show a troubling picture for Tesla's top end vehicles, and remember that the company needs growth of around 2,000 units to hit its 100,000 forecast for the year.

(Source: teslastats.no, TMC Europe tracker, InsideEvs monthly scorecard. *Norway MTD is through first 8 days of August for respective year.)

Between these estimates and the slow start for Norway in August, Tesla is down almost 700 units so far. Don't forget that there were a few massive delivery months in that country in the second half of 2017, so there is a tough comparison period. The InsideEvs monthly scorecard also had a very low estimate for Model 3 deliveries in July, given what we know about in-transit vehicles at the end of Q2 plus expected production in that month.

Google trends also show "Tesla refund" as an increasing search item seen below, indicating that consumers around the globe may be tired of waiting. Tesla's Model 3 website now shows a 5-8 month delivery estimate for the standard battery version, putting the vehicle out of customer's hands until early 2019. That's a problem in the US with tax credits being slashed.

(Source: Google search trends, seen here)

Elon Musk may have been trying to set a floor in Tesla shares, but did he play his hand wrong? At Tuesday's close around $380, shares were only $40 from the supposed go-private price, but they were $90 above the close from July 30th. If the goal was to chase away the shorts, well, the risk/reward ratio may now favor the short side. If $420 is the peak, but perhaps $0 is the bottom if Tesla were to go bankrupt, you may see more people come in on the short side of the trade now, thinking that their losses would be limited to just $40 a share, with several times that amount in potential gains if Tesla shares crash.

Whether or not the deal goes through, it is something that won't be resolved anytime soon. Regardless of what happens with the SEC, Tesla will be in the spotlight, which as the company states in its filings is how it generates most of its publicity and business. Only Elon Musk knows what the end game is here, but if it is just to distract from missing more targets or to get bondholders to convert, then he might have actually emboldened the short crowd.

