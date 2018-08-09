Chesapeake Is Growing Production Rapidly In Lesser-Known Basins

As a result of the developments above, and opportunity given from the recent sell-off in shares post earnings, Chesapeake is a long-term buy under $5.00.

Longer laterals and optimized completions are driving increased production for CHK, and should provide the cash flows necessary to pay down debt further.

Lesser-known basins are driving production and revenues for CHK, including Wyoming, Colorado, and Pennsylvania, and insulate the company better from widening differentials in more popular basins like the Permian.

CHK reported a loss last quarter, but their debt position should be improved dramatically with the recent sale of their Utica asset.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is continuing on its positive momentum from the previous quarter, reporting a net loss of $16 million, and EBITDA of $382 million. At first glance, the loss seems like a major negative. However, Chesapeake continues to steam ahead.

The company’s advanced completions designs and robust production growth, particularly in Wyoming, are exceeding expectations. CHK also provided indications that not only would 2019 see 10% oil production growth, but 2020 should also see additional growth. As a result, the recent dip in CHK seems to be due to healthy profit taking, and shares are a buy in the $4.00-$5.00 range.

Powder River Basin Growing Production Substantially

The Utica sale had a major impact on last quarter’s earnings and production volumes. However, CHK is looking to offset those lost volumes within a year through increased activity in other basins, including the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Production reached 32,000 barrels of oil per day, thanks to optimized completions (which we will cover further below), and there are goals to reach 38,000 bpd by 2019. It is no surprise, then, that the company expects to generate significant cash flow from their Powder operations in 2019, as production is anticipated to double in 2019 (slide above). The company originally intended to run three rigs in Wyoming. But, since production growth is so strong in the Powder, CHK is now operating five rigs in the area, with hopes to go to six if conditions remain feasible.

Growth in the Powder is evident, probably due to the fact that breakevens have fallen so low for the region. Activity is being spearheaded by Turner wells, who are displaying breakevens below 30 a barrel. Spacing is also being tested, which can have a huge impact on efficiency and production, since more spacing limits well interference, and less spacing squeezes more wells out of a given area. So, investors should stay tuned to these developments, as well as development of Chesapeake’s Austin Chalk play in Texas next year, which could drive significant growth of its own.

Advanced Completions Continuing To Drive Earnings

Before getting into the completion side of things, Chesapeake’s drilling efforts are commendable. Some Turner wells are taking less than 20 days to drill from spud to rig release and are growing in length. Laterals in the Marcellus, for example, are now reaching 15,000 feet. Longer laterals are a huge factor for any E&P who wants to leverage their completions strategy.

CHK said laterals helped grow second quarter production by 15% year-over-year, even with the same number of rigs operating in the basin. Revenues in the Marcellus are nothing to scoff at, either, as the region is expected to generate $300 million in free cash flow due to the leverage that longer laterals provide.

Down-Spacing Techniques Adding More Wells To Complete

In addition to faster drilling times and longer laterals, down-spacing continues to drive efficiencies, due to the fact that as much as 80 wells can be squeezed out of a given Turner location when spacing is properly optimized, down-spaced to 1980 feet, to be exact (seen below).

Sometimes, however, down-spacing too tightly can backfire. CHK commented that wells in the Niobrara, for example, were probably placed too close together. So, their solution is to widen the spaces, instead, with longer laterals.

On the Niobrara, the big difference, we still have some work to do. But the big difference is, the historical Niobrara wells were severely under-stimulated and, quite frankly, drilled probably too tight a spacing. So, we're going to up-space that, put longer wells in the ground and put bigger fracs on the wells. The three wells that we have, that we have had larger fracs on, we had a historical well called the Barton out to the east that had – it was a 10,000-foot lateral and a larger frac.

Included in the comments above was color on larger frac jobs, which would accompany longer laterals. CHK reported that wells were under-stimulated in the Niobrara, and more stimulation was needed. This means “more sand” and water will be needed to frac, and why frac sand companies like U.S. Silica (SLCA) will benefit greatly.

We've now done three DUCs with larger stimulations that were shorter wells, and those wells are performing in the upper quartile of Niobrara as well. So, we think the Niobrara needs to be up-spaced, larger completions and longer wells, and that's the way we're going to head.

Financials Dramatically Improved

Along with production growing robustly, the Utica Sale lowers Chesapeake’s debt profile and upgrades their financial position. $2 billion of proceeds from the sale, approximately, will go to debt reduction, which improves their balance sheet immediately, especially when considering that the company is eliminating up to $150 million in annual cash interest expense in doing so.

The asset sale also is the final major move that the company will make in order to reduce debt to 2X leverage. As a result, CHK plans on growing production to delever further, an operate within those cash flows, instead of making any more asset sales in the future.

As seen by their balance sheet below, CHK has done a good job to reduce debt, but needs to keep improving. Source: E*TRADE

Hopefully, production from growing areas like Wyoming, East Texas, Marcellus, and Colorado, that is leveraged with longer laterals and optimized completions will continue to generate meaningful cash flows that can reduce debt further on a steady basis.

Risks

It is important to remember that CHK could always have their stock crushed on something like weaker guidance, like Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) recently did, even though the company is stronger than ever. Dry-hole expenses or production issues like Sanchez Energy (SN) could also occur, which are always a threat to an E&P’s bottom line. Also, oil prices could always decline on slowing economic growth, which could severely hurt an operator’s margins, even if prices drop by just a dollar.

Chart technicians would point out that CHK’s stock appears to be forming a head and shoulders pattern.

However, I think CHK can defy the chartists, since their MACD appears to be crossing upward, and the RSI is making higher highs. These moves are inverse to the recent decline in share prices, therefore showing a deviation in secondary indicators from primary price action (which is bullish).

Conclusion

Chesapeake might have reported a loss last quarter, but the company is by no means suffering. Last earnings were stellar, and the company is picking up right where it left off, now reducing debt further through their Utica asset sale.

Along with an improved debt position, CHK continues to increase production significantly in areas outside of the Permian, such as the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, the Niobrara in Colorado, and the Marcellus Basin in Pennsylvania, using optimized drilling and completions techniques. As a result, there seems to be nothing in the way of stopping production anytime soon, and I am adding to E&Ps like Chesapeake on the recent dip.

