Entercom Q2 Results Confirm That The CBS Merger Was Indeed A Good Move For The Company And The Future Seems Bright

Revenue is turning around and there are already signs that it will start growing again from Q4 of this year.

Entercom (ETM) reported yesterday its results for Q2 2018. Below I will share some parts from the earnings conference call along with my comments and highlights. The article is a little long due to all the included quotes but you can skip the quoted parts if you like without missing anything significant.

I would like to start by highlighting the company's continued emphasis in cutting middlemen out of its ad business. It is becoming more and more clear that one of the reasons Entercom performs better than other radio companies is that it handles its inventory all by itself. This tactic allows for better margins and a better connection with its market and customers.

David Field, CEO In addition, during the quarter, we continued to take steps to discontinue sales to low rate resellers who buy advertising inventory in bulk at deep discounts, and then resell it to existing clients, undermining our customer relationships and pricing. Purging this poor business practice is smart, but as we noted on our prior call, it does have an adverse short-term impact on revenues and cost us approximately 1% during the quarter.

Having national scale was one of the key benefits Entercom management highlighted as a driver for the merger. They seem to have seen this correctly as the national ad platform they launched is off to a nice start.

David Field, CEO We launched the Entercom Audio Network on July 1 and it is off to a great start. This new in-house venture has already written several million dollars in business in these early days from new clients, including Procter & Gamble, Hyundai, Walgreens, indeed.com, Staples and more. The Entercom Audio Network is just one example of a scale-enabled opportunity that was previously unavailable to us. With our scale and our outstanding premium large market brands, we have a significant opportunity to capture a larger share of the $1 billion radio network market, either directly or with partners. Currently, we estimate our share of that market at roughly 3% and believe the upside is significant and that we could double or better our share over the next couple of years.

The company is also trying to build an internet-based platform to monetize their content either by providing live radio streaming, or podcasts from popular shows or hosts. This is not a significant source of revenue for the company but it is interesting to see where it will lead (if anywhere).

David Field, CEO [...]I am pleased to report that as of June, radio.com is now the fastest-growing digital audio app in the United States according to comScore. Now admittedly, that is being driven off of a relatively low base, but the growth is still noteworthy, and does not take into account our huge growth over the past few weeks as we exited TuneIn. That transition helped us drive a 400% increase in app installs over the past few weeks. In total, cross-platform digital audio listening to radio.com has more than doubled over the past quarter. Radio.com is now live on Amazon's Alexa devices as well as Sony's smart speakers, Apple Car play and Google's Android Auto, and we have also entered into agreements with the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Microsoft [indiscernible] and more. We have also added new content from premium publishers, including The New York Times and This American life. As radio.com continues to emerge as a significant new player in the national digital audio market, the revenues are starting to follow. In fact, bookings from national digital audio agencies are up over 40% through the back half of the year. This is on a small base as the company was not a real player in this space last year, but as radio.com increasingly enters the conversation, the upside here is significant. This is another great example of where bringing our scale to bear is creating significant new growth opportunities for the company.

While revenue will be down in Q3 as well, Q4 seems promising as the company is pacing 3% (gets ad bookings) upwards. Whether growth actually is 3% or not in Q4 is essentially irrelevant. The key here is that CBS assets are turning around and Entercom can now grow. This is the most crucial part of the call because the bear case for Entercom is mainly based on CBS assets dragging down the legacy Entercom stations and leading the company to big revenue decreases and/or bankruptcy. However, management seems to be turning CBS stations around and raising them to the legacy Entercom operational level.

David Field, CEO Turning to third quarter performance. I am pleased to report that our performance is improving, and we are beginning to capitalize on our new sales initiatives and our many organizational enhancements. As I mentioned earlier, as with any transformational merger of this magnitude, we have been clear from the start it would take some time for our strategies to take hold and our enhancements and initiatives to begin to positively impact our performance. That is now happening. Third quarter pacings, excluding USTN, are currently down 2% with the adverse impact of the loss of USTN compensation for the third quarter, we are pacing down 4 %. For fourth quarter, we are currently pacing up 3% on an unadjusted basis. I caution that it is still very early, but it is directionally encouraging. I would add that neither quarter has any material political ad dollars in the book shed, as that tends to get placed a bit later. It is also worth noting that our acceleration is coming from some of the growth initiatives I previously mentioned, but mostly for improving local market performance. While the legacy Entercom stations improved their performance in the second quarter and outperformed their markets, the legacy CBS stations continued to lag. But as we look to third quarter pacings, the legacy CBS stations have improved and are now pacing roughly in line with the legacy Entercom stations.

One of the pain points of the merger was the situation with USTN and its financial woes. Fortunately, Entercom is cutting them loose (after it gave them some time and room to breathe) and it seems that Entercom can internally generate the USTN related revenue. And they can do it with minimal additional expenses. Which means almost all of the generated revenue will flow directly to the bottom line.

Richard Schmaeling - EVP & CFO For the full year, we know projected over traffic revenues from this inventory that was formerly part of the USTN contract will be about $15 million or about 1/3 of the amount expected under our contracts with USTN at the outset of this year. [...] Given our scale, our premium brands and our internal subject matter expertise in the traffic market segment, we are confident that we will be able to successfully monetize this inventory by ourselves and we project that in 2019, we'll be able to more than double our 2018 revenues from this inventory of about $15 million. Davis Hebert Okay. Understood. And are there any investment-like expenses as you ramp up that traffic business? Or is that already in the numbers? David Field Well, you know what's nice is that we had essentially been doing virtually all of the traffic reports and services in-house prior to this whole situation. So the incremental costs from an operational standpoint is negligible. We will beef up our sales expense a little bit. We brought in some new leadership to drive that area, but it'll be very, very small relative to the revenues involved.

Another front where management seems to be delivering is cost-cutting and realizing synergies from the merger. Cash expenses are down 5% for the combined company and they are a little ahead of schedule in realizing the $45million of targeted synergies for 2018.

Richard Schmaeling - EVP & CFO [...] our same station total cash operating expenses came in at $290 million, down 5% or $14 million from the $304 million on a pro forma combined same-station basis in the second quarter of 2017. [...] And for the remainder of this year, we expect that our same-station cash operating expenses will be down between 2% to 4% each quarter. In the second quarter, we realized about $12 million in net cost synergies, bringing the total to $21 million June year-to-date, and we are on track to hit or slightly exceed our $45 million net cost synergy target for this year. Our overall integration program continues to run slightly ahead of our plan and we remain on track to achieve our target of $110 million in net cost synergies at run rate by the middle of next year.

Regarding the debt situation of the combined company, things are still tight but we can see the end of the tunnel. Asset sales of $200million bring total leverage down from 4.8x to 4.5x and by the end of the year, management sees total leverage at 4.3x. I believe that the company is quickly moving towards the right direction and by the end of 2019 debt will be a much smaller source of risk for the company.

Richard Schmaeling - EVP & CFO Turning to our financial position. We ended the quarter with $1.89 billion of net debt and our total net leverage, on a compliance basis, was 4.8x. Our senior secured leverage was 3.8x as compared to our covenant of 4x and our weighted average cost of debt was 5.3%. [...] In summary, we now expect total after-tax asset sales proceeds of about $200 million by year-end, which we'll use to pay down debt. Looking at the impact of these after-tax proceeds on a pro forma basis, as if all of these sales had closed by June 30 and deducting the sold TTM EBITDA and the related TBA fees from our compliance basis leverage calculation, our total leverage would have been 4.5x versus 4.8x as reported. And our senior secured leverage would have been 3.4x versus 3.8x as reported. Given the benefit of these expected asset sales and the improving revenue outlook, we expect to remain compliant with our senior secured leverage covenant as of September 30, whether or not the Bonneville divestitures close in the third quarter or the fourth quarter. In addition, we expect to be able to reduce our leverage from our second quarter as reported leverage by about 1/2 turn by year-end, and we remain committed to getting to our target total leverage of 3.5x as rapidly as possible.

In total Entercom is improving rapidly on all fronts. It seems more clear every quarter that management knows their business and had a clear and concise plan on turning CBS stations around. They seem to execute just fine and if they stay on track for a couple more quarters the narrative around Entercom's stock will change completely, catapulting the stock upwards.

