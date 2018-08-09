Yelp: The Bears Were Wrong Again

Yelp (YELP) plunged following Q1 results surrounding concerns of moving towards no-term contracts. My bullish thesis concluded that the market had again got the story wrong and the move would actually expand advertisers and lead to higher growth. The market has remained far too bearish on the consumer review site with consistent advertising revenue growth in excess of 20%.

Image Source: Yelp website

Advertiser Surge

The lifeline of an advertiser business is having a customer base willing to pay for their services. Trapping customers into a term contract helps plan the business and lock-in revenues, but it also can constrain the amount of customers willing to try the platform.

The trend in Internet advertising has long shifted away from term contracts thereby allowing customers to spend on a more flexible basis. Seasonal businesses don't have to worry about meeting a contractual monthly amount and regular businesses can spend on the platform that works the best. In essence, a platform like Yelp shouldn't fear no-term contracts as the site drives consumers effectively to restaurants and home services that advertise on the platform.

Yelp traded up towards $48 on several occasions in the last year, but dipped as low as $37 as the market extrapolated too much on the irrational fears of the contract shift. After all, the company added a record 14,000 new paying advertiser accounts in Q1 and followed up those results with an incredible 17,100 new accounts in Q2.

Source: Yelp Q2'18 shareholder letter

Another prime reason to move advertising to no-term contracts is the vast difference in the claimed local business locations versus the paying advertising accounts. The June ending quarter had 4.6 million claimed locations and only 194,000 paying ad accounts. Only 4.2% of claimed locations advertise on the platform providing easy targets with the new contract model.

The theory is that any lost revenue from not locking a large customer into a term contract will be made up by adding thousands of new accounts. Not to mention, the salesforce has a more efficient time signing up new customers and those customers are likely more happy than under term contracts.

Growing Bargain

Each and every quarter, Yelp grows the advertising business by over 20%. The company has made a lot of deals to either sell the Eat24 business or buy Turnstyle that convolutes the total business numbers in the transaction and other services categories.

Regardless, the core business continues to surge while the stock price has gone nowhere since originally trading down to $40 back in 2015. On a pro-forma basis, revenues grew 22% in the last quarter. The no-term contracts should even provide a catalyst for accelerating revenue growth over the next year as all of these accounts slowly ramping up ad spending.

Either way though, Yelp continues to trade at a very cheap EV/S multiple. The market might sweat the competitive landscape or the shifting business model, but the stock should be valued on the actual business performance.

Prior to Q2 results, Yelp only traded at about 2.5x forward sales estimates. The figure had only dipped in the last quarter while the other ad revenue comparison in Twitter (TWTR) and consumer review site in TripAdvisor (TRIP) had seen multiple expansion at higher levels than Yelp.

YELP EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Remember that we're talking about a company generating large adjusted EBITDA figures and has a cash balance of $803 million. From a financial picture, Yelp isn't a risky play.

In fact, the stock is possibly the only consistent 20% grower trading at such a low EV/S multiple. TripAdvisor is hardly even growing these days and the market loves that stock this year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp remains an exceptional bargain as the market over extrapolates every possible opportunity. The solid Q2 results and Q3 guidance should boost the stock over the next quarter. Yelp remains a bargain trading in the mid-$40s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

