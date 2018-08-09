Attractive And Underappreciated: Time To Get In The MiX

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Shingalin Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Company Description

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) is a South Africa-based provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to customers in over 120 countries. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

Solutions

MiX Fleet Manager Premium offers fleet operators unlimited access to information about their vehicles and drivers, with a host of features, tools and reports to help maximize return on investment.The solution comprises a sophisticated on-board computer, which collects and transmits valuable vehicle and driver data. This data is hosted in one of several top-tier data centers, and information is accessible online or via a mobile app.

MiX Fleet Manager Essential enables fleet operators to track and trace the movement and behavior of their vehicles and drivers from anywhere, at any time. For that to happen, vehicles are fitted with a small on-board computer that captures and transmits vehicle and driver data. Users can then access this information online, via the solution's software platform.

MiX Asset Manager offers superior protection for assets of all kinds - mobile and fixed; with or without a dedicated power source - across many different industries. Unlike manual systems, MiX Asset Manager offers an automatic, electronic registry of assets, their statuses and whereabouts so that they can be: located and/or tracked on a map - historically or in real-time and accurately managed.

Geographic Breakdown

Subscription Revenue Fiscal 2018 Geographical split:

Investment Thesis

MiX's primary revenue stream is derived from charging a monthly subscription fee for providing solutions that are used for collecting, processing and delivering information and related services to its customers. Software as a Service (SaaS) companies are particularly interesting businesses to invest in because once a company has generated enough cash from its installed customer base to cover the cost of acquiring new customers, those customers stay for a long time making revenues very predictable to model and more likely to yield high cash flows. MIXT Currently presents an attractive investment opportunity in this respect. Due to its South-African origins, MIXT is not closely followed as a SaaS operator.

The company is set for further growth in subscription revenue and subscribers through increased international exposure. In addition to management raising FY guidance, it has focused on margin expansion through revenue growth leveraging fixed overheads and ongoing cost management initiatives. With this outlook, the company is set to become increasingly followed. MiX Telematics' focus on large, multinational fleets has created a highly valuable and scalable platform; growth will come from continued penetration of existing customers as well as new customers in less penetrated markets like the Americas where subscription revenue grew 73.6% on a constant currency basis in FY18.

In addition, subscription revenue was assisted by the American market's ongoing preference for bundled deals across new and existing customers. The African market is where the largest proportion of MiX's revenue originates from in addition to being MiX's most profitable region with EBITDA margin of 46.0%. In this market the company saw a total revenue increase of 11.4% in FY18.

With a succession of strong quarterly performances, the company is currently at an inflection point with average revenue per user (ARPU) greatly increasing:

This track-record of consistently adding subscribers has allowed MiX to follow a balanced approach to growth:

In addition to Long track record of generating cash flow while sustaining growth, the company has focused on targeting a large, rapidly growing and under-penetrated market. The company has successfully been making investments and accelerating SaaS subscription revenue growth: In Q1, subscription revenue reached R390.4 million ($28.4 million), an increase of 16.4% compared with R335.4 million ($24.4 million) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. Which translates to a 18.4% year-over-year increase on a constant currency basis.

Thanks to a continued focus on streamlining operations, MIX Telematics has been able to expand margins which has allowed the company to capitalize to a greater effect on increasing revenues: Operating profit in Q1 reached R68 million ($4.9 million), up 58% year over year. A similar trend has been observed with the company realizing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.7%, up 460 basis points compared to the prior year quarter.

Valuation

With the costs of acquiring customers incurred up front for SaaS providers, the incoming cash flow from customers is profit. As a result SaaS companies invest aggressively in sales and marketing when adoption is high, even though it can put pressure on the company's ability to generate profit early on in its expansion, which is the reason why many SaaS providers are not fully profitable.

As a result, the choice industry metric for valuing companies in the Cloud/SaaS space has been EV/revenue with an emphasis placed on revenue growth. However unlike most SaaS providers, MIXT is currently profitable and is trading on a forward P/E of 28 with a dividend yield of 1.2%. In terms of relative valuation to industry peers, the company is considerably undervalued when compared to peers in the SaaS providers space who often trade at +6x EV/sales with a valuation of EV/forward sales of +2.6x.

With regard the discrepancy in valuation and following between MIXT and industry peers, several factors can be put forward as potential reasons:

Aversion of (U.S) investors to companies originating from emerging markets.

Market has not fully priced in the potential penetration of MiX in the Americas.

Revenue growth is more modest than high valuation trading industry peers.

In terms of the financial health of the company, MIXT currently features a stellar balance sheet after gradually deleveraging in recent years, which provides the ability to fund future acquisitions as well as R&D expenses in further developing their solutions in addition to funding the company's share repurchase program that was initiated in May 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the company had R256 million ($18.6 million) of net cash and cash equivalents.

Catalysts

Further expansion of operating margins.

Further penetration into Americas.

Increased M&A activity thanks to balance sheet flexibility.

Risks

With a large proportion of revenues originating from African operations, there is a foreign exchange risk associated with the Company's revenues.

Competitive Industry: The fleet management market is highly competitive. However, few companies are as geographically diversified as MIXT is.

Conclusion

MiX Telematics Limited is an attractive investment opportunity on the basis that it is currently undervalued when compared to industry peers and has the ability to fund further expansion in the markets where it is currently present. Management over recent years has delivered an attractive growth strategy centered around a complete product offering and a focus on margin improvement. Adding to this is the company's stellar balance sheet, which currently reflects no long-term debt obligations and an important holding of cash. With MIXT continuing to deliver sustainable growth, the company will look to continue rewarding shareholders over the next 12-24 months.

