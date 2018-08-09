AMD: No Edge

AMD's Vega GPU has a new and better resourced competitor by the name of Google.

The rally in its share price does not mean that investing in AMD is a bargain. Quite the opposite.

Investment Thesis

AMD (AMD) shares soared after its Q2 2018 results. Yet, I argue that to be an AMD shareholder at $19 billion market cap makes this investment quite dangerous.

Q2 2018 Results

AMD's Q2 2018 revenue was up 53%, and bottom-line non-GAAP EPS line went from negative $0.01 to positive $0.14 - which delighted the market. AMD's shares have now rallied by more than 20% in just over two weeks' time.

Aside from its strong quarterly performance, which I have long argued was materially driven by the adoption of ASC 606 accounting standard, deeper down analysis shows that AMD remains frail and highly likely to need to fundraise in the near term. Once AMD attempts to fundraise, this should be a catalyst for the stock's correction.

Financial Health

Up until two quarters ago, AMD would frequently boast of its strong balance sheet and posted the following deck alongside its earnings call.

Source: Q4 2017 earnings calls slides (number 17)

There are two lines traversing the deck. One shows that the target optimal amount of cash for AMD is $1 billion. The second line lower down shows the target minimum cash at $600 million.

Fast forward two quarters and AMD's cash balance (including marketable securities) is once again below this $1 billion target line. However, the difference between AMD's financial position in Q2 2017 with Q2 2018 was that, in Q2 2017, AMD carried $844 million in cash with $42 million in short-term debt. Whereas in Q2 2018, although AMD carries $983 million in cash and equivalents, it also has $223 million in short-term debt, leaving AMD's significantly closer to its target minimum range.

However, particularly burdensome for AMD will be that its 6.75% notes due in 2019 and raised early in 2014 would have to be replaced with a higher carrying interest rate, given that interest rates are expected to rise in the near term. This would make this capital-intensive company have to operate with increased constraint.

Competition Heats Up

It is worthwhile remembering that while AMD has made a remarkable progress in the past 3 years and that AMD had benefited from its participation in what has been until now a duopoly market, between AMD and Nvidia (NVDA). Going forward, AMD, which had been the inferior competitor of the two, will now have to contend with a further competitor.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has now entered the fray with its Tensor Processing Unit ('TPU'). The TPU has a specialized focus on machine learning. This entry into the market will inevitably hamper AMD's Vega GPU from carrying a heavy price tag.

Valuation

AMD does not give up its hard numbers for free cash flow for fiscal 2018. Midway into fiscal 2018 and AMD's use of free cash flow was $220 million. Given the strong progress, AMD is forecasting for revenue in 2018 to be up mid-20% YoY compared with fiscal 2017. Together with CFO Kumar's consistent comments that AMD would be free cash flow positive in 2018, we need to see a remarkably free cash flow generative AMD in H2 2018.

Given the progress of H1 2018 vs. H1 2017, it is quite reasonable to assume that AMD might generate around $270 million in free cash flow in H2 2018. Thus, I have bullishly estimated that AMD generates $50 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2018.

Assuming that AMD continues to grow at mid-20%, or even high-20% YoY over the next 3 years, it would still be trading at a very expensive plus 300 times forward free cash flow. Said another way, AMD is certainly not growing anywhere near fast enough to support this level of expectation from investors. This would make AMD by quite some distance the most expensive chip-maker in the market at present, combined with its inflexible balance sheet.

Takeaway

I argue that investing in AMD at $19 billion market cap leaves investors with no margin of safety. In spite of the rally in its share price, this does not mean that investing in AMD is safer than in the same period last year, but on the contrary that, this time around, AMD's near-term prospects are markedly weaker, yet its share price is more expensive.

