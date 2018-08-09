Apple After $1 Trillion: How Far Can It Go?

Moving forward, dependency on the iPhone is a major risk factor, but Apple looks well-positioned for attractive returns in the years ahead.

Importantly, size and valuation can be remarkably different things, and Apple stock is still trading at fairly reasonable valuation levels.

With Apple stock trading at all-time highs and reaching $1 trillion in market capitalization, it makes sense to wonder if the stock still has room for more upside going forward.

Apple (AAPL) stock is on fire lately, shares of the tech juggernaut have gained almost 35% in the past year, trading near historical highs above $200 per share and giving Apple a gargantuan market capitalization value of over $1 trillion. In this context, it makes sense to wonder if the best is already in the past or if Apple stock still offers room for more gains going forward.

Quality And Value In Apple Stock

One key aspect to consider is that size and valuation can be remarkably different things. Apple is the most valuable corporation in the U.S. stock market based on market capitalization, but the stock is in fact very reasonably valued when considering the company's financial quality.

Apple doesn't leave much to be desired in terms of financial performance. The company reported $53.3 billion in revenue last quarter, increasing by 17% year over year. Earnings per share jumped by an impressive 40% versus the same quarter in the prior year, reaching $2.34 per share and surpassing analyst estimates by $0.16 per share.

The business is generating tons of cash. Apple produced $57.9 billion in cash flow from operations during the nine months period ended in June of 2018; this represents an increase of 19.4% versus the same period last year. Financial soundness is unquestionable, the company ended the quarter with a net cash position of $129.1 billion. In addition, management is aggressively rewarding shareholders with generous cash distributions, Apple returned $25 billion to investors the last quarter alone.

Valuation levels are fairly attractive for a company that is producing such a strong financial performance. Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Apple to make $11.73 in earnings per share during the current year and $13.53 next year. Under those assumptions, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings of 18 and 15 times earnings respectively. Offering a similar perspective, the price to free cash flow ratio for Apple currently stands at a much reasonable 14.5

By comparison, the average company in the S&P 500 index trades at a forward price to earnings ratio of 17, and the average forward price to earnings ratio for companies in the information technology sector stands at 19. Looking at these numbers, it's hard to argue against the fact that Apple is reasonably valued, especially since the company is producing solid revenue growth, healthy cash flows, and outstanding profitability.

The chart below shows the performance statistics of a quantitative ranking system that evaluates companies based on two main factors: financial quality and valuation.

The quality factor is a combination of metrics that includes long-term growth expectations, gross profit margin, free cash flow margin, return on investment and return on equity. The value component of the ranking system includes ratios such as price-to-earnings, price-to-earnings growth, price-to-free cash flow and enterprise value to EBITDA.

Leaving the mathematical details aside, it’s important to understand the simple rationality behind this quantitative system. In the words of Warren Buffett: “Price is what you pay and value is what you get.” The system uses different metrics to select companies based on quality and valuation together. In other words, we are trying to get as much value as possible for a comparatively low price.

The performance results are remarkably consistent, showing that companies in the highest buckets in terms of quality and value tend to materially outperform the indexes over time. Not only that, but there is a clear and direct relationship between the quality and value ranking and market returns.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

According to data from the quantitative system, Apple is among the best 10% of stocks in indexes such as the S&P 500 and Russell 3000 based on a combination of financial quality and valuation indicators. If the statistical evidence is any valid guide, this bodes well for investors in Apple stock in terms of potential returns going forward.

Moving Forward

It's certainly good to know that Apple is attractively priced considering the company's current financial performance. However, investor returns in the future will depend on the company's ability to deliver sustained performance on a forward-looking basis.

The main trend in revenue growth looks quite encouraging, since Apple has delivered accelerating growth in every quarter since the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.

AAPL Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The iPhone provides the lion's share of revenue. More precisely, 56% of total sales came from the iPhone last quarter, and this has both positive and negative implications for Apple.

Revenue in this much important segment grew 20% year over year, but unit sales increased by a far more modest 1%. Because of higher prices for the iPhone X, the company was able to realize a 20% increase in the average selling price (ASP) for the iPhone.

In times when most smartphone manufacturers are aggressively competing on price to sustain market share, the fact that Apple customers are willing to pay higher prices for the iPhone speaks wonders about the value of the Apple brand and the loyalty of its customer base. On the other hand, the company just can't keep rising prices indefinitely to drive revenue growth, so sales growth in the iPhone segment should ultimately be in line with unit growth over the long term.

According to data from 451 Research, the iPhone X was the most popular iPhone last quarter, with an impressive customer satisfaction rate of 98%. Apple management said in the earnings conference call that the size of the iPhone installed base increased in the double digits last quarter, and the company quoted data from IDC saying that the iPhone grew faster than the global smartphone market, gaining share in many markets including the U.S., Greater China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Russia, Mexico and the Middle East and Africa.

Apple is clearly doing well from a competitive perspective, however, the smartphone industry is maturing on a global scale, especially when it comes to high-end devices. Since Apple can't continue rising prices indefinitely, it makes sense to expect some kind of deceleration in revenue growth in the iPhone segment over the coming years.

On the other hand, the services segment looks like an increasingly promising growth driver. The services division is now the second largest segment for the company behind the iPhone, accounting for 18% of revenue last quarter.

Apple produced $9.55 billion in revenue from services last quarter, a vigorous increase of 31% versus the same quarter last year. Everything indicates that services will continue outgrowing the rest of the company's businesses over the coming years, so this segment should gain participation in the overall revenue mix and become an increasingly important growth engine for the company.

Putting the numbers in perspective, Netflix (NFLX) produced $3.9 billion in revenue last quarter, so the Apple services business is almost 2.5 times the size of Netflix, and it keeps growing at full speed.

The services business also has important implications from a strategic point of view. Hardware sales are typically quite volatile, as they depend on new product launches and other product-cycle considerations. Besides, the hardware business is highly seasonal, focused around the Christmas holiday and new model launch quarters. This makes revenue volatile and hard to predict.

Services are a whole different story, though. Revenue in this segment depends on the size of the installed base and user engagement, not so much on product sales over a particular quarter. For this reason, services provide a far more stable and predictable source of highly profitable revenue for the company. This is remarkably important in terms of the overall quality of the company’s financial performance.

In addition, services play a key role in terms of the Apple ecosystem and generating increasing competitive strength for Apple. As customers become entrenched in Apple's ecosystem of services and applications, they are more likely to remain loyal to the company's products.

Concluding Remarks

Looking at the big picture, high customer loyalty in the iPhone segment and abundant growth prospects in services should allow Apple to generate sustained financial performance in the years ahead. In such a scenario, the stock is still offering attractive upside potential from current valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.