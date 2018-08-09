Musk's Irrational Obsession With Short Sellers Is Hurting Tesla Shareholders

The argument that "quarterly earnings cycles" are negative for Tesla as a company is belied by the market's treatment of other growth stocks like Amazon and Netflix.

Up front, I have no position in Tesla (TSLA), and never have. But I've followed the intensely-debated story for some time, since I believe Tesla, as a stock, is the most fascinating story in the two decades I've followed the equity markets.

That story has only become more intense - and more interesting to those of us on the sidelines - over the past couple of months. It was less than six weeks ago that investors and traders were anxiously watching as to whether Tesla could hit its 5,000 per week production target for the Model 3. Just since then, we've had an agreement for a new plant in Shanghai, debates over Musk's political donations, the "pedo" tweet, reported supplier pressure, Q2 earnings, and, on Tuesday, Musk's Tweet that he was "considering" taking Tesla private at a price of $420 per share.

From here, net/net, the news hasn't looked particularly good for TSLA. Obviously, with the stock hitting a 10-month peak on Tuesday (and threatening all-time highs), the market has disagreed. But from a broader standpoint, there's a clear theme to a lot of the news surrounding TSLA, and much of Musk's commentary. Musk himself, as well as many Tesla bulls, have a clear intent to keep Tesla stock trading near the highs - and to "burn" short sellers, as Musk himself has put it.

It's a fight that Musk and Tesla simply don't need to have - and it's a fight that's harming individual investors, in particular, who have invested in Tesla, despite the positive recent movement in TSLA stock.

Musk and the Short Sellers

In and of itself, Musk's taunting of short sellers on Twitter really isn't a big deal. I get the regulatory concerns about Regulation FD or Musk's "they have about three weeks" tweet, which came not long after Musk himself bought shares. To be honest, I don't really care, as FD, in particular, isn't being enforced anywhere else, either. (That's a different article, though.) I'm certainly sympathetic from an emotional standpoint - TSLA shorts either indirectly, or in some cases directly, are basing their cases on Musk's current or future failings. Were I him, I'd be inclined to send out a few slings and arrows from time to time.

That said, I don't think it's a particularly attractive look for Tesla, or for Musk. And I think Musk would benefit from reading Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings' letter to short seller Whitney Tilson, published on this site back in late 2010. But it's not as if Musk's occasional volleys impact the bull or bear cases for TSLA stock.

The issue, though, is that this isn't a case of Musk just sending a few Tweets. Short sellers have impacted how Tesla does business - and that's Musk's fault, not that of the shorts. Indeed, the motivation for the buyout that Musk is floating, in his own words, comes at least in part from his desire to get away from TSLA shorts:

This is not a one-time issue. And it's a real problem for individual investors who are long TSLA.

Is The Problem TSLA Shorts - Or Musk?

As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders. Being public also subjects us to the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily for the long term. Finally, as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have an incentive to attack the company.

That passage comes from an email Musk sent to employees this week, which Tesla then posted on its blog. It's the core of the argument as to why Tesla should be private. It can avoid the "short termism" of the public markets, and get away from the mean short sellers who "have an incentive to attack the company."

Truthfully, it's a terribly weak argument. Take Musk's case point by point:

1. "...we are subject to wild swings in our stock price..."

TSLA's 52-week range moves from $244.59 to $389.61, meaning its high is 59% above its low. That is a pretty big number - but perhaps not as big as it sounds. Save for a very quick dip in late March, TSLA basically has traded from $280 to $390. The beta of TSLA stock, at least according to finviz.com, actually is below 1 (0.87).

There's a ton of news surrounding TSLA - but this actually isn't that volatile of a stock by comparison. Ford's (F) 52-week high is 36% above its recent low, and General Motors (GM) is about the same. If you back out the seven-session dip in late March/early April, TSLA's range is only modestly larger (~39%).

This is a company trying to revolutionize the auto industry, and as bulls see it, eventually the entire way that the human race generates energy. The valuation of that type of company is going to have huge swings - whether it's private or not. But relative to the market as a whole, TSLA actually isn't that volatile. That volatilty has increased the last few weeks - but that's hardly been bad news for TSLA employees and/or shareholders. And, by the way, it was Musk himself who said on the Q1 conference call that "if people are concerned about volatility they should definitely not buy our stock...Do not buy if the volatility is scary. There you go."

2. "...the quarterly earnings cycle that puts enormous pressure on Tesla to make decisions that may be right for a given quarter, but not necessarily for the long term."

Musk is not the only person making this argument. RBC agreed with the CEO in its note yesterday evening, writing that "being public puts more focus on short-term quarterly metrics." It's pretty clear from a short trip around Twitter or Seeking Alpha comments that many bulls/shareholders agree.

Simply put, this is a ridiculous argument. To anyone claiming the market is creating "enormous pressure" on short-term expectations, I'd ask one simple question: What market are you looking at? Netflix stock is up 81% this year, even with an 18% pullback the last couple of weeks. It has told investors, essentially, "not only are we burning cash - we're going to burn more cash in an epic ramp of in-house content" - and the stock has risen sharply. Amazon (AMZN) is up 61% this year, and trades at 75x earnings. To use a converse example, Apple (AAPL) trades at 13-14x forward EPS even with a $1 trillion valuation and even with impressive sales figures for the iPhone X.

An investor can debate the merits of those respective stocks. But these are three of the biggest (including the top two) stocks in the market. And in every case, the market's current valuation without question is based on the long term. If investors were focused on the short term, they'd be screaming at Netflix to generate cash. They'd be asking why Amazon was giving away 2018 margin dollars instead of hiking prices. They'd be telling Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) to stop wasting money on some stupid self-driving car idea and start focusing on Q3 earnings and cash flow. They wouldn't be valuing SaaS stocks at 10x+ revenue based on "sticky" profits not coming until 2025.

It's insane to look at this market, and the strength in tech over the past few years, and make the "public markets are too short-term-oriented" argument. The market is not driving the short-term pressure in TSLA. Investors are perfectly content to let companies make long-term decisions if they trust the wisdom (and potential ROIC) of those decisions. In fact, TSLA stock itself shows quarterly earnings aren't even that big a deal for Tesla. Heading into Q2 results last week, the stock had moved 5% on average in the session following its last eight earnings reports. That's not a big number for a growth stock. It's not a number that "distracts" employees or shareholders.

And the horrible irony is that the person who is creating the short-term pressure is Musk himself. It wasn't Tesla short Jim Chanos who said Tesla, by the midpoint of the year, had to produce a round number of Model 3s equal to the number of fingers on a human hand multiplied by a thousand. It wasn't Chanos, or any other TSLA short, who created - and missed - the Model 3 production goal for Q1. Rather, it's Musk who has made all the promises missed. It's Musk who said the other side had "about three weeks" before their position blew up. It's Musk who creates these arbitrary targets for his company to hit - and then blames shorts and the media for daring to point out that Tesla missed them.

3. "...as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have an incentive to attack the company."

First off, I'm skeptical TSLA is "the most shorted stock" in history. That title appears to belong to Alibaba (BABA), though it's possible that a decent chunk of BABA shorts are hedged by Altaba (AABA) longs. More importantly, however, who cares about the people who "attack the company?" Again, I sympathize with Musk from an emotional standpoint - but Jeff Bezos repeatedly has been criticized by the President of the United States. Musk should be able to handle some unkind words from @TeslaIsDumb.

There seems to be a sentiment surrounding Tesla - one apparently shared by Musk - that short sellers are out to "bring down" the company. That, too, is a ridiculous argument. And it's belied by one simple insistence from Musk: That the company will not have to raise more capital. Musk is so insistent on that front, in fact, that he dismissed an analyst query about capital needs on the Q1 call as being a "bonehead question."

So if Tesla does not need to issue more equity - and indeed, it reportedly turned down an attempt by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to buy a direct stake in the company, sending the fund to the secondary markets - what difference does the Tesla stock price make to the company's long-term viability? The answer is zero - as long as you believe Musk when he insists no more capital will be necessary.

Why Does It Matter?

Even if an investor believes Musk's attitude toward short sellers and the public markets as a whole is wrong, it's still possible to then argue that it doesn't really matter. Yes, perhaps Musk should be less egotistical and not worry about criticism from TSLA shorts or negative press. Maybe he should delete his Twitter account. But at the end of the day, it's just a sideshow to the important business of saving the planet (or at least helping it materially).

But the problem for Tesla at the moment is that Musk's attitude is impacting the company. That's particularly true in the case of the supposed buyout - but beyond that potential event as well.

Because Musk's argument essentially is this: Tesla has to reach short-term goals to satisfy the public markets, and to keep short sellers at bay. Simply put, that argument is false. Again, the public markets are proving at the moment that they are plenty patient if the opportunity is big enough (and even bears can't deny that Tesla's opportunity is enormous). And short sellers can't affect the company's viability if Musk is telling the truth about capital requirements. Whether TSLA trades at $400 or $200 does not have any effect on the day-to-day workings of the company or its financing unless there's an equity raise required (or, I suppose, if its employees can't bear the pressure of "volatility," even though pretty much every worker in Silicon Valley is managing similar pressure).

Yet Musk is running Tesla along the lines of that argument. The company ramped up production to hit the June 30th target, even adding the GA4 line (the infamous "tent") that reportedly required flying in workers and placing them in hotels. That target only existed because Musk created it. It would have had no impact on the TSLA share price if the 5,000 mark was hit in late July - except for the fact that Musk previously insisted it would be at the half-year mark. And, in fact, as trading over the last month shows, it really didn't matter at the time whether Tesla got to the 5K mark. It's a forward-looking market, after all. Does anyone really believe that if production that week had been 4,800 that TSLA would be at $350 right now? Or $250? Yet Tesla spent up to hit that number - and risked pushing out cars that simply weren't ready, with anecdotal evidence mounting of delays at service centers and serious safety devices in at least a portion of Tesla vehicles.

None of this needed to happen. It happened because Musk set a benchmark and then decided to rush to hit it. Tesla is running its business based on short-term targets because of Musk - not because of short sellers, and not because of the public markets. And the buyout would be the culmination of that misunderstanding by the company, particularly for individual investors.

After all, a $420 buyout price is terrible for Tesla bulls at this point. This is a company that bulls believe will revolutionize the world. It's getting the same equity valuation in a buyout as Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXA) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). No offense to those fine companies, but that's not what TSLA uber-bulls have in mind in terms of growth potential.

Meanwhile, Musk's argument that current shareholders can keep their shares (noted in the Tweet above) seems to be a fiction. Contrary to his argument, there will be a "forced sale" in a buyout (that's what a buyout is!) barring a massive rewriting of the SEC definition of the "accredited investors" allowed to own shares in private companies. That rewriting would open a back door for other companies to essentially have a back door to sell securities to the public without the regulations required of the public markets. Any company tired of short sellers simply could go private and create an SPV through Fidelity or Vanguard or whoever to sell "private" securities to the public. It seems near impossible that the SEC will accept such a move. (The SpaceX model cited by Musk in a Tweet, by the way, doesn't make sense; at least one Fidelity fund owns some SpaceX stock, for instance, but it has a $107M position in a $45 billion fund. There currently is no way for non-accredited individual investors to buy shares in SpaceX.)

What seems lost in the buyout mania is a very important point: A Tesla buyout at $420 would basically sell out individual investors, the overwhelming majority of whom believe TSLA is worth much more than that price, in exchange for Musk not having to deal with conference calls, analysts and shorts. It also blows up the high end of Musk's own pay package. In a "change of control" situation, his compensation is based on the company's market capitalization at the time of the change.

And here's the underlying irony of all of this: Tesla shareholders really shouldn't want the share price higher right now. A shareholder who is committed TSLA for the long term, and sees huge upside, shouldn't want to "burn" the shorts. That investor should want TSLA cheap right now, for a number of reasons. First, that would allow for more accumulation of the stock over time ahead of the explosive growth - and huge profits - to be made. There's no edge to having TSLA be higher right now if it's getting to the same place down the line. (The notable exception would be if that shareholder is long on margin - which Musk appears to be.)

Secondly, Tesla has $3 billion-plus in convertible notes maturing over the next four years - including a tranche due in March that converts at $360, per the 10-K. (There are SolarCity converts out there as well - but the big chunk converts at a price of $759.) The convertible bonds are not a huge issue relative to the current market capitalization, but at least in theory long-term-focused TSLA shareholders should be in no rush to push the share price higher.

And yet Musk continues to try and do so. Why? Is it ego? The risk of a margin call? The best-case scenario is that it doesn't really matter - Musk blows off some steam on Twitter, the rest of us have something to argue about besides politics, and Tesla continues on its merry way. The worst-case scenario is that Tesla isn't doing what Netflix and Amazon and so many other tech-forward companies are doing - focusing on the long term. Rather, it insists on hitting round-number targets and then freezes out its individual investor base because its CEO is tired of being criticized on Twitter and because he has leveraged his own holdings in the company.

It's a real risk. The automotive business is brutal, as Musk himself has admitted. With the Model 3 ramp in progress, everything going forward is about optimizing operating efficiency and return on capital, and executing on Tesla's long-term strategy. If Musk truly believes that long-term strategy is incompatible with a public market listing, he's quite clearly wrong. And in a buyout scenario, it leaves only two outcomes for individual TSLA shareholders: Own a stock whose CEO is focused on short-term goals because he erroneously believes he has to be, or sell that stock at a forced price whether or not that price is acceptable. It's not a particularly great pair of choices, particularly given that the forced price, at least at the moment, suggests only 13% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.