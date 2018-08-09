Hertz Is Gearing Up For Declines

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) climbed by as much as 25% on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after the company released its earnings report in the after-hours session the night before. Although the report did beat expectations, it also proved that Q2 2018 was the third consecutive quarter of losses. This combined with an industry change that is at its infancy at the moment could spell troubling times for Hertz ahead.

Hertz Beats Second Quarter Expectations

On Monday, August 6, 2018, in the after-hours session, Hertz released its financial results for the second quarter. These results were incredibly positive when compared to analyst expectations.

During the second quarter, Hertz Global Holdings lost $0.75 per share. When adjusted for non-recurring costs, losses came to just $0.19 per share, well ahead of analyst expectations of a loss of $0.29 per share.

In the second quarter, the company produced revenue in the amount of $2.39. Revenue also beat expectations with analysts expecting to see revenue in the amount of $2.32 billion.

An important factor in the positive surprise was the company's growth in its RAC (Rental Car) segment, a segment that was recently spun off thanks to restructuring plans for tax beneifts. The company said that the segment produced its highest revenue since 2014 while improving the per-unit fleet cost.

Continued Operational Losses Are A Cause For Concern

Hertz hasn't produced positive earnings per share since the quarter ending in September of 2017. Occasional losses may be considered to be an anomaly, but when we have three consecutive quarters of losses, we have to consider that a trend is in the making. So, where are these losses coming from?

With the larger than expected loss during the first quarter, Hertz explained where it was tallying up the losses. Ultimately, the company is spending a large amount of money to upgrade technology, market its services and overhaul its vehicle fleet. In particular, the company is including more of the SUVs that drivers want to see.

Ultimately, under a surge of pressure from the company's largest shareholder, Carl Icahn, the company is in the process of restructuring. This includes selling off smaller, less valuable cars in the fleet, improving marketing, and trying to get more money at the ticket counter. However, if a millenial focused shift continues, these efforts will be for little reward.

A Shift In The Rental Industry Could Threaten The Future Of Hertz

With such a strong name, most people that hear Hertz immediately think, "rental cars." With companies like Hertz and Avis Budget Group (CAR) leading the charge in the industry, this is a natural reaction. However, if millennial focused innovation in real-world applications has anything to do with it, these companies may be in real danger.

Think about how the millennial focus has changed the shape of various industries in the past. For example, the Taxi industry has been flipped on its head thanks to services like Uber and Lyft. At the same time, we're seeing cord cutting across the entertainment industry thanks to millennial focused companies like Netflix (NFLX), Hulu, Amazon Prime and others. Unfortunately, Hertz and other traditional rent-a-car companies may be up next for the same fate.

While the change is in its infancy, the peer-to-peer car sharing industry is another millennial focused revolution that could turn an industry on its head. These companies ultimately cut costs by using the peer to peer model and taking their cut off the top of the total cost, taking a play out of the Uber and Lyft playbook. Some of the most popular of these services include:

Getaround - Getaround is arguably the most popular car-sharing platform on the market today. The company's claim to fame is rentals that start at just $5 per hour. For consumers who want to run quick errands, renting vehicles by the hour, rather than the day could be a key benefit.

Turo - Like traditional rental agencies, Turo offers vehicle rentals at daily rates. However, unlike traditional rental agencies, due to the peer-to-peer nature of Turo, the cost is far less than renting with Hertz and its big-box competitors.

HyreCar - HyreCar (HYRE) is the only publicly traded peer-to-peer car sharing service that I'm aware of. This company is specifically targeted to drivers for ride-sharing services that don't have personal cars that qualify for use with services like Uber and Lyft. Their claim to fame is a proprietary insurance product that covers the vehicle when mandated insurance provided by ride-sharing companies is inactive.

At the moment, none of these companies are a big concern. Between the three, they produce approximately $23 million in annual revenue (Getaround - $10 million, Turo - $10 million, HyreCar - $3 million). Nonetheless, each of these companies is seeing incredible growth, and in time, the millennial craze could become a very big problem for Hertz and other traditional rental car options.

Hertz Could Fall Ahead

At the moment, investors are understandably excited about the earnings report released by Hertz. This isn't likely to last long. I'm expecting to see declines ahead while the company continues to struggle to turn a profit as it revamps its efforts in the United States. Operating in the same industry as the new and trending Mobility as a Service market, Hertz and others could face mounting competition with MaaS is expected to grow nearly 10-fold by 2025. All in all, Hertz outpaced analyst expectations, and that's great. But the company is still operating on losses and faces what could be crippling competition in the face of the millennial focused market evolution we're seeing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.