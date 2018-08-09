Taseko Mines: Solid Copper Production, But Costs Have Been Increasing

The Florence Copper Project is progressing well. Funding becomes more challenging if copper prices don't rebound and Gibraltar's costs don't come down a bit again though.

Taseko Mines (TGB) reported Q2 2018 earnings and indicated that copper production was back to normal levels. Copper production (100% basis) should be around 33 million to 34 million pounds per quarter going forward at life-of-mine average copper grades. While production is solid, copper prices have at least temporarily weakened though, and Taseko's costs at Gibraltar have risen the last couple quarters.

Copper Production Returns To Normal

After the impact of the 2017 wildfires significantly affected Gibraltar's copper production for a couple quarters, copper production appears to have returned to normal. This is consistent with Taseko's outlook for the rest of 2018 (from its Q1 2018 earnings report).

Gibraltar's copper production (100% basis) ended up at 33.5 million pounds in Q2 2018 and Taseko mentioned that the copper grade should average around 0.26% during the rest of 2018. This puts Taseko on track to end up with close to 124 million pounds of copper production from Gibraltar for all of 2018, in-line with my May calculations.

Keep An Eye On Costs

One thing to keep an eye on is costs at Gibraltar, which were fairly stable during 2017, but have increased recently with increased mining volumes.

The combined site operating and capitalised stripping costs at Gibraltar averaged between $10 to $11 CAD per ton milled during 2017. This appeared to increase to $11.29 CAD per ton milled in Q1 2018 and has further incrementally increased to $11.68 CAD per ton milled in Q2 2018.

I had previously calculated that Taseko's total operating costs (including capitalised stripping) at Gibraltar would be just under $2.00 USD per pound based on life-of-mine average copper grades. This was based on combined site operating and capitalised stripping costs of $10.50 CAD per ton though. If these costs end up averaging $11.25 CAD per ton instead, then the total operating costs would go up by around $0.13 USD per pound, which is fairly significant.

Florence Copper Project Update

Taseko mentioned that is nearing completion of its Production Test Facility for its Florence Copper Project. It expects the facility to be operational by the end of Q3 2018 and expects the first copper cathode production by the end of 2018.

Although there is still opposition from the town of Florence to the project, I believe that Taseko is likely to get approval for the full project in the end. Of greater concern is Taseko's ability to finance the project though. Copper prices need to go up again and Gibraltar's combined site operating and capitalised stripping costs probably need to return to 2017 levels in order for the project to be funded substantially via cash on hand.

At $2.75 USD per pound copper and combined site operating and capitalised stripping costs of $11.25 CAD per ton milled, the margins would be around $0.60 to $0.65 USD per pound of copper. With around 134 million pounds of copper production (100% basis) per year, Taseko's 75% share would probably generate around $50 million to $55 million USD in gross margins after net smelter payable deductions. After addressing G&A costs, interest costs, and sustaining capital at Gibraltar, that only leaves a modest amount to put towards Florence. Lower copper prices would also keep Taseko's share price depressed, reducing its ability to raise a substantial amount of money via equity offerings.

At $3.20 USD per pound copper and combined site operating and capitalised stripping costs of $10.50 CAD per ton milled, the situation becomes much better. Margins would be around $1.25 to $1.30 USD per pound of copper, leading to Taseko's 75% share generating around $115 million to $120 million USD in gross margins after net smelter payable deductions. That is another $65 million USD per year compared to the previous copper price and operating cost scenario and would allow Taseko to build up a significant amount of cash to help pay for Florence as well as boost the price of its stock.

Conclusion

Taseko's Q2 2018 report shows that copper production has returned to normal at Gibraltar. The Florence Copper Project is also progressing according to schedule. However, the lower copper prices and higher combined operating and capitalised stripping costs (if those continue) will complicate Taseko's ability to fund construction of the Florence Copper Project. Taseko appears to be a reasonable bet at its current share price, but those cost and price items need to be monitored.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.