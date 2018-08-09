Lonestar Resources: More Juice In The Rally As Strong Production Growth To Sustain

Operational excellence with timely well completions and outperforming wells in terms of production makes Lonestar Resources worth considering.

Based on the EV/EBITDA valuation analysis, Lonestar Resources still trades at a discount of 35% to close peer and this is my upside target for the given time horizon.

Lonestar Resources is a growth story as well as a deleveraging story and the company's credit metrics will improve further in the next 12-18 months.

Strong production growth is likely to sustain for the company in the next 12-18 months and this will support healthy growth in EBITDAX and cash flows.

Investment Summary

On June 5, 2018, I had initiated coverage on Lonestar Resources (LONE) with a “Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 6-12 months. Based on the company’s valuation analysis, I had estimated an upside potential of 26% to 38%. It’s been almost 2.5 months since that coverage and Lonestar Resources has moved higher by 29%.

Further, Lonestar Resources surged by 146% from the beginning of 2018 to YTD18 highs of $10.92 (July 19, 2018). Subsequently, the stock has declined by 20% and currently trades at $8.76.

I see this decline on profit booking as a good opportunity to consider fresh exposure to the stock. For investors who are holding from my recommended levels of $6.81, I would advise “Hold” for further upside.

With Lonestar Resources reporting second quarter results on August 5, 2018, there is a case for renewed discussion on the company’s outlook and upside potential. This thesis will discuss the company’s plans for the remainder of 2018 and for 2019 to conclude on the current stock rating.

Based on the company's guidance, Lonestar Resources is likely to deliver robust production growth in 2H18 and FY19. With oil prices firm, there is a strong case for continued acceleration in EBITDAX and cash flows. The company’s deleveraging initiative is also likely to continue for the next 12-18 months and as credit metrics improve, the stock will move higher.

I reiterate a “Buy” rating for Lonestar Resources for another 12-18 months with an upside potential of 35%.

Strong Quarterly Production Numbers And Guidance

The basis of my earlier coverage on Lonestar Resources was strong production growth that translates into robust EBITDAX and cash flows.

For 2Q18, Lonestar Resources maintained robust growth with 2Q18 production at 11,140boepd. This represents 98% y-o-y production growth and 43% q-o-q growth.

In addition, the company’s production guidance for 2H18 and an initial guidance for 2019 points to healthy growth sustaining in the next 6 quarters.

For FY18, Lonestar Resources expects production in the range of 10,600boepd to 11,200boepd as compared to an earlier production guidance range of 10,300boepd to 11,000boepd.

For FY19, the company’s initial production guidance is in the range of 13,000boepd to 14,000boepd. Considering mid-range of FY18 and FY19 guidance, Lonestar Resources is positioned for production growth of 68% and 24% for FY18 and FY19 respectively.

I must mention here that FY19 guidance is preliminary and Lonestar Resources has outperformed in terms of guidance in FY18. Therefore, it would be fair to assume that 25% to 30% production growth is likely in FY19.

Realistic Production Guidance

While the company has provided production guidance numbers that makes me optimistic on the stock outlook, it is important to discuss the likelihood that Lonestar Resources achieves these numbers.

In my view, the production guidance for the next 18 months is realistic considering the following factors:

Lonestar Resources has increased 2018 completion program from 19 to 21 wells. In addition, the company expects to bring 16 net wells online in 2019. The well completion target is achievable considering the fact that Lonestar Resources placed 4.4 net wells online in 2Q18 and with accelerated completion activity, the company is targeting to place 6.8 net wells online in 3Q18. Even at a completion rate of 4.4 wells on a quarterly basis, the company is positioned to meet its target. Besides the fact that Lonestar Resources is likely to exceed its initial well completion target for 2018, the company’s new well completions have been outperforming. Just to put things into perspective, the company placed 2.0 net wells online at Horned Frog in March 2018 and these wells contributed 3,500boepd net to 2Q18 production. Another 2.0 net wells are on-stream at Horned Frog since June 2018. These are just few examples, but the company’s wells have been delivering robust production and if the 2018 and 2019 well completion remains on track, the company’s production guidance is achievable. Lonestar Resources has a drilling and completion budget of $120 to $130 million for 2018 and the company expects to spend another $120 to $130 million for wells completion in 2019. With improving EBITDAX and cash flows, I expect this investment to be funded from internal cash and I see no financial constraints towards achieving robust production growth in the next 18 months.

Continued Improvement In Credit Metrics

When I first wrote on Lonestar Resources, one of the key focus areas was deleveraging and the stock moving higher as credit metrics improve.

Considering the company’s 1H18 results and the guidance for the next 18 months, I expect further improvement in key credit metrics. This should help support stock upside besides the point that robust production growth will sustain.

For 2Q18, Lonestar Resources had guided for an EBITDAX of $27 to $29 million and the company reported EBITDAX of $29.2 million. The point I am making here is that Lonestar Resources has exceeded its own guidance on EBITDAX for 2Q18 and that has been a trend in the company's reporting in the recent past. For FY18, the company expects EBITDAX in the range of $115 to $130 million.

Even if the lower end of the guidance is considered as a base case scenario, with 2Q18 debt of $337 million the company’s leverage for FY18 comes to 2.9x. As of December 2017, the company’s leverage was 4.6x and with significant decline in leverage, key credit metrics look healthy.

I must add here that Lonestar Resources has issued preliminary guidance of $140 to $160 million EBITDAX for FY19. The company also expects FY19 capital investments to be funded through internal cash flows. Considering mid-range of FY19 EBITDAX guidance, the company’s leverage should further decline to 2.2x.

I expect these credit developments in the next 18 months to support stock upside and if oil remains firm at higher levels, there is a strong case for further increase in investments (considering improved financial flexibility).

Currently, Lonestar Resources expects to deploy just one rig to meet 2019 investment plans. If oil sustains above $60 per barrel (WTI prices), I expect increase in investments considering the company’s deep drilling inventory.

I must also mention here that for 1H18, Lonestar Resources reported operating cash flows of $38 million and for 2H18; the company’s OCF visibility is higher considering further growth in production. I expect FY18 operating cash flow to be in the range of $90 to $100 million.

With visibility of 24% production growth in 2019 and sustained improvement in cost, Lonestar Resources is well positioned to deliver cash flows that meet the company’s initial guidance of keeping 2019 investment program of $120 to $130 million internally funded.

From a credit perspective, I would also like to mention that for 1H18, Lonestar Resources reported cash interest expense of $6.1. Considering annualized cash interest expense of $12.2, the company’s EBITDAX interest coverage for FY18 comes to 9.4.

Therefore, debt servicing is likely to remain comfortable. Debt servicing is likely to improve further in FY19 and I see no financial constrains for Lonestar Resources from a growth funding perspective.

Valuations Remain Attractive

When I had initiated coverage on Lonestar Resources, I compared the company’s EV/EBITDAX valuation with Wildhorse Resources, which is also a focused player in the Eagle Ford shale.

While I had considered EV/EBITDAX valuation for FY18 at initiation, it would make more sense to discuss 2019E EV/EBITDA valuation at this point.

The table below gives the calculations for Lonestar Resources and the valuation gap as compared to Wildhorse Resources.

Lonestar Resources still trades at a discount of 35% as compared to Wildhorse Resources and I expect this valuation gap to close in the next 18 months.

Conclusion

Lonestar Resources has surged in YTD18 and the strong upside has been backed by strong fundamental developments. The recent correction in the stock is a good buying opportunity with the company reporting strong 2Q18 numbers and providing a healthy guidance for the remainder of 208 and for FY19.

Lonestar Resources has already exhibited operational excellence with timely well completions and with continued reduction in operating cost per barrel. I expect the company to meet its target for new well completions in 2H18 and FY19. This view is based on the company’s rate of well completions in the recent past coupled with strong financial flexibility for investments.

Lonestar Resources has been a deleveraging story as oil prices remain firm and the company’s credit metrics improvement visibility goes beyond FY18. As the company’s balance sheet health improves, the stock is likely to see further upside.

Considering these factors, Lonestar Resources is attractive for exposure at current levels and I expect at least 35% upside in the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.