Time For An Orderly Dismissal Of Rite Aid's Board?

Shareholders should not shortchange themselves for a few more pennies (if any other offer comes).

Well, the verdict is in on the proposed merger between Rite Aid (RAD) and Albertsons (ABS) and is a shellacking that RAD management tried desperately to avoid. There in lies a bright future for a stand alone Rite Aid and its equity price.

Some writers on Seeking Alpha and some in the media had wrongly concluded that the main issue with the merger was the low price offered to Rite Aid shareholders. That assessment is missing the forest for the trees. As both proxy advisory firms (Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis) pointed out, the main issue was the overwhelming conflict of interest involved in the deal.

ISS concluded that "It does not appear that Rite Aid shareholders would receive a fair ownership interest in the combined company, a concern heightened by potential conflicts of interest during the negotiation process and apparently reflected in the company’s under performance since the merger announcement"

An error on deal price (valuation) could be blamed on a typo or a lowly paid analyst that misplaced a decimal point (say cash component of merger at $1.832/share rather than $0.1832/share). A conflict of interest, on the other hand, could only be mitigated by removing the people involved.

A good deal didn't need Guerrilla selling or scare tactics

Most RAD shareholders were bombarded with multiple mailings, social media ads, and harassing live and robo-calls to nudge them to vote their shares in favor of the deal. Rite Aid management seemed hell bent on wasting scarce resources to save a non-starter deal. The most basic task that any one of the business leaders at RAD could have done was clearly quantifying the exact value that RAD shareholders were getting for their shares. In the investing world, brokerages or banks do no accept the following as legal tender: "enhanced competitive position", "significant upside", "superior value", and my personal favorite "0.45% ($0.375B/$83B) in expected annual cost synergies after 5 long years". Also, a 30% stake in an unknown IOU (ABS shares) didn't count as well.

EBITDA Margin

Source: Created by author.

In an attempt to paint a dire situation and convince shareholders into voting for the merger, one of the summary slides that RAD management prepared read:

"Significant actions to improve costs already reflected in EBITDA run rate"

In a surprising last ditch attempt to rescue the doomed merger, RAD management came out on Monday August 06, 2018 and revised down its EBITDA guidance hoping to dislodge a few wavering votes into the "FOR" merger column.

Based on data from zacks stock-screener, above is a chart that I compiled on the EBITDA margin performance of listed companies with annual revenues between $10B to $25B. You want your company to be at the top part of that chart. Rite Aid ranks a respectable 6th place (out of 205 companies on the chart) from the bottom beating Supervalu (SVU) and Performance Food Group (PFGC) in the grocery retail and distribution sector.

Please allow me a little digression here. An interesting twist occurred while I was compiling this article. Supervalu (SVU) was bought out by Natural Foods (UNFI) for a decent 80% premium on July 26, 2018. One of our directors, Frank Savage, who was appointed to the board of Supervalu (SVU) by Cerberus and still sits on the board as of this transaction, should now have a good reference as to what a good deal looks like for shareholders of an acquired company.

Coming back to the analysis, a couple of things stand out from the chart

1) Rite Aid has nowhere but to go up, (albeit with a committed and competent management that works in the best interests of its shareholders)

2) There is a lot of data and experience out there to learn from on how to improve EBITDA margins

For some of the analysts and current RAD management that held the specter of amazon (AMZN) entering the sector (especially with the recently announced PillPack purchase) as a doomsday scenario for Rite Aid and its deteriorating outlook, I refer you to an excellent article on Bloomberg "Best Buy Should be Dead, But It's Thriving in the Age of Amazon".

The takeaway is that the possibilities are only limited by one's imagination.

The case for $7/share

If one takes a very conservative estimate that Normalized EBITDA margin could be improved to 2.25X current estimate (still at the bottom of the chart above), Rite Aid's equity should be valued at a little over $7/share.

Being dead last in performance for a job that you are well paid to do should be more than enough to motivate a competent management to act. If not, here is a suggestion: target a mere 2.8% improvement in COGS and SG&A combined to get back to the EBITDA margins that RAD was reporting a few years back (see comparison chart below). How about that option "to purchase generic drugs that are sourced through an affiliate of WBA at a cost substantially equivalent to Walgreens for a period of 10 years"?

Source: Created by author.

From there, the Math that Citi got paid $3M+ to do is not hard. Any 5th grader would and could happily do it for a happy meal and an ice cream (I mean this seriously and in no way meant to devalue the hard working investment professionals).

EBITDA of $1.14B x 7.2 (low end multiple) – $3B (debt) = $4.9/share

It seems reasonable that a non-conflicted board could get anywhere between 40% to 80% premium. If the acquirer happens to be a desperate grocery chain that failed twice to IPO, premium could be 80%.

If anyone thinks that this valuation of RAD is overly optimistic, you must have not seen the numbers that Citi used for the now scrapped merger, especially what Glass Lewis identified as "disconcertingly expedient late-stage shifts (upward) in the estimated value of (Albertsons) relative to the Company".

Moving forward, if Rite Aid needs to consider selling itself or merging with another company, all it comes down to then will be negotiation, and how motivated management is to make the deal in the best interests of its shareholders.

Conclusion

The merger carefully devised to benefit RAD management and Cerberus is now dead thanks to the overwhelming shareholder backlash. The next task for Rite Aid shareholders is to hold the board accountable for wasting scarce resources and valuable time that could have been used to turn the company around.

Considering the conflict of interest that the proxy advisory firms stressed in their recommendations against the merger, Rite Aid shareholders need to call for and pursue an orderly resignation of most, if not all, of the directors on the board starting with the Board chairman and CEO, and the other directors on the negotiating committee.

With good governance and a leadership team with a vision, Rite Aid's equity price will recover from its current depressed levels.

