Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) CEO Dr. Josh Bilenker on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Pete Rahmer

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, Loxo Oncology will make certain statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our business plans and objectives and timing and success of our clinical trials.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance upon them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. I refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed today.

During this call, the financial metrics, unless otherwise noted, will be presented on a GAAP basis and include collaboration revenue recognized and stock-based compensation. You will find reconciliations of non-GAAP measures discussed today to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release. All comparisons made in the course of this call are against the same period in the prior year, unless otherwise stated.

With that, we will now turn the call over to our Loxo’s CEO, Dr. Josh Bilenker.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Good morning and thanks to everyone for joining us. With me today are Jake Van Naarden, our Chief Business Officer; and Jen Burstein, our SVP of Finance.

This past quarter was an exciting one for Loxo Oncology with important updates across our pipeline. During the call today, we will walk through recent updates on the LOXO-292 program, larotrectinib, LOXO-195, and the LOXO-305 programs. And then, we will review our quarterly financials.

As you know, LOXO-292 is our highly selective RET inhibitor. In June, investigators presented the first substantial data for LOXO-292 at ASCO annual meeting. It was an exciting day for the program, because the strength of the data helped raise awareness for RET, as an actionable target. The presentation was also important, we hope, because it was a good opportunity to showcase our ongoing clinical trial, and hopefully encourage enrollment.

LOXO-292 is in development for patients with either RET gene fusion or a RET activating mutation. RET fusions have been identified in approximately 2% of non-small cell lung cancer, 10% to 20% of papillary and other thyroid cancers, and in low frequencies in other cancers including pancreas, breast and colon cancers. Activating RET point mutations account for approximately 60% of medullary thyroid cancer or MTC.

The data we reported at ASCO are from those escalation portions of the LIBRETTO trial. LOXO-292 demonstrated a 77% overall response rate in RET fusion cancers, and a 45% overall response rate in RET mutated medullary thyroid cancer, as measured by RECIST 1.1 criteria. The enrolled patients were heavily pretreated; LOXO-292 was well tolerated with the most treatment common adverse events being Grade 1 in severity.

While we continue to look at higher doses of LOXO-292, we decided to advance the 160 mg BID dose, based on this promising activity and safety profile and because we believe that this dose is at the high end of the dose response curve. What that means is that a 160 mg BID of LOXO-292 delivers human exposures at or even in excess of those required to induce tumor regressions in the most conservative RET tumor models we examine preclinically.

While recently amended, the LIBRETTO, -- I am sorry. We recently amended the LIBRETTO-001 trial, so that the Phase 1 dose expansion cohorts are now Phase 2 cohorts, though the eligibility criteria are largely the same. These changes can all be found on clinicaltrials.gov. The study continues to enroll with additional sites opening around the world.

Since ASCO, we have started to engage with global regulatory authorities. Today, we are prepared to discuss our first meeting with the U.S. FDA. In that interaction, we discussed patient population definitions, response rate and duration expectations, and the overall program size needed to establish a safety data base.

Based on written minutes from the meeting, we expect to submit a new drug application for LOXO-292 in late 2019. We believe that our ongoing LIBRETTO-001 trial will support an NDA on an overall response rate primary endpoint. Of course, this approach assumes that durability of response is clinically meaningful and that the safety profile the drug is acceptable.

The late 2019 timeline takes into account standard NDA activities, which are either ongoing or planned, such as clinical pharmacology studies, non-clinical studies and manufacturing activities, otherwise known as CMC.

There are many very important long lead time activities that have nothing to do with patient enrollment or clinical data that determine the ultimate timeline of an NDA. For example, CMC stability studies just take a while and can be accelerated only so much. But if we’re successful at hitting the late 2019 guidance, that would mean approximately 2.5 years from the first patient treated to an NDA submission, which would be among the fastest timelines ever for a new chemical entity on an oncology approval.

We expect to file for two indications for LOXO-292, one would be for patients with RET fusion-positive solid tumors, which mainly refers to rare genomic subsets of long and papillary thyroid cancer; and one would be for patients with RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer, MTC for short. In both cases, we expect the patients will be required to receive systemic therapy to progress following prior treatment, as who have no satisfactory treatment alternatives. We expected that the NDA submission for the two patient populations would occur at the same time or in close approximately to each other.

In LIBRETTO-001 trial, update is planned for the second half of the year. Our investigators are planning to present additional follow-up for patients enrolled in the dose escalation cohorts. Durability is of course a crucial component to the benefit proposition of any new oncology medicine. That said, the enrolled patient population can have an equally significant impact on durability. Given how heavily pretreated patients were in the Phase 1, especially with regard to investigational kinase inhibitors, we think whatever durability signal is reported from the Phase 1, represents the lower bound of what is possible for LOXO-292.

As awareness of emerging data for LOXO-292 continues to disseminate, we’d expect that fewer investigators and patients will reach for multi-kinase inhibitors with modest anti-RET activity first, before referring to our trials.

The first of these updates will be at the World Lung Conference in Toronto in late September where investigators will present updated clinical data from the RET fusion lung cancer portion of the dose escalation cohorts.

Now, let’s move on to larotrectinib, which is partnered with Bayer. In the second quarter, we announced that the U.S. FDA accepted the new drug application and granted priority review for larotrectinib for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, harboring an NTRK gene fusion. The FDA has set a target action date of November 26 of this year.

With our partners at Bayer, we have been active in supporting a number of publications and presentations that report clinical data by disease subset. The larotrectinib is a tissue agnostic drug. The practice of medicine is not organized that way. Medical oncology is a highly sub subspecialized field with doctors office often focusing on single organ systems like lung, breast, GIs et cetera.

So, we’ll need to have data cuts that highlight efficacy in those various organ system classifications, separately. You should expect to see a drumbeat of publications and presentations as a result, but we won’t typically feature them or put them up in the standalone press releases, unless the data materially change our understanding of the drug.

A press release this morning announced an oral presentation for larotrectinib at ESMO 2018 Congress in October. The presentation will provide a significant durability update for larotrectinib in the 55 patients who comprise the primary efficacy analysis population that has supported global regulatory filings. As a reminder, the last data snapshot for this group appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine on data from a cutoff of July 2017. The submitted abstract with based on February 2018 data cutoff, which is the same cutoff based on the ongoing NDA review.

The presentation at ESMO will utilize the July cutoff from this year, thereby providing an additional year of follow-up relative to the New England Journal presentation, or I should say, paper, on the primary 55 patients. The ESMO presentation will also include initial data on TRK fusion patients enrolled subsequent to the primary 55.

Now, Jake is going to walk you through some of ways we are advancing a greater adoption of tumor genomic testing as well as aiding and trying to advise our partners at Bayer, ahead of a possible commercial launch. Jake?

Jake Van Naarden

Thanks, Josh.

We’re working hard to help Bayer prepare for the anticipated launch of larotrectinib this year. While our U.S. commercial partnership is a 50-50 cost and profit split, Bayer has a greater operational role and final decision-making authority on key strategic issues such as spending, strategy and pricing. Loxo’s focus for the launch remains diagnostics.

As we’ve tried to underscore before, we believe diagnostics are the key to realizing the full commercial potential of larotrectinib. The patient population is very rare and is distributed across many different tumor types. Since on oncology practice is still generally organized according to organ-based subspecialties, many patients with TRK fusion tumors receive their care from physicians who are not used to tumor genomic testing. Less than a quarter of all diagnosed patients undergo tumor genomic testing, and even for those who do, TRK fusions are not always covered or covered well by the test that gets orders.

For these reasons, as we’ve said many times, we expect the initial launch to be challenging, though we remain optimistic about the longer term trajectory. One of the truisms you often hear about new drug launches is that the first few quarters determine the commercial fate of the drug. Given the penetration of tumor genomic testing today, we do not believe that the first few quarters of this launch will inform very much.

For now, our clinical trial enrollment may be the most reasonable near-term proxy for new prescriptions at the start of a possible launch, rather than estimates of total TRK prevalence and penetration assumptions which are both uncertain. You will get a sense for recent enrollment at ESMO. We believe that the important long-term trend for larotrectinib and drugs like it is FDA approval of, and widespread reimbursement for, distributed NGS test kits.

NGS of course refers to next generation sequencing which is a technology that allows for the testing of many genes across the tumor at once. Right now, the way most patients access NGS testing is either through visiting an academic medical centre or the send-out lab model. In the send-out model, the specimen is sent in the mail to a centralized testing facility. However, that’s not the way pathologists like to work. They prefer to retain physical, professional and financial ownership of the tumor specimen. That’s the dominant testing paradigm for HER2, EGFR, ALK and other validated biomarkers. The pathologists test for these markers locally in-house.

Recently, CMS, which oversees Medicare and Medicaid, issued a national coverage determination that created a reimbursement pathway for NGS tests that are FDA approved. In the next one to two years, we predict that several technology companies will put their NGS kits through the process of FDA approval. We are working with one in particular, Illumina, though they are others also. For NGS to become a standard part of the clinical pathology workout, we believe FDA approval will be important and private payers will then need to follow CMS’ lead and reimburse the pathology labs that utilize these tests.

There are several pieces of very good news on all this. One is that the technology has become very good at picking up many difficult to detect alternations including gene fusions. The second is that these NGS kits are likely to improve the affordability of tumor genomic testing. And third, as mentioned, CMS has laid the groundwork for coverage.

These dynamics are fairly new, just one or two years old, yet larotrectinib is poised for a possible approval this year, which is a bit ahead of these trends fully taking shape, hence, our caution around near-term sales with a cautious optimism for the longer term.

For our part, we continue to make good progress with our partners at Illumina, in developing a distributed assay that can democratize tumor genomic testing. Later this year, we hope to be able to provide timelines for FDA approval of Illumina’s NGS assay, known as TruSight Tumor 170. In our opinion, there is not much technical risk, there’s just hard and exacting work around validating the TRK fusion content specifically against our clinical trial results and analytically validating all of the other contents, so that physicians can receive all of those test answers at the same time.

Following FDA PMA approval, reimbursement could follow. FDA approval is the key hurdle that CMS put in front of reimbursement.

We also continue to work with Ventana on a pan-TRK immunohistochemistry or IHC assay. Such as an assay could be useful to the labs who want to use a first part screening tool before going ahead with a molecular test.

As mentioned in our press release from today, Ventana along with Loco Oncology co-authors plan to present validation data on the pan-TRK IHC assay at the Molecular Analysis for Personalized Therapy 2018 Congress in September in Paris. We expect that this poster will help follow just begin to appreciate in which tumor types the IHC screening test is most useful. The data may also be informative with respect to the rarity of TRK fusions, building on emerging evidence from academia. We expect that the TRK IHC assay will be commercially available around the time of the laro launch.

I’ll now turn back over to Josh, to provide brief update for the rest of the pipeline.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Okay, LOXO-195. LOXO-195 is our selective TRK inhibitor in development for patients who have stopped responding larotrectinib, or other track inhibitors. This program is also partnered with Bayer. We’ve always said that we are rooting for patients to do well on their current therapies, which would mean that the Phase 1 and 2 trial would enroll slowly. While it is indeed going slowly, we are still enrolling patients here and there. And we continue to open new sites and to create wider geographic catchment.

But with the current pace of enrollment, we now anticipate presenting clinical data for this program in the first half of 2019 instead of the second half of 2018 as we have previously guided.

For LOXO-305, our highly selective non-covalent BTK inhibitor, will now update you that we like LOXO-305 because we think it will have an important role in treating patients with B-cell malignancies, who have progressed or are intolerant to a covalent BTK inhibitor, such as ibrutinib or acalabrutinib.

With more patients receiving covalent BTK inhibitors in early lines of therapy, we foresee an increasing number of patients who discontinue these drugs due to toxicity or disease progression, but remain good candidates for a well-tolerated oral outpatient therapy. Proving this point, there was a recent abstract at the European EHA meeting in June, that corroborated previous published data from the researchers at Ohio State.

In that abstract, 50% to 60% of relapsing patients on a covalent BTK inhibitor developed acquired resistance through C481 mutation. Separately, the literature continues to suggest that as many as 20% of patients are sufficiently intolerant of a covalent BTK inhibitor that they require alternative therapy. We would be happy to point folks towards these references of this letter.

The LOXO-305 to be effective, we think we will have to accomplish a difficult feat of pharmacology. The covalent inhibitors have taught us that sustained target coverage greater than IC90 is likely required. For the covalent inhibitors, they only have to reach the target and bind once, since they do so irreversibly. A non-covalent inhibitor on the other hand, use to achieve and sustain relatively high levels of systemic drug exposure.

For this to work, a highly selective profile is required. Otherwise, off-target toxicities could get in the way of dose intensity. And the compound needs all star pharmacology attributes in the form of drug availability, half-life, protein binding and many other measures. In a sense, LOXO-305 will need to recapitulate covalent pharmacology using a non-covalent approach. We think LOXO-305 has the characteristics necessary to deliver on this thesis.

For those looking to better understand these ideas, I encourage you to look up a paper recently published regarding a Genentech compound. Genetic has a non-covalent BTK program in development for various autoimmune diseases. But they also ran a Phase 1 study in leukemias and lymphomas. Based on the published results and our own calculations, the drug had approximately, IC50 to IC75 human target coverage for BTK and the mutant C481 forum. And in fact it did show transient antitumor activity and patients with C481 mutations. However, the durability wasn’t very good. We think these data are entirely consistent with our thesis. They tell us the C481 tumors should be sensitive in the clinic, but we don’t know yet, but hopefully we’ll learn with 305 is that better target coverage is needed to induce deeper and more durable responses.

In some ways, we see this situation as similar to what we had for acalabrutinib in RET when we first started LOXO-292 program. There were strong hints of antitumor activity, but they weren’t all that terrible. With better target coverage though, we think a markedly better result set is possible in the setting of this validated target.

In terms of what’s next with the program, we plan to present preclinical characterization of LOXO-305 in an oral and poster presentations at the Society of Hematologic Oncology Meeting in September. The poster will be available on our website when it’s shown at the meeting. We remain on track to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2018. We’ll issue a press release when we dose the first patient, and we’ll talk more about trial design at that time.

In addition to our clinical stage and late preclinical programs, we continue our focus on further expanding the portfolio. As we’ve discussed in the past, our discovery collaboration with Array BioPharma is scheduled to end on September 30th of this year. We’re excited to discover and continuing to discover clinically important drugs in this next phase of the Company through our in-house discovery efforts, third-party discovery collaborations and business development. The landscape of actionable biology remains rich and we expect that we will be talking about new programs in the coming years.

Now, with that, let me turn it over to Jen for a review of the financials.

Jen Burstein

This morning, we issued a press release which included our quarterly financials. We will be filing our 10-Q after the close today.

To briefly summarize the financials. As of June 30, 2018, we had $706.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Net loss for the second quarter was $11.7 million on a GAAP basis, and $50.6 million on a non-GAAP basis. This difference is primarily driven by excluding revenue recognized related to the Bayer upfront payment and partially offset by the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses. Our total operating expenses increased quarter-over-quarter from Q1 to Q2 due to expanded development activities across our LOXO-292 and LOXO-305 programs and increased share-based compensation expenses.

For larotrectinib and LOXO-195, our R&D expenses reflect the net effect of the 50-50 cost sharing with Bayer. Revenue from the Bayer collaboration agreement was $42.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. This represents $51.2 million in revenue recognized from the $400 million upfront payment from the Bayer collaboration, offset by $8.6 million, our share of the joint larotrectinib copromotion cost.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

So, that concludes our prepared remarks, and we’ll now open the line for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Marc Frahm from Cowen. Your line is now open.

Marc Frahm

Hey. Thanks for taking my questions. First, it sounds like you’ve been having some discussions with ex-U.S. regulators on LOXO-292. Can you characterize how they are approaching RET? When you are at similar stages of discussions with the FDA, do you see major differences between how they’re approaching it?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

This is Josh. Just to clarify, our remarks and updates today only focused on U.S. FDA advice.

Marc Frahm

Okay. And then, when we think about durability with RET, when you look at other mutations and fusions and inhibitors that have been developed against them. Do you see patterns in the biology? And if so, how do you fit RET into that and then looking forward to what you might expect with LOXO-292 going forward?

Jake Van Naarden

Hey, Marc. Jake here. It’s a good question. Durability is one of the most difficult factors to predict preclinically for these types of programs. And sometimes there can be something of an empiric exercise once you get into the clinic. I think, you have to control for these -- the native biology of the oncogene, which can be different, and then, the tumor type itself. So, in the context of RET, obviously it’s really mostly lung and thyroid cancers.

And as we noted in the prepared remarks, the Phase 1 dose escalation data enrolled a patient population that was very heavily pretreated, both with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, multi-kinase inhibitors. And so, whatever emerging durability signal comes from that cohort of patients, while interesting and perhaps informative, we don’t believe it’s a good proxy for sort of a future commercial potential of the drug, as we imagine it being used in patients that are somewhat less heavily pretreated. And eventually, we hope to be able to address the first line population.

And I think, an aspirational goal would be something on the order of alectinib in ALK fusion lung cancer in the first line setting where the durability update on that program from ASCO this year was very compelling, among the longest durability I think the field has ever seen for a targeted therapy in a solid tumor. But, obviously, that’s an aspirational goal. We haven’t put up numbers quite that high just yet. But that’s -- those are I think the boundaries of the confidence, so to speak.

Marc Frahm

Okay. And then, in terms of getting to -- eventually getting to that first line setting, do you expect that to ultimately be randomized versus other TKIs with off target RET or is that chemo? Just how do you get there? How do you envision getting there?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

It’s a good question. It’s not a question we’re prepared to answer today. We’re thinking through various scenarios. But, there are a handful of different options. And we need to engage with regulators on that topic, in order to sort of crystallize our thinking.

Jake Van Naarden

And I’d just additional, apart from any work we do, the academic community needs to characterize the activity of P1 inhibitors in single gene oncogene addicted tumors. And you’re seeing that work trick a lot in EGFR and ALK, and I think that’ll spread to other single gene, oncogene addicted targets as well.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

And one other thing I’d mention is just in the context of RET fusion lung cancer, the multi-kinase inhibitors are off label uses of approved drugs for other things. And they have no real regulatory framework in that disease, versus say multi-kinase inhibitor in MTC where they’re fully approved medicines. So, just another consideration.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking the question. So this is Jeff Hung [ph] in for Matthew. For 292, how many patients and what kind of duration are needed to file, and are they different for each population?

Jake Van Naarden

We’re not going to comment on those specifics today. The timeline guidance we gave you, incorporates, patient numbers and duration which are both built into our Gantt chart.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, maybe, can you comment on the updated enrollment? And do you have a view on the expected number of patients or duration when we see the data update later this year?

Jake Van Naarden

So, the data update later this year is going to be confined to the dose escalation, cohorts of the study. So, it’s really a durability update on what you saw at ASCO. So, I don’t expect that you are going to -- that the data update this year will inform that larger question about the program. But suffice it say, enrollment is going fine. And we have clarity from the agency on sort of what we’re shooting for on both, enrollment and durability, which is how we’re able to give timeline guidance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Willey with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Stephen Willey

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I just wanted to confirm that the amendments that have made to the LIBRETTO enrollment now contemplate the FDA to be back with respect to patient baseline criteria. And then, just with respect to the upsizing of the study. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about how those patients are distributed throughout the expansion cohort? Is that kind of the same randomization schemes that have been outlined previously?

Jake Van Naarden

Let me just take the second one first. So, there’s no randomization. The cohorts are simply eligibility based. So, depending on what tumor type, what molecular alteration, and what prior therapy the patients had, that depends on -- that governs which of the five Phase 2 cohorts that they get placed into. And from a numbers perspective, it’s whoever shows up. So, there’s no -- we don’t decide how the patients get allocated, so to speak. It’s just who shows up for the study and what tumor type they have, molecular alteration, prior therapy, et cetera.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Yes. I mean, any update we make to clinicaltrials.gov, you should assume is consistent with our overall regulatory approach.

Stephen Willey

And then, just with respect to the requirement for prior systemic use, I get that and most of these MTC patients will have seen prior TKI. But, I guess, what proportion of lung patients would you expect to see prior TKI as they enroll into the Phase 2? And I guess, just given the requirement for prior systemic therapy now in both settings, do you think that that kind of gives you a bit of a competitive advantage with respect to patient enrollment, just given prior Phase 1 data? Thanks.

Jake Van Naarden

Yes. I think there are sort of two issues embedded in your question. The numbers -- proportion of patients that are receiving, let’s say in RET fusion lung cancer, prior multi-kinase inhibitors at the moving target. And as Josh mentioned in the prepared remarks, we hope to see that number going down in light of presenting data updates on our program. But, from a regulatory perspective, it’s an irrelevant feature. From a regulatory perspective, what matters is, things like prior chemotherapy, prior immunotherapy. Those are approved agents in that setting. The multi-kinase inhibitors are just off label uses of drugs.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

So, they can’t get in the way, perhaps theoretically in terms of durability potential, but they are not per se a regulatory consideration, if they don’t qualify as required prior therapy, since they are not approved in that indication.

Stephen Willey

Got it. And then, is it safe to say that the completion of the ongoing Phase 2 is a rate limiting step to initiating anything in the frontline, or could we possibly see parallel development paths here at some point prior to NDA submission?

Jake Van Naarden

No. I think, some degree of either paralleled or slightly staggered approach is certainly possible. I mean, if you think of what the LIBRETTO-001 is, it’s an ongoing single arm study that accrues whoever shows up and meets eligibility criteria. And in the long-run, that number may be greatly, frankly in excess of what we really need for regulatory submission. So, ultimately, to the extent that there are future trials in the program’s future, those could theoretically start prior to an initial approval. But, again, we need more regulatory advice on the exact design of whatever those future studies may be.

Stephen Willey

Got it. And then, just one quick housekeeping question, if I may. I think you highlight that the R&D numbers are net of the cost sharing arrangement with Bayer. But just curious, if the same is for G&A. Thank you.

Jen Burstein

Really, the total co-promote costs are netted against the revenue line up top. There has really nothing gone for G&A.

Operator

Our next question comes from Yigal Nochomovitz with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Josh, you talked in a quite a bit of detail about the challenges around building a reversible BTK inhibitor relative to the covalent ones. From a medchem perspective, I just want to clarify that the compound that you are developing that was purchased from Redx, is that the same molecule? Obviously, you have a lot of high-quality chemists at Array. And I’m just wondering, to the extent to which they may have provided input on the molecule and maybe improved it in some ways before advancing it through the IND work. Thanks.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

We purchased a chemistry estate from Redx that included LOXO-305 and other compounds. We’ve done obviously more full characterization work on our lead candidate. And we are extremely excited about its profile. And I should add, Array has nothing to do with this program. So, this is apart from the Array relationship. And so, there are no economics to Array, and there’s been no involvement of any Array BioPharma personnel in this program.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. Thank you. And then, with regard to LOXO-195, I think you mentioned that -- I suppose it’s a positive data that you’ve had essentially. You’ve had a slower enrollment rate. But, regarding the sequencing thesis, is it still the case that laro 195, the laro will be sequenced before 195, or is that something that’s still up for debate?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

I think that should be treated as the prevailing truth still. Patients are going to receive larotrectinib as their first TRK inhibitor. And LOXO-195 is really -- its development will ultimately focus on specific mechanisms of acquired resistance, such a solvent front mutations and others like it that predict sensitivity to LOXO-195. We haven’t wavered from that, that development pieces.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And then, regarding these, the discovery work in Colorado, just curious, how have you sourced the team there? Is that -- are those personnel from Array or you found external scientific talent to work on that discovery effort?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

There are some people there from Array, there are some people who perhaps were there locally from other companies, and there are some people who are relocating who we’ve identified nationally.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And regarding the RET versus TRK sequencing rates in lung cancer, is it safe to say that it’s much more advanced in terms of RET sequencing than TRK at this point or is the TRK beginning to catch up?

Jake Van Naarden

Yes. It’s a very different dynamic, particularly in lung cancer, so the two populations, I would say, for two main reasons or maybe three reasons. Number one, just the frequency of the event in lung cancer is dramatically different. The 2% number in RET -- for RET is pretty well trodden at this point. In TRK, I would say, it’s still uncertain. But, there was a recent paper just a week ago on a pretty big sample size, showing a 0.2% frequency. So, that’s just a very -- those are two very different worlds.

Secondly, while lung cancer is I think leading the trend of tumor genomic profiling more than any other tumor types, many of the assays being used today, I’d say, most do not include TRK fusion detection at all. If they do, it’s included in a sort of modest way such that they’re missing patients. Conversely, the RET fusion is detection is incorporated in most panels and it’s incorporated well. I think we’ve talked in the past; it’s even in the NCCN guidelines. So, just very different worlds, particularly for lung cancer between the two targets. And candidly, I think our accrual in the RET program speaks to that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tyler Van Buren with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Tyler Van Buren

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess, given the very impressive data on 292 at ASCO, there’s some hope that the NDA could be submitted. A little bit earlier or potential for accelerated approval, but of course, makes sense that there are the standard NDA activities that you guys have to take care of, and as you mentioned, a very quick timeframe from the first patient being treated. So, I guess, I just wanted to ask a point of clarification. Is the standard NDA activities truly the gating items to filing or per the prepared remarks, when you mentioned confirmation, durability of response, is there some sort of expectation that the FDA wants to see an update there, prior to filing?

Jake Van Naarden

Sort of two parts to your question. This one is not terribly dissimilar honestly from the laro program where there is a natural essence to how quickly any oncology program can ever go. It’s why you’ve not really seen many programs break that 2.5-year timeframe. And so, that assumes enrollment and follow-up are sort of in line with all of the standard NDA activities, many of which can’t be accelerated really at all from their fastest possible sort of build points.

Remember that all of the standard NDA activities, you can’t even initiate until you declare a Phase 2 dose. So, even if you wanted to, you couldn’t start them at the same time you like for instance start your Phase 1 trial. So, just to help you understand the anatomy of how this comes together. As it relates to the clinical data, of course FDA is going to want updates. I mean, that’s just a given. You can’t submit an NDA based on data that’s 18 months old or whatever. So, you give an update all along the way, so we’ve been doing on the laro program even throughout the course of NDA review.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

And they will not approve a drug on response rate in isolation. It is always intermixed with durability concept. They’re always going to want visibility on durability over a significant portion of your patient population.

Tyler Van Buren

Great. That’s very helpful. And I believe, at ASCO, you said that you may need to do another study for RET mutants, and there is this kind of separation in the regulatory path for a discussion of it between RET fusion and RET mutant patients given that there are currently available treatment options. So, just curious to hear, based upon the interaction with the FDA, what has changed in I guess the last month or two. Yes. I guess that’s the only question. Thank you.

Jake Van Naarden

Yes. I think, you’re maybe confusing two different ideas with the question. So, what we were referring to at ASCO was that for first line treatment of patients with RET mutant MTC, a randomized trial is likely required because drugs like cabozantinib and vandetanib have full approval in the first line setting based on their randomized trials. What we’re talking about today are accelerated approval pathways in the second line settings of these diseases, based on response rates and durability in a single arm setting.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

So, I’ll just add two other considerations. These are distinct populations. They are defined by a different genetic genomic classifier. RET fusion is not the same thing as a RET point mutation. So, the molecular definition of the populations between medullary and lung and the other thyroids are just different.

The second is that there are -- as Jake alluded, a different prior therapy landscape with regard to FDA approved drugs. So, the development paths need to be different. If there are RET inhibitors approved for the treatment of medullary, which they are, they are multi-kinase inhibitors, but they do hit RET somewhat. That just needs to be contended with in a development population and the definition of a population. And so, that framework has just governed the entire development approach of the program. And in our more recent FDA interactions, that was very much affirmed. That worldview was I think supported by the folks on the other side of the table.

So, Jake alluded, we are thinking about an accelerated approval path in medullary that contends with the prior therapy issue of other multi-kinase inhibitors. That’s an issue we don’t have to contend with so much in the fusion population. And should a confirmatory trial be needed or a different line of therapy trial be needed as a separate standalone trial, that’s one we can initiate and would update you at the appropriate time.

Operator

Our next question comes from Konstantinos Aprilakis with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I promised us just one on 292 and then a quick follow-up on laro, if I may. Do you know roughly the proportion of lung cancer patients that are getting next gen sequencing today?

Jake Van Naarden

We don’t know what that number is. I mean, there are varied estimates out there, some of which are in the public domain. But, it’s not a well described but sort of quantitative metric in part because the testing happens in such a diffuse way across send-out labs and academics, and with varied actual themselves. But, it’s an increasing number for sure. And it’s been increasingly recommended by professional societies.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Okay. Thanks. And then, just turning to laro, as I promised. You had a nice publication in GCI with featuring a case report of TRK fusion AML. Can you provide your latest thoughts on whether you’re going to formally plan to pursue hematologic malignancies as an indication for laro, is your strategy to just provide enough support of clinical data to perhaps make the case for off label use, all just in the context of a low mutation frequency that was called out on the paper, I think was 0.1%?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Whatever strategic development activities we undertake here forward on laro, obviously we do in collaboration with our partners at Bayer. I would just probably say that we’re probably more in the hypothesis generating stage with regard to hematologic malignancies. And I think it’d be premature to guide to a specific development thesis.

Jake Van Naarden

It’s also just a -- it’s a very, very rare patient population. To our knowledge, there has been literally a handful of patients with TRK fusion hematologic malignancies ever identified. So, I don’t know how much airtime it’s worth sort of getting into but obviously, hopefully the drug’s approved and their mechanisms for patient access.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Was that patient a candidate for 195? Sorry, I don’t want to get too much of it.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

I don’t recall of it.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Okay. All right. Thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Raju Prasad with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Raju Prasad

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just looking on clinicaltrials.gov, at the Phase 2, can you just give us some color on cohort five? It seems kind of interesting, without measurable disease, cfDNA is positive. Is this something that maybe is exploratory, you kind of push the cfDNA recognition of RET gene alterations forward? Just some color there would be great.

Jake Van Naarden

Yes. It’s really a patient access cohort. These are patients that for varied reasons -- you listed a couple of them, but there are a few others. For varied reasons, they wouldn’t be part of a primary efficacy data set for accelerated approval for different reasons. So, it’s really a patient access cohort for patients that truly are likely that we think to benefit from the drug. And so, we want to provide them an access component to be able to do that. We had patients for instance even in the dose escalation data that you saw at ASCO that were patients that were enrolled solely on the basis of cfDNA or liquid biopsy indicating the presence of a RET fusion, and those patients benefitted. That having been said, that’s not a primary enrollment modality that served as the basis for productive FDA conversation I think regulatory framework where the biopsy is still an evolving field. So, again, think of it more as an access cohort and a way of generating additional evidence in some of these other, I would say, components of the program like cfDNA.

Raju Prasad

Great. And then, on -- just a point of clarification on the NDA filing for 292. Should we expect it to be similar to laro with the rolling NDA kind of with data submission as you go along? And then, kind of how -- obviously, 90% coverage was 160 BID. But if you were to look at kind of higher doses, how would that kind of play into the potential submission there?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

To your first question, it’s just premature to comment on the mechanics of an NDA submission. I would never try to answer the question without having asked FDA first. And I haven’t asked them your question. To your second question…

Raju Prasad

Second question was around dose, right?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Yes. The 160 milligrams of a dose that we like, we have a lot of confidence in. I think as stated in the prepared remarks, that dose delivers exposures in a human population that are at or in excess of those that cause regressions pretty compellingly in preclinical models. And, while there is the potential to go up, and we have gone up, we’re doing it because it’s nice to always establish a margin of safety above your potentially someday label dose. It’s always nice to learn more about whether more is better theoretically. But, I think in practical terms, we don’t have reservations about our designated Phase 2 dose of a 160. And you’ll see over time a data experience from us in excess of that. But, I don’t think that it should be a primary development focus.

Raju Prasad

Great. And then, just one last one on the expectations for the 305 preclinical characterization data at SOHO. Is it primarily in vitro and in vivo? And I looked at -- kind of just breezed over the Genentech paper and saw that they were really highlighting Pcl3 as a biomarker. Any thoughts there, as you kind of go into Phase 1?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Yes. I mean, I wouldn’t think about sort of expectations for a preclinical poster. It’s really a way -- the reason we’re doing it is to raise awareness for the trial around the same time of when the trial is expected to start, as we said in the fourth quarter. So, we’ve tried to caution folks in our other programs of trying to sort of overanalyze preclinical data in isolation, as it pertains to trying to predict something about what might happen in the clinic. We have a lot more data than you guys have about benchmarking other compounds et cetera. And so, I just caution you about overinterpreting what you see. That having been said, yes, it’s a mixture of in vitro and in vivo data that we’ll be presenting, a pretty standard preclinical characterization.

As it relates to PD biomarkers, pharmacodynamic biomarkers, it’s a little premature for us to really talk about that. But, as you’ve seen in our other programs, we like tumor assessments as a PD biomarker, more than anything.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Bouchey with IFS Securities. Your line is now open.

David Bouchey

Thank you, guys, for taking my question. The first one is a quick housekeeping kind of question. In November, assuming as I think most of us saw that larotrectinib does get FDA approval, can you give us some sort of guidance on what milestone you might owe to Array for that event?

Jake Van Naarden

We haven’t made that number public, but it’s part of our ongoing business assumptions and it’ll essentially net against the milestone that we get from Bayer.

David Bouchey

And just to make sure that I’ve got this correct, the modified LIBRETTO trial, are you proceeding forward at the 160 mg BID dose?

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Yes.

David Bouchey

And have you dosed any higher than the 240 milligram BID that you reported at ASCO?

Jake Van Naarden

We’re not going to comment in this forum on sort of enrollments or cohorts or stuff like that.

David Bouchey

Okay. Will you be continuing to enroll patients who do not have RET fusions or RET mutations?

Jake Van Naarden

No, there was a protocol definition that we met much earlier in the study, based on PK exposures where patients without activating RET alterations are no longer being enrolled.

David Bouchey

Okay. And do you anticipate being able to tell us -- when you finally do get the results and you finally do let us know what they are, will you be able to stratify those results based on whether the patients had received the prior PD-1 inhibitor or not?

Jake Van Naarden

Yes. We have those data. And I think it’s important over time that you see them. But in fact, you’ve already seen those data in the ASCO slides. There’s a waterfall plot, showing which patients had prior immunotherapy. So, we’ll continue showing data probably in a similar format, I imagine.

David Bouchey

Great. That is perfect. And once again, congratulations. You guys have always seemed to find a way to get things done faster than everybody else, and I appreciate that.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Thanks for saying it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Asthika Goonewardene with Bloomberg. Your line is now open.

Asthika Goonewardene

A couple of questions, please. Is pursuing breakthrough therapy designation still very much a possibility? And, what do you think you need show the FDA in terms of ORR and duration of therapy on an update to get them to consider such an application? If you can frame that separated by lung and MTC, that’d be great. And then, I have a clarification question to follow up.

Jake Van Naarden

On breakthrough therapy, we always try to pursue paths that we think can accelerate our regulatory dialogue. And I think FDA -- I don’t want to speculate on sort of what their bar metrics are for how they grant these things, but suffice it to say, as we commented on, we’ve had an initial interaction with the agency that informed of these timelines. And we’ll always pursue other mechanisms of accelerating things further.

Asthika Goonewardene

Okay. And then, just to clarify on non-small lung cancer again, sort of the 292 here. Because there is no prior approved therapy, do you expect that patients are identified with the RET fusion to go and get a multi-kinase inhibitor first before coming on to your trial? I just wanted to clarify that.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

No. I think in the current snapshot at this moment, for newly diagnosed patient, a lot of what happens next depends on the care setting and their clinical situation. Some care settings send the initial biopsy or surgical resection specimen to NGS testing immediately, some wait for relapse, some wait for second or third line relapse. It’s all across the board. So, the identification of an actionable RET fusion is in part determined when the treating physician orders the test. And even within that dynamic, even the turnaround time of the test can sometimes lead a treating position to reach for chemotherapy or chemotherapy PD-1 combos first, before treating.

I think the multi-kinase inhibitor dynamic is sort of working its way through the system right now. There was sort of a backlog of patients before our program and other selective RET inhibitors went in the clinic. And these patients were being -- sort of kept going on various multi-kinase inhibitors, sometimes more than one, as you saw from our ASCO data. And that was just what was available. And so, seeking those -- access to those drugs through clinical trials, case series, even maybe off-label, commercial use, that’s just what had to be done because that’s all that there was. I think with the publication of our data, I think hopefully there is more awareness now that a LOXO-292 trial makes perhaps more sense in lung cancer at -- where a RET fusions therapy is wanted then reaching now for a multi-kinase. So, at least amongst the investigators we work with, we’re not contending against alternative multi-kinase use.

Operator

At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Josh for closing remarks.

Dr. Josh Bilenker

Thanks. Many thanks to everybody for joining us today on the call and for your continued support. We have a busy second half ahead of us, and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

