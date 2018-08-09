Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Cara Miller - VP of IR and Corporate Communications

Mardi Dier - Interim Co-President and Chief Financial Officer

John Curnutte - Interim Co-President and Head of Research and Development

Tao Fu - EVP and Chief Commercial and Business Officer

Jeet Mahal - Vice President

Analysts

Matthew Phipps - William Blair & Co

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi Group

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Phil Nadeau - Cowen and company

Thank you, and welcome to Portola's Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me are Interim Co-President John Curnutte, Head of Research and Development and Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer; as well as Tao Fu, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Business Officer. Also with us this morning are Glenn Brame, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and Jeet Mahal who will be available for questions during the Q&A portion of this call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that remarks on this call will contain forward-looking statements. A more detailed description of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mardi Dier, Portola's Interim Co-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mardi Dier

Good morning and thank you Cara, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2018 financial results call.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, we'd like to take a moment to acknowledge and thank Bill Lis who retired as CEO on August 1st. Bill's leadership has brought us to this important point in the company's history and we are grateful for his many contributions. John and I and many folks at Portola have known and worked with Bill for many years and together we've achieved some incredible milestones. On behalf of the entire team we want to take this opportunity to thank him and wish him the best.

Our CEO search is going very well and we are very pleased with the response and the number of high quality candidates we've seen thus far. We are seeking to find a proven leader with strong commercial experience and the expertise to successfully scale our organization in transition and build upon our excellent scientific foundation.

In the meantime we are continuing to build out our executive leadership team with impressive and experienced industry talent. In June we hired Genentech [indiscernible] Glenn Brame to lead our manufacturing and technical operations. Glenn brings more than 30 years of global operational leadership to the team and is already trying to [indiscernible] and optimizing our commercial scale manufacturing processes and relationships.

In July we welcomed back Glenn Michelson, the former Chief Medical Officer of Plexxikon to continue his work on cerdulatinib as the new clinical lead. And just this morning we announced the appointment of our new Chief Human Resource Officer, Ernie Meyer, who joins us from Celgene where he helped build the organization from just a few hundred employees into a leading global biotech with more than 7000 employees worldwide. Ernie's 13-year tenure at Celgene will be invaluable during this period of rapid growth as we work to attract top talent and distinguish Portola's culture and reputation within the industry.

Now turning to second quarter results, I am pleased to share our progress with what we view in quarter two with great pride as our ABC product portfolio, Andexxa, Bevyxxa and cerdulatinib. All three were discovered in our labs and each uniquely address significant unmet patient needs and with the potential to impact public healthy worldwide. On May 3, we received accelerated FDA approval for Andexxa, the first and only antidote approved for major bleeding associated with Factor Xa inhibitors, rivaroxaban and apixaban, both of which now have updated labels to reflect the availability of Andexxa.

And in late May we began offering Andexxa to a select group of approximately 40 hospitals in the U.S. via our Early Supply Program or ESP. Even prior to FDA approval Andexxa was included in several guidelines and guided documents from such prestigious medical societies as AHA, ASH and the European Society of Cardiology.

We are pleased to share that with such high awareness the initial response to Andexxa availability has been strong and in line with our expectations. We are seeing repeat orders at the rate we predicted from hospitals that we're able to add Andexxa to their formularies quickly and we have received initial reports of positive patient outcomes. While it is still early days, we are encouraged by the induction of Andexxa by hospitals and physicians and the confirmation of the need for this life saving medicine.

We are also incredibly pleased with last week's decision by CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to grant Andexxa a New Technology Add-On Payment or NTAP. CMS grant recognized Andexxa as an innovative product with substantial clinical value and the NTAP supports the hospitals who treat eligible Medicare beneficiaries by providing direct reimbursement or revenue to the hospitals of up to actually approximately $14,000 per claim which is about 50% of the cost of a standard dose of Andexxa. This will go into effect on October 1, of this year and will be a critical component to our commercial success upon FDA approval of our Generation 2 product which we anticipate early next year.

Our second area of focus is the launch of Bevyxxa, another first and only medicine approved for extended VTE prevention in high risk acute medically ill patients. With more than 5 million patients in the U.S. who could benefit from the extended duration anticoagulation therapy and market opportunities for Bevyxxa remained strong and the unmet need among this vulnerable patient population has been validated by the FDA and the academic community.

We are working to set a paradigm shift in the hospital. Bevyxxa requires a significant behavior change by physicians that involves identifying their high risk patients, converting from an injectable heparin to a new oral therapy and extending the duration of therapy beyond discharge. As we said on the Q1 call it takes time to effect the change in a hospital. As a result, the initial six months of launch have been slower than anticipated and our Bevyxxa revenues reflect that. We expect this to continue over the next several quarters as we continue to lay the foundation for Bevyxxa adoption and use.

The good news is, we're seeing momentum with hospitals formulary win and our payor coverage including Medicare Part D, and have recently made refinements to our strategy to help simplify patient identification and importantly streamline the administrative path to routine utilization, all of which are part of laying the foundation for Bevyxxa adoption. Tao will talk more in a minute about these adjustments and the progress we've seen.

On to cerdulatinib we've also made significant clinical progress during the second quarter for our third compound discovered in our labs and an emerging value driver for Portola. Cerdulatinib is a Syk/JAK kinase inhibitor that has demonstrated encouraging activity in pivotal to treat blood cancer for which there are limited or no treatment options. We are very encouraged by the data we've seen so far, particularly in the T-cell lymphomas mainly peripheral T-cell lymphoma. John will talk more about the data and the potential regulatory path forward and we are excited about the promise of cerdulatinib and the opportunity to advance our third compound toward a registrational study.

In summary, our achievements this last quarter have propelled us to an important inflexion point in the company's history. Core to Portola's mission we have launched two first and only designated medicines in the last six months that established our leading and synergistic thrombosis franchise and we expect to advance our third compound into a registration study early next year. We have a robust portfolio of opportunities and we are more enthusiastic than ever about the future of Portola.

I will now share our second quarter financial highlights. Total revenue for the quarter was $4 million. This includes $1.7 million in collaboration and license revenue as well as $2.2 million from initial product revenue for Andexxa and $33,000 in product revenue for Bevyxxa. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $107.7 million compared with $69.6 million for the same period in 2017. This increase was expected with the two launches of commercial products includes manufacturing of Gen 2 Andexxa supply and the continued investment in the advancement of cerdulatinib.

For the second quarter of 2018 Portola reported a net loss of $106.2 million, or $1.61 net loss per share, compared with a net loss of $69.7 million, or $1.22 net loss per share, for the same period in 2017.

Turning to our cash position, we ended the second quarter with $456.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Based on the FDA approval of Andexxa in May 2018 the company earned an additional $100 million from our royalty based financing with Health Care Royalty Partners. We have cash on hand well into 2019 to fund our two launches including the broader launch of Andexxa with the Gen 2 product and obtaining approval in Europe and to advance cerdulatinib.

With that, I will turn the call over to Tao Fu for a launch update.

Tao Fu

Thank you Mardi and good morning everyone. As you know, the highlight of the second quarter was the FDA approval of Andexxa and subsequent offering of our limited Gen 1 supply to a targeted group of approximately 40 hospitals running through with ANEXXA-4 clinical trial sites as well as Level One trauma centers and comprehensive stroke centers. This early supply program allow us to leverage relationships and the experience of our clinical trial sites to reach some of the highest replications and importantly, serve as a bridge until we are paid at the approval for our large and growing Gen 2 product line. The response so far has been strong and fit.

More than 90% of the hospitals we've selected have chosen to participate and a majority purchased Andexxa in the first month. Additionally, we have received unsolicited calls from more than 200 hospitals seeking to purchase Andexxa or obtain product information to support their P&T [ph] reviews ahead of wider availability. We will continue to modulate the program over time to ensure that participating hospitals have ample ongoing supply, not that we take advantage of all available Gen 1 product.

We also are helping those hospitals waiting for access to Gen 2 get Andexxa added to formulary in advance of potential approval. And we will be increasing our sales force in anticipation of the Gen 2 launch early next year. While we are still in the early stages of the commercial experience field reports indicate that initial patient selection by treating physicians is reflected on the ANEXXA-4 patient population with approximately half being ideal [ph] patients and remainder being treated for other critical [indiscernible]. We're thrilled to know that patients are benefiting from this important medicine and looking forward to expanding access to Andexxa upon anticipated approval of Gen 2 early next year.

Now let's turn to Bevyxxa, we're seeing good momentum in certain areas like formulary wins on outpatient coverage where we are experiencing a bottleneck in getting Bevyxxa on to the hospital protocol and electronic order systems. Bevyxxa is a VTE prophylaxis medicine for patients with underlying conditions that span many disease stages. Getting Bevyxxa on to hospital protocols requires multidisciplinary physician into consensus prior to inclusion. This is a complex process that is critical for routine use and it takes time.

Additionally, the process for approval and implementation is unique to each hospital and there is no one size fits all approach. To address this, we're working with key stake holders in the hospitals to simply identification of the high risk medical patients who would benefit from extended duration of Bevyxxa. What has become now clear based on our APEX data broad label is that Bevyxxa already fits into the current definition of our high risk patient making it easier to implement individual possible protocol changes and get on to the electronic order sets or CTOE [ph].

In parallel, we are focusing on increasing education awareness of the unique attributes of Bevyxxa among front line physicians [indiscernible] launch Bevyxxa within the system. Our market research shows that 75% of physicians who are aware of the benefits of Bevyxxa will prescribe it once it is offered and electronic order sets are in place.

In the meantime we continue to gain important formulary wins. Bevyxxa has now been approved in 130 hospitals including key academic centers like University of Pennsylvania, University Hospitals Cleveland, Stanford, NYU, UPMC and Harvard. Once up and running, we expect many of these early adopter academic institutions to serve as a center of excellence [ph] and provide a blueprint for Bevyxxa adoption for hospitals in their reach.

We are also making good progress in outpatient setting with peer coverage from major commercial and Medicare Part D clients. These include recent contract with two major PBMs [ph] which together cover most Blue Cross Blue Shield clients across the country. We are now covering nearly 140 million lives in the U.S. across commercial insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.

As Mardi mentioned we will continue laying the foundation over next several quarters during which time we don’t expect meaningful changes to Bevyxxa product revenue. By refining our efforts with a better understanding of sales cycles we remain confident in a market opportunity and ultimate uptake of Bevyxxa. The market is quantifiable. We have been told by many hospitals who have 100s of medical patients admitted to hospitals each month who would be eligible for Bevyxxa at their institution once the treatment protocol is simplified.

In closing, we have a significant opportunity to improve patient care with our two synergistic medicines, Andexxa and Bevyxxa. Individually each medicine provides a significant growth opportunity as a first in class therapy and together we feel powerful from both those franchise with a leveraged sales force that is unique in the market.

John will now give an update on our regulatory status and progress of Andexxa and cerdulatinib.

John Curnutte

Thank you, Tao and good morning. I'll start with Andexxa and our progress with the Generation 2 product. We've recently completed our second successful Gen 2 commercial manufacturing campaign at Lonza, exceeding our targeted yield and with greater than 97% batch success rate. This gives us sufficient supply to stock over 1000 hospitals in the U.S. as well as hospitals in Europe upon approval.

Simultaneously the Portola R&D team has been working incredibly hard and with great precision to development an extensive and comprehensive data package to support our PAS submission to the FDA and our regulatory submission in Europe. We have hit our specified enrollment goal of 350 patients for Andexxa for trial earlier than anticipated and therefore plan to submit the entire safety data set as part of our submissions. Due to the rapid turnaround in processing the clinical data, I am pleased to share that we will plan to submit the PAS filings by the end of this month.

We expect a standard six-month review period for the PAS which if approved would allow us to launch Gen 2 in the U.S. in Q1 early in 2019. Upon Gen 2 approval we are confident that we can build a successful Andexxa franchise by focusing on a select sub population of patients with the most severe and life threatening bleeds.

In Europe, in the CHMP's request we have already submitted the Gen 2 manufacturing and analytic regulatory module. We expect to submit the remaining information in time for the CHMP to review the full submission in October and provide their final opinion after regularly scheduled meeting in November. Assuming a positive CHMP opinion we would be positioned for potential European approval sometime in the first quarter of 2019.

Now upon completion of these milestones, we will continue to forward with our plans to submit a series of supplemental BLAs to expand the label. This includes the use of Andexxa in patients undergoing urgent surgery and for those patients taking other anticoagulants including Bevyxxa, edoxaban and enoxaparin.

Turning now to our Syk\Jak inhibitor cerdulatinib. We had some exciting developments during the quarter and we are very encouraged by the potential of this compound. In June we presented interim data at ASCO and at the European Hematology Association's Annual Meeting from our Phase 2 study which showed clinical activity across a range of B and T-cell malignancies. We now have enrolled more than 140 patients in the ongoing Phase 2 study.

The data presented in June demonstrate that cerdulatinib has broad antitumor activity across the six disease cohorts with an overall response rate of 47% in all patients. Keep in mind that these are patients who have been heavily treated with or are refractory to multiple other therapies. We're particularly excited about the new signals we're seeing in peripheral T-cell lymphoma or PTCL and in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma or CTCL.

In angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which is a subtype of PTCL, five of the first seven patients had a complete response for an overall response rate of 71%. As of early June when we reported these data, most of the patients remained on drug and several had been in remission for more than five months. Across all the multiple types of PTCL the over response rate has been 35%. We are also encouraged by the evidence of activity to date in CTCL. We have seen multiple clinical responses in CTCL patients and we are hearing from investigators that their patients are experiencing dramatic and early reductions in itching, a common symptom of CTCL that has significant impacts on quality of life.

Importantly, in both PTCL and CTCL we are seeing activity in patients that are refractory to front line therapy, including chopped [ph] and PTCL. We are also seeing activity in heavily pretreated patients that have failed multiple therapies including HDAC inhibitors and methotrexate analogues. To date cerdulatinib has been generally well tolerated we believe in safety profile provides the opportunity for combination therapy with standard and novel treatments in B and T-cell malignancies.

We have just initiated our first cohort with cerdulatinib in combination with rituximab. Based on these data and recent feedback from the FDA, we believe there may be an accelerated approval pathway for cerdulatinib in specific tumor subtypes. We look forward to continuing these discussions with the FDA including our end of Phase 2 meeting targeted for Q4 to determine the regulatory path forward. In the meantime study enrollment continues and we plan to present additional data at a scientific meeting either later this year or early 2019.

So in closing we made good progress on multiple fronts during the second quarter and have several important value-building milestones ahead for the company. We are already uniquely positioned with two FDA approved, first and only medicines for their indications in the field of thrombosis and now our third compound for hematologic cancers progressing through clinical development.

We're incredibly proud that all three of our ABCs were discovered by Portola scientists and that our exceptional science is making a difference in the lives of patients. Over time we expect to capitalize on synergies across our commercial operations, expand outside the U.S., and continue to transform patient care in areas of unmet need.

We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and we'll see you at our upcoming investor conference or medical meetings. I’ll turn this call back over to Mardi for closing comments.

Mardi Dier

No over to questions, now.

John Curnutte

Oh do, okay good sorry, for questions. My mistake. Operator?

Matthew Phipps

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions, just two from me. Bevyxxa numbers in the quarter obviously you mention the struggles and kind of getting all the pieces to line up here, but still I don't know if it's even treated on our patients or if this is just some other stocking at the hospital, so really how confident are you in this inflection point that you think is coming? You've previous said that kind of end of this year or is that something that has maybe been pushed back now? It seems like you do still have confidence in the total market opportunity?

And then secondly, when you get approval of the Gen 2 of Andexxa, how does that launch look than as far as going from 40 hospitals to 1,000 hospitals, is it a similar situation where you have to kind of go through this process at every hospital that might not make that kind of linear launch?

Mardi Dier

Yes, thanks Matt. Let me start with some of the answers and then I’ll pass it along to the team members to add a little bit as well. So with Bevyxxa that's the right question to ask. Yes we do absolutely believe in the ultimate uptake of Bevyxxa and what we're seeing in terms of the challenges and the time that it is taking to lay the foundation, that truly will have an impact on the revenue uptake. I mean specifically for that second quarter, what you've seen with the 33,000 is that really is a reflection of gap between Q1 and Q2. You'll see more of the reflection of what the sales have been, there was a little bit of stocking in Q1, but moving forward in what we messaged is that it will take several quarters to get to that inflection point, so at Q1 call we said that was probably late 2018, early 2019.

And what we mean by several quarters is and we're not giving guidance here, for clarity that when we really spent the last couple of months reviewing what the market opportunity was and then dressing and streamlining our message with the physicians to get on these electronic order sets and address the bottlenecks or pull through. We see the large curve changing just a bit, so we see 2018 and now well into 2019 as that's our time to build the foundation for Bevyxxa. So this fundamentally pushes out our launch curve by a year, but ultimately in the U.S. and we're very focused on the U.S. now, we see the market opportunity remaining the same.

And then the second question, I don’t know, John do you want to talk about that a little bit?

John Curnutte

Yes, so for Gen 2 we are pursuing early efforts to accelerate TNT [ph] review and protocol limitation [ph] this year across 100s of hospitals in the United States, so we do seek to and get it more running start once the approval is there. The second piece of that is protocols for bleeding patients are a little bit easier to gain consensus from and modified than they are for in a coagulation and acute medical patients, so those two pieces we believe will help us accelerate the Gen 2 launch.

So just so you know, in terms of numbers we're targeting the 600 comprehensive stroke level one and level two trauma centers as our first Tier institutions and the second Tier institutions will be the additional 900 level three trauma institutions, and then beyond that it will depend on probably geographic distribution, sometimes more community big hospitals function as the emergency department beyond the first 1,500.

Tao Fu

Yes, I would just add to that, keep in mind that somehow or you - recommended by several academic guidelines, so really this has happened even before approval, so this really set the blueprint of how hospital would adopt Andexxa as John mentioned. I think a lot of the use centers once we have Gen 2 availability we'll be able to really learn from our ESP sites and how they start with their protocols, so we do expect this to be a fairly streamlined process.

Mardi Dier

Yes and I have one more point to that, is we've said a couple of times in the spread that anticipation of Gen 2 launch we'll be expanding our sales force. So all the learning’s from ESP and rolling into the Gen 2 launch, working with the hospitals to try and get them familiar or as we said that they will have a larger sales force moving up from 72 currently to closer to a 130 in anticipation of that attempt to launch, so that we can target those initial 600 hospitals with level one, level two and comprehensive stroke center that’s our plan for launch.

Matthew Phipps

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. This is Vikram on for Matthew. So, two questions from our side. One we were wondering if you could kind of granularly walk through last steps needed to take place that you need to go through before you file the PAS? And then also wondering if you could comment on what proportion of Andexxa sales have been stocking versus actually used and any color you could provide on payor discussions there, that will be helpful? Thanks.

John Curnutte

Good, yes, this is John. Let me give - answer your first question, regarding the last steps for the PAS, basically it's now just finishing the writing. The last bit of data that we needed or wanted or took advantage of was with the early completion of the prespecified enrollment for ANEXXA-4 we had the last patient, last visit, last month and so we've really hustled to get all of that data tabulated and cue seed [ph] to generate what is will now be a complete safety database for all 350 patients, actually the number is 351.

And we will be incorporating that of course into the PAS, so that's the last piece. There are a couple of other just pieces that are just being finished in terms of writing, again I think all of the data are in. We know all of the results, so we know everything that is going to go into the package and it's now just the process of assembling it. Let me turn it over to Mardi and Tao in terms of the Andexxa's stock, how much of that is stocking et cetera, so…?

Mardi Dier

Yes, so the benefit of Andexxa associated with our early supply program is in essence we’re selling right into the hospital, we're directly shipping into the hospital. So the revenue you see that $2 million is all going right into the hospital. So there is no “stocking” for Andexxa at this point. And I think we said, we also said in the script is the pull through at the hospitals, those hospitals that have been able to work quickly and get Andexxa on formulary.

We’re seeing the pull through used in the patients exactly what we had anticipated a reflection of what we’ve seen not only in ANEXXA-4 but anticipation of continued growth of the Factor Xa use and then the ability then to increase in the hospital admissions for major bleeds for those patients on Factor Xa. Tao, if you want to add anything more in that.

Tao Fu

Yes, we’ve been encouraged by the Andexxa launch. Over 90% of the sites that we have extended invitations to purchased the drug within the first 30 days and at this point about half of those have now been activated. As Mardi said in the sites that are activated that means that their counter P&T formal P&T [ph] review that the protocols are up and running, that the use of Andexxanet is as we expected and the patients that they’re using it on also look like the patients that we had in ANEXXA-4. So these are very critical life threatening bleeds majority of them being ICH, but then we also do see other critical site and uncontrolled bleeding cases as well.

John Curnutte

I think we also mentioned in the script that we actually have received over 200 inbound calls from hospitals either request the purchase of drug or request information to have the formulary reviewed. So these are all unsolicited so we've really seen till really signal there is a very strong demand out there for the product. And then I want to make sure did you ask about payor conversations? I just want to make sure we address that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, just asking for any, although you can provide around discussions you've had there?

John Curnutte

Okay, so for Andexxa as you know, it's you reimbursed through DRGs, so this is the DRG system and you're probably aware we did receive NTAP approval this quarter actually by CMS we're extremely excited about that because it will really provide foremost potential out of top of the class of Andexxa and standard bills up to $14,000. So we believe that’s a very significant achievement for the plan when we launch the product broadly with Gen 2 this will significantly broaden the access.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi, guys thanks for taking the questions, quite a few questions, clarifying questions. I think you just mentioned that half of the sites are activated for Andexxa so could you just clarify are you saying that 20 of the 40 are actually now dispensing Andexxa or is that the wrong understanding?

John Curnutte

Yes, so of the sites that we have invited to the EST program half have now gone through formal P&T gained formal P&T approval and have implemented Andexxa in their electronic orders have some protocols, so to be used by physicians on bleeding patients.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And do you have any color or data on the rate of use at those 20 or the number of uses at those 20?

John Curnutte

So the rate of use as we see as you can imagine the activation of the half that are done there, are done over the last couple months since we've started this, so it’s not a - they all are going to come online, all at the same gate. So as they've come online we've seen the rate of use to be basically where we expect at this early stage. As Mardi said, the revenues that we've had its shipped right to the hospitals and we've had all these activated sites reorder on a regular basis.

And then for the other sites what we’ll say is they purchase drug and everything seems to be working well in terms of P&T approvals and protocols. It is just that not all sites can move at the same speed. So we’re very encouraged by the level of interest, the leadership at the hospitals by key physicians, many times the stroke neurology group or the hematology leadership at those hospitals, really understanding the need for Andexxa and understanding the urgency of bringing this drug to their patients.

John Curnutte

Yes, Yigal this is John Curnutte. Just one thing to add, is that whatever the rates are they are being I think artificially impacted by the fact that each of the sites knows that there is a limited quantity of drug and so they are in fact being quite judicious in the patients that they are selecting to give the drug. So I think right now any extrapolations while that is encouraging as they look I think are really not going to be true reflections of what will happen once we have the Gen 2 available.

Mardi Dier

That said John, there's hospitals we're seeing pull through it’s quite strong.

John Curnutte

That's right, as good as it already is and I think an underestimate now.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And then, the one thing that was also, just could you give a little more clarity on you obviously have sites that are enrolling ANEXXA-4 patients and those are also commercial sites, so how does that work in terms of deciding whether a particular patient is going to get the commercial drug and pulled off the self from the revenues that you’ve charged or billed to the hospitals versus just the clinical drug supply?

John Curnutte

Yigal, this is John again. Let me just give you a bit on ANEXXA-4 and I’ll turn it over to Jeet. So we completed enrollment of ANEXXA-4. We hit our target population all of sites in North America have ceased enrolling and with the only sites that we have is, if you will an ANEXXA-4 extension are in Germany at the moment, those are designed to increase the number of edoxaban patients in our collaborative efforts with Daiichi Sankyo. And so there is right now as of early June we had closed or stopped enrollment in North America. Jeet, let me pass it over to you.

Jeet Mahal

There is really nothing to add, so that the use that we’ve seen has all been commercial.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, so the situation that I was describing isn’t really relevant. Okay.

Jeet Mahal

Yes, correct. It’s was all commercial use at this point in the United States.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay and then John, for the third, are you going to finish the third campaign for Gen 2 before you submit the PAS because or is there no third campaign that needs to be run?

John Curnutte

Well we’ve actually done three campaigns, one PPQ campaign, two commercial campaigns and so that is what is available right now. Our plan is that we will begin another commercial campaign in the autumn and that was designed obviously to do - meet two goals, one is to generate more drug, produce more drug, but the other is after the PAS submission to create an opportunity if the FDA so chooses to go and inspect the Lonza plant and actually be able to absorb Andexxa production while it is actually occurring. So we have a third commercial campaign about ready to begin.

Mardi Dier

Yigal, I want to be very clear that as we've said in this script and in last quarter call too, with these campaigns that we’ve completed, we have more than enough supply to address our Gen 2 launch. We said we have enough supply on end per 1000 hospitals but we’re not doing that on day one and Jeet said we’re focused on the level one, level two trauma centres. And then we get into, so we have plenty of Gen 2 supply, then we get into our regular commercial, annual commercial campaign with Lonza. So things are going extremely well on the Gen 2 manufacturing front.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay and then turning to Bevyxxa just a few questions there, so I think Tao mentioned that given some of the challenges with the education effort with the hospitals and getting the drug on the electronic order set that there was some need to sort of amend the definition of the target populations are high risk, and I just want to understand that a little bit better and whether that suggests that that population is a subset of the APEX trial population or if that’s fully consistent with the boundaries of the enrollment criteria for APEX?

Tao Fu

Yes Yigal, let me just clarify that. I think what I’m saying is really what we are have found in the marketplace is because of the unique attributes of Bevyxxa as a paradigm shifting medicine really trying incorporate into proper protocols and order sets, take some extra time because of that. It's really trying to shift from in the hospital prophylaxis only with injectable, to indentify the high risk patients, but you convert them to oral and give them extended duration therapy.

And also, if you think about Bevyxxa patient expand on multiple disease case and service lines so you really require input in the consensus from the different physician groups in order to include it in the order set. So that's the bottleneck we identified. So what we’ve done here is really trying to simply how hospital will actually identify these high risk patients. What we found is our data and our labels support they just use our current definition of who the high risk patients are.

So we don’t need to impose the strict definition of APEX criteria to them. So this will significantly impact the speed of adoption. But in terms of the percentage of the patients, it really remained the same. I think we have communicated previously we estimate about 50% to 60% of acute medically ill patients are APEX patients, so that remains the same. We’re trying to basically simplify the way how they get to those patients and actually this approach is really supported by a lot of the key opinion leaders we talked to.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay and then just one more on Bevyxxa, Mardi, I just want to make sure I understand your comments correctly regarding the trajectory, is your view now that inflection for this product will happen sort of more in the back half of ’19 or is that not the right timeframe?

Mardi Dier

Yes, that’s correct late ’19 basically to be very explicit our estimates for the launch really are moving about a year, so instead of end of 2018 we see that uptake, sorry to take hold at the end of 2019. So we’re going to spend the next several quarters really continuing to lay the foundation we don’t expect meaningful change in revenue, but we will continued to see progress and some uptick.

Tao Fu

Yes, I'd like to emphasize Yigal that we still see the same market opportunity eventually. So that’s really has been validated by the hospitals we’ve been talking to. The patients are there. I think what we’re saying is because of this bottleneck it is going to take some extra time to get there, but we're actually pretty confident we will eventually reach the commercial potential. And a lot of positive things that are still really happening to the launch, we continued to win many prestigious academic institutions. I think that’s a really good signal that people appreciate the strong data and they really understand it. I think once we solve this bottleneck we will see the significant pickup.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And on the CEO search where does that stand at the movement, how close are you to nominating a person for that?

Mardi Dier

Yes, well there's a lot of momentum there and a lot of interest and my opening remarks reflected that. And so when this occurred we gave a six months window. I’m very confident that it will fall within that six-month window and let’s just say that a lot of very good prospectus and so that search is up in running very well.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Great, okay. Thank you.

Jay Olson

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. I guess maybe to start, can you please talk about the impact of the NTAP approval? You mentioned that that would significantly increase access, and so I'm wondering if once NTAP kicks in, in October should we expect to see an uptick in fourth quarter Andexxa sales or will you bumping up against supply constraints?

John Curnutte

Yes, Jay thanks. So we are really excited about the NTAP. We went through the whole process of CMS and I think they've recognized that the value of andexanet could be quite substantial to these very critical patients. And you know payments will start October 1, which is the beginning of the fiscal year for CMS. And in the near term, we don't think that's going to have a huge impact on use as these centers that we selected for the ESP program have already started using andexanet ahead of the NTAP. So they understand that there is a limited supply and the patients have a critical need.

We do think that there is going to be a big impact or a larger impact of the NTAP next year with the Gen 2 launch that allows much wider swath of hospitals in the consideration of andexanet to see that the cost benefit of use of these patients. With regards to the fourth quarter, we do expect that andexanet use will continue to ramp in the third and fourth quarters as more sites get on protocols as well as having a full quarter of sales as opposed to very short period in the Q2 recorded numbers.

Jay Olson

Okay, thank you for that and then, I guess you said that you would submit the PAS for the Andexxa Gen 2 manufacturing by the end of August, should we expect a standard six months review period or is there any option for a factor review?

John Curnutte

Yes, Jay, John here. Yes, there always is there the option. I think as we said in our prepared remarks we're modeling and planning for a full six-month review which would take us end of August then six months end of February it's always possible that the FDA would be willing to look at it more quickly. I'll just say from my perspective it is a very compelling and tight package. So we'll see, but yes there is - in the guidelines for PAS there is a provision for the FDA to complete the review in an expedited fashion. And we'll certainly once submitted we will talk with the FDA about that.

Jay Olson

Okay and if you were to receive an expedited review how long would that review period be?

John Curnutte

I think - I don't have all the data in terms of what tends to happen, but it could be as short as four months, so it would be that four to six month range.

Jay Olson

Okay, and then I guess just going back to Bevyxxa, since the uptake of Bevyxxa seems to be delayed by a year or so, is there anything that you're working on to extend the product lifecycle in terms of additional patents or other lifecycle expansions?

John Curnutte

Yes, we are. We're always looking at that. The usual different directions one can go as far as indications, dosing, formulation and the like, so our R&D team actually is looking at some potential ideas there, yes.

Jay Olson

Okay, great.

Mardi Dier

But just to remind you at this early stage with the extensions in pediatric extension that current patent goes into first half of 2026.

Jay Olson

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Vamil Divan

Great, thanks for taking my questions. So first I just want to see what your thoughts are regarding the MARINER [ph] data is coming at the end of this month at ESC and it sounds like with Bevyxxa a lot of this just is a big paradigm shift, you know how doctors think about treating these patients. I guess you could argue then MARINER is may be not clear of a study but it is not much of a paradigm shift. And so would that be an easier sort of strategy for Johnson & Johnson and Bayer come in with positive data. So may be just your expectations and how you think about that as a risk to Bevyxxa’s launch?

And then second, given that Bevyxxa launch has been pushed out we're still waiting for the PAS getting approved for Andexxa, how are you thinking about your cash position and meaning just an additional source of the cash given the burn that you're having and what sounds like accelerating burn as these products roll out here? Thanks.

Mardi Dier

Okay, let me take the second one first, because that's easier on the cash position and then Tao will talk about MARINER. So we reported at the end of the quarter that we have $457 million in cash and so we're in pretty good shape. That cash takes us well into 2019 and that does include that does incorporate where we are with the Bevyxxa launch and our assumptions of course with the Andexxa launch going into 2019 and also considers moving Cerdulatinib into a registrational study at the beginning of 2019.

So similar to what we said last quarter is we're in decent shape on the cash position. We are always looking at the opportunities to bolster the balance sheet whether that comes in a financial transaction or strategic transaction or some of the ways to bolster the balance sheet like we did with the Health Care Royalty deal on Andexxa and we think we have a lot of opportunities because this goes back to we own offerings products outright and that gives us a lot of ability to capitalize the company in the right way.

John Curnutte

Yes, Vamil, let me comment about MARINER. I don't think we want to speculate the outcome of the trial without seeing the data, but I think, we have been pretty consistent with our position over the last several years that PK does matter in our field and pharmacological profiles are very important differences between Bevyxxa and Xarelto.

And as you know, Bevyxxa has a very true once a day half a life which result in low peak to trials of plasma concentration and it has a lowest renal clearance. This profile is really ideal for this particular medially ill population, there are often older and frail and renal impaired. In comparison to Xarelto it is much shorter half life and high renal clearance.

So we believe this profile of Bevyxxa really played out in the APEX trial where we were able to show an increase and the reduction of VTE events without increasing major bleeding. We really have the right drug for this particular patient population. And it's important to point out as you know that Bevyxxa is really indicated for acute medically ill patients and MARINER is a different population, it is a stable medical ill patients, patients are stable enough and ready to be discharged to the outpatient setting. And the true comparison for APEX is actually MARINER where they have shown to have success much [indiscernible]. They have shown to have access this major bleeding including fatal bleeding. So we believe we're very well positioned in either scenarios.

We're happy to be the only drug that is approved for this population if it play out that way. If you have two drugs in the category we believe we have a very competitive position. We're the only drug that can be initiated in the hospital, so MARINER will never be able to touch that. And you certainly could see with two companies, educating the physician about the whole discharge risk there will be increasing awareness for the whole discharge risk problem, so we really are well prepared in either scenarios.

Vamil Divan

Okay, thanks for taking the questions.

John Curnutte

Sure.

Phil Nadeau

Good morning. Thanks for fitting in my questions, just a couple on Bevyxxa so I understand the bottleneck. You said I think in your prepared remarks you said that you had formulary approval at 130 hospitals, can you give us some sense of what that hit rate is so how many have you approached, how many have denied approval and how many have asked for additional information?

John Curnutte

We have not given specifics with respect to that, but I think what we have currently we have about 72 sale representatives and we target about 800 to 900 hospitals, so we have been reaching out to those hospitals. And as I mentioned, we have so far about 130 formulary wins already and we have many meetings are actually scheduled in the coming months, especially with some of the larger [indiscernible]. Typically they take a little bit longer to get to because their profit takes longer and so we expect we're going to a lot of the IDMs over the next several months.

Phil Nadeau

Okay and on the process of getting on the phone, I was under the impression that there's just kind of a three-step process before a physician can order, first see it on the formulary and then you work through the electronic ordering system as well as the clinical protocols within the hospital. Is that not actually to offer those things happen at the same time? It seems like that the formulary is gaining but in many cases is more of a formality, it sounds like you're suggesting that there's a medical review, that's necessary to get on the formulary?

John Curnutte

Yes, I think maybe if you just take a step back and let me just give you some perspective on a typical hospital-home drug, how it's getting adopted. Yes, you need to get on the phone first and that's not a formality, there's a lot of discussions that the P&T committee about efficacy and safety of the drug, so that’s not a formality, you need to go through that.

And the next step is to get onto the hospital protocols and have that programmed into the electronic order sets. And then for a hospital-home drug you need to get in-patients start, you also need to get a script for discharged and then the script needs to be fulfilled in outpatient setting. So that’s the typical steps you need to go through for typical hospital-home drug. So as I mentioned what we identify as a key bottleneck for Bevyxxa is that the [indiscernible] that because Bevyxxa complexity of a paradigm shifting that and also a patient spends many different disease days which really require more consensus building among different physician groups.

As I mentioned we really try to simply that you know with this approach of really go with delay, their risk assessed patient that identify who that high-risk patients are. So this approach really supported by our data and also supported by the KOLs I think they will take this very wholly in the next several months.

Phil Nadeau

Okay so it's that very first step, that's about right, just to get in the formulary or that's where you are having the problem specifically?

John Curnutte

Well I think we continue to need to work out all these different steps and processes, but what we identified as a key bottleneck is the CPOE step for and that takes actual time because of the deal I mentioned and we have you know fair strategy how to address that.

Phil Nadeau

Got it okay. And again I think you just mentioned this, but the key objection is that you can't identify the patients that would be appropriate or are there other objections that are causing the bottleneck?

Mardi Dier

No, there's not objections, it is getting consensus among the physicians within each hospital to protocolize having to use Bevyxxa. So remember Bevyxxa is a prophylactic drugs preventing clots for patients across a number of disease states or service lines as they call them. So it's that – it's getting consensus among the physicians to get the protocol that we can put on the electronic order set. You have to – get that group all – you're rowing in the same direction and that is what is taking time.

So there's no objection, it's just literally herding the cat and getting them focused on what is the right way to use Bevyxxa and some of that's identifying, you know we identify what a high risk patient is, are we aligned across all the physician groups. So in simplifying the message in say, hey we'll work within your construct of identifying a high risk patient that is appealing to the physician group and we think it will streamline getting the protocols approved and then on the electronic order set. So we're seeing good momentum on the formularies. We're seeing good outpatient coverage and now we're working the bottle neck in the middle to help ensure that we'll get that pull through.

John Curnutte

Yes, I'll give some additional perspectives. If you think about Andexxa and how that will be incorporated into, it's actually a pretty simple slot, they are not going to change their protocols, how traumatic life threatening I believe they simply replace Andexxa their [indiscernible] like for Factor ease of use Andexxa. So that is much easier to do than in this particular case you need to put Bevyxxa, you need to build consensus from different groups, and you know really change that.

Phil Nadeau

I see, okay, now I understand. And then just the last question is on sort of cerdulatinib, you look forward to that pivotal study, what patient population would you advance into the pivotal trial, would it be the full PTCL patient population or more specific to the angioimmunoblastic population?

John Curnutte

Good question, Phil. We're – right now we haven’t finalized our decision and of course we do need to have a critical step at the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, but as we've said they've been encouraging thus far. Right now our thinking is that we would love and multiple subtypes, certainly we would focus on the angioimmunoblastic. There is a subtype of the NOS that has a follicular histology and we would certainly look at that.

We've seen a couple of CRs on that subtype. But yes because we're seeing activity in a number of other types of peripheral T-cell lymphoma as well such as the gamma delta hepatosplenic we're seeing activity in some of the anaplastics. We were working on a strategy to cast a wide enough net not to miss some of those but clearly a strategy to make sure that we have good powering for the angioimmunoblastic. So stay tuned on that, but that is our current strategy.

Phil Nadeau

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Mardi Dier

You know, I know we're running a little long, but Dana we wanted to make sure we get to you. If you have a question we can address and then we're conscious of the time as well, but we'd like to get to your question.

Mardi Dier

I think we really lost him. Dana? Okay let me just wrap up here. We want to thank everyone for joining the call. We look forward to updating you on a number of exciting milestones that we have upcoming even in the fourth quarter which includes that PAS submission for Andexxa and then followed in Q1 with the approval for Gen 2 Andexxa product. In the fourth quarter we have a CHMP opinion and then followed by Andexxa approval and the approval in Europe and then we'll update you on the FDA interactions and the greater clarity on the regulatory pathway for cerdulatinib. So thanks very much for joining.

