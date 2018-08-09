Applied Materials: Fairly Valued Heading Into Earnings

Synopsis

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a provider of solutions to manufacture semiconductor chip and is experiencing a hyper growth cycle in areas of Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence segments. The company focuses on manufacturing NAND, DRAM and OLED chip sets for various applications. The data requirements of smart phones, data center and other technological frontiers is expanding rapidly and Applied Materials is positioned as the largest solution provider for chips and capable of utilizing their size to capture future business opportunities.

The stock performance can be considered abysmal this year and is down 19% from its peak in March. The market is anticipating headwinds in the 3D NAND market and China increasing investment in their own chip industry. Applied Materials has started an aggressive share repurchase program that has helped EPS grow and reward shareholders with a larger claim to retained earnings. The company has repurchased nearly 7% of their outstanding common shares during the last 4 quarters and focused efforts on growing the bottom line by organic growth and share count reduction (Source: 2nd quarter earnings transcript). Pricing pressures remain the biggest risk to chip-set manufacturers and Applied Materials has shrugged this business threat for the time being.

Valuation

My discounted cash flow model indicates the stock is fairly valued at current levels and the company is worth $50 a share. The market has priced in the rapid growth projections for 2018 and I forecast earnings per share of $4.30. EBITDA should grow at a rate of 6 ~ 8% over the next 3 years and my model accounted for an increase in Capex to expand the company's R&D and manufacturing capacity to capture emerging trends in the big data and artificial intelligence markets.

The company has an accelerated share repurchase program and this is helping drive the bottom line higher, but not making the company any more profitable on the products they sell. Net income isn't growing at the same rate of EPS because the massive buyback program ($8.8 billion at the beginning of 2018) is causing EPS to rise faster as a result of a lower share count. Net income should grow in the high single digits (7 ~ 9%) over the coming years and EPS in the low to mid teens (~13%)

Management stated in their 2nd quarter earnings call they accelerated their share repurchases and:

Consistent with our conviction, we used $2.5 billion during the quarter to repurchase 44 million shares of our stock or about 4% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the period. Over the past four quarters, our buybacks were equivalent to 7% of the shares outstanding. (Source: 2nd quarter earnings call)

This is a double edged sword, management believes there are no better investment opportunities than their own stock, while at the same time passing up investment/acquisition opportunities to accelerate future growth.

This is a classic case of financial engineering and shareholders are rewarded with a larger percentage claim to earnings, but lower growth opportunities than if the company invested the capital in their operations. In the technology space, a company must always be looking ahead and expending on research to develop the next market leading product before pricing erosion kicks in. It appears Applied Materials is doing that by raising their capital expenditures to nearly $750 million in 2018, which is a 115% increase from 2017. They remain the leader in the semi conductor space and remain positioned to capture additional growth opportunities.

Rewarding Shareholders

The dividend was raised to $0.80 per share at the start of 2018 and the payout ratio stands roughly 15 ~ 20% of current years EPS projections. Management hasn't raised the dividend very rapidly throughout company history and this is due to the volatile nature of the industry they operate in. Once a company starts raising a dividend, there is an expectation in the market a company should never reduce the payout unless it is absolutely necessary to stave off a financial solvency situation. Since Applied Materials is reaching the point in their growth stages where their size allows them to scale and serve customers needs easier, the earnings volatility is beginning to smooth and allow for for continued buyback and dividend increases.

Price to earnings is misleading

Based on a forward Price to Earnings ratio of 14, the company is worth $69 per share. The price to earnings multiple for Applied Materials isn't an appropriate valuation metric to use because as the company repurchases shares at increased volumes, the PE ratio goes down and the stock looks more attractive. This metric doesn't indicate the true earnings power of the company and DCF and EBITDA are more appropriate methods.

The ability to scale to serve tier one customers is the biggest advantage Applied Materials has over peers. The bigger you are in the chip industry, the easier it is to ramp production and benefit from manufacturing economies of scale. Contracts from large smart phone manufactures and data center customers need assurances their supply chain will flow smoothly and have the ability to ramp in volume.

Technicals

The stock has been consolidating since March and a head and shoulders chart pattern formed in April. The shares have recovered some and the market is cautious heading into 3rd quarter earnings on 8/16/2018. The short interest is elevated, but declining from a peak in June.

The shares have a long term support in the upper $44 per share range and this provides a good base to acquire shares.

The MACD indicates the stock is neither overbought or oversold and the Fisher transform indicator is bullish. These indicators are favoring a share price increase.

The 50 SMA is $52.30 and will serve as resistance if the stock begins trading up. Expect the stock to trade cautious heading into 3rd quarter earnings.

How to play the stock in options

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

Sell Short the $44 strike put option for $39 premium with an expiration of September 21st

The stock goes ex-dividend on 8/22, so the price of puts will rise to adjust for the deduction of the dividend from the share price.

The annualized rate of return is 7.3% if you hold the contract to expiration.

If assigned shares, you will acquire the stock for $6.58 less than the current share price of $50.18. That is a 13% discount to purchasing shares outright at the current price.

The goal of this trade is to collect time premium and wait for the share price to drop and take assignment of the shares at more attractive pricing levels. Since the company's stock is volatile (Beta 1.61), the implied volatility in the options is elevated at 31%. This means the options market expects a large move in the share price. The reality is most times the expected move is less than the actual move in the shares.

The options pricing model indicates the likelihood of the stock price touching the $44 strike is a 1.1 standard deviation move and will only happen 13% of occurrences. The win rate of this strategy is 87% based on the options pricing model. The $44 strike put option requires cash collateral of $4,400 dollars and the short option holder to take assignment of the stock should it fall below $44 per share. As time passes, "theta" or time premium works in your favor and the put option decays by $1.32 a day. This strategy allows you to get paid to wait for more attractive share prices. I think this is the most appropriate investment strategy based on my analysis of Applied Materials being fairly valued at current share prices.

(There are scenarios where tail risk occurs and the actual move in the stock is much more than the pricing model indicates)

Options Trading Involves Risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward looking statements are not indicative of future performance and can not be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.