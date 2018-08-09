Fibrocell Science, Inc. (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Karen Casey - IR, Manager

John Maslowski - President and CEO

Sean Buckley - VP, Business Administration

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We issued a press release this morning detailing the second quarter 2018 financial results and operational highlights. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is available on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. Today's call will be archived. The replay will be available later today and will remain on our website until September 10, 2018.

Before we begin, we wish to inform participants that today's call will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and includes statements relating to the enrollment, dosing and reporting of results from pre-clinical and clinical studies; the timing of regulatory submissions, the potential advantages of our product candidates, sufficiency of our existing cash to fund operations and other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed under Item 1A Risk Factors and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the SEC. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the forward-looking statements made during this call represent our views only as of today, August 09, 2018. While we may update certain forward-looking statements from time-to-time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if new information becomes available.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell and Sean Buckley, Vice President of Business Administration. John will now begin the call with an overview of recent corporate highlights and then Sean will provide a summary of our second quarter 2018 financial results. John will host a Q&A session which will be followed by closing remarks. I'd like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

Thanks, Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining us. During the second quarter of this year Fibrocell attained important milestones that continue to advance development of our gene therapy programs, the rare genetic diseases of the skin and connective tissue. We believe these programs are for the potential to address the underlying cause of disease and bring relief to patients suffering from chronically painful debilitating and often devastating conditions that have few treatment options.

Here's an update on our recent efforts, as you know our most advanced program FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa or RDEB. RDEB is caused by a mutation of the COL7A1 gene resulting in the absence or deficiency of Type 7 collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms anchoring fibrils that hold together the layers of skin. In RDEB patients, the dermis and epidermis skin separate, causing severe blistering, open painful wounds, and scarring in response to friction, including daily activities like rubbing or scratching, patients live in chronic pain and the disease is associated with a high mortality rate.

FCX-007 uses our proprietary fibroblast cell technology encoded with the gene for COL7 and it is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 open label clinical trial in RDEB patients. The trial's primary objective is to evaluate safety. It is also assessing wound healing and pharmacology as secondary analyses.

In May we reported on interim results from our [Technical Difficulty] Florida, the data was presented by Dr. Peter Marinkovich Associate Professor Dermatology at Stanford University and the principal investigator for our trial. He also hosted the teleconference to discuss the data in May.

The data that included all patients ages 20 to 37 were dosed in the Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial. The patients were dosed in the margins and across targeted wounds as well as in separate intact skin sites. Three patients received single intradermal injection session at baseline, one patient received the second injection session in the remaining unhealed areas of the wounds at 25 weeks post administration as allowed by our clinical trial protocol. A total of seven wounds were treated.

The safety from Phase 1 patients does for FCX-007 show the product is well tolerated at the 52 weeks post administration. There were no product related [indiscernible] or adverse events, no COL7 auto-antibody response was noted. In terms of FCX continued positive trends in wound healing and pharmacology signals including COL7 expression and evidence of anchoring fibrils.

Based on safety pharmacology wound healing data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial we have incorporated learnings and dosing administration in our clinical trial protocol including an increase in the overall cells administered and reduction of the intervals between injections. We have made notable progress this quarter in the ongoing study. The first Phase 2 patient in adult received their first FCX-007 dose in June. We also rolled three pediatric patients in the trial having obtained an allowance earlier this year from the FDA to allow enrollment. As a result we currently have four patients enrolled in the Phase 2 trial. We expect to enroll a total of six patients aged 7 and older by the end of the third quarter 2018. To recap we have eight patients enrolled in total for the entire Phase 1/2 trial. We have four of six patients enrolled in Phase 2, we also expect report another intern data analysis for FCX-007 the first quarter of 2019, plan on providing a trial update, anticipate sharing data from Phase 1 patients and available data from Phase 2 patients.

To-date, FCX-013 has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease and fast track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We will announce any designations such as RMAT or Break Therapy [ph] if and when they are granted by FDA. There's been exciting regulatory advances in the field of [indiscernible] and gene therapy. DEBRA of America, an advocacy group Epidermolysis Bullosa patients hosted a patient focused drug development meeting or PFDD with the FDA in April. This initiative was formed for FDA to learn about the patients perspective on specific diseases and their experiences in support of regulatory decision making. Specifically PFDD meetings give the FDA opportunity to hear directly from patients and advocates and caretakers about the symptoms that matter most to them, the impact the disease has on patients daily lives, in patients experience with currently available treatment. As a result of PFDD meeting the FDA published its first draft guidance on the development of products for Epidermolysis Bullosa or EB in June. The guidance provides direction for clinical design when considering the challenges of EB patient's symptoms such as skin fragility and pain management.

In addition FDA recently published six new draft guidances in the gene therapy sector notably in the areas of rare disease and CMC. We look at these guidances as positive signals from the FDA on the commitment to advance these types of therapies and we plan to incorporate the learning from these guidances into our approach strategy going forward.

Moving on our second gene therapy candidate, FCX-013 is in the development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is a chronic, on-immune skin disorder that manifests as an excess production of extracellular matrix specifically collagen resulting in the thickening of the skin and connective tissue. The moderate to severe forms of disorder include any subtype that affects the function or produces symptoms of discomfort, tightness and pain. There are no approved therapies available for localized scleroderma, in future many options are available to address excess collagen and accumulations of the skin.

In the U.S. we estimate there are approximately 90,000 patients with moderate to severe localized scleroderma. FCX-013 also uses our proprietary fibroblast technology encoded for matrix and metalloproteinase-1 or MMP1, a protein responsible for breaking down collagen. FCX-013 incorporates Precigen's proprietary RheoSwitch Therapeutic system, a biological switch activated by an oral compound known as veledimex to control protein expression at the site of the localized scleroderma lesions. FCX-013 is injected under the skin at the location of fibrotic lesions where the genetically modified fibroblast cells will produce mmt-1 to break down and excess collagen accumulation.

Following the completion of the toxicology by distribution studies in December 2017 we submitted an IND application for FCX-013 in January, 2018 and in March we announced that the FDA allowed our IND to progress in the clinical trials. We're excited to announce that we initiated the first investigator site for clinical enrollment for an open label single arm Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FCX-013 in August. Dr. Jennifer Parish is the initial Principal Investigator who operates a private dermatology clinic in Philadelphia and is also on the faculty at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. The primary objective of the trials evaluate the safety of FCX-013, secondary analysis consistent the several fibrosis assessment to cleaning [indiscernible] skin spores, ultrasound and additional measures of targeted sclerotic lesions in control site at various time points up to 16 weeks of post administration of FCX-013. 10 patients with any subtype or localized scleroderma are targeted for enrollment which is approximately five patients per phase. The Phase 1 portion of the trial will enroll all patients in dosing for the first three adult patients will be staggered part of the dosing in the rest of the trials population. As for the FCX-013 clinical trial fiber cell intends to include pediatric patients and the Phase 2 portion of the trial after submission approval the safety and activity data from the adult Phase 1 patients to the FDA and safety monitoring board for the trial.

To-date FCX-013 has received orphan drugs and rare pediatric disease designations from FDA, plan to seek future designations of development progresses beginning with fast track [ph]. Both of our gene therapy candidate FCX-007 and FCX-013 are being developed in collaboration with Precigen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation leveraging their expertise on-synthetic biology and our manufactured our Exton, PA facility. On the corporate front the second quarter of 2018 was an eventful time period. In July Fibrocell closed $4 million registered direct public offering of its common stock which was priced at the market. In a concurrent private placement we also issued unregistered warrants to purchase shares of Fibrocell's common stock representing 65% of the shares of common stock purchased in the registered direct public offering.

The net proceeds of this offering are estimated to be approximately $3.5 million. In addition in May Fibrocell closed $6 million registered direct public offering of its common stock which was priced that market and a concurrent private placement the company also issued unregistered warrants to purchase shares of Fibrocell's common stock representing 75% shares of common stock purchase in the registered direct public offering. The net proceeds of the offering are estimated to be approximately $5.2 million. Fibrocell intends to use the net proceeds from both financings for the continued clinical development of its product candidate FCX-007 and FCX-013 and for other general corporate purposes. On May 25, Fibrocell implemented a 1 for 5 reverse stock split of its issued in outstanding shares of common stock, reverse stock split was intended to increase the per share trading price of the company's common stock to permitted to regain compliance, the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital market. At June 11, 2018 the company received written notice from Nasdaq regarding company as regaining compliance. In April it was announced that our Board of Directors are conducting a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value. And its strategic review of the Board of Directors seeing the company's clinical programs for rare skin diseases with unmet needs and other assets. We have engaged Canaccord Genuity, LLC as our strategic financial advisor to assist with the review process. The goal of our review is explore and evaluate all potential strategic alternatives for Fibrocell and the process are ongoing. Meanwhile we are continuing with development of FCX-007 and FCX-013 as discussed earlier on this call.

I will now turn it over the call to Sean to provide a financial update.

Thank you, John. Our financial results for the second quarter of 2018 were reported in our earnings release that we issued this morning and will also be available in a Form 10-Q that will be filed later today. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $1.03 per share, compared to a diluted net loss of $7.82 per share for the same period in 2017. The 2018 period included in aggregate approximately $0.5 million of non-cash income from warrant and derivative revaluation, as compared to an aggregate of approximately $9.2 million of non-cash expense for the same period in 2017.

Research and development expenses decreased 54.8% to approximately $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to approximately $6.3 million for the same period in 2017. This was due primarily to a 95.4% decreased in costs for our FCX-007 program down to approximately $0.1 million for the first six months of 2018 as compared to approximately $3 million for the same period in 2017. These decreased costs for the FCX-007 program were primarily the result of transitioning from dosing of adult patients and analysis of data in the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial moving to recruitment for the Phase-2 portion of the trial as well as moving our manufacturing operations in-house from a third party contractor. Costs for our FCX-013 program decreased approximately 68.1% to approximately $0.3 million for six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to approximately $1.1 million for the same period in 2017. This decrease was related primarily to approximately $0.6 million of decreased costs from our clinical partner Precigen, as substantially all of the costs of the pre-clinical phase of the project have been incurred by the end of 2017 while the first six months of 2018 have been used for the clinical trials startup activities.

SG&A expenses of approximately $3.2 million were comparable to each of the six months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017. Fibrocell used approximately $7.5 million in cash for operations during the first six months of 2018 versus approximately $9 million during the first six months of 2017. As of June 30, 2018 the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $15.4 million and working capital of approximately $13.8 million. In addition and as John previously mentioned we closed the registered direct public offering and a concurrent private placement in July 2018. The net proceeds of these July offerings were approximately $3.5 million. The company believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations in to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Thank you very much. I will turn the call back to John.

Thank you, Sean. This concludes our prepared remarks. We welcome your participation in our Q&A session. Operator, please proceed.

John, I was curious - really wanted to focus my questions on regulatory and you added more details of course recently the FDA guidance etcetera for the industry for RDEB etcetera. So I guess I'll start at the high level, first what is your FDA wish-list with regard to when would you like to get into discussions following the Phase 2 data with the FDA regarding a potential pivotal path forward and then subsequently maybe provide a little more detail on the draft guidance and how it may or may not have impacted your initial goals for a pivotal program. Thanks a lot.

John Maslowski

Thanks Joe for the questions. We appreciate that. So you know obviously our regulatory strategies we can't get in a lot of details on the timeline until you know we announce those milestones publicly but I will give you some flavor and maybe some paths, we're a evaluating along with I'm sure many other gene therapy companies as well based on these new guidances. So the discussion with FDA the way we look at it could be an ongoing one you know as we collect data and we think we have appropriate data sets. We have with our designations and also with the way if you read these new guidances FDA has been fairly open about contact us early and often. We think that would be the proper path to take to you know try to keep in touch with the agency on what is the right time to really move this program into a pivotal trial. Is it linear as in classic drug development where you go all the way through one, you go all the way through two. We don't foresee that although of course the FDA always has the right to enforce that on our program but you know based on the feedback so far in the guidance we believe we will move through and our goal is obviously by the end the third quarter to complete enrollment of the Phase 2 program and start collecting the data we did say in first quarter we will have a data readout that could be an impromptu sort of interim data readout just to give the street an update on our progress and what it looks like. We think that talking with the FDA during that period is probably a good idea as I'm sure most are and the guidance is point to that.

We will use those discussions to really look at a sort of a bandwidth, a pathways is it that they feel we need to process the Phase 2 and give them a read on that part is having a Phase 3 discussion or is it that this is this is sort of an overlapping process. You're collecting data and you're starting to have those discussions with FDA and you're designing and sort of trying to gain concurrence on things that are important and I'll touch on second half about what the guidances suggests such as what are clinically meaningful endpoints for EB, what is the right measurement tool and what are your dataset look like that sort of confirm that we have enough to show that.

So I think the short answer Joe is it's an ongoing discussion and we'll obviously share more once we have some concurrence with FDA in a more formalized way to say when it is but you know the lines are pointing towards less of that classic linear approach.

And so for the second part of your question I'm glad you asked it because the guidance is actually are extremely new, so they came out in June for EB and as I mentioned the PFDD system in FDA is clearly I mean our experience is working very well because you know we attended this meeting it was absolutely wonderful, DEBRA brought in patients they shared their experiences there was a large number of FDA attendees either on the phone or live and I think it really conveyed to FDA sort of the dire need of therapies for EB and I think that translated well and the fact that a draft was out within two months. So to touch on the EB draft it really talks a lot about sort of how to handle care of patients through trial because they're not classically ill-patients where there's a lot more challenges. We travel with collecting samples such as blood and biopsies you know really minimizing that to the needs of the patients and talking about medically you know sort of what are relevant endpoints for EB patients which included things like wound healing which is something we are evaluating at FCX-013 and which we think is obviously clinically relevant to patients and it was good to see FDA add that to the guidance.

And then other aspects of clinical design such as the opportunities for single trials to be to be registrational, what kind of other analysis packages should go with that and then really showing that not all the subtype of EB's are equivalent like if you have Simplex EB you may not have the same end points or sort of clinical design as dystrophic or junctional, right? So that's the EB guidance is very helpful in that way and I think from an industry the gene therapy guidance has provided I mean in my opinion it was a very large amount of detail on really the development of those programs and I think that's because the FDA has seen such an increase in INDs in this field and the CMC guidances provide us really great detail on what is basic requirements for INDs. A lot of the items that we learned along the way we are producing with these in the past and obviously going through FCX-007 and FCX-013 and then the rare disease guidance was very welcome because a lot of the gene therapy is being developed now are being developed in rare disease and it gives you really the perspective of FDA about knowing these populations are you know unmet and that end points aren't always clearly defined because there aren't tools there are for rare disease but also you know the balance of making sure you designed well controlled trials and one thing we did pull out of the rare disease guidance is it does mention that there could be allowances for intra-patient control which we think and it mentioned specifically in skin diseases for rare disease that could be a good measure for looking at controlling these patients and its obviously because the manifestation of locality of the disease.

Again all these points that I just made for the guidances are my opinion and our interpretation of the guidances, the FDA obviously has the right to weigh in on these and create their own but we do look at this as a very positive approach especially in gene therapy but also we need to be as well and all very recent.

Joe Pantginis

That's extremely helpful. Thanks a lot, John for that. And if I could just ask a quick logistical question, obviously you guys have very extensive facilities for manufacturing so just giving the sense of confidence to the street and us about your workflow now that you have two different studies in your manufacturing capacity etc.

John Maslowski

Absolutely. So our Exton facility just to give you a little bit of detail is about 13,000 square foot GMP facility, a little bit of history it was the site of our former cell therapy manufacturing [indiscernible] program and because of that this site has had more than extensive I believe in comparison sort of vetting through a BLA process in the past, through pre-license inspection and several inspections following that from Team Biologics in CBER. So you know we feel confident in our systems do support not only the clinical stage but into commercial for launch of these products and to give you a little snapshot we have multiple age backgrounds [ph] in our suite and what we've done now is we've broken up our main floor or main infection area to service the 007 program which we have enough capacity to service actually the U.S. market now and that includes equipment.

So we're pretty confident that we can move that through the pivotal trial and to launch and then the 013 program we have a separated early clinical base suite that we're running and that will be more than enough capacity to run our Phase 1/2 trial that we're doing here and potentially even in Phase 3 depending on the negotiated sides of that trial. So what we've done is we created segregation protocols for each of these programs for the facility in all of our [indiscernible] and then they were submitted to the individual INDs on both fronts and we are now operating both manufacturing and campaigns concurrently which was important to us.

You can't do these sort of campaign based approaches you know they do that a lot during flu season when you're producing vaccines and you do these approaches. We wanted to really make sure that we can get comfort around concurrent manufacturing operations and we are not lagging on any capacity for one of the other programs so we feel confident we have enough in for both, Joe.

This concludes the question and answer session.

Thank you again for joining us this morning. During the second quarter we attained important milestones in our gene therapy programs that continue to advance the development of our product candidate and serve as a catalyst for achieving our future goals. FCX-007 reported on interim data on four patients in the Phase 1 portion of our trial and provided trial update. The data continues to show positive trends in safety, wound healing and pharmacology. Based on this data we have incorporated learnings on dose administration in our clinical trial protocol including the increase in the overall cells [ph] administered and the reduction of the interval between injections. And it's actually made progress with the Phase 2 portion of the trial, first Phase 2 patient and adult was dosed in June. We also enrolled three pediatric patients in the trial having to obtain allowance from the FDA earlier this year. As a result we have currently four total patients enrolled in Phase 2.

We expect to enroll the total of six by the end of the third quarter of 2018 and we expect to provide another interim update on the results in the first quarter of 2019. As for FCX-013 having obtained the FDA allowance for R&D we have initiated our first investigator site for clinical enrollment in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FCX-013 in August. Keeping these milestones reflects our commitment to developing our gene therapy candidates that we believe will promise to be transformative for patients' families and bring value to our shareholders. We appreciate your continued support. Enjoy your day.

