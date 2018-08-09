Gold Resource - Q2 Earnings Results Analysis

The question is what to do now? Looking at the balance sheet and Nevada, I would be inclined to buy back around $5.50 and accumulate on any weakness.

Image: The Aguila mill, Mexico.

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource (GORO) holds a 100% interest in a significant property position consisting of six properties in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project.

The company reached its annual production targets last year, producing 28,117 gold ounces and 1,773,263 silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2017. In the most recent company press release:

Production totals for the first six months of 2018 included 12,453 ounces of gold, 1,019,839 ounces of silver, 772 tonnes of copper, 3,155 tonnes of lead and 9,266 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 10 percent production of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces.

Second-quarter production came at 12,572 Au Eq. oz. up 5.6% compared to the first-quarter output of 11,909 Au Eq. Oz. (for the six months Gold Resource produced 24,481 Au Eq. Oz.)

Gold Resource is, in fact, a silver miner more than a gold miner, at least until Nevada starts to produce. Silver production represents 53.8% of the total output in the second quarter. Therefore, it is essential to consider the price of silver as well.

The company has an excellent balance sheet and is run by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term investment profile. However, the stock took off in the first quarter a little too fast and the second quarter put a brutal stop to the trend.

Gold Resource owns a near-term gold production in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl project, which has the potential to increase the company production by 120%. Targeted output ranges 20,000 to 30,000 oz. Au the first year and 30,000 to 40,000 oz. Au after that, offering great potential for growth.

Significant milestone: The company indicated in its second-quarter results that it received the final permit and began construction of the Isabella Pearl Gold Project.

Also, Gold Resource entered the Switchback vein in a deep base-metal-rich area and began developing to mine upwards which means that the company starts out at the bottom and mine up with expected future higher grades over time.

Source: GORO Presentation

Jason Reid, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The second quarter of 2018 was another strong quarter for Gold Resource Corporation. It also marked an important milestone for the company as it's not every day in the mining industry that you get to build a mine. We obtained final permits for the Isabella Pearl Project in our Nevada mining unit, and commenced construction of the project on June 18, 2018. Our goal is to be in production in less than 12 months from that date... This is a very exciting time for Gold Resource Corporation shareholders, as we position the company to be the next Nevada gold producer, and we target a 100% increase in our annual gold production profile. The second quarter of 2018 launched Gold Resource into a build-and-grow phase.

My recommendation is to hold the stock for the ones who have not sold out above $7 and eventually start to add when a clear technical pattern will emerge again. In my preceding article, I indicated that my target was over $7 and the stock reached this target before dropping recently quite surprisingly after the second quarter earnings results that were excellent and exciting (Isabella start-up).

GORO data by YCharts

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q'2018. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 23.27 19.44 21.62 17.40 26.20 21.37 18.26 24.34 21.39 31.12 33.31 32.15 30.77 Net Income in $ Million 0.81 −0.47 −2.33 0.80 5.61 1.59 −3.61 4.38 0.86 4.58 −6.84 5.46 3.75 EBITDA $ Million 3.42 2.30 4.74 3.63 13.25 5.77 −1.48 10.45 6.48 11.67 16.05 13.03 9.78 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.5% 0 0 4.6% 21.4% 7.5% 0 18.0% 4.0% 14.7% 0 17.0% 17.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 −0.01 −0.04 0.01 0.10 0.03 −0.07 0.08 0.02 0.08 −0.10 0.09 0.06 Cash from operations in $ Million 8.60 5.03 5.67 3.73 7.82 5.94 0.41 9.00 5.02 9.48 12.13 13.96 5.50 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 7.01 9.89 4.85 5.69 4.59 2.36 2.50 6.06 4.76 9.56 5.05 7.33 7.78 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1.59 −4.86 0.83 −1.96 3.23 3.58 −2.10 2.94 0.26 −0.08 7.08 6.63 -2.27 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 24.38 17.27 12.82 10.95 13.74 17.07 14.17 16.64 16.41 15.83 22.39 28.62 26.65 Long-term Debt in $ Million - - - - - - - - - 0.56 1.79 1.69 1.93 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.0217 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 54.18 54.18 54.43 54.27 54.67 57.60 56.13 57.99 57.38 57.46 57.53 57.94 58.31

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Gold and Silver Production details

The entire production came again from Gold Resource's Oaxaca Mining Unit - a group of six properties in the southern state of Oaxaca in Mexico.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2Q'18, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output.

Production for the second quarter was 12,572 Au Eq. Oz, down 48% for the same quarter a year ago and up 5.6% sequentially. It was another weak quarter in production.

Source GORO Presentation

Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation - the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for the remaining 2% of production.

Proven and probable reserves at Oaxaca stand now at a total of 2.42 million tons grading 1.77 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 136 g/t silver.

Further production increase should be coming from the Switchback vein system (Which is not included in the 2017 reserve.) Jason Reid said in the conference call:

April 9, we announced a press release of the northwest expansion of the Arista Mine's Arista vein system with 12 additional step-out and infield drill holes.

For the Isabella Pearl gold project, the company has a total of 2,695 Million tons grading 2.22 g/t and 13 g/t silver (P&P reserves). That likens to 192,600 gold ounces and 1.1291 million silver ounces.

The Isabella Pearl project will boost the company production by 120%. Targeted output ranges 20K to 30K oz. Au the first year and 30K to 40K oz. Au after that.

Source: GORO July presentation

2 - Gold Resource revenues

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.77 million, compared with earnings per share of $0.02 on revenue of $21.39 million in the last year's second quarter.

The company has $26.645 million in cash. Gold price realized was 1,304 per ounce and silver price realized was $16.53 per ounce.

3 - Gold Resources free cash flow

The company had a slight negative FCF this quarter of $2.27 million and $11.36 million on a yearly basis. GORO is paying $1.2 million in dividend annually. GORO passed the FCF test.

4 - Cash and Long-term debt Gold Resource has an excellent cash position and no long-term debt which gives extra security from a long-term investment perspective. Total cash was $26.65 million in 2Q'18

5 - Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term)

GORO presents an unusual opportunity at the moment, even if the stock price has reached a possible intermediate top at around $7.25. The balance sheet is excellent, management is responsible, and the future growth is tremendous with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl which will be completed in about a year.

Jason Reid, the CEO, was surprised by the sudden sell-off and could not understand why it happened while the company announces good news and exciting future production.

The answer is quite simple, and you have to be a trader/investor to understand why the news triggered a sell-off. It was purely technical, and as soon as the line resistance (violet) could not be crossed (decisive breakout), then GORO was doomed especially with gold and silver prices weakening and threatening to go below 1,200/ Oz.

First GORO had a tremendous run-up since April from about $4.50 to $7.25 and the chart was showing some "fatigue," and the stock began to consolidate. Then, It was the perfect setting for the "sell on the news" and any news, bad or good.

The question is what to do now? Looking at the balance sheet and Nevada, I would be inclined to buy back around $5.50 and accumulate on any weakness. I would be more comfortable if I can get $5 (long-term support) or lower assuming continued weakness in the price of precious metals such as gold and silver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.