Rattler Midstream Partners Files IPO Plan

RTLR will serve as an important element in Diamondback's ability to successfully profit from its Midland and Delaware Basin exploration activities.

The firm provides oil, gas and water gathering services to owner Diamondback Energy.

Rattler Midstream Partners aims to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, though the final figure may be substantially different.

Rattler Midstream Partners (RTLR) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common units, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The partnership is controlled by Diamondback Energy (FANG) and owns and operates oil, gas and water gathering pipelines that serve Diamondback’s Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

RTLR provides much-needed and reliable gathering capacity for Diamondback as the greater Permian Basin sees a continued influx of exploration and production activity.

Midland, Texas-based Rattler was formed as a partnership controlled by Diamondback Energy to provide oil & gas gathering and transportation from Diamondback’s producing properties in the greater Permian Basin.

Management of the General Partner (Diamondback) is headed by CEO Travis Stice, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Production Manager at Apache Corporation.

Rattler won’t have a dedicated management team. Post-IPO the firm will be managed by its general partner which may have certain Diamondback or Viper employees ‘seconded’ to ‘provide certain management and all operational services with respect to our business under the direction and control of our general partner .’

Rattler will own and operate assets that Diamondback has contributed as follows:

The assets Diamondback has contributed to us include 528 miles of pipeline across the Midland and Delaware Basins with approximately 216,000 Bbl/d of crude oil gathering capacity, 589,000 Bbl/d of saltwater disposal, or SWD, capacity, 740,700 Bbl/d of fresh water gathering capacity, 36,000 Mcf/d of natural gas compression capability and 150,000 Mcf/d of natural gas gathering capacity. In addition to the midstream infrastructure assets that Diamondback contributed to us, we also have an option, subject to certain conditions, to acquire equity in a long-haul crude oil pipeline, which will run from the Permian to the Texas Gulf Coast. We are critical to Diamondback’s growth plans because we provide a long-term midstream solution to its increasing crude oil, natural gas and water-related services needs through our robust infield gathering systems and SWD capabilities.

RTLR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatic growth in topline revenue

Strong increase in operating profit

Decreased operating margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past one and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Rattler S-1)

Total Revenue

Q1 2018: $33.9 million

2017: $39.3 million

Operating Profit

Q1 2018: $17.1 million

2017: $24.0 million

Operating Margin

Q1 2018: 50.4%

2017: 61.1%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q1 2018: $2.2 million cash flow from operations

2017: $8,000 cash flow from operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had total assets of $490.9 million.

RTLR intends to sell common units (it is a partnership) to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to contribute to Diamondback and for general company purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BofA Merill Lynch and J.P. Morgan.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

