Money For Nothing: When Fiscal And Monetary Policy Fail Simultaneously (Part I)

Whatever learning curve there was is far behind us now. What we have instead is a pig-headed insistence by most economists on the triumph of theory over experience.

We are stuck with national monetary and fiscal policies that date from the 1930s and 1970s despite serial and catastrophic failures.

There is no tradition of accountability whatsoever in economics. But what evidence is there that economists have learned from their mistakes?

When Captain Francesco Schettino veered off his planned course along the Italian coast in 2012, supposedly to impress a female visitor, his cruise ship struck a rock and was sunk with the loss of 32 lives. The captain’s primary job is to safely guide the ship, and in this he failed catastrophically. Schettino, who abandoned ship before many of his passengers, was eventually convicted of several crimes and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Small comfort, but at least he and some other cruise line employees were ultimately held accountable.

In sharp contrast, look at what happened to Ben S. Bernanke, Timothy F. Geithner, and Henry (Hank) M. Paulson, Jr. after their disastrous performances in guiding the economic ship of state before and during the Great Financial Crisis (“GFC”). Each has landed lucrative private sector career positions based on their connections and “expertise.” Despite catastrophically bad calls by the economics profession in general during the “GFC” (Kevin Wilson, 2018a), to my knowledge no one lost their job over getting it completely wrong.

However, there were a few people who lost their jobs because they got it right (e.g., David Rosenberg, fired by Merrill Lynch; the firm then very appropriately almost went under, avoiding that fate only because they were bought in a fire sale during the meltdown).

Looking further back in history, what about the miserable failures of Keynesian economics in the Great Inflation (1965-1982)? Paul Samuelson, Robert Solow, William M. Martin, Jr., Arthur F. Burns, and others had their fingerprints all over that rolling disaster (Michael D. Bordo & Athanasios Orphanides, 2013), but what price did they pay? Were they shunned by right-thinking economists for their blunders? No, not at all.

There were no right-thinking economists, apparently. The leading blunderers were welcome at all meetings of the cognoscenti and went on to lucrative private sector jobs, like everyone else at the helm of government bureaucracies at the time, and indeed ever since.

Oh, if only our economic navigators in the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve were held even a little bit accountable for their horrible mistakes over the last 100 years! Perhaps others might have learned something from the public punishment for hubris that these often foolish economists so richly deserved. But that punishment was never meted out. By the way, the term “foolish economists” is not really a pejorative label, as some might argue; rather in my opinion, it’s an accurate description, as I’ve maintained previously (e.g., Kevin Wilson, 2018b).

Instead of punishment for errors, lucrative speaking engagements have been a commonplace for these economic dunderheads, further enriching the very people who’ve mismanaged our national economy and brought suffering to millions. Wall Street can’t wait to hire these people in spite of their humiliating failures, because they are well-connected to other government bureaucrats. While the politicians who picked them may often pay a steep political price (e.g., Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, etc.), the economists themselves seem to get away scot-free almost every time.

Not that I would expect this to change, or for anyone in economics to be held accountable in future. There is no tradition of accountability whatsoever in economics. The only major league economists who’ve paid a price for error (that I know of) were those who actually put their money where their mouth was, out of conviction. These would include Irving Fisher, who lost everything in 1929 (including his reputation); and Myron Scholes and Robert Merton, who together lost a great deal of both money and reputation in the meltdown of their pet hedge fund (“LTCM”) in 1998.

In any case, I’m not naïve enough to think that this general lack of accountability on the part of the economics profession will change, and anyway government service in general doesn’t seem to work that way either. So no one was fired as a result of the Great Inflation, and no one was fired for blowing the call and doubling down on disaster in the “GFC.” Bernanke was even lionized for saving us (cf. Steven Rattner, 2014), after helping more than most to create the “GFC” disaster in the first place (Kevin Wilson, 2017).

As I’ve said before, thanking Bernanke for saving us is equivalent to thanking an arsonist who moonlights as a fireman for putting out his own fire. Even in the double-dip recessions that defined the Great Depression, both of which were replete with fiscal and monetary policy mistakes, only Irving Fisher seems to have paid a very heavy price for error, and he was not even a government policymaker.

One could make an argument that there was a steep learning curve to be climbed by economic theory in the 1930s, and it takes time to do that. But really, what evidence is there that economists have learned from their mistakes? The recurrent love affair with the Phillips curve and Keynesian stimulus has never died, in spite of abject failures in the Great Inflation and the “GFC.” Inaccurate and dysfunctional black box (“DSGE”) models have become the norm in recent decades and have survived to this day in spite of their massive failures to describe the actual economy (Kevin Wilson, 2018c).

Ben Bernanke and his team supposedly saved us from catastrophe in 2008 by learning the lessons of the Great Depression, but their radical experiments have quite arguably failed. In fact, their theory about monetary policy in a crisis was demonstrably wrong, leaving both the government and the economy structurally weaker in the aftermath (Brad DeLong, 2013).

So we are stuck with national monetary and fiscal policies that date from the 1930s and 1970s despite serial and catastrophic failures. In my opinion, whatever learning curve there was is far behind us now. What we have instead is a pig-headed insistence by most economists on the triumph of theory over experience. We are now 88 years into the crisis learning curve from its origins in 1930, but still talking about and living with theories that were comprehensively disproven decades ago.

It seems clear to me that the economics profession is (in general) intellectually bankrupt, and since there is no accountability for them to face, they proudly continue in their entrenched habit of failure. The cost has been enormous, and it raises a philosophical question. Is the rationalism employed by economists of any value to anyone but them? Is their manifest intellectual hubris based on anything more substantial than good grades in school? It seems to me that their current modeling paradigm is really just an extinct fossil of an idea, interesting for collecting purposes but not really relevant to modern life.

Well, since there is no prospect of holding economists accountable for their mistakes, what can be done to improve things? How do we avoid in future the colossal fiscal and monetary policy errors that seem to come along every two or three decades? I have attacked the black box approach of using “DSGE” models and suggested alternatives proposed by certain economic radicals who were prescient in the run-up to the “GFC” (Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Op cit.).

I have also attempted to address the above questions elsewhere, suggesting the use of balanced budgets, sinking funds, and debt jubilees, amongst other things (Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Op cit.). But I think we should also consider the long history of practical fiscal and monetary policy failure (and an occasional success) as well, because I think these discrete events could also provide some clues about how to proceed. Let’s examine four historic cases where fiscal and monetary policy have combined to produce economic crises. Then let’s also examine three more cases where major crises were either averted or brought under control.

The four examples of historic, error-driven economic crises include: 1) Hoover’s Great Depression - Phase I (1929-1934); 2) Roosevelt’s Great Depression - Phase II (1936-1938); 3) the Great Inflation (1965-1982); and 4) the Great Financial Crisis (2006-2009). The first two of these crises will be discussed in this segment (Part I) of this series.

The second two of these crises will be discussed in Part II of this series. Finally, the three examples of well-handled historical crises in which dire results were avoided will be discussed in Part III of this series. These include: 1) the Panic of 1907; 2) the Depression of 1920-1921; and 3) the Great Disinflation (reversal of the Great Inflation: 1982-1988).

Hoover’s Great Depression - Phase I (1929-1934)

When the stock market crashed in late 1929, the initial (unauthorized) response by the New York Fed was rapid and fairly effective. They injected liquidity by conducting large-scale open market operations via bond purchases. However, industrial production fell by 9% between October 1 and December 31, the Christmas shopping season was weak, and retail sales fell at a 10% annual rate in the first half of 1930.

The Federal Reserve Board in Washington DC failed to intervene massively enough to counteract mushrooming bank failures (Niall Ferguson, 2008; The Ascent of Money, Penguin Group, Inc., New York, 442p), which rose to a cumulative 608 by December, 1930.

Money supply growth actually fell to negative rates by late 1929 and stayed that way until 1934 (Chart 1). Critically, the failure of the Bank of the United States in December 1930 paralleled that of the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, in that the refusal of the authorities to rescue these banks led directly to major banking crises (Barry Eichengreen, 2015; Hall of Mirrors: The Great Depression, the Great Recession, and the Uses – and Misuses – of History; Oxford University Press, New York, 511p).

Chart 1: Money Supply Growth In The Great Depression

Then, to add insult to injury, the Fed reduced the amount of credit outstanding in early 1931, which forced banks to sell assets to get emergency liquidity. Next, when Great Britain abandoned the gold standard in September 1931, the Fed raised the discount rate to prevent capital outflows, but this put even more pressure on the banks, causing another 1,860 of them to fail by January 1932. Large-scale open market operations were delayed until April 1932, but it was too late; by July 1932 the stock market had already fallen to its low with a cumulative loss of 89%.

Finally, when rumors surrounding what President-Elect Franklin Roosevelt was planning to do after taking office caused another run on gold, the Fed again raised its discount rate, sending another 2,000 banks over the edge and into the abyss. Over and over again, the Fed was misled by the so-called “real bills doctrine” to impose pro-cyclical policies, and they also felt compelled to defend the gold standard at all costs. The result was a disastrous deepening of the crisis on several occasions. Not until President Roosevelt took the US off the gold standard in 1933 did recovery finally begin in earnest (Chart 2).

Chart 2: Staggered Recoveries Based On When The Gold Standard Was Abandoned

President Hoover did much to fight the slide into depression, for which he gets scant credit. For example, he doubled federal spending in real terms (increasing it by 50% in nominal terms; Chart 3). However, his administration also made a series of blunders, such as: 1) jaw-boning corporations to hold wages steady in spite of falling profits, which led directly to major layoffs, 2) insisting on a fair degree of fiscal and financial rectitude in the midst of the crisis, with Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon convincing President Hoover that government interventions should be limited, 3) signing the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act instead of vetoing it in 1930, which had a minor negative impact on the US economy, but a very large effect on international trade, leading to the collapse of the gold standard, 4) setting up the Reconstruction Finance Corporation as a government-backed emergency bank financing source, but then leaving all banks exposed to runs if it was found that they could not qualify for “RFC” support, 5) attacking short-sellers, which ultimately made markets less liquid, and 6) raising taxes substantially in 1932 to balance the budget in spite of the crisis (Amity Schlaes, 2007; The Forgotten Man: A New History of the Great Depression, HarperCollins Publishers, New York, 464p).

Chart 3: Real Federal Spending Doubled Under Hoover

Part of the problem was that fiscal policymaker Andrew Mellon and the Fed’s monetary authorities looked to the Depression of 1920-1921 as their guidepost. Recovery was rapid in that case, and this was despite very little government intervention and the liquidation of many firms during the depths of the crisis. Both Mellon and the Fed seemed to think that liquidation (not liquidity) was the answer in the 1929-1934 crisis (Barry Eichengreen, 1995; Golden Fetters, Oxford University Press, New York, 448p).

But the quick recovery from the 1920-1921 Depression was caused by unique circumstances existing in the aftermath of World War I. Several major countries had not yet returned to the gold standard by 1921, and demand for US exports was still very high due to the devastation in Europe. There was also an exceptionally good fall harvest in the US in 1921, which helped offset the downturn.

In contrast, the Great Depression in 1929-1934 was marked by vast damage done by the adherence of many nations to the gold standard. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act also brought a global trade war to the boil at exactly the wrong time, and damage was serious in some countries, with a major drop in world trade and industrial production as a result (Chart 4).

The Great Depression also included the Dust Bowl years (1934-1940); indeed, the first great drought hit the Midwest and West in early 1934 just as the worst part of the Great Depression appeared to be behind us. Industrial production plunged 17% in the second half of 1934. Per capita GDP dropped by at least 28% by 1933 and stayed below trend until 1941 (Chart 5).

Chart 4: World Industrial Production, 1929-33; 2008-2009

Chart 5: Per Capita GDP Drop In The Depression

Roosevelt’s Great Depression - Phase II (1936-1938)

After taking the US off the gold standard and devaluing the dollar, Roosevelt sought to stabilize the banking system, in part by using the tools already put in place by Hoover. Roosevelt also changed the banking laws, granting the Fed much broader powers to provide liquidity to the financial system. President Roosevelt then instituted his “New Deal” policy of creating federal bureaucracies to distribute money and jobs to the poor. Federal spending soared even higher than Hoover had taken it, rising from a high of 7% of GDP under Hoover to a high of 11% of GDP under Roosevelt.

The economic response (e.g., real GDP growth) to high federal spending had already started in 1933, in part as a result of Hoover’s previous efforts (Chart 6), but it literally soared (Charts 6 and 7) as the New Deal’s impact and private sector debt reduction began to be felt in 1934.

Chart 6: Real GDP Response To Debt Reduction And Federal Spending

Source

Chart 7: US Private Sector Debt/GDP Dropped Steeply After 1932

Source

The Glass-Steagall (Banking) Act was passed in June 1933, and it was a sweeping reform of the banking system. The “SEC” was created by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, thus partially cleaning up the frauds of Wall Street. Many welfare and public works programs were begun as well. Much of the New Deal was soon ruled unconstitutional, but a second round of New Deal laws fared better.

But then the bottom dropped out in 1937 as Phase II of the Great Depression resulted in a second steep climb in unemployment (Chart 8), and sharp declines in industrial production (Chart 9) and GDP (cf. Chart 6 above). This phase of the Depression was caused by mistakes made by both the Roosevelt Administration and the Federal Reserve.

Chart 8: US Unemployment Soared Back To 20% In 1937-1938

Chart 9: US Industrial Production Dropped Sharply In 1937-1938

This tragic failure to support the recovery was due to a combination of errors that had the ultimate effect of halting the recovery in its tracks and precipitating another market selloff (Chart 10) and recession (cf. Chart 9 above). Roosevelt and the Democrats raised taxes on the wealthiest Americans (literally the top 1%) in 1936 in anticipation of the presidential election. This was minor in its effects, but it didn’t help. Foreign cash flowed into the US because of the high price of gold, and this negated standard Fed policy tools like the discount rate.

In response, the Fed raised bank reserve requirements by 100% over 10 months, starting in August 1936. This had a significant negative effect. The Treasury Department under Secretary Henry Morgenthau attempted to sterilize the foreign cash inflows by selling bonds, which then cut the money supply by just over 10% (cf. Chart 1 above); the effect of this was profound.

Chart 10: Dow Jones Industrials 1926-1946

The passage of the National Labor Relations Act in 1935 caused union membership to double in two years, and newly negotiated wage increases of 20% for auto-workers began to hit in late 1936. This had the unexpected result of driving car buyers to pull their sales forward to beat expected 1937 price increases. This left a big hole in sales in the second half of 1937. In addition, the first payroll deductions for Social Security taxes also took place in 1937. The combined effects of all these fiscal and monetary mistakes and mistimings led to an unnecessary, deep, second recession; or Phase II of the Great Depression (Kevin Wilson, 2016).

Conclusions for Part I

A review of the circumstances surrounding the fiscal and monetary policy mistakes made during the Great Depression suggests several major sources of error. One was clearly the strict adherence to the gold standard, which severely limited the tools available to the Fed (cf. Chart 2 above). Another major source of problems involved repeated attempts by both the Hoover and the Roosevelt administrations to prove their fiscal prudence by attempting to balance the budget during a major financial crisis.

Instead of improving confidence, these fiscal tightening policies simply lowered the money supply even further, causing even more businesses to fail. As Ben Bernanke believes (as quoted by Gary Richardson, 2013), the authorities wrongly and repeatedly cut the money supply under both the Hoover and the Roosevelt administrations, with serious consequences each time; this was critical, but it wasn’t the only thing that was critical.

Indeed, as Ben Bernanke seems to have missed, the real solution was not just providing abundant liquidity, but also providing stability against widespread insolvency. Everyone tried to pay down debt simultaneously in the 1930s, and again in 2008-2013 (cf. Chart 7 above). It was the solvency problem that mattered the most in each crisis, and the Fed and the Treasury did not do very well with respect to calming widespread fears of insolvency.

It is arguable that it was not QE-1 that ended the crisis, but rather the suspension of the FASB’s mark-to-market rules for banks (John Hussman, 2013). Looking back, banks were allowed to fail in 1929-1935 in incredible numbers, with systemically important bank failures (that might have been avoided) kicking off the major phase of the panic in 1932.

The exact same thing happened in 2008 when Bernanke, Paulson, and Geithner first head-faked everyone by saving Bear Stearns in March, but then reversed and didn’t save Lehman Brothers in September. The sense of panic truly kicked into high gear when they reversed yet again two days after Lehman’s failure and bailed out American International Group (AIG). As the military likes to teach: “order; counter-order; disorder.”

In Part II, we will examine the problems of the Great Inflation (1965-1982) and the “GFC” (2006-2009). Plenty of mistakes were made by both fiscal and monetary authorities in both of these major crises, and it can be shown that although trouble might have arrived anyway, it would never have risen to the levels it did without the well-meaning but incompetent help of the economists working for the fiscal and monetary authorities.

Given the current long-term sell-off and the state of certain national economies, it makes sense to invest some money in a gold fund like the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). Also, for those discounting a possible recession, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Long/Short Opportunity Fund (OTCRX), or the AQR Long/Short Equity Fund (QLENX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a sharper market dip associated with deteriorating economic data.

Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide should also hold some long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: Examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund (WHOSX), and the iShares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, OTCRX, QLENX, WHOSX, TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.