Magna International: I Am Buying The Dip

Our assessment of share valuations back in May has been proven correct. MGA is now back in clear buy territory.

Magna International (MGA) is once again in buy territory after markets overreacted to reduced guidance. The business remains healthy and growing and is printing cash that is being returned to shareholders via generous dividend and buyback programs.

The Bad

Why did shares sell off so much? Management reduced guidance due to tariff impacts, a strengthening dollar, and underperformance at the Chinese joint venture GETRAG due to write-offs from a customer and overestimated demand for manual transmissions. EBIT margin also declined by 50 basis points year over year. However, this was not due to declining pricing power or increasing inefficiencies. Rather, it was due to the robust growth in the lower margin Complete Vehicle business segment. Additional bad news during the quarter included currency exchange losses as well as a fire at a plant, each of which subtracted ~$0.04 from EPS for the quarter (a 4.8% impact).

The Good

While the market rightfully signaled its concern about the impacts of tariffs, currency exchange rates, and challenges at a significant Chinese joint venture business, virtually everything else at MGA continues to trend positively.

Significant new product programs continue to drive robust growth in the business despite the macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Adjusted diluted EPS grew at a very strong 15% year-over-year, while revenues surged 12.5%, both setting new Q2 records on top of last year's record-setting Q2. Additionally, revenues grew in each operating segment, reflecting the broad-based health of the business.

Despite the disappointing performance and guidance from the joint venture equity segment, income still grew by 33% year-over-year and is still guided to grow at a strong clip moving forward. Additionally, the guidance for both the equity income as well as tariff impacts were rough estimates that erred on the side of conservatism. Management still hopes to recover some of the lost income from their joint venture and tried to ensure they "offset everything" that could potentially come of the tariffs. Given that their team has extensive international experience, in particular in dealing with Canadian, European, U.S., and Chinese governments, it is unlikely that they underestimated the tariff impacts. As a result, there is a good chance that management will outperform its guidance moving forward, especially if resolutions to the tariffs can occur sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, the growth runway remains long and promising as the company continues to form new partnerships and agreements which further diversify the business and open new doors for increased production. In June, MGA formed a new electric vehicle joint venture in China, giving it enhanced exposure to the top EV market in the world. MGA also acquired Italy-based OLSA S.p.A. in June, expanding their presence in the lighting business in key European, South American, and Chinese markets, thereby expanding and enhancing their relationships with top European automakers through increased differentiation, technology, and volume of business. Finally, the equity investment in Lyft closed in Q2 and has gotten off to a promising (and secretive) start.

Valuation

The biggest value driver behind MGA is its ability to continue printing copious amounts of cash which it is pouring into its growing dividend and aggressive share repurchases. It bought back over 3% of float in the second quarter and 7% over the past year.

MGA Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Meanwhile it has already repurchased over 1% of outstanding shares in Q3 with much more likely on the way, especially after the significant sell-off in the markets after earnings. Given that management is guiding for $2 billion in FCF this year, which equates to a FCF yield of over 10% at the current share count level (which is projected to decline in the second half based on management's capital allocation focus on buybacks). Assuming management continues to heavily repurchase shares and meets its guidance of $6 billion in total free cash flow by 2020 (two and a half years from now), the stock price could easily triple or quadruple over the next few years, making it a tremendous buy at current prices.

Investor Takeaway

Our recommendation back in May has proven fairly prescient:

Sell $55 puts to get paid to wait for a pull-back to an attractive valuation level.

MGA is now selling at very attractive valuations (a TTM P/E of 8.86). Though Chinese JV equity income growth is decelerating, it is still growing at a strong clip. Meanwhile the remainder of the business is strong and is poised to triple free cash flow over the next 2 and a half years. Shares are being repurchased in droves at extremely cheap prices. Investors should consider buying, too, at such opportunistic prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long via cash-secured put options sales.