OneSmart International Education To Acquire Tianjin Huaying Education

The financial results to-date haven't borne out that thesis, but more time is needed to make a final judgement.

ONE continues to acquire local providers as part of its belief that it can create cost and marketing synergies.

OneSmart International Education (ONE) has announced it has acquired Tianjin Huaying Education for an undisclosed sum.

Tianjin Huaying Education provides K-12 after-school education services in China.

ONE continues to execute its roll-up strategy of acquiring local providers. The jury is still out on whether it can acquire and integrate cost-effectively to generate positive returns for investors.

Target Company & Market

The Tianjin, China-based company was founded in 1986 to provide Chinese children with the traditionally taught in primary and secondary schools subjects, such as Chinese, English, and Mathematics, among others.

The company operates in approximately 20 learning centers with about 70,000 annually enrolling students.

According to a 2017 market research report by DBS Vickers Securities, the overall education spending market in China is projected to reach $474 billion by 2025.

This represents a growth by a CAGR 6.7% during the period 2017 - 2015.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the end of one-child policy (student number growth), rising family income to support increasing spending and an increasing willingness to pay for education.

Major competitive vendors that provide educational services include:

New Oriental (EDU)

TAL (TAL)

ONLY

Virscend (1565.HK)

Wisdom Education (6068.HK)

China Yuhua Education (6169.HK)

Maple Leaf Education (1317.HK)

Xueda

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

OneSmart didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and as a foreign filer didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

From the firm’s interim financials (Unaudited) as of May 31, 2018, it had cash and equivalents of $236.1 million and total liabilities of $415.6 million.

ONE has acquired Tianjin as part of a long-term strategy to roll-up K-12 after-school providers in cities outside of ONE’s primary market of Shanghai.

As OneSmart CEO Steve Zhang stated in the deal announcement,

This transaction is part of our strategy to further consolidate China's fragmented educational market through both organic growth and acquisitions. Our systematic and disciplined approach to integrating acquisitions and developing synergies with our business will allow us to replicate the success of our acquisition of FasTrack English in January 2018.

Since its IPO in March, 2018 at $11.00 per ADS, ONE’s stock price has risen and fallen to remain virtually at the same level, as the chart below indicates:

OneSmart is primarily an offline, after-school provider of K-12 services and management believes the greater China market for such services is fragmented and open for consolidation and service improvement.

The firm operates in more than 42 cities in China and says it has ‘experienced extremely strong growth in markets outside Shanghai. Monthly average student enrollments increased by over 50%’ in 14 cities.

So, while management continues to acquire local providers such as Tianjin and revenues are growing quickly, selling and marketing expenses are growing commensurately so income attributable to shareholders remains unchanged. Perhaps that explains the stock price currently little changed since the IPO.

The task for ONE’s management is to cost-effectively acquire local providers and generate meaningful synergies on the administrative and marketing functions, otherwise, its roll-up strategy may be ineffective.

The stock bears watching to see if management can turn these acquisitions into a more profitable company for investors.

