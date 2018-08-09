Bausch Health Cos.: Buy-And-Hold And Options Strategies

What Happened?

Bausch Health Companies (BHC), formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals, reported Q2 earnings earlier this week, and it clearly impressed Wall Street. The stock surged as high as 10%, before retreating 5%, and there could be much more to go, for reasons discussed in this article.

Here is a look at what VRX shares are doing now:

BHC data by YCharts

Why?

Interestingly, BHC shares increased after earnings even though total revenues fell 4.7% to $2.128 billion and loss per share fell to -$2.49. Specifically, BHC experienced a decline in revenue in multiple business segments (see Ortho Dermatologics at $142 million (-11%) and Diversified Products $336 million (-8%). Nevertheless, Wall Street was impressed by the results. Here's why.

Despite a decline in revenues and negative earnings, Wall Street clearly believes that BHC produced strong results for Q2. The silver lining in the results is the steady organic growth of Salix at $441 million (+14%) and Bausch + Lomb International at $1.209 billion (+4%). The combined organic growth of these business segments was 6% during the quarter as compared to 2Q17. BHC has indicated that it expects organic growth in these segments to continue steadily increasing with additional uptake. BHC has also seen success with XIFAXAN, with revenues increasing to $294 million, up from $275 million in 1Q18. This steady increase is likely to continue. Furthermore, BHC has targeted a doubling in revenue in Ortho Dermatologics over the next five years, and, more importantly, it has set its sights on generating more than $1 billion of annualized revenues within the same period.

Organic growth is highly important to BHC. BHC has accumulated significant debt over the years, and requires revenue growth to ensure that it remains current on its debt payments. Accordingly, it is imperative that BHC continues to make significant strides to refinance and repay its debts while maintaining a steadily increasing revenue stream manifested in organic growth in its core business segments. BHC's debt this quarter of $25.429 billion represents a significant decline from previous levels. BHC has been able to refinance many of its debts and significantly extend their maturities. As of August 7, the first of BHC's debt obligations will mature in 2021 ($2.525 billion), which it should be in a position to repay absent a negative event. As a result of BHC's robust debt repayment program, BHC is positioned to continue growing its major business segments largely unencumbered until 2021, and investors should continue reaping the benefits.

Aside from news of organic revenue growth and substantial debt reduction, Wall Street appeared encouraged by the fact that adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) amounted to $868 million, and that BHC raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range. With such results, short sellers should begin to realize that the management team of BHC is executing properly.

Conclusion

BHC's latest earnings report confirms why I continue to maintain a position in the stock around the $16/share level. I plan to accumulate shares on any significant drop in share price. In transacting in BHC stock, however, more conservative investors might consider a covered call options strategy. Anyone who follows BHC knows that the stock is susceptible to extreme volatility. That is why BHC call and put options premiums are pretty substantial at any given time. Thus, given the amount of premium an investor can receive up front, a covered call on BHC could be ideal for a more conservative investor.

In order to implement a covered call options strategy, one must purchase or already own at least 100 shares of BHC. One options contract reflects the ability to purchase or sell (i.e., control) 100 shares. In implementing the strategy, it is essential to consider your own investment objectives. Generally, if you want downside protection, it will come at the expense of a certain amount of upside potential. The more downside protection you desire, the less upside potential will be available. For example, the January 17 2020 35 strike offers a call premium of $2.39 as of this writing. The stock is currently trading around $23.85. This means that you can receive $239 per contract up front by selling a call at that strike, with the potential to gain approximately $11.15/share (representing the difference between the strike price ($35) and the current price of the stock should you choose to purchase 100 shares at current market value for BHC). The premium you receive provides $2.39/share in downside protection. Of course, you can always cover your call before January 17 2020 if BHC declines and potentially stand to make a small return. If BHC does not rise to $35/share by that date, however, you keep the premium and maintain possession of the shares under contract. You can always sell another call option at the same strike when the premium for it rises following an increase in stock price. Break even price on the option around current levels is $37.39/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.