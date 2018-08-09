DCF Model Shows Zumiez Is A Buy With A Great Margin Of Safety

A DCF is an appropriate way to evaluate the company's per share equity value.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Real Value as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Zumiez's (ZUMZ) stock price has increased by about 90% during the last 12-month period. This attractive stock price appreciation makes us wonder whether the trend will continue, or whether the stock is already overvalued and it's time to sell.

In order to figure it out, analyzing the intrinsic value of the stock will help us solve this puzzle.

In researching the company’s financial statements, we notice that revenue is growing at a steady pace, so a discounted cash flow valuation will give us a pretty accurate insight in predicting the stock's future performance.

The most important step in valuing a stock using the DCF model is appropriately forecasting the inputs. So we can consider some different options.

Firstly, because of the fact that Zumiez is operating in the mature retail apparel industry, with a steady revenue growth rate, in order to predict future revenues, we can use simple linear regression with predicted US retail sales.

Source: emarketer.com

This means that we believe that Zumiez’s revenue will increase in line with the growth of total US retail sales.

Author's spreadsheet Source: Zumiez Inc 10-K

The gross margin in the 2005-2017 period didn't move outside the range of 31.5% to 36%, and the trend is becoming more and more steady, which means that the company's management was able to strengthen the company's position in the industry, so we will use the moving average gross margin level for the last 5-year period to have a reasonable assumption.

Source: macrotrends.net

The SG&A expense as a percent of revenue grew steadily in recent years, increasing from 26.08% in 2013, to 28.16% in 2017, and we believe that trend will continue its slow growth in the future.

Author's spreadsheet Source: Zumiez Inc 10-K

Another fact worth mentioning is CAPEX. Fixed asset investments are mainly directed to new store openings and existing store remodels or relocations. At the same time, the company doesn't intend to considerably increase its number of operating stores. In 2018, Zumiez plans to only open 13 new stores, compared to 57 opened stores in 2015. Thus, we expect CAPEX to stay steady and not fluctuate in the upcoming 5-year-period.

Author's spreadsheet Source: Zumiez Inc 10-K

As the company is completely unleveraged and doesn’t bear any debt obligations on its balance sheet, an FCFE calculation best fits our model. FCFE shows cash flows available to equityholders, and since we don’t have debtholders, so there is no need to calculate the free cash flow for the entire firm and for all capital providers.

The market risk premium is the difference between what stocks have returned historically, minus the risk-free rate. The current market risk premium is 5.21%. We used the 1998-2017 period to calculate ERP. The United States 10-Year Bond coupon rate is currently at 2.875%, which we will use as a risk-free rate.

Source: slickcharts.com

Source: statista.com

According to Yahoo Finance, the company beta equals 0.62, so we would have a discount rate of 6.1%.

Finally, for the terminal value calculation, we will use a P/E multiple approach. In the retail apparel industry, the average P/E ratio is 20.86x. However, this number could be volatile, so we will build a sensitivity analysis to see stock’s real value when the P/E ratio fluctuates.

To create a more conservative value, we divide the equity value by the number of diluted shares outstanding. With this, our model yields a $45.46 intrinsic value, which means that the stock is 85.94% undervalued and could bring investors a huge gain in the very near future.

Author's spreadsheet Source: Zumiez Inc 10-K

To create a clearer picture of the value of Zumiez, we would create a sensitivity analysis. We will look at a range of value's depending on changes in the discount rate and P/E ratio. Here, we see the range of values fluctuating from $36.76 to $51.46, which means a possible price appreciation of 50.4% to 110.5%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Meanwhile, we will not limit our research to this, as we have used a very conservative approach and didn’t include the fact that a majority of analysts expect a considerably higher growth rate in the near future. For instance, according to the official Zumiez website’s analyst estimate section, the company will grow by 13.22% in 2018 and 36.56% in 2019 and 2020. Using this estimate, we would get a $54.79 intrinsic value for the stock, which means that the stock could go up by about 124%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet zumiez.com

At the same time, according to Yahoo Finance, the compound annual growth rate Zumiez for the upcoming 5 years will be 20.35%. If we put this number into our spreadsheet, the model yields a $71.74 value per share. This means that investors could enjoy a capital gain of around 193%.

Source: Author's spreadsheet Yahoo Finance

Here is one clear conclusion: no matter which estimate, we use the price will rise, and could rise by at least 50%.

Before concluding our analysis, we will mention the company’s chart. The 50-day simple moving average has crossed above the 200-day moving average, the price has just crossed the 50-day moving average, and the relative strength index is in positive territory. All these facts are positive for the stock, and mean that the stock has already started its race to our estimated values.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

Zumiez's stock is a very attractive option for those who want to purchase a growth stock with a considerable margin of safety. Therefore, we would consider the stock as a strong buy with a price target of $45.46.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.