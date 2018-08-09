Moody's To Acquire Omega Performance For Financial Training

The deal is a small one for Moody's but will build out its Credit Coach offering.

Omega provides online financial training course technology to financial institutions.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has announced it has agreed to acquire Omega Performance for an undisclosed amount.

Omega Performance has developed as a training and consulting service provider for financial services professionalists.

MCO is acquiring Omega to add its large library of online credit training courses as it seeks to widen and deepen its value propositions to clients and prospects.

Target Company

The Arlington, Virginia-based company was founded in 1976 to provide companies and their employees in the financial sector with corporate training services. Currently, the company provides services to more than 300 customers, ranging from large global banks to local lending institutions.

Management is headed by CEO Jenny Daley, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously a Learning and Development Manager at AMP.

Below is an overview video of Omega Performance:

The company’s primary offerings include:

Personal Banking Courses

Small Business Lending Courses

Commercial Lending Courses

Credit Union Courses

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global corporate training market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the period between 2018 and 2022.

The main driver for this expected growth is the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training solutions.

Major competitive vendors that provide corporate training solutions include:

City & Guilds Group

D2L

GP Strategies (GPX)

NIIT (NIITTECH.NS)

Skillsoft

Wilson Learning Worldwide (9610.T)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

MCO didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance. Management said the transaction will not have a material impact on its 2018 financial results.

A review of MCO’s most recent 10-Q as of June 3, 2018, indicates the firm had $1.4 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and total liabilities of $8.3 billion.

Moody’s is acquiring Omega for its library of online credit training and lending case studies.

As Ari Lehavi, Executive Director of Learning Solutions at Moody’s Analytics stated in the deal announcement,

Adding Omega’s offerings reinforces Moody’s Analytics as a market standard in credit proficiency for financial institutions worldwide spanning the full spectrum of consumer, small business and corporate lending.

In the past 12 months, MCO’s stock price has risen 35% vs. the S&P 500 Index return of approximately 13%, as the chart below indicates:

Moody’s intends to combine Omega’s offerings with its online Credit Coach learning system; it provides a customized learning process that uses algorithms to track user performance enabling a Credit Coach to propose remedial coursework for areas of weakness.

Training firms that provide online offerings are increasingly in demand. I recently wrote about Intertek acquiring Alchemy for its online training solutions for the food industry.

As customers face greater challenges training and retaining employees in a low-unemployment environment, service providers such as Moody’s can expand their offerings and deepen client relationships by adding value and solving ongoing problems across functional silos.

The Omega deal won’t be a catalyst for MCO stock but provides a signal about management’s opportunistic approach to improving the firm's value proposition to customers and prospects.

