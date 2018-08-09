Tesla: How Much Cash Should It Realistically Secure?

This report provides an analysis of how securing the funds required for a buyout may pan out.

The paper shows that the amount of cash that needs to be raised for a buyout is substantially less than $70B.

On August 7th, 2018, Elon Musk indicated through a tweet that he is planning to take the company private at $420, and that the funding is “secured” for this transaction.

Paper Thesis:

My research showed me that Tesla (TSLA) going private at $420 is a very viable alternative, and that, regardless of the fundamentals of the company, it will most likely happen very soon.

Tesla Ownership Structure:

The general public owns just over 16% of Tesla, making it a highly popular stock among retail investors. The remaining 84% is broken down by institutions (59%), individual insiders, basically Elon Musk, (20%) and public companies, basically Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (5%).

Source: Simply Wall Street, March 14, 2018

Based on this ownership structure, the amount of funds required to be secured for a buyout will be $70B only if all the investors choose to receive $420 for their shares. This is not a realistic assumption, and many investors will choose to remain as holders of a private company. The amount required for a buyout depends on which investors will remain as shareholders, and which investors will take the $420.

Speculation: I am expecting that the $420 will be sweetened with certain options or right offerings for investors who choose to remain as private company shareholders; this sweetener will also provide relatively cheap means of raising capital in the future. I am not sure how much the term or the strike price of this offering would be, but I would expect it to be for a three to five year term with a strike price that is closer to $500. Depending on the value you attribute to the company volatility, this offering my hold a substantial value for investors who decide to remain with the private company.

At a minimum, 16% of the $70B ($11B) needs to be secured to buy out the general public (non-institutional investors). At a maximum, we will assume that insiders will remain as private company shareholders, and the remaining 80% of the $70B ($56B) needs to be secured for all the other shareholders.

What prompted this analysis?

The news came out yesterday, and I started looking at the comments on SeekingAlpha and other blogs. Most of the shorts were talking about the impossibility of securing $70B, which I did not think was an appropriate number (the range of funds that need to be secured is between $11B and $56B). On the other hand, many of the longs were on the sidelines waiting to see what will happen.

At that point, I started researching Tesla’s ownership to get a better understanding of where the shareholders stand. My research showed me that Tesla going private at $420 is a very viable alternative, and that, regardless of the fundamentals of the company, it will most likely happen very soon.

Who holds the balance of the decision?

The difference between $56B (upper limit of the range of the funds to be secured) and $11B (lower limit of the range of the funds to be secured) is the ownership held by public companies and institutional investors. We will now study each of these categories independently, and see what they may potentially do.

Corporate Investors:

The largest company (non-institutional investor) that owns Tesla shares is the Chinese Tencent (almost all of Tesla’s corporate ownership of 5%). Tencent (TCEHY) is the second largest Chinese company with about $450B of capitalization. 40% of Tencent's revenue comes through games, and it has yet to monetize its one billion WeChat users more effectively. Tencent is profitable and distributes dividends. Tencent also has the history of holding on to the shares that they buy, and they have a huge portfolio of many public companies. Because of the large number of public companies that they invest in, owning Tencent has similarities to owning a mutual fund or an ETF.

Elon Musk just came back from China, and the announcement of going private is too much of a coincidence that it is not related to his meetings in China with Tencent management.

Speculation: Elon Musk floated the idea of going private when he met with Tencent executives in China and got their commitment that they would not opt to sell their shares at $420. This represents approximately $4B of “secured funding”. Elon Musk might have also received a commitment for further investments from Tencent and other Chinese investors during his visit.

Institutional Investors:

This takes us to the institutional investors. Following are the top ten institutional investors and the changes that they have undertaken in their Tesla holdings as per the most recent quarterly 13F filings. We will review the status of the top three institutional investors holding 43 million shares which represents 40% of the institutional shares (106 million shares) and 25% of the overall shares (171 million shares).

Owner Name Date Shares Held Change Change (%) Ownership (%) T ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC 03/31/2018 15,625,798 4,834,306 45% 9% FMR LLC 03/31/2018 14,214,496 -2,483,796 -15% 8% BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO 06/30/2018 13,171,801 395,727 3% 8% VANGUARD GROUP INC 03/31/2018 7,123,666 174,858 3% 4% BLACKROCK INC. 03/31/2018 6,053,414 435,441 8% 4% CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS 03/31/2018 4,449,216 1,419,413 47% 3% JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC 06/30/2018 4,332,187 1,089,377 34% 3% BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ 06/30/2018 3,308,742 -109,329 -3% 2% STATE STREET CORP 03/31/2018 2,488,466 -44,907 -2% 1% BAMCO INC /NY/ 03/31/2018 1,657,488 45,437 3% 1%

Source: Nasdaq as of August 8, 2018 and further calculations and formatting by the author

T. Rowe Price owns about 9% of Tesla’s shares, and is the largest shareholder of the company after Elon Musk who owns about 20% of the shares. The company started acquiring TSLA in 2010; upon reviewing T. Rowe Price’s holdings, we find that they increased their percentage ownership by over 40% just in the last quarter.

Speculation: Based on their bullish position on Tesla, I would expect T. Rowe Price to keep a major part of their shares. Given that they might have doubled the value of their Tesla holdings multiple times (I did not get the details of this number because of time constraints), I will conservatively assume that they will keep at least 67% of their holdings, which amounts to approximately $4.2B.

Fidelity (FMR LLC) is third largest investor and it holds around 8% of Tesla’s stocks. Fidelity also started buying Tesla shares in 2010, and kept increasing its shares until last quarter when it reduced it by 15%. In Elon’s Musk’s tweet, he mentioned Fidelity, and he would not have done that unless he had talked to Fidelity first and shared with them the plan to go private. He most likely took their commitment to keep a large percentage of the shares they own in the private organization.

Speculation: Based on the relationship between Fidelity and Elon Musk as expressed in his tweet, and the fact that most likely Fidelity might have doubled the value of their Tesla holdings multiple times, (I did not get the details of this number), I will assume that they will keep at least 67% of their holdings, which amounts to approximately $3.8B.

Baillie, the fourth largest investor, also holds about 8% of Tesla’s shares and has been holding the shares since 2013. Their holdings have been gradually increasing, and last quarter it increased by 3%. Baillie is different from the other two top institutional investors in that it actually takes a more active approach and publicly criticizes Elon Musk (for example, James Anderson’s interview with Bloomberg).

Speculation: I expect that Baillie will keep a relatively smaller percentage of their shares in the private enterprise, and that percentage will be around 33%, which amounts to approximately $1.8B.

The remaining 60% of institutional investments are held by 874 different institutions; at $420, they hold shares that are worth approximately $24.8B. The position of these institutions is mostly bullish about Tesla. Now, we all know that “no one gets poor out of taking a profit”. As result, despite their bullish position, some of these institutions would choose to cash out on a $420 buyout. The number of institutions that would remain as owners of the private shares is anyone’s guess, and there is no way to find out except by interviewing each and every one of these institutions, hoping that they would answer your question, that they would answer truthfully, and that they would follow through with the answer they provided.

Speculation: Given that most of the 800+ institutions are bullish about the company, I would conservatively expect that 50% of these institutions will opt to remain as holders of the private company shares, and that the remaining 50% will take the cash at $420 per share. This amounts to about $12.4B of “secured funding”.

How much funds are expected to be raised?

The following table shows the expected funds that need to be raised for a buyout amount to approximately $30B:

Investor Type Holdings % Holdings Amount Expected Cash Out Expected Remaining General Public 16% 11 11 0 Institutions 59% 41 19 22 Insiders 20% 14 0 14 Public Companies 5% 4 0 4 Totals: 70 30 40

Source: Prepared by the author based on the analysis above; Numbers approximated to the closest billion

The above analysis makes the following assumptions to reach the required $30B of capital; the only thing that I know about these assumptions is that they are not accurate, but the margin of error around them is not very high:

All the individual investors (the General Public) will choose to receive $420 instead of remaining as holders of shares of a private company. The public companies (mostly Tencent) will remain as holders of the private company. Elon Musk will be able to leverage his holdings to borrow cash against it. The insiders will remain as holders of the private company. The institutional investors will keep a sizeable portion of their holdings in the private company.

Where can the required $30B coming from?

Here is a simplified scenario of where the $30B may come from; of course, with the absence of information, there is no way to determine how accurate this scenario may be. To be conservative, let’s assume that this just one of the many scenarios that the Tesla board is now contemplating:

Elon Musk’s net worth is around $22B, $12B of which is in Tesla’s stock at around $350. While his assets may not be liquid, he would most likely be able to take a loan against them. My expectation is that Elon Musk will personally contribute a good $15B to the $30B required.

to the $30B required. There was an announcement on August 7 th , just before the tweets, that a Saudi Investor is putting in $3B in Tesla investments. It is too much of a coincidence that the tweets came just a few hours after this announcement; I would assume that they are related and that the $3B would be used in the buyout process.

, just before the tweets, that a Saudi Investor is putting in $3B in Tesla investments. It is too much of a coincidence that the tweets came just a few hours after this announcement; I would assume that they are related and that the would be used in the buyout process. Elon Musk just came back from China, and made his tweets in just a few days after his trip. To think that he did not discuss raising capital for a buyout with the Chinese would be naïve. Moreover the timing of his tweets after the Chinese trip is too much of a coincidence. Tesla already has Tencent as one of its major shareholders, and Tencent is in direct competition with Alibaba (BABA) related to electric vehicles; Alibaba is investing in Xpeng, and Tencent bought 5% of Tesla in 2017. Add to this the support that Tesla is getting from the Chinese government, and we are talking about at least $12B in capital from Tencent, other Chinese investors and the Chinese government.

This gives us a total of $30B required for Tesla to go private.

Please note that this is a conservative analysis because:

The analysis does not assume any debt financing (except maybe for the loan that Elon Musk may take on his personal investments). If we include debt financing into the equation, raising $30B becomes a much easier exercise. The current Elon Musk options compensation plan was not entered into this calculation. The settlement of the options would increase Elon Musk’s assets, and make his $15B contribution easier to achieve. The analysis assumed that all the retail investors would cash out. There is a possibility that a substantial number of retail investors would be interested in remaining as investors in the private company. The other factor is the sweetening of the $420 for investors who choose to remain with the company. The original assumptions of the investors choosing to cash out may be grossly over-estimated if the sweetener is large enough. This will reduce the capital requirements and make the potential for going private an easier endeavor.

Conclusion:

Based on the above analysis, taking Tesla private at $420 is not impossible as some investors may allude, and is more feasible than many may think.

Elon Musk is not a stupid man, and while highly emotional and sometimes boorish, he is an experienced business man who fully understands the legal landscape. I personally respect the man, and expect that his tweets were not just a spur of the moment, but were a rather a very well planned and timed disclosure. Elon Musk would know that he is subjecting himself to a serious class action lawsuit if he does not have the secured funding for taking the company private, and would not take such an action without thinking.

My personal expectation based on the information that is currently available to me is that the privatization of Tesla will go through and that Elon Musk will most likely not even have to raise the full $30B to take it private.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a standing order to sell out of the money put options on TSLA, and I do not drive a Tesla.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.