Wells Fargo: Should We Start Building Longs?

Negative market headlines have progressively pressured Wells Fargo (WFC) share prices over the last few years. But most of these events represent "old news" that is unlikely to significantly impact earnings results in the quarters ahead. Wells Fargo failed to meet analyst expectations in its most recent earnings report, as the bank showed net income and revenue weakness in its three core business lines.

Clearly, the near-constant scandal updates in WFC's news feed have taken their toll. As a result, Wells Fargo's public reputation and loan demand look gloomy (at best). Part of this weakness can be attributed to requirements enacted by the Federal Reserve (preventing Wells Fargo from growing its asset base beyond levels seen in 2017). But, as these restrictions are lifted, investors capable of spotting the turning point for Wells Fargo should be handsomely rewarded for their loyalty. For these reasons, market exposure to Wells Fargo through covered call options is prudent as share prices in WFC continue to push forward in recovery.

Source

Last week, the Department of Justice announced a confirmation of Wells Fargo's required $2.09 billion payment connected to the 2005-2007 mortgage-backed securities investigation. These investigations were connected to events preceding the financial crisis, and investors must remember that these numbers have already been included in Wells Fargo's filings.

Since the charges have been fully-accrued, this gives us yet another example of a negative news headline which is dampening public relations sentiment but not the actual earnings outlook. This is not spin. Multi-billion dollar fines are never positive. But there are situations where these types of events create more of a perceived problem than they do an actual earnings problem. This means that any selling pressure generated by these headlines should be short-lived.

Additionally, bulls can argue that this is not even an issue that is specific to Wells Fargo. Most of the mega-banks encountered similar issues during the pre-crisis period and were forced to deal with unfavorable agreement settlements in the process. There is no customer remediation in this settlement for WFC, and this will reduce some of the complexities that might have otherwise been in place had that been the case. The bank can simply meet the penalty payment and move on. There is essentially no forward factoring impact that is tied to the recent revelations, and so it does not make sense for investors to be concern about a significant impact in WFC's tangible book value.

Source: Wells Fargo Earnings Presentation

That said, Wells Fargo's Q2 earnings report did show declines in both revenue and income in several key areas. But we must remember that these numbers have been impacted by substantial penalty payouts, Federal Reserve restrictions, and the extended effects of a public relations nightmare that most likely impeded the bank's ability to attract new customers during the reporting period. Presumably, these are not issues that will last indefinitely and bullish investors capable of spotting the true turning point for Wells Fargo will have an opportunity to catch the lows in share prices.

Of course, we must acknowledge that there were clear problems with the earnings report and it would not be fair to overlook those key areas of weakness. Relative to Q1, revenues from the bank's wealth management segment fell to $3.9 billion (a decline of -6.5%). Additional quarterly declines were seen in revenue from the corporate and wholesale banking segment (-3.8%) and in the community banking segment (-1.2%). Total average loans fell $6.9 billion for the quarter (to $944.1 billion), and the total average deposits figure fell by $25.8 billion (to a troublesome level at $1.3 trillion). But it is in these areas that the Federal Reserve restrictions really made themselves felt, as more than half ($13.5 billion) of this figure can be attributed to the Fed's asset limitations.

Overall, adjusted per share earnings came in at $1.08, missing estimates by 4 cents. The top-line numbers showed an annualized decline of 2.2% (at $21.55 billion). In actuality, these total revenue results did not deviate significantly from the market expectation of $21.67 billion. But investors still elected to sell the stock after the report was released. As this happened, WFC gave back some of its prior gains and hit short-term lows near $55 per share.

Source: SIX/Wall Street Journal

These types of knee-jerk reactions have proven to be unsustainable, however, as broader trends throughout the banking sector have remained supportive. Within the industry, we have already started to see share gains at the larger U.S. banks close the gap after a period of underperformance relative to regional banking outfits. This can be visualized using the comparative valuations of the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (KRX) and the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX). The trends here bode well for sector strongholds like Wells Fargo.

Source: Bloomberg

Even more specifically, these trends have become clearly visible in the comparative values of the BKX and WFC. After hitting its seven-month lows in April, WFC has solidly outperformed KBX on a percentage basis. The recent installation of Tim Sloan as Wells Fargo CEO seems to be paying dividends (literally) as the bank continues selling-off assets and devoting more attention to its high-yielding credit card business. The Fed recently gave the Wells Fargo permission to buy back twice as much stock as was purchased last year ($24.5 billion). We also saw a 4 cent increase in the quarterly dividend (which now stands at 43 cents per share).

All of these things should be viewed as positive signs for WFC. Essentially, these are the factors that should be holding the attention of investors, not the outdated (or irrelevant) news headlines that have previously impacted the stock. Remember, we have even seen Wells Fargo tied to corruption and money laundering stories involving suspected Russian spies. These types of events might attract attention on internet news sites, but they have very little to do with Wells Fargo's earnings prospects in the quarters ahead.

Even with the recent moves higher, Wells Fargo is still trading down by nearly 3% on a YTD basis. Should we start building long positions in WFC? In my view, it is time for investors to ignore the noise and look at advanced options strategies using covered calls as a way to capture the stock's elevated dividend (2.92%) and play the turnaround that may be coming for the bank in its market valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.