Starwood Property Trust: Why Smart Dividend Investors Buy The Drop

Starwood's second quarter results were solid: The company pulled in $0.54/share in core earnings, easily outearning its quarterly dividend.

Starwood Property Trust continues to benefit from strong origination activity in U.S. commercial real estate, and has considerable net interest income upside during the current rate hiking cycle.

The sell-off is totally misguided as the transaction is expected to be accretive to Starwood Property Trust's core earnings.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) shares slumped yesterday after the commercial mortgage REIT said that it was acquiring a loan portfolio from GE Capital. That being said, though, Starwood Property Trust once again released a solid deck of financials for the second quarter. The commercial mortgage REIT easily covered its dividend payout with core earnings and remains a compelling income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income. The drop is a buying opportunity.

Starwood Property Trust reported decent second quarter results yesterday, but investors were thrown off balance by the company's announcement that it was acquiring a big loan portfolio from GE Capital for $2.56 billion. Starwood Property Trust's shares took it to the chin after the deal announcement as investors sold the news.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Transaction Update

According to Starwood Property Trust's press release, the company is going to acquire GE Capital's energy project finance debt business for $2.56 billion (including $400 million of unfunded commitments). The deal is expected to be accretive to Starwood Property Trust's core earnings.

Here's a transaction overview.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Investor Presentation

Why did Starwood Property Trust purchase GE Capital's project finance loan portfolio? Well, obviously management thinks that it will make money on it. For one thing, as I just mentioned, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Starwood's core earnings. Further, the transaction comes with a set of benefits for the commercial mortgage REIT that include the opportunity to scale its business and support growth in Starwood's Energy Group.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

What kind of assets is Starwood Property Trust acquiring? A mix of floating-rate, medium-duration assets in the energy industry. Here's a portfolio breakdown:

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The deal will greatly enhance Starwood Property Trust's diversification profile. When the transaction closes as expected at the end of the third quarter, a whopping 93 percent of Starwood Property Trust's loan portfolio will consist of senior secured first mortgages.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Strong Origination Activity

The U.S. commercial real estate market remains in good shape. Evidence of this is that Starwood Property Trust continues to see strong demand for loan originations. In the second quarter, the company originated $2.0 billion in new loans, most of which were floating-rate. Remember also that Starwood's loan originations jumped 29 percent last year to $4.2 billion.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Interest Rate Upside

Starwood Property Trust has net interest income upside in a rising rate environment, thanks to its large floating-rate debt investment portfolio. Since the FED has become more aggressive in 2018 in terms of raising interest rates, companies with large floating-rate asset bases, like Starwood Property Trust, are preferred income vehicle for dividend investors during the current rate hiking cycle.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The Dividend Has A High Degree Of Dividend Safety

Starwood Property Trust has covered its quarterly dividend payout of $0.48/share with core earnings in each of the last twelve quarters.

Starwood Property Trust pulled in $0.55/share, on average, in core earnings in the last twelve quarters while the dividend has remained flat at $0.48/share. The average quarterly dividend coverage ratio was ~114 percent, making STWD a high-yield income vehicle of choice for income investors that desire a high degree of dividend safety.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Starwood Property Trust's shares currently cost income investors ~10.0x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings and ~1.28x book value.

And here's how STWD compares against its peers in the industry.

STWD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

The time to gobble up shares in Starwood Property Trust is now. Investors sold the news yesterday without fully understanding the impact of the transaction, in my view. The acquisition of GE Capital's loan portfolio is expected to be accretive to core earnings and greatly enhances Starwood Property Trust's diversification profile. Further, the commercial mortgage REIT released a solid deck of financials for the second quarter. STWD continues to outearn its dividend. Interest rate upside is another factor adding to Starwood Property Trust's appeal as an income vehicle. Strong Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.