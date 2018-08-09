Why Is Azimut Significantly Undervalued?

A brief discussion on the risks associated with the stock.

In this article, I'll try to explain why Azimut Holding Spa (OTC: OTCPK:AZIHY/OTCPK:AZIHF) is deeply undervalued. In my view, it's clear that almost any conservative valuation approach will indicate that the company is trading below its fair value. However, the stock is challenged by many risks and uncertainties. Thus, the market is discounting the company’s share price accordingly.

I can understand why some investors would decide to initiate small positions in the company. Nevertheless, after some analysis, it's evident that Azimut doesn't justify a significant place in anyone's portfolio.

What is Azimut?

The publicly traded company is registered in the Milan stock exchange. However, the shares are also accessible through ADRs traded in the OTC markets. In this article, I've linked to the corresponding tickers.

Azimut is an Italian asset management company. It offers a wide range of services, but its principal revenue contributor is the segment called "fixed management fees.” It’s reasonable to assume that these revenues come from fees charged to Azimut's clients with exposure to fixed income portfolios. As you might expect, this segment offers a relatively stable and consistent source of cash for the company.

Furthermore, the company has other complementary services. Since Azimut is a holding company, through its subsidiaries, it offers a wide range of financial services. I'll name a few services as an example: savings plans, advisory services, insurance solutions, financial planning, training, pensions, social security schemes, real state planning, corporate advisory services, among others. Naturally, the list of services is very long.

However, at its core, Azimut is a financial advisor and asset management firm. From their latest quarterly slides, it looks like they're also planning on expanding into private equity and private debt. I think in the future the firm might pivot into other investment banking services as well.

Azimut wants to become a global entity. The company is headquartered in Italy. However, through its subsidiaries, it has operations all around the globe. This global reach is part of management's expansion strategy. Nevertheless, most of this growth was through mergers and acquisitions rather than organic growth.

Capital structure

It's worth mentioning that Azimut has a peculiar corporate structure. The company has a network of advisors. Each advisor has a stake in the company, and their voting power is combined through a shareholder agreement, thus creating a single voting bloc. This voting bloc is represented through Timone Fiduciaria (essentially a trust fund).

In June 2018 the company completed an MBO (management buyout). To this end, management acquired Azimut’s stock (which was held in treasury) with cash from bank debt and Peninsula. Peninsula is an investment firm which specializes in LBOs and mezzanine debt.

After the transaction, Timone and Peninsula now have a 21.4% and 2.7% stake each. In total, both entities control 24.1% of Azimut. The treasury shares fell from a 9% stake to just 3% after the MBO. Lastly, the remaining share float is 76%, which corresponds to the publicly traded portion of the company’s equity.

Have in mind that the MBO mostly purchased the treasury shares already held by Azimut. Therefore, the publicly traded shares didn’t receive the boost that a share repurchase typically conveys. Even though the public float decreased from 76% to 73%, it wasn’t enough to prevent the shares from depreciating as of late.

Revenue breakdown

As I previously mentioned, most of Azimut’s revenues come from fixed fees billed to the company’s clients. However, there are other revenue segments as well. Below you’ll find the revenue composition for 2017.

The company reports its results in euros. I've converted the figures into USD at a rate of EUR to USD of 1.16.

Luckily for shareholders, the most significant portion of revenues comes from a reliable segment. However, variable management fees are much less stable. Furthermore, this segment is subject to many fluctuations because it depends on the equity market returns of its investments (those fees are calculated based on performance and absolute returns).

The variable and fixed segments total 92% of Azimut’s revenues. The third contributor is from insurance products which are typically a low-risk business, but its percentage of total revenues is only 6%. Because of this, it’s wise to focus mainly on the fixed and variable income fees when analyzing Azimut.

Azimut's performance is easily replicable

Unfortunately, variable fees depend on the randomness of the market. This is why Azimut's quarterly results tend to be somewhat unpredictable. Below you'll find the composition of their asset allocation.

In the figures above you can see how Azimut invests its AUM and their total performance (the weighted average of all their available funds). This is important because we know the allocation percentages that Azimut uses and its resulting performance (net of fees).

In Azimut’s defense, they’re beating their peers' performance. However, I think that the returns overall have a problem. If investors pay fees for investment advice, they should receive market-beating returns or at least higher results than comparable ETFs. Thus, here’s where Azimut (and most of the asset management industry) falls short in my opinion.

Since Azimut discloses their asset allocation, we can mimic that through ETFs. It didn't take me very long to achieve an equivalent total exposure to Azimut's. However, what should concern shareholders is that through the ETF approach I managed to beat Azimut's performance (have in mind that this is net of ETF fees). Below you'll find the results. I've also attached the performance PDF to this article if you wish to study it further (azimut.pdf).

As you can see, I managed to beat Azimut’s performance with a similar asset allocation through ETFs (absolute returns). Even after adjusting for inflation the ETF alternative performed just as well as Azimut’s investment allocation.

It's worth noting that the ETF approach and Azimut's asset allocation won't be the same (they don't disclose their exact holdings). However, both exposures should be very similar, and thus comparable.

Azimut shareholders should be concerned about this. The business offers something that can be easily replicated at a lower cost by any investor. Furthermore, the secular trend towards passive investing is only strengthening. I think this is why the market tends to discount asset managing companies severely, and Azimut isn't an exception.

In May 2018 I wrote an article on Manning and Napier (NYSE: MN) where I pointed out the same headwinds for asset managing stocks. Since then, that stock has continued to trade lower.

Segment valuation

Have in mind that all asset managers are facing headwinds and this trend should intensify in the future. Nevertheless, we can be generous with Azimut and price it based on its past growth. For this, I'll value each segment's income contribution as a perpetuity (taking into account their estimated increase).

First, I’ll need to calculate the discount rate. The capital asset pricing model (CAPM) is a good alternative. This method will tell us the required rate of return on the company’s equity.

The CAPM suggests a discount rate of 14.45%. I’ll use this number to price each segment’s estimated net income and growth. For the long-term growth of each segment, I used relative values based on the fixed income fees (my estimation method). Below you'll find my valuation of Azimut with those figures, both for the US ADR and the stock traded in Europe.

It'd look like the company's shares are deeply undervalued at current levels. My valuation suggests Azimut has upside potential of roughly 33%. This assessment is in line with management's opinion that the shares are currently undervalued.

Risks

However, this upside potential is not without its risks. As I've previously mentioned, Azimut faces many challenges. I'll name a notable few:

It’s an OTC stock. These types of securities tend to expose investors to high levels of volatility and low liquidity. Azimut is a foreign stock. Non-US stocks tend to carry unique and additional risks. Little to no business moat. Investors can easily replicate most of the services the company offers through passive investment vehicles. Secular headwinds. The trend towards passive investing should continue strengthening, which will continue to put pressure on all asset managers. Azimut's absolute returns for investors are mediocre at best. Even a self-taught investor can beat Azimut's returns through value investing and a long-term view.

Conclusion

All in all, I’d pass on Azimut as an investment even at such a discount. This is because there are just way too many risks in the stock to ignore. Its long-term prospects are in danger because of the reasons previously explained.

I’ll grant that Azimut does hold some valuation upside potential, but its business model flaws aren’t justified enough to warrant an investment. Although I'm not excited about Azimut's future, I'd also caution investors against short-selling the company's shares.

In short, stay away from Azimut. There are better investment opportunities elsewhere.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

