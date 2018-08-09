Microsoft: Winning The Cloud Wars And Becoming A Trillion Dollar Company

First and foremost, I believe that Microsoft will soon become a $1 trillion dollar company. The revenue growth that is required for this to happen will come from the Intelligent Cloud product group, which focuses on allowing users to store information and increase business efficiency using the cloud.

Why Did Microsoft Have the Highest Yearly Revenue Growth in a Decade?

The largest share of (MSFT)'s current revenue is within their personal computing products. This encompasses the Windows OS, Surface hardware, Xbox hardware and marketplace sales, and Bing. For FY 2018, personal computing products resulted in more than $42 billion of revenue. This represents an 8% growth from $39 billion in FY 2017. This growth is significant as it was unexpected, partly due to the fact that the product group saw -2% growth from 2016 to 2017. Interestingly enough, the driver of this growth came from Xbox software which saw a 20% revenue increase over FY 2018 compared to FY 2017. This is a big surprise as the Xbox One has been on the losing end of its war with Sony's Playstation 4. However, MSFT is proving that Xbox software and services can be a key growth driver. A secondary driver of this revenue was Windows commercial revenue which saw 5% growth due to an increase in the sales of Windows 10 licenses, as Windows is and will continue to be the premier OS for businesses and is widely used by the general public.

The Intelligent Cloud product group saw an 18% gain in revenue from FY 2017 to FY 2018. This is MSFT's 2nd largest product group, which brought in $32 billion in revenue in FY 2018. Server products and cloud services increased $4.5 billion dollars, driven by a 91% revenue growth of Azure. Azure is MSFT's cloud service offered to businesses of any size and governments. This synergizes well with many companies as they already use MSFT's OS, and they prefer to use MSFT over their competitor Amazon. MSFT and Walmart cemented a 5-year deal in which Walmart will use Azure as well as machine learning, AI, and data platforms. I see more and more big names turning to MSFT as to not lend its business to (AMZN). Azure has seen tremendous growth over the past year and with Azure's expansion into Europe and the Middle East, increased competition versus AMZN, and raising its market share over the next few years, I believe MSFT's cloud services could be the largest driver of MSFT's revenue and push them to the trillion dollar market cap mark. Needless to say, CEO Nadella's vision has been working.

The Productivity and Business Practices product group of MSFT is MSFT's largest share of revenue, posting $36 billion of revenue in FY 2018, up 20% from FY 2017. The largest driver of this growth is LinkedIn, which posted $5.3 billion in revenue, up from $3 billion in the last fiscal year. This is mainly due to the fact that this is the first full fiscal year that MSFT has held LinkedIn since its acquisition on December 8th, 2016. As a result, it is highly unlikely that this kind of revenue growth for the professional networking website will be replicated in the following years. Still, LinkedIn has seen growth from 433 million members to 575 million members since its acquisition from MSFT. Office commercial revenue rose by $2.4 billion due to the transition of businesses onto the Office 365 commercial platform. Most businesses continue to rely on MSFT office and I see MSFT's revenue in this area increasing as more and more people subscribe to the service.

I believe that cloud computing technology will be the biggest revenue driver in the years to come for MSFT. If you discount LinkedIn's revenue gains sufficiently to make up for its lack of presence in the company during FY 2017, you can see that the Intelligent Cloud product group is already the main source of revenue growth for MSFT. Cloud computing has been a major point of strategic planning for CEO Nadella and I believe that the further investment and implementation of Azure will allow MSFT to compete even more with AMZN and consume more of the cloud computing market share. This type of revenue growth will drive MSFT to that coveted trillion dollar mark.

The Cloud Wars and Why Microsoft Will Win

In an ever changing world, technology leads the frontier of volatility. I believe in Satya Nadella's vision of businesses maximizing efficiency through better cloud technology. With AMZN encroaching on the business models of many industries, it makes sense for business owners to work with MSFT. At the end of FY 2018, MSFT has doubled the number of >$10 million dollar contracts for Azure's cloud services since FY 2017. MSFT Office 365 is experiencing a large increase in subscriptions, and the Windows OS is already the standard for businesses. It has been and will continue to be a goal for MSFT to raise the value for customers to MSFT's products. As MSFT continues to expand its services and provide higher quality services for businesses, it will make more and more sense to use Azure. This synergy cannot be matched by AMZN and will not be matched by other competitors. This is compounded by the Azure Hybrid Benefit, which seeks to make it cheaper for businesses that bundle MSFT products and licenses together. MSFT, essentially, has every competitive advantage over its competitors. Cloud computing technology is currently a ~$130 billion dollar industry and is expected to become a $160 billion dollar industry by 2020. Azure will not only scale with this size increase but, in my opinion, will become the leader of cloud computing services. This will be the biggest driver of revenue growth going forward for MSFT and will be the future justification for a 1 trillion dollar valuation, on top of its already expanding services.

Valuation

I used a flat 13% rate over the next five to calculate revenue growth, however it is absolutely feasible for MSFT to exceed these estimates. The majority of this growth will be driven by Azure and the bundling of MSFT products together. This synergy should allow MSFT to outcompete its opponents and capitalize on the cloud computing market, as businesses already are using MSFT products.

The estimated fair value for MSFT is $97, however there is a well-deserved premium on shares of MSFT as well as most software and tech companies. MSFT, Apple, and AMZN are all examples of companies that are trading at a much higher PPS than a DCF would suggest. I believe that MSFT is poised to break the $1 trillion mark by 2020. As a result, I believe a good target price for MSFT is $130, which is in line with many analyst estimates.

Dividend Yield

MSFT's dividend yield stands at 1.54%, which is pretty weak. This is not a great company for income investors, though I do believe its future prospects are quite strong. In 2013, the dividend yield stood at 3.3%, which suggests a return to higher dividend yields is possible. However, that is not a bet I'd take.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that opening a position in MSFT with a $130 target price in mind would allow investors to capitalize on MSFT's momentum towards becoming a $1 trillion company. The growth that will come from cloud computing technology will prove to be the reasoning behind this valuation, and MSFT continues to invest in other technologies to improve overall efficiency. Nadella said that he plans to focus on marketing MSFT to businesses over this year, and when considering his track record of capitalizing on his strategies, I believe we will continue to see high growth from Azure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: I am a sophomore at The University of Alabama. Please leave any criticisms, corrections, or notes to help me better my overall investing acumen in the comment section below. Thank you for reading my article!