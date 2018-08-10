A 10% Yield, Record Earnings, 22 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth Through 2019

Record earnings again in Q2 '18: Net income up 35%, EBITDA up 50%, DCF up 43%, Revenue up 31%.

Looking for strong earnings in the midstream energy space? Take a look at these earnings gains from Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL). It's a classic pattern of MLP asset expansion - the parent/GP, Delek US (DK), drops down assets to its yieldco, DKL, which pumps up sales:

Sequentially, DKL has reported record net income, EBITDA, and DCF in its last three quarters, with revenue also coming within a whisker of Q1 '18's record.

DKL saw its average terminalling throughput volume jump 27% in Q2 '18, to 162,383 barrels/day, vs. 128,111 barrels/day in Q2 2017, primarily due to the addition of the Big Spring terminal.

Average volume under the East Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 79,330 barrels/day, up 2%, vs. 77,878 barrels/day in Q2 2017. Average volume under the Big Spring marketing agreement with Delek US was 80,536 barrels/day.

Capex: DKL gets reimbursed for certain capex amounts from DK. Capital expenditures were approximately $2.3 million in the second quarter of this year and included $1.3 million of discretionary spending and $1 million of maintenance. During the second quarter, approximately $300,000 was reimbursed by Delek US.

For 2018, DKL's total gross CapEx forecast is $19M, which includes $6.6M of discretionary and $12.3M of maintenance capital for reimbursement by Delek US. Management expects ~$2.1M of the maintenance capital to be reimbursed in 2018.

DCF: DCF has grown 24.82% over the past four quarters, with distributions/unit growing by 8.42%, while distribution coverage actually improved by 12.24%. The only quibbling point is that the GP's IDR percent of DCF also has risen by 9.89%, a bit more than the distributions/unit growth.

When asked on the Q2 '18 earnings call about the possibility of eliminating the IDR's and simplifying the corporate structure, management replied,

"Absolutely. It's heavy on our minds. We are looking into that. I wouldn’t expect this to happen over the next 18 months because we still have room to grow as you will see in the upcoming quarters. But eventually we will simplify the structure."

Profile:

DKL's logistics assets exist mainly to serve DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt. The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly traded units. DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units.

(Source: DKL site)

The parent, DK, made a major acquisition in 2017, buying out Alon USA, which gave it a strong refining presence in the red-hot Permian basin:

(Source: DKL site)

In turn, DKL's logistics assets are reaping the rewards of this acquisition.

(Source: DKL site)

Distributions:

DKL's management has raised the quarterly distributions for 22 straight quarters and is committed to 10% annual distribution growth through 2019.

(Source: DKL site)

They raised the Q2 '18 distribution by 9%, to $.77, vs. the Q2 '17 payout of $.705. DKL should go ex-dividend again in early November, and based upon the 10% annual distribution growth, we'll probably see another hike that will bring that payout up to ~$0.79.

Like most other energy firms we cover, DKL pays its distributions in a Feb./May/Aug./Nov. cycle. Investors get a K-1 at tax time. (Ask your accountant about the UBTI tax implications of holding an LP in an IRA.)

The contribution from the Big Spring logistics assets acquired from Delek US in March 2018 helped DKL improve its distribution coverage substantially in Q2 '18, bringing it up to a robust 1.34X. Q1 and Q2 '18 were a major improvement in coverage vs. the last half of 2017.

DKL appears to be back on an upward coverage trajectory, after seeing coverage decline in the past few years: (Source: DKL site)

Options:

Even though the Q2 '18 ex-dividend date already is past, here's another way to gain some income on DKL. It has put options available, with quite a good bid premium of $1.60, a bit over 2X the most recent quarterly distribution of $.77. This aggressive at the money trade gives you a breakeven of $28.40, which is ~7% above DKL's 52-week low.

You can see more details for this and more than 30 other put-selling trades in our Cash Secured Puts Table, which is updated daily throughout each trading day.

DKL's covered call options aren't currently that attractive, but you can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for more than 25 other trades.

Risks:

DKL and DK share the same management, which could lead to dropdown pricing conflicts of interest. However, given the CEO owns more than $6.5M worth of DKL units, there's reason to believe that management won't want to derail DKL.

Rising Debt/Dilution - As with other LPs, DKL has to go to the capital markets to help pay for growth. However, on the Q4 '17 earnings call, they said, "we don't have any near-term plans to do any DKL public equity, given our sufficient capacity under the revolver." On the debt side, DKL's management will have to walk the line between buying the assets it needs for growth, and not taking on too much debt. (More on this subject in the Financials and Debt sections near the end of this article.)

Commodity prices - Another protracted downturn in energy prices could also send unit prices tumbling on the market.

Rising Rates - This has been part of the market's problem with high yield entities - as rates rise, the usual play is to move to "safer" yield vehicles. Still, there's a long way between those vehicles and DKL's 10% yield.

Growth Projects:

The next asset to be dropped down to DKL will most likely be DK's Krotz Springs facility, which management estimates will generate ~$30-34M in annual EBITDA. This asset could give DKL a ~20% bump up in EBITDA, based upon DKL's trailing EBITDA of $141M.

Management reiterated this potential dropdown on the Q2 '18 earnings call:

"Delek US has logistics assets at its Krotz Springs refinery that can be (a) future potential dropdown with the ability to generate approximately $32 million of annual EBITDA."

(Source: DKL site)

Here's a breakdown of how the newly acquired Big Spring assets, the expanded Paline Pipeline, and the potential Krotz Springs dropdown assets will grow DKL's EBITDA:

(Source: DKL site)

DKL also has joint venture projects - its RIO pipeline, in which it's a 33% partner with Andeavor Logistics Partners LP (ANDX), and its Caddo pipeline, in which it's a 50/50 partner with Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA).

As of yet, there was no comment as to how DKL's RIO Pipeline JV would fare in the Marathon Petroleum (MPC) takeover of ANDX's parent company Andeavor (ANDV).

Equity income from these joint venture crude oil pipelines was up ~58% in Q2 '18, to $1.9 million, vs. income of $1.2 million in Q2 '17. It was ~7.5% of Q2 net income.

(Source: DKL site)

Analysts' Earnings Estimates and Price Targets:

DKL has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions from analysts over the past 30 days:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At $30.30, DKL is 5.3% below analysts' lowest price target of $32.00 and is 12.17% below the $33.00 average price target:

Performance:

Although it looks like DKL has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP Index ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500 over the past year, it has lagged over the past quarter and year to date. Most of the price gains came this week, when it jumped ~8%, after reporting strong Q2 '18 earnings.

Valuations:

DKL's management listed the following competitors as their peers, on its most recent MLP conference presentation: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), MPLX LP (MPLX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., (PAA), Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., (MMP), and Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX).

We put together this composite valuations table to compare DKL to these peers. As DKL's management has pointed out, it's trading at a discount to these peers in terms of its EV/EBITDA, which is at 10.56, vs. the peer average of 13.53.

DKL's price/DCF also is lower, at 9.24X, vs. the 12.09X average, as is its price/sales. The market also is demanding a higher yield, 10.17%, vs. the 7.15% peer average, most likely due to DKL's lower trailing distribution coverage. DKL also has negative equity, hence there's no price/book listed.

(Technically, the common public unitholders have positive equity of $173.6M, vs. negative equity of -$295.25M for common units held by GP Delek US.)

Financials:

DKL's ROA and current ratio look better than the peer average, whereas its net debt/EBITDA is higher. However, trailing net debt/EBITDA did improve in Q2 '18, coming down to 5.19X, vs. a high of 5.86X in Q1 '18, when it took on the new Big Spring asset in March.

The debt leverage picture looks much better, however, when you annualize the Q2 '18 EBITDA of $45.43M, which makes sense, given that DKL has those new assets which should continue generating this higher level of EBITDA.

Based upon annualized Q2 EBITDA of $181.72M, DKL's net debt/EBITDA leverage is 4.03X, much lower than its trailing figure.

Its interest coverage, while OK at 3.24X, is lower than average, and its operating margin is much lower at present.

Debt and Liquidity:

Management uses a different calculation for net debt/EBITDA, which they show as 4.4X, and in compliance with its debt covenants:

"As of June 30, 2018, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $737.1 million and cash of $5.2 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $700.0 million credit facility was $206.1 million. The total leverage ratio for the second quarter 2018 was approximately 4.4x, which is within the current requirements of the maximum allowable leverage of 5.50x."

(Source: DKL site)

The company has gradually increased its leverage over the past few years as it acquired more assets - in 2015, it was in the low to mid-3X region, rising to the high 3X area in 2016-2017. This may be another reason for its discounted price vs. its peers:

(Source: DKL site)

Summary:

We continue to rate DKL a speculative buy. Its trailing distribution coverage should improve in 2018, as its Big Spring dropdown and Paline expansion continue to create stronger quarterly DCF.

Its debt leverage is currently higher than its peers' average, but we should also see that improve, as the new assets continue to create higher EBITDA.

