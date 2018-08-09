AMC Networks: An Overlooked Original Content Provider

Investors are pricing the stock like a declining business but revenue is still growing and the future may be more promising than investors realize.

Content providers like AMC Networks (AMCX) are being overlooked by investors. The stock price has been largely stagnant over the past five years while revenue and operating income have continued to grow. Concerns over the decline of the Walking Dead franchise have weighed on the stock for a long time. Encouragingly, ratings have declined substantially already and are not as material to AMC’s business as before. Industry consolidation is also a concern, but AMC has a savvy wholesale pricing strategy for its content, so it can remain a low-cost partner for larger content-hungry companies.

Currently, the company, with its small size and lack of sports content, is already at a competitive disadvantage in negotiating affiliate fees, so a move to streaming could have less of an impact on financial results than investors are expecting. The company’s valuation is unbelievably depressed with a P/E ratio in the mid-single digits all while management is buying back a substantial amount of stock and growing revenue. In my view, the distressed valuation and recent encouraging financial results make the stock a clear buy.

Investors have deeply discounted media companies compared to Netflix. Obviously, Netflix deserves a higher valuation, but the discrepancy is at an extreme.

Ultimately, the success of a streaming service is dependent on control of valuable content. AMC has recognized this and now has AMC studios producing nearly a dozen original dramatic series and its started prioritizing ownership of content. A gradual transition to streaming makes the most sense for AMC because of the profits it still earns from legacy pay TV providers. While the transition happens, these reliable profits are crucial as it allows AMC to have a diversity of distribution sources making producing its original content more economical.

An Evolving Company

Management has made progress in streaming with its recent/pending acquisitions and its add-free AMC premiere service. The planned acquisition of RLJ Entertainment will grow it’s direct-to-consumer business with the addition of two stand-alone streaming services, Acorn TV and Urban Movie Channel. Management says, “both offerings are growing nicely and have increased their subscribers by nearly 50% from a year ago.” Also, AMC bought Levity Entertainment Group on April 20th, 2018. The company is, “a vertically integrated media company that owns and operates comedy venues, operates a talent management business and produces original content for distribution on multiple platforms, including live, digital and linear television.” These small bolt-on acquisitions target a select population and help incrementally transition its business to streaming. AMC is never going to be Netflix, but it can still have a profitable future targeting undeserved groups with its unique content.

Also, the company has a growing opportunity to sell its content through new platforms like Amazon channels and to license more of its content directly to streaming services. Walmart is the latest company that may be setting up a streaming service, and AMC management boasted, on its recent earnings call, about its strategy and, in particular, its recent launch on AT&T’s new WatchTV service.

AMC Networks quite notably stands out for being the most widely available independent programmer to be carried by virtual MVPDs and this now includes our most recent launch on AT&T's new Watch service. We think that our leading position in this area is quite significant and has to do with a few key critical things: our very attractive wholesale price, which I mentioned; our advantageous size, we have five networks, not 15 or 20; and the excellence that consumers associate with our shows and brands...We think it becomes very interesting when one considers a day when these smaller Internet bundles begin to capture a more significant share of the overall pay TV universe. And we think our offering of fewer channels of very high-quality at a compelling price with extraordinarily strong content will serve us very well as the distribution landscape evolves, including the changing role of retransmission fees for broadcast and what happens with sports.

Its ad-free AMC premiere service was recently added to YoutubeTV and FuboTV. The potential market size for streaming is enormous and large companies will just give up and let Netflix completely dominate the space. More competition means more demand for AMC’s content and helps validate management's focus on developing and retaining ownership of great original content. With this strategy in place, content licensing is a growing part of AMC as mentioned in the recent earnings call.

And perhaps the most meaningful way we've reconstituted our business over the last several years is by owning and controlling more of the content that we bring to viewers which we do through AMC Studios. The revenue that we derive from this content ownership and control which comes in the form that we commonly called content licensing, domestically and around the world, has been the fastest growing part of our business over the past few years and we expect it to be an excellent growth driver.

The content that AMC owns provides investors with a decent margin of safety with scripted content being a more long-lived asset than sports content. Additionally, the company is experimenting with skinny bundle streaming services by investing in a startup called Philo. A recent article in Fast Company laid out the value proposition.

Instead of making subscribers pay upwards of $40 per month for channels they may not want, Philo’s lineup of 40 channels costs just $16 per month. It accomplishes this primarily by omitting major broadcast networks–ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox–and expensive sports channels. Only AT&T’s recently announced WatchTV service offers something similar for $15 per month.

For $16 a month customers get a pretty broad selection of channels.

Channels that offer live sports content have increasingly been able to command large affiliate fees despite channels like ESPN losing subscribers. But not everyone is into watching sports and the Philo service caters to this segment.

McCollum, who is a lesser-known member of Facebook’s founding team, has a few theories on why Philo’s competitors aren’t offering cheaper sports-free alternatives alongside their more expensive packages. For one thing, he believes that other services’ fixation on live sports has become a “self-fulfilling prophecy.” TV providers view major sporting events like the World Cup as convenient marketing opportunities, and the sports fans who end up subscribing are willing to pay higher prices. But in attracting one kind of audience, McCollum argues that these providers are alienating and underserving others without fully realizing it...If you’re just looking at the universe of [traditional] TV watchers, you’re probably overestimating the importance of sports,” McCollum says.

International Opportunity

The entertainment media business is becoming a more global industry. Netflix’s international success and Hollywood’s increasing focus on global revenue shows where the industry is moving. This opens new opportunities for companies like AMC to grow its international distribution as alluded to in its annual report.

Increased Global Distribution. We are expanding the distribution of our programming networks around the globe. We first expanded beyond the U.S. market with the launch in Canada of IFC (in 2001) and AMC (in 2006), and SundanceTV in Europe (in 2010). In 2014, AMC was launched internationally and is now available in more than 110 countries. Additionally, SundanceTV has expanded its distribution to over 70 countries. One or more of AMC Networks International's channels are available in more than 140 countries and territories worldwide.

Streaming and social media allows most of the world’s population to share popular content instantaneously and to seamlessly access content. The fact that English is so widely spoken around the world gives American companies an advantage as content becomes more relevant globally. AMC has room to potentially expand distribution internationally with its steaming services currently only available in parts of Europe and Canada. In my mind, this gives companies like AMC a chance to be more creative with original series and feature more complex story lines. A prime example is the viewership boost to AMC for Breaking Bad from streaming past seasons on Netflix.

Promising Recent Quarterly Earnings

The company’s international business was a drag on earnings in the quarter but improved, with the operating loss decreasing 63.7%, mostly due to its Levity entertainment acquisition and the absence of impairment charges. Revenue growth was also encouraging for such a cheaply priced company with second quarter net revenue increasing 7.2%. The company revised its full year guidance for revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits.

At its current TTM PE ratio of 7.5, the company is priced for declining revenues and earnings. Operating income has stagnated somewhat in recent years, but the results have been reasonable given the massive upheaval happening in the industry. As more consolidation happens, customer concentration may be a future hindrance on profits, but it's not a concern right now. AT&T was the only company, as noted in AMC's recent annual report, that accounted for over 10% of their revenue.

Also, since 2016, the company has repurchased an incredible 23% of outstanding shares. It’s not slowing down either as it used $159 million for repurchases in the most recent quarter and, as of July 27, 2018, it had $600 million remaining on its stock repurchase authorization.

Unless the business deteriorates significantly, this will be massively accretive to earnings as long as the company's stock remains at this distressed valuation.

Risks to Shareholders

The risk due to the company's leverage, as noted in the annual report, is significant but seems manageable to me.

Our substantial long-term debt and high leverage could adversely affect our business. We have a significant amount of long-term debt. As of December 31, 2017, we had $3.2 billion principal amount of total long-term debt (excluding capital leases), $750.0 million of which is senior secured debt under our Credit Facility and $2.4 billion of which is senior unsecured debt.

Management has not indicated that paying down debt levels is a priority and the annual report highlights the increased risk if the company decides to take on additional debt in future, so risk averse investors may want to consider this further.

Additionally, the company has several lawsuits going on currently as noted in its 10Q. In the largest one the plaintiffs are seeking a substantial sum.

On December 17, 2013, Frank Darabont ("Darabont"), Ferenc, Inc., Darkwoods Productions, Inc., and Creative Artists Agency, LLC (together, the "2013 Plaintiffs"), filed a complaint in New York Supreme Court in connection with Darabont's rendering services as a writer, director and producer of the television series entitled The Walking Dead and the agreement between the parties related thereto. The Plaintiffs asserted claims for breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, for an accounting and for declaratory relief. On August 19, 2015, Plaintiffs filed their First Amended Complaint (the "Amended Complaint"), in which they retracted their claims for wrongful termination and failure to apply production tax credits in calculating Plaintiffs' contingent compensation. Plaintiffs also added a claim that Darabont is entitled to a larger share, on a percentage basis, of contingent compensation than he is currently being accorded. On September 26, 2016, Plaintiffs filed their note of issue and certificate of readiness for trial, which included a claim for damages of $280 million The parties each filed motions for summary judgment..."

It's unclear how this will play out, so it could be an issue in the future.

Conclusion

After doing additional research on the company, I'm even more bullish on the stock and will look to buy more if a pullback happens. I managed to purchase the stock a few months ago in the low fifties, but I still believe the stock is attractive at current levels. The company is focused on massive buybacks instead of paying back debt, so this makes investing riskier but also potentially more lucrative. A media company like Viacom or CBS may be a better investment for conservative investors. However, the fact that AMC can still rely on its legacy segment profits, with its surprising resiliency, for some time to come allows it to keep creating more and more valuable original content profitably. More than likely, the company will eventually be acquired by a larger company, but it has the right strategy in place to keep the business competitive and increase shareholder value as a stand-alone company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX, VIAB, CBS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.