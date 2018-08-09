Masco: Nasty Shock To Analysts, But Still A Strong Buy

The decline of operating margins in all four segments shocked analysts and led to sell recommendations.

Analysts, myself included, had high hopes for earnings per share in the second quarter when the full impact of the Kichler acquisition occurred. Masco (NYSE:MAS) reported its Q2 results on July 31. Revenue grew 11% to $2.3 billion, in line with expectations, and the SG&A decreased by one percentage point to 17.1% of sales. However, gross profit surprised, coming in lower by 3.4 percentage points to 32.7%. Despite this shock, the causes are almost all onetime events. The earnings per share increased by 21% despite the problems and next quarter should be up 35% to 45%. Therefore, Masco remains a buy.

Masco, founded in 1929, is a producer of building products for the repair and remodeling market, which represents 84% of sales. The United States accounts for 79% of sales. The products are shown below. Masco sells nothing under its own name; it produces Delta faucets, Behr paints, KraftMaid cabinets etc. It sells through home centers and other channels. It has very high margins. Kichler is a new acquisition selling lighting fixtures through home centers.

All segments experienced a decline in operating margin as illustrated in the following chart:

Masco's operating margin was cut due to strategic investments (ERP system implementation, displays, and other marketing totaling $10m). In addition, a lag in price cost ($10m), windows ($10m), and foreign exchange ($5m) occurred. These events total $35 million or 1.5% percent of sales. Windows and foreign exchange costs were unexpected.

Copper and zinc prices affected plumbing. Paint materials prices increased decorative architecture costs, and hardwood and plywood price increases affected cabinets' costs. The typical lead-time to recover commodity prices is one to two quarters. Masco implemented price increases in the first half of 2018, and it expects that the raw material lag will be eliminated in the second half. The ERP implementation will continue in the second half. The windows issues will continue into the third quarter at a much lower level.

Plumbing

Implementing the ERP computer system cost $5 million and the lag in recovering commodity costs was $5 million. North American sales increased by 6% and international sales increased by 5%. Displays are a continuing expense, but they were higher than usual this quarter.

Decorative Architecture

The acquisition of Kichler with margins in the low double digits permanently lowers the margins in this segment, but also increases operating profits. The lag in recovering raw material costs was also part of the decline.

Cabinets

Lower-end cabinet manufacturing is assigned to separate plants with material specifically designed for these products. The mid-range is also built in separate plants. This has lowered costs. Display and run-up costs for Menards will continue into the second half. Menards should generate $80 million per year run rate in the fourth quarter. First half sales were up 13% excluding the divestiture of Moores.

Windows

Windows divested Arrow Fastener and cut production and staff at its UK windows plant. Warranty reserves were increased for a cost of $10 million in the second quarter. The cost of these actions will be $5 million in the third quarter. The margins in the fourth quarter should be normal.

Growth in Earnings per Share

Second-quarter growth was 21% over 2017. Analysts expected more. Management was surprised by the Windows segment and foreign exchange problems, which cost $15 million in the quarter.

Therefore, with the cost price lag, I calculate that neutral earnings should be 35% to 45% higher than prior year. Tariffs on Chinese imports would increase costs, but Masco believes that it is as well or better positioned than its competition. It plans to raise prices if tariffs are imposed, which appears increasingly likely.

Conclusions

The higher manufacturing costs caused some analysts to recommend the sale of Masco stock. Management was surprised by some costs and did not anticipate the extent of others. Masco has a very effective, operations-oriented management. The divesture of one cabinet and windows company and the cutbacks in the UK will improve 2019 performance, as will the EPR system. Cash flow is sufficient so that it can buy back $200 million of shares or make acquisitions. Growth in the second half looks good, and 2019 should be better. This is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.