Windstream Holdings (WIN) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Chris C. King - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Mike McCormack - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Chris C. King - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Windstream's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Gunderman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. To accompany today's call, we have posted the presentation slides, earnings release and the supplemental schedules on our Investor Relations website.

Today's discussion includes statements about expected future results and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Tony Thomas.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Windstream delivered a strong second quarter highlighting the progress of our transformation of the company.

Beginning on slide 4, you can see that we delivered $507 million in adjusted OIBDAR. That's both a sequential and a year-over-year increase. And it comes in the back of both improved revenue trends and lower cash costs. Our consolidated adjusted OIBDAR margin of 35.1% was the highest margin since the EarthLink acquisition and was up 70 basis points sequentially and 150 basis points year-over-year.

With the first time in several years, we grew our broadband customer base over the course of a quarter. This result was driven by both stronger sales and lower churn as we continue to benefit from the investments in our broadband network that enable us to deliver faster speeds to more customers.

In the Enterprise business unit, we saw continued acceleration in SD-WAN and strategic sales. We are now the largest SD-WAN provider in the country. And our strategic sales including SD-WAN, Unified Communications as a Service, and on-net services were over 50% of our total Enterprise sales during the quarter. Remember, these are high margin products which makes this news especially exciting. I'll talk more about those margins in a minute.

In addition, as shown on slide 5, we have continued to work to optimize our balance sheet with the successful completion of our debt exchange which refinanced $1.4 billion of debt, and has left us with no significant bond maturities until 2023 by extending debt to an average of two years and reducing our leverage by 0.2 of a turn or $227 million.

Turning to slide 6. I wanted to take a minute to discuss our Consumer and SMB strategy. As we continue to expand our broadband speed capability across our 4 million household footprint we are beginning to see exciting results. As a reminder, 39% of our ILEC footprint has no national cable overlap and over 20% of our footprint has no cable competition at all. Our more rural footprint is the defining characteristic of our ILEC territory as we average approximately 13 access lines per square mile well below the national average.

Slide 7 gives you color on the strongest broadband subscriber quarter in years. We delivered net growth of 2,300 subscribers during the second quarter, which is historically a slow quarter throughout the industry. This continues an upward trend we've experienced for the past several quarters. In fact, July represented our fifth consecutive month of Consumer broadband growth, notably when you combine this growth with our strong first quarter results and our broadband customer base held steady for the first half of the year. These accomplishments were driven by a 14% year-over-year increase in sales and a 17% year-over-year reduction in churn.

Also, for the 14th consecutive quarter, we delivered sequential Consumer ARPU growth. This strength across our Consumer broadband metric shows that our network investments are paying off. Project Excel, which was completed in the first half of 2017, along with targeted initiatives that are ongoing are extending faster broadband speeds across our ILEC footprint and our customers are responding. As a result, we are now comfortable in saying that we expect to grow our Consumer broadband customer base on an absolute basis in 2018.

Slide 8 highlights the results of some of these network investments. First, 32% of our broadband subscriber base now enjoys speeds of 25 megabits or faster. As a reminder, our year-end goal has been to reach a 36% penetration of our subscriber base of these faster speeds. We are increasing that goal to a 40% penetration level as we are obviously well on our way to achieving that mark. In addition, we expect approximately 1.5 million homes in our ILEC footprint will qualify for 50 meg or greater speeds by year-end, representing almost 40% of our ILEC footprint.

We have several projects underway to help accomplish this, including the upgrade of 120,000 homes that will qualify for speeds of 50 meg to 100 meg by year-end. In addition, we will upgrade 67,000 homes in our North Georgia markets from 100 meg to 300 meg. And we will deploy fiber-to-the-prem to approximately 20,000 additional locations before the end of the year. I want to thank our Consumer and SMB team led by Jeff Small for their hard work to achieve these impressive accomplishments.

On slide 9, our Enterprise division continues to see improved results as our focus on SD-WAN, UCaaS, and on-net sales have driven improvements in revenue trends and margins. The segment delivered contribution margin of 22% in the quarter, which puts us well on our way to achieve our 24% contribution margin goal by year-end.

Slide 10 highlights our continued SD-WAN and strategic sales growth in our Enterprise segment. Today, Windstream is the largest SD-WAN provider in the country with more than 1,000 customers in over 12,000 locations nationwide. We are adding over 400 additional locations every single month. Our strategic sales accelerated over 50% of total Enterprise sales during the second quarter. These sales which represent SD-WAN, UCaaS, and on-net services were over 53% of total Enterprise sales in June, and increased 22% sequentially during the quarter. Our sales funnel continues to expand and I couldn't be happier about the way Layne Levine and his team in Enterprise & Wholesale segments have focused their efforts on these transformational products.

Turning to slide 11, I thought it might be helpful to provide an illustrative product conversion to demonstrate the financial impact of our strategic products. On the left, you see a typical legacy Enterprise integrated voice and data customer with 40 locations and on the right you see a 40 location Enterprise customer with SD-WAN and OfficeSuite, our proprietary UCaaS product offering. This model generates slightly lower recurring revenue, but produces higher gross margin dollars, largely driven by materially lower interconnection expense. In addition, the SD-WAN, UCaaS customer enjoys an improved experience with virtually no downtime, enhanced functionality, simplified management, and robust security features. We believe these strategic products create a win-win scenario for both Windstream and our customers.

On slide 12, I wanted to take a minute to discuss our ongoing efforts in our largest cost takeout opportunity, interconnection expenses. Our annualized spend is almost $1.5 billion today, and these expenses fell at an annualized rate of almost 13% during the second quarter. However, we still have over $850 million in annualized legacy TDM related expenses which are falling by more than 20% a year and are the target of our cost takeout efforts. As a result, we remain very comfortable in our ongoing guidance of continuing to takeout at least 10% of these expenses on a annual basis for the next several years. This represents our single largest cost takeout opportunity and one that our management team is keenly focused on every day.

In summary, we delivered strong results across the board. I'm very pleased with the traction we are seeing following our years of investment in the business, tangible improvements both operational and financial are evident across the company and I could not be more excited about the future.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Bob to discuss our financial results.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Tony, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 13, we show our second quarter financial results. During the quarter, Windstream generated service revenues of approximately $1.4 billion and adjusted OIBDAR of $507 million, which represented both sequential and year-over-year growth. Consolidated margin of 35.1% represents an increase of 150 basis points year-over-year driven by our strong expense management initiatives. Notably, our total cash costs improved by over $54 million or 5.5% year-over-year.

The ILEC Consumer and SMB segment delivered solid results. For the quarter, service revenue was $466 million, down modestly sequentially. Contribution margin was $274 million or approximately 58%, a 60 basis point improvement year-over-year. Consumer broadband units increased by approximately 2,300 during the quarter. Notably, this was a year-over-year improvement of 24,000 subscriber additions. Additionally, we recorded our 14th consecutive quarter of Consumer ARPU growth.

In the Enterprise segment, which also includes our out-of-region small and medium business revenue, service revenue was $730 million, a 1% increase year-over-year and contribution margin was $161 million, or approximately 22%, an increase of 250 basis points year-over-year. Contribution margin dollars in this segment grew by $19 million year-over-year, or 13.8%. As Tony highlighted earlier, our focus on reducing network access costs and migrating more of ourselves to on-net is driving tangible margin improvements as most of these costs reside in our Enterprise segment. Driven by our strategic sales growth and expense reductions, we continue to expect to exit 2018 with a 24% contribution margin in our Enterprise segment, an absolute growth in contribution margin dollars year-over-year.

In the Wholesale segment, service revenue was $182 million and contribution margin was up sequentially to $129 million, or approximately 71%, up 190 basis points year-over-year. Our CLEC Consumer segment, which primarily consists of EarthLink's former Consumer business generated service revenue of $46 million and contribution margin of $27 million or approximately 57%. Our integration and synergy achievement plans remain on track for both Broadview and EarthLink. As a reminder, we expect to end 2018 on a run rate to achieve $145 million in OpEx and CapEx synergies and $180 million by year-end of 2019 related to both acquisitions.

I wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the strong free cash flow improvements we have delivered in recent quarters. Our operational free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP cash provided from operations minus GAAP capital expenditures has dramatically improved in recent quarters. In fact, our operational free cash flow has improved by approximately $260 million during the first half of 2018 as compared to the first half of 2017. These free cash flow improvements are a key part of our continued efforts to optimize our balance sheet.

As seen on slide 14, the recently concluded debt exchanges address all of our near-term bond maturities. As a result of the exchanges, we were able to refinance $1.4 billion of debt, which extended maturities by two years on average with the result that we now have no material bond maturities until 2023. This is in addition to our extension of almost $2 billion of debt at an average of more than two years in conjunction with our exchange offers completed last fall. The most recent exchange allowed us to delever by 0.2 times and reduced our overall debt by $227 million. Our pro forma net leverage is now 3.93 times. Importantly, we maintain incremental secured lien debt capacity of approximately $300 million. I'd like to take this opportunity to once again thank our bondholders for their ongoing support.

I want to give you an update on our assets sale progress as well. We continue to stay active in discussions regarding our dark fiber assets and we believe that we have between $100 million and $200 million of value in the remaining unutilized dark fiber. I also wanted to provide an update on the results of our strategic review regarding the CLEC Consumer business. After a lengthy process that has included discussions with multiple interested potential acquirers, we have concluded that we will retain the business. This business generated substantial free cash flow and results have continued to improve this year as we have been successful in slowing the declines of revenues through the sale of our HyperLink product and improving overall churn levels for all products. In fact, the contribution margin percentage of this segment has increased by 6.8% year-over-year.

Going into the strategic review, we had a firm view on the valuation (13:42) cash flows that this business generates and we're willing to transact if those valuation expectations were met. Over the past 12 months, we've also made very significant progress on refinancing and extending maturities on approximately $3.4 billion of debt and now have no material bond maturities until 2023. We also continue to remain confident in our ability to refinance and extend our 2020 revolver and 2021 term-loan maturities given the improvements that we are seeing in the overall business coupled with our substantial collateral package for the secured debt.

Turning to slide 15, we are maintaining our service revenue, adjusted OIBDAR, and adjusted CapEx guidance for the full-year. Also, we are revising our adjusted free cash flow guidance due to approximately $20 million of accrued interest that will be pulled forward due to our recent debt exchanges. However, due to improved working capital trends, our operational free cash flow expectations for the full-year remain unchanged. Finally, we continue to expect absolute growth in adjusted OIBDAR in 2019.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Tony for a few closing comments.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks Bob. Obviously, we are very pleased with the progress we saw across our company in the second quarter. Margin trends, customer trends, and ARPU have sequentially improved in almost every segment of the business. In the Enterprise segment, our focus on higher margin strategic sales is greatly enhancing both our competitiveness and our contribution margins. In the Consumer segment, faster broadband speeds delivered net customer growth in the second quarter. These results combined to generate improved revenue trends sequential as well as year-over-year growth in adjusted OIBDAR in the quarter in addition to the dramatically improved free cash flow trends. Along with the ongoing optimization of our balance sheet, this puts Windstream on a clear path to improving revenue trends, driving adjusted OIBDAR growth, and creating value for all of our stakeholders.

We'll now take your questions. Operator, please review the instructions and open the call to questions.

Thank you. And our first question comes from Frank Louthan with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you. So, walk us through sort of the SD-WAN revenue opportunity and how you think that that can trend? And what is sort of the process in getting customers sort of off the (16:22) on the OfficeSuite? And where do we think that that customer base can go over the next 12 months?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Certainly, Frank. I'll take these two questions. When you think about SD-WAN and the opportunity, obviously, it's already contributing along with our UCaaS platform over 50% of our sales in the second quarter and the upside is significant. We had significant product enhancements last month with the net addition of SD-WAN and ability to leverage our Cloud Connect and run it in a virtualized AWS environment. We're going to have other significant SD-WAN feature enhancements coming out in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of next year. The product is robust and customers are making the transition pretty seamlessly. You're right. Occasionally customers want to do a proof-of-concept to get comfortable with the new technology. Our customers are seeing the benefit. They're seeing the benefit to their own businesses. As more of their applications reside in the cloud, customers need higher levels of resiliency in their network infrastructure and SD-WAN is the solution for those customers.

I think SD-WAN will be the foundation of how all Enterprise service revenues are built in the future. It will be the largest contributor to Windstream's growth on both the relative and absolute terms, in very short period of time, it's running ahead of our own expectations. Hopefully, we'll be able to bring out some external numbers to you here in the back half of the year because I think it's going be meaningful enough contributor between Unified Communications and SD-WAN that we'll be able to start talking about it externally.

In terms of customers migrating to your second point about moving off of Unis or the legacy TDM infrastructure onto our OfficeSuite solution, really, this is just getting in front of customers. I'd say all selling is hard, but converting customers, existing customers off of legacy technologies onto our next generation solution, it's one of the easiest paths we have for our customers. It's a really seamless process inside the company. We just have to get it in front of more and more customers, do the demonstration of the technology. The technology literally does sell itself. It's that impressive of a product. So, the combination of our SD-WAN, our full Unified Communications portfolio, which includes OfficeSuite, as well as our on-net services, which have seen nice improvements throughout the year is making a big dent in the Enterprise top line.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Great. And on the broadband subscribers, any promotions or anything that you did in the quarter that help with that? And (18:58) CAF-II builds complete, and are we already starting to see sort of the full force of those homes fast coming in in the subscriber base?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Frank, nothing specific on the pricing. We ran our regular pricing in the second quarter. It was really just improved execution by the team. And obviously, with the incremental speed availability we now have across the marketplace, we're seeing the benefits in our competitiveness. And CAF-II, I would describe as a fairly minor contributor here in the second quarter. We are turning up some locations in the back half of the year in Iowa and Nebraska, and Missouri, but not really any significance in the second quarter numbers. So that'll be a tailwind for us as we go into the back half of the year. And as a matter of fact, when you look at the month of July as I indicated, that's our fifth month of consecutive Consumer net broadband growth.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And when you say sort of the execution there and turning up the speeds, what's sort of the price point or the speed point that kind of hits the bid in the market? I've heard from others maybe once you get to 100 megs it helps. But what are you seeing in the market that really kind of tips the scales and the phone start ringing?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I think when you look at the pricing and I like to say pricing is (20:12) factor of how we talk to our customers. But the rack rates that we have are kind of very consistent with what you're seeing out there kind of the broadband kind of component being roughly around that $50 kind of marker as a price point. It works in the marketplace. And of course most of what we're selling is our premium Kinetic Internet offering.

Frank Garreth Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. All right. Thank you very much.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks for the questions, Frank.

And our next question comes from Philip Cusick with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan

Hey. Thanks, guys. You've been very confident till recently on selling the EarthLink Consumer assets. Did your reserve price increase through the process or did you not get the original asking price?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Phil, I'll take that one. Great question. As the process began, we had not yet fully seen the benefits of a new product that we launched. So, our expectations did get reset as the process unfolded due to the improving performance of the business. Obviously, we're still willing to transact, but given the work that Bob and team did in the month of May to amend our credit facility to enable the first lien and – debt to refinance existing first lien debt as well as the second lien debt, we think it's in the best interest of all of our stakeholders for us to continue to own that business and reap the benefits of its cash flows.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan

Okay. And remind us of the pace of the decline in this business, and what the new product is going to change from?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Bob, do you want to give a little color on that.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

It actually grew contribution margin slightly year-over-year. But longer term, we do still expect to see modest declines kind of in the middle-single digits kind of range. But as Tony said, we've been optimistic and seeing some improved revenue trends, not only on our HyperLink product, but also just some better churn rates on our legacy services. So, I think, the trends are positive for us.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan

Okay. And then, can you update us on discussions around fiber sales, the pace of that, and any sort of successes in the quarter?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Phil. This is Bob. I'll take that one. Certainly, we continue to be very active. We continue to be very disciplined on valuation as well. We have a number of conversations that continue there. We're very focused on the opportunity. We still feel very comfortable that the value of what remains within the fiber portfolio that we own outright, and frankly don't use is upwards to $200 million in addition to what we've already monetized. And as I mentioned before, certainly, these conversations have been sort of continuing for some time. But the pace of which we're going, we think, is more akin to just meeting some other carrier's needs in terms of expanding their routes versus someone coming in and kind of trying to take out the entire portfolio. So, that's what we're still seeing. Certainly have had some conversations of size for a sizable portion of the portfolio, and we continue to work on that to get to some eventual positive outcomes.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

And our next question comes from Scott Goldman with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Hey, guys. Good morning. I guess, two on broadband, and then one quick housekeeping. On the broadband side, it looks like it was a pretty nice mix between improved sales and lower churn. I know most people don't disclose churn. But, Tony, maybe just wondering how you think about how much more opportunity you have to improve churn on the broadband side? Also on the broadband side, just wondering obviously about 40% of your exposure is to Charter. They've been talking about bumping up their base speeds to 100 or 200 meg depending on the market. Wondering if you're seeing any impact there and how you think about the competitive positioning you have relative to what they're trying to do? And then just quickly on the housekeeping, if you could just tell us what the contribution was from MassComm this quarter both in revenue and EBITDA and which revenue lines it's flowing through? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I'll let Bob take the last question on MassComm, but I'll get it started on broadband net adds. When you look at the contribution as I indicated, it was roughly 15% increase in sales and a 15% improvement – a little over that in churn. And I'll say there's a lot of opportunity left. A lot of what we see are customers who move on to our Kinetic Internet product we see enhanced speeds, we see enhanced churn characteristics. So, there's a lot of opportunity left. We're going to end the year. We upgraded our target to 40% of our broadband subscriber base moving to faster speeds. So, when I look at, there's lots of upside left on the churn side. And I think there's a lot of opportunity left on the sales side. And in fact on Monday we had the largest sales day in the history of Windstream. We're winning on both the sales and the churn side.

And obviously, we are very cognizant of what our cable competitors are doing, but we're not standing still. On the technology side, we'll make some important speed announcements of ourselves in the fourth quarter about increasing our speed capabilities across Windstream, but the team has done a nice job upgrading our infrastructure and we have relevant speed in the marketplace coupled with the fact that when you compare our broadband and TV offerings, they're substantially more cost effective than what you'll get from Cable, because we leverage over-the-top-video to get a video offering in the marketplace.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Scott, this is Bob. In terms of the MassComm, we had about $7 million of revenue within the quarter and roughly $3 million of EBITDA. And we're pretty excited about the asset. The business is growing well. And if you look at that on kind of an annualized basis versus the purchase price, it's well below 4 times evaluation, so a good acquisition for us. Free cash flow positive and deleveraging this year and a really nice set of assets that we are able to sell into with our strategic services.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Is that all flowing through Enterprise or is that Enterprise and Wholesale?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yes. Enterprise.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Scott.

And our next question comes from David Barden with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys. Thanks so much for taking the question. I want to go back to the – I think Frank's question the first one on SD-WAN. Is there any way when you say that you're hitting 400 locations with SD-WAN that we can look at maybe your illustrative slide at $400 a location and kind of do the math that it's about $1.6 million of annualized sales and that's kind of – that's the magnitude and as it compounds, it starts to become more meaningful? I guess people are really trying to grab on to some number and kind of understand how the data you're now sharing – thank you for that – by the way is, we can turn into something relevant to the income statement, it would be kind of just – if we could revisit that it would be great.

The second question was just on the TDM cost saves, 20% rate of savings on, now at about $850 million run rate. That implies about a $50 million quarterly savings. The Enterprise costs year-over-year came down about $30 million. I'm wondering if those are being realized somewhere else in the income statement like maybe in Wholesale, if you could kind of share with that. And then the third, the last question is just a housekeeping item. Could you kind of remind us the costs that you're kind of adding back to the adjusted EBITDA number, which are kind of related to marketing and branding, which I would imagine would seem to be normal expenses in the world. But you've carved them out, and I was wondering kind of what they're being carved out for. Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

On the SD-WAN side, David, as I talked about, we'll provide more color around SD-WAN from a total revenue perspective. But I don't think you can do the kind of the math you're implying. A lot of our locations are larger than that and we do have other services. So, when we bring forward our revenues, we're going to look at it from a total customer relationship perspective. We wanted to kind of give this illustrative economic example so investors could see what makes SD-WAN so attractive. But also, it's not only the economics of the solution, but it's also the fact that it's a great, great product set for Windstream in the way that we're able to bring it to market. But look forward to next quarter providing you kind of the annualized run rate of our kind of strategic solutions, including SD-WAN and the associated revenues as well as UCaaS. We obviously are tracking it very carefully inside the company and it's growing very aggressively. And we want to get them to hands of investors as quickly as possible. So, we hear you and it is coming shortly.

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Great. Next quarter, I'm looking forward to it.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And then, I'll let Bob maybe talk a little bit about the TDM migration we're doing there. In terms of the – quickly on your housekeeping items on the other costs, as a reminder, what we have in there are simply merger and integration costs, restructuring. Restructuring for us includes both severance, but also a fairly substantial amount of real estate exit costs, as we've been rationalizing our footprint to reduce our go-forward cost structure. And the few items that you alluded to, the biggest one in there is the management consulting fee. That wrapped up at the end of the second quarter. Obviously, we partnered with someone to do a comprehensive review of our cost structure. That was a very productive exercise that you see benefiting Windstream in the second quarter and beyond, but that wrapped up.

And there was I think roughly probably a few hundred thousand dollars' worth of branding. We did a significant rebrand of Windstream Enterprise. When we bought together EarthLink, Broadview, Windstream and we went to market, we needed to refresh our brand. If you haven't gone out and check out Windstream Enterprise's new digital experience out on the web or on your phone, it's fantastic. It highlights Windstream's new strategic capabilities. But we made a significant investment in re-architecting our complete brand as well as the digital experience. And those expenses concluded in the month of April. So, that was associated with that significant rebranding exercise and there are some minor network optimization costs associated with the termination of basically term penalties associated with some contracts and that'll wrap up this year. So, I will look at overall – go ahead, David.

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

I was just going to ask, so that $13 million you added back this quarter in adjusted EBITDA related to the marketing, the branding, the consulting, where does that come back into the income statement now?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

It's done, David. I guess it was a one-time management consulting fee. That was $20 million in the first half. That is complete and it does not go forward. And the rebranding is also complete and done. It will show up – we have our regular way advertising which will show up in cost of services – or I'm sorry SG&A in Enterprise.

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Got it. Got it.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

And, David, this is Bob. In terms of your interconnection questions, obviously we've been pretty pleased with the results that we're seeing there. We're still very comfortable in saying we're going to continue to reduce interconnection expenses by about 10% on average. We're actually doing better than that right now. In the aggregate, it's been around $150 million on an annualized basis. Obviously as we go forward into the future years, the base will come down and so that 10% will be applied to a lower base. But it's having a pretty big impact right now on our Enterprise business in particular. We do see some savings from interconnection benefiting our Wholesale business as well. But the lion's share is definitely within Enterprise. And certainly as we look at the opportunity from here given that such a high percentage of this is still related to TDM, we feel very comfortable that we can continue this progress going forward. So, a big contributor to our progress and Enterprise is almost 14% Enterprise contribution margin growth this quarter, and we think that can be a great contributor going forward as well.

David Barden - Bank of America - Merrill Lynch

Awesome. All right. Thanks, guys.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure.

And our next question comes from Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks very much. You talked a lot about the cost savings and the margin improvement. How do we think about the top line as we go into 2019? Is there scope for – I think you said this year slightly improved. Is there scope for continued improvement on the revenue trends in 2019? You're seeing broadband obviously turn positive as you noted. But then you are keeping businesses like that CLECs which are still mature. So, is there a line of sight here towards getting closer to stability on the top line? And then, I'm sure you can't say too much on the trial, but any sense on timing of when we might hear an outcome? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Absolutely. Simon, when you think about the top line, I'll start there. I think as we continue to see adoption of our next generation solutions on the Enterprise there, you're seeing improving revenue trends and that will lead to stabilization in time. Obviously, we'll provide a comprehensive yield guidance in 2019, but our expectation, the expectation of the team is to see improved revenue trends in Enterprise, and particularly also in Consumer, as you indicated. Our Consumer business is going to experience nice growth. We've seen both ARPU and net additions here. And you'll see that go through the top line. So, I think, you'll see both of our largest businesses, the Consumer broadband business and our Enterprise business show stabilizations in both revenue.

But importantly, and as Bob just talked about, there's a humongous amount of opportunities still left in interconnection. So, we're still going to get the margin expansion as we go forward. And that's why we remain confident in stating we'll grow EBITDA in 2019 as we exit 2018, and we feel more confident about that than ever before given the performance we saw in the second quarter. Your second question in terms of the trial, I can tell you there were no surprises at the trial. Our legal team did a superb job led by our General Counsel, Kristi Moody. Our witnesses were well-prepared. We remain confident in a positive verdict. Timing is obviously determined by the Judge. But I can tell you we eagerly await the receipt of his opinion.

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

And our next question comes from David Phipps with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. So, it still strikes me that you have growth for OIBDAR in 2019 and the consensus for the sales side doesn't have it growing. So, maybe you can talk us through a couple of things that we might be missing there without really giving 2019 guidance? And then second on the Enterprise business, you're ramping up margins very nicely to 24%. Is that the cap or is there more room to run on that?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, David. This is Bob. I'll take those. In terms of 2019, Tony gave you the color on revenues and interconnection. Obviously, there are other things that we're doing within the business to drive confidence in our ability to get to growth for 2019. Keep in mind, part of what we still have in front of us as an opportunity is the full realization of the synergies for both the EarthLink and Broadview transaction. We will exit 2018 as a reminder at about $145 million of annualized synergies. But we still expect to get to $180 million by the end of 2019. So, there's incremental opportunity to be gained on the synergy side in 2019 that obviously we're not yet seeing and we still feel very good about achieving it. But it'll be in the run rate next year.

In addition to that, we talked about the engagement of the third-party consultant that's helped us do many things. Some we've started to see the benefits for and some are still ramping. I highlight things like real estate consolidation which is turning out to be a pretty sizable opportunity for us. I highlight some of the significant third-party sourcing opportunities that we've begun to see and still expect to come. And any number of things around the optimization of the org structure.

And then finally, I would point to some of the significant efficiencies that we're seeing in the business and we'll continue to see through the simplification of our billing environment, our customer care provisioning, our IT and business teams have done an outstanding job of simplifying our work environment and adding automation in many areas. And I would say I don't think we've yet seen the full benefits of that and we certainly think in 2019 that will generate additional opportunities for us.

And in terms of the Enterprise margin, kind of where are we headed with Enterprise margin, we certainly feel very comfortable in our abilities to get to the 24% goal by the end of 2018. I do not think that's the end of our improvements. Given the very substantial benefits that we're going to continue to see on interconnection, given the substantial opportunities that we talked about on the efficiency in the back office for Enterprise and other areas, and the relative benefits of making the migration from the legacy services within Enterprise to SD-WAN and UCaaS which as we've illustrated showed some modest improvements in gross margin. All of those are big contributors to increasing margins and increasing revenues and contribution margin dollars in that segment. We'll obviously give you more insight into the dark targets for next year as we get closer, but we're trending very well and I feel very good about it.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And one other question. Are there any – what's your pipeline for some of the small transactions like the MassComm so forth at this time?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, David. I'd say we have several right now. I'd say a couple are looking more promising, the others are sort of ramping up in terms of interest level. So, each of these have a kind of timeline on their own, but our business development team has been very, very active and I just want to emphasize we're also being very disciplined. This is fiber that has great value and we're obviously going to make sure that any transaction we do is going to be optimized.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. Those are my questions.

And our next question comes from Matthew Niknam with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking the question. One on CapEx, as we think about the $775 million number this year and we sort of look forward to 2019, are there any strategic projects that roll off or is there an opportunity to maybe take the number lower as you begin doing more SD-WAN, more strategic type sales in Enterprise? And I'm just wondering how that sort of evolves in the context of your diversified or maybe changing revenue mix over time. Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Matt, this is Bob. In terms of CapEx, obviously we'll have more to say about guidance next year. But a couple of areas that we do think will show improvements year-over-year as we've done so much in the last couple of years to drive some project efficiencies within IT and automation. I do think we'll see some benefits there going forward. The core of the network, the maintenance CapEx on the network, we've gone through some sizable improvements and upgrades there in the last couple of years. So, we could see some benefits year-over-year there as well.

I think the relative unknown right now is frankly what we hope to be sort of a driver for some increases would be around success-based. So, for example, if we continue to see the positive progress that we're seeing within our Consumer and Enterprise business and we expect that, obviously, that's going to drive some increases in success-based CapEx. That would be for very good reasons because we think that would have a very material benefit and impact to our revenue trend. So, we're optimistic and encouraged by what we're seeing right now in each of those two segments. And I think that could be an offset in terms of CapEx in the aggregate, but there is definitely some areas where we think we can have some efficiencies and reductions.

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. Thanks, Bob.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure.

And our next question comes from Batya Levi with UBS. Your line is now open.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you. Just a couple of follow-ups. First on the CapEx question, can you share with us how much you're spending on broadband to support broadband growth right now? And on the Enterprise, we saw some stability. It included a bit of an acquisition in there. But going forward into second half, do you expect that stability on Enterprise to continue? Thank you.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Batya, this is Bob. In terms of the CapEx spending for broadband, we show this scenario in our prepared presentation. The broadband capacity and expansion is roughly $120 million of CapEx. And obviously, there, Tony had some prepared comments earlier about some of the improving speeds that we continue to see and put into place throughout this year. That's going to continue. Obviously we know we've generated some really nice returns on some of these recent investments and obviously improving speed going forward is going to be a big part of our plans. And so that's going to be a focus area for us and we think it's very manageable within our free cash flow profile.

In terms of the Enterprise results going forward, certainly we were pretty pleased with sequential improvements that we saw in second quarter. We've foreshadowed that on our May call. We do expect to see some declines going forward in third and fourth quarter, but they're moderating and obviously I'd continue to point you to the significant expectations that we still have in the contribution margin growth of that business. I do think the Enterprise business will generate absolute contribution margin growth for the year in kind of the middle to high-single digits and we're doing very well right now towards those goals.

Batya Levi - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Davis Hebert with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. Just first question on the credit facility, I recognized that the exchanges have pushed out some maturities. But are you having any conversations with your credit facility lenders and do you believe you need some asset sales or something to reduce the principal there to get that accomplished or is it going to be straight refi do you think?

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Davis. This is Bob. We certainly are having those conversations with our credit facility banks. I talk to these partners very often. They've been very supportive. Certain of them obviously have helped us refinance our balance sheet in a pretty significant way over the past year. And so, they're very supportive. And I think we have great support from them going forward on the refinancing. And I'd say we're very focused on making that progress very soon and so look for some additional steps on the refinancing of the credit facility going forward.

In terms of proceeds and pay downs to sort of enable for an extension, I do think that could be part of the discussions. And obviously as Tony foreshadowed earlier, we do have the ability to go out and refinance obviously a portion of that with first lien refinancing indebtedness if that's the path we choose, and I do think there's ready market access at reasonable rates to do that to pay down and act as an incentive to extend if in fact that's needed. So, don't want to negotiate on the call today, but we do feel very confident in our ability to make some substantial improvements on the balance sheet here.

And as a reminder, really after we move the revolver out, we won't have any maturities of any consequence at all until 2021, which would be our term loan and we'll look at the right time to address that. And then because of the exchanges that we made just recently, we have very small amounts of bonds remaining until 2023. So, we've got a lot of improvements that we've made to the balance sheet and we're pretty optimistic about what's ahead of us.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And as you were thinking about some of the fiber sales, I think Uniti had commented there could be some interest level there from their side. And I guess should we expect any changes in the Uniti relationship? Is it business as usual, litigation aside and are you having any conversations around some of those fiber assets you're paying for but not necessarily using? Is there anything to expect on that front?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I'll keep at high level and just simply say Windstream and Uniti continue to look for ways to work together that benefits both of us and as we focused on doing – finding win-wins whether that's with fiber, excess fiber or really anything associated with our relationship. So nothing really additive there beyond the fact that you can imagine there are a lot of interested folks who we're talking to in regards to our fiber assets.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then last question for me. SD-WAN seem to be a pretty popular topic; Cable is rolling out a product. You're certainly a market leader. CenturyLink has talked about hybrid SD-WAN as a solution. Is that – product hybrid SD-WAN, is that something you're going directly up against or are you perfectly happy to sell a hybrid product as well? Is that kind of where customers are transitioning?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

I think we are selling both hybrid SD-WAN and SD-WAN to our customers. So, obviously, we customize our solutions to meet the customers' business issues or even their concerns with new technology. I think a lot of the discussion about hybrid SD-WAN is a little bit overblown. There are times where it's the appropriate solution, but I think that's really more about larger providers not wanting to transition their customers off of very profitable on-net MPLS business onto a more cost effective solution. So, I think hybrid SD-WAN is really code for not wanting to give customers the best solution in many instances, in times it is. But when we look at it, we're offering both. And while other folks have offerings, we have customers and we have a lot of them on SD-WAN today. We are the largest provider of SD-WAN in the country and we are rolling. And we're going to keep it up. We're investing significantly in terms of the technology not only the product itself, but how customers utilize it from a digital experience and we expect to remain in that leadership position.

James Davis Hebert - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thank you, guys.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Davis.

And our next question comes from Brett Feldman with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thanks for the question. On the interconnect savings, I just want to get a little more color there. To what extent is this result of grooming, meaning that you're successfully moving customers off of third-party circuits onto your own network? And maybe to what extent is it mix-driven where you sell more cloud products into a customer and they decided that they don't necessarily need your access anymore because they can save money elsewhere and it's kind of a wash for you whether they're on your network or not? And then, just a follow-up, one last question here on the asset sales. I think the $100 million to $200 million the potential value that you identified was for unutilized fiber. In the past, I think, you'd also talked about maybe monetizing underutilized fiber. Is that something you're still considering or are you mostly focusing on the dark fiber assets right now that are an easier transaction?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Brett, I'll start with the kind of the interconnection discussion. And I'll highlight on page 12, we put our expenses into a couple of buckets both last-mile expense, and then what's referred to as network access or sometimes in the industry called middle-mile access. And you'll see that TDM carries a very heavy overhead associated with it in terms of middle-mile access. So, a lot of the efforts we're doing are associated with grooming circuits off of our network, either onto our own facilities or collapsing excess capacity that we now have in the TDM infrastructure. So, in many instances, we're able to move customers. As we move customers from TDM to IP, we create kind of excess capacity in that middle-mile that we're removing.

And so, I would tell you, right now, most of what we're doing does require grooming activities by our access cost savings team to hit these goals. But they're a well-oiled machine at this point and they're focused a lot on this. And then, obviously, as you indicated, as we migrate our customer base onto next generation solutions, some of those customers will bring their own access. I want to tell you that's very significant most like the fact that Windstream manages their entire relationship and we manage their business really end-to-end with our SD-WAN Concierge efforts. So, mostly grooming. And Bob will take the last question.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. On the asset sales Brett certainly our focus has been the unutilized because that fiber obviously has no EBITDA and new revenue attached to it. And so the monetization would be – results in all deleveraging and debt pay down. So we do have some modest amounts of underutilized and obviously we've talked before about the possibility of the underutilized as part of the Uniti relationship as an opportunity. So those are things that are in focus. And Tony mentioned earlier, those could be possible future opportunities. But our main focus right now is on the monetization of the unutilized dark fiber.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks for the color.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Sure.

And our next question comes from Amir Rozwadowski with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is Matt (50:08) for Amir. Thanks for taking the question. In the Enterprise, I appreciate the detail you provided around the economics on slide 11. But can you just discuss any differences in the churn profile between a typical Enterprise legacy voice and data customer versus a customer signing up for the new strategic sales?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah, certainly Matt (50:25). The churn characteristics given the improved customer experience enchantments not surprising are materially better than a legacy product. The product that we have the largest amount of customers on – in terms of our next generation capabilities is OfficeSuite. And it has a churn rate that's roughly 300% lower than the legacy integrated voice and data product set. So it's a dramatic improvement as we migrate customers onto these next-generation solutions. And well I expect we'll see very similar favorability as we migrate customers on to SD-WAN.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you. And just one on the Consumer business, can you comment around the success you're seeing with DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW. Thank you.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Absolutely. The DIRECTV linear relationship has been a solid one. Obviously, there's been some pretty significant headwinds overall around linear TV or satellite TV. And so it's meeting our expectations, but clearly we're still seeing some pretty significant declines there. And as a reminder that's a one-time upfront kind of payment that one should receive. So it's more about walking in the overall customer relationship. But what you alluded to I think is the more interesting part of how our Consumer model is evolving which is going over-the-top, where we can bring faster speeds through our Kinetic broadband product and then put over-the-top on it and then we have a really disruptive offer in the marketplace against Cable. Cable now looks 2 times as expensive as Windstream, if you look at our broadband plus OTT options. So, it's an exciting way for us to exploit the marketplace and I think bring real value to customers. And I think you'll see that's where our focus will lie.

Unknown Speaker

Great. Thank you for the additional color.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

And our next question comes from Mike McCormack with Guggenheim Partners. Your line is now open.

Mike McCormack - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks. Tony, maybe just a quick comment on any change in the Enterprise landscape from a competitive standpoint in the wake of CenturyLink and Level 3 getting together. And then secondly, probably not a big threat, but just thinking about your wireless competition for broadband as we move forward, is that a risk that you're looking out for? Thanks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Mike, when it comes to the Enterprise landscape, I'd tell you, at this point, it's fairly stable. There haven't been a lot of changes. Obviously at the Enterprise grade level, you're competing with some different carriers, but I look at the overall landscape from a pricing perspective but as well as kind of a capabilities perspective. And we find ourselves, from a capabilities perspective, in a very good position. So we can bring real value to our customers. And the nature of our offers is that we can be price-disruptive if that's required. So, I look at the Enterprise landscape, I think we're in a good spot there.

Especially the other thing, as I alluded to earlier, that benefits us is a lot of our competitors in this space have very large books of on-net MPLS business, and as a reminder, because of our legacy, we have a lot of off-net MPLS, which is very low margin. So, as we migrate, as the illustration shows in 11 to these next-generation solutions, we get a large pickup in margin. A lot of other carriers have the exact opposite incentive. And then, in terms of what you're seeing in 5G, obviously, 5G is relevant to the more urban areas. But right now, we're not seeing impact where we compete. And we highlight we're in some fairly rural areas across the U.S. And that's ultimately one of the defining characteristics of our ILEC business. And I think our markets will be the very last ones that 5G gets to if they get there at all.

Mike McCormack - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Makes sense. Thanks, Tony.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome, Mike.

And our next question comes from Arun Seshadri with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yes. Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple for me. One, just wanted to understand, I think, in the past you've talked about on Consumer broadband like you were using, I guess, speed as more of a retention tool. But as your speeds improve, is it possible to sort of upcharge customers and what do you think about sort of where ARPU should end up on the Consumer side, I mean, I guess, in the near-term?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're right. When we look at – as we make broadband speed available to our customers, we evaluate what's in the best interest of our customers' longevity with us as well as balancing our profitability goals. And typically, I think the team has done a nice job. When you look at ARPU, we continue to grow ARPU I think for the 14th consecutive quarter we grew it. So, I think we've done a nice job being able to monetize that enhanced speed availability, but at the same time giving customers who are in a more competitive environment more speed which has resulted in lower churn. So, I think the team has done a nice job striking the balance. I do think ARPU will begin to kind of flatten out from here. But importantly, I think we'll be able to grow because I think we'll be moving into positive net broadband territory as we go forward.

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Got it. That's helpful. And then as far as sort of just understanding the makeup of the Enterprise segment a little bit more, I don't know if there's any way you could kind of categorize strategy versus legacy and also maybe remind us how much Broadview was in Enterprise for the quarter?

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. As we talked about earlier, we'll provide more of a breakout between strategic and legacy services. And obviously Broadview, we were on Broadview for all of 2018. So, it's in the numbers for the second quarter. But when you think about kind of the balancing between the strategic and legacy, obviously, we'll be focused on bringing that to the investment community next quarter starting to give you guys some insights into what we're seeing there.

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Great. Last question for me is really on the on cost saves. Just is there any lumpiness in terms of realization of cost saves during 2018? And is there any way you could sort of compare realization or how much was realized in quarter and recognized in the numbers in Q2 versus what is expected in Q3 and Q4? Thanks.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Arun, this is Bob. I wouldn't say it's particularly lumpy and then the fact that interconnection makes up a really large portion of our cost, it changes year-over-year. Quite frankly it happens on a kind of a recurring kind of basis. While we're seeing increasing productivity from the cost saving efforts from our access team, they're doing an outstanding job. It's not like it's coming in chunks quarter-to-quarter. It's been fairly recurring in nature. In terms of the other savings that are out there, obviously synergies at this point are kind of more tied to network synergies and the final optimization around the billing and systems environment. So once those conversions are made later this year and early next, we'll see a little bit of a bump in terms of opportunities around the cost structure. And then finally, I'd say the things we're doing around rent optimization, facilities consolidation and all of that, that's actually turned out to be a fairly recurring increase as well. And again, real proud of the team for leaning in and driving some nice SG&A savings in that fashion.

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks. Thanks a lot.

Robert E. Gunderman - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

You're welcome.

And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Tony Thomas for any further remarks.

Anthony W. Thomas - Windstream Holdings, Inc.

Thank you all for joining us this morning and for the questions. Just to recap, we're really pleased with the execution this quarter. I want to thank the team. We executed on every facet of our business strategy from Consumer broadband to Enterprise strategic sales to optimization of the balance sheet. And importantly, there's still a lot of work left to do. There's more good news here as we pivot into 2019 and our strategy there, there'll be a lot of continuity but there will also be EBITDA growth. So again, Bob and I will be available today. We look forward to talking to many of you this morning, this afternoon. Thank you all for your time.

