Boom In Senior Bankruptcy: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Just as diversification is critical for the wealthy, living within one’s means is vital for the non-wealthy.

“Remember all of the handwringing about the $120 billion in Facebook shareholder value that was wiped away literally overnight at the end of July? No worries, as it turns out, as the stock price successfully held a key support level and has been surging higher ever since. Already, it has reclaimed its 200-day moving average support while recouping nearly $60 billion of lost market value.” (Eric Parnell, CFA)

“The MSCI Emerging Market Index is trading at 13.5 times trailing earnings and 11.3 times forward earnings. The former represents a 26% discount to developed markets. Based on price-to-book (P/B) EM stocks look even cheaper, with a 30% discount to DMs, the largest since the summer of 2016 and significantly below the post-crisis norm of around 17%.” (Russ Koesterich)

“Valuations are the most attractive of any developed market, with our WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index trading at just 11.4x earnings. Profitability has markedly improved in recent years, with the Tokyo Stock Price Index at an all-time high in earnings and a post-crisis high in return on equity. The Bank of Japan indicated in its July meeting that it remains committed to strong monetary stimulus through both low interest rates and its yield curve control program.” (WisdomTree)

“I was only a number of years into my career at that stage, still a text book analyst and very naive. I couldn't understand why companies with no earnings were valued at crazy multiples and had risen by hundreds of percent. I also clearly remember the mania - everyone was taking stock tips from the contracts clerk who was mining tech tip sheets.” (Russell Investments)

The rich shouldn’t assume their wealth will endure. They need to guard against its dissipation through broad diversification. That was one of the key points in my “thought for the day” in yesterday’s post, which concluded thusly:

“The vast fortunes of the Pulitzers, Vanderbilts and Hartfords did not survive the generations. And so too in the corporate world: Kodak once had a killer product; Blockbuster ran the show in the once hot area of videos; Toys “R” Us was tops for toddlers. But the world of commerce moves fast. Individuals and institutions that lose sight of the big picture – latitudinally and longitudinally – in other words, holistically – will wake up one morning and find that they are no longer viable.”

I stand by those remarks, but there is a more difficult problem for which the above is largely irrelevant and that is the financial solvency of the non-affluent. An article from Sunday’s New York Times tells the pitiable tale of the boom in bankruptcy among seniors. It cites a Federal Reserve study of bankruptcy filings, showing an enormous upsurge in the two oldest segments of the population – those aged 55 to 64, who’ve seen their rate of filing rise 66% from 2013 to 2016, and those aged 65 to 74, where that rate has risen 204%. Bankruptcy filings for all other age groups fell by a little or a lot.

I recommend you read the article, which is quite effective mainly because it is less about statistics but rather tells the stories of real people caught up in this trend. One example is that of a 70-year-old woman who works at an adult day care center for $8.75 an hour, the least she’s ever made in her life:

“When I moved [to Las Vegas] from Los Angeles, I was wondering why all of these older people were working in convenience stores and fast-food restaurants,” she said. “It’s because they don’t make enough in retirement to support themselves.”

While in the case of the affluent I posited that a failure to properly diversify in order to confront the challenges that changing market conditions mete out over time is the key thing to watch out for, I’d say on the basis of the Times article that the biggest threat to the non-affluent is not living within one’s means. This is not to make light of the challenges of living on a moderate income while facing surging health care costs. One 74-year-old former carpenter who was disabled in an industrial accident lost his healthcare coverage after his union changed the eligibility requirements, came down with Parkinson’s and suffers symptoms otherwise controllable through medication that he simply can’t afford to purchase. His wife has cancer and they lived off their credit cards until they filed for bankruptcy.

With this awful confluence of economic constraints and rising health care costs, it behooves folks to cut expenses. Preserving their health though diet and exercise can be seen as a form of frugality with regard to the future. This is in no way meant to blame the victim but rather to point out that the plight of impoverished seniors is more severe than that of mid-career folks getting by on less than they’d like as insurance against such a future.

