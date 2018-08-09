WestRock: Double-Digit Growth At A Bargain Price

But, mergers and acquisitions are not the sole source of fuel for its growth. Multiple contributors substantiate the company's potential.

Known for its M&A and integration prowess, WestRock intends to grow adjusted segment EBITDA at a CAGR of 11+% through 2022.

WestRock reported fiscal 2018 third quarter results on August 2nd. Despite double-digit growth in a key metric, adjusted segment EBITDA, the share price lingers near its 52-week low.

It is reasonable, even in a bull market, to expect double-digit growth to turn a head. But, it is improbable to find double-digit growth at a bargain price.

WestRock (WRK), a global leader in the corrugated packaging and consumer packaging industries, reported, on August 2nd, year-over-year double-digit growth in adjusted segment EBITDA for its fiscal 2018 third quarter. It did the same in the fiscal 2018 second quarter, the fiscal 2018 first quarter, and the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter. Furthermore, as year-over-year comparisons will lap in the upcoming quarter, WestRock is still expecting double-digit growth for the metric.

And yet, after a sharp drop following second quarter reporting, the share price lingers within 10% of the company's 52-week low.

Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA

When fiscal 2018 began (October 1, 2017), WestRock guided for full-year adjusted segment EBITDA at $2.8 billion. In the fiscal 2018 second quarter (ending March 31, 2018), the company lifted that number to $2.9 billion, a 26.7% improvement over the $2.29 billion earned in fiscal 2017.

Adjusted segment EBITDA in the fiscal 2018 third quarter was $760.3 million, up sequentially from $668.8 million in the fiscal 2018 second quarter. For the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter, WestRock projects adjusted segment EBITDA in a range of $822 million to $837 million.

Source: Author-created

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the total for adjusted segment EBITDA is just over $2.08 billion, approximately $200 million shy of the full year production for fiscal 2017.

Source: Author-created

Credit for the improvements in adjusted segment EBITDA is primarily due to WestRock's price increases, favorable mix, and productivity.

Source

The productivity gains result from the three-year integration efforts after the merger of Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco in 2015 that formed WestRock. The performance improvement target of $1 billion was to be accomplished by September 30, 2018. But, by June 30th, the goal was already met and even exceeded at $1.025 billion.

And Yet...

Though WestRock's earnings are tracking in an impressively positive direction, the market cannot ignore the top line. The company has missed analysts' average estimate on revenue in every fiscal 2018 quarter. In the most recent third quarter, the miss was by less than 1/2% - $20 million compared to the $4.16 billion estimate.

This may have been forgivable had the top line guidance remained stable. With second quarter reporting, WestRock bumped two full-year guidance numbers - adjusted segment EBITDA and sales revenue. Both were bumped $100 million. The sales goal went from $16.3 billion to $16.4 billion. However, with third quarter reporting, the company circled back to its original number on revenue.

We are fine-tuning our revenue guidance and now expect to see full year revenues of $16.3 billion."

However, in the back and forth, it really shouldn't be overlooked that revenue is expected to grow 9.7% year-over-year from $14.86 billion in fiscal 2017.

Stalling...

Some may be considering these revenue "misses" and glitches as signs that future growth in WestRock's financial performance is stalling. After all, the productivity gains from the merger are achieved and would not be expected to continue to grow. The backtracking on revenue growth may also be viewed as an indicator of slowing potential. And, who can ignore the threat of trade wars which would, very likely, impact the packaging industry?

WestRock's Case

In WestRock's case, this couldn't be further from the truth. There are multiple future growth factors to consider.

First, WestRock announced in January it would acquire KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS), a North American producer and distributor of containerboard, corrugated products, and specialty papers headquartered in Illinois. KapStone will be one of the largest acquisitions of the ten WestRock has transacted. It should propel the company to the #2 spot in the North American containerboard industry.

KapStone shareholders will vote on the transaction September 6th. Due to the regulatory approval process, the closing date is expected to occur before year-end 2018.

Integration will commence in fiscal 2019. The first twelve months should deliver $100 million in synergy and performance improvements, $200 million in total.

Source

Since the announcement, KapStone's own financial performance has accelerated. Revenue is up 7.7% and adjusted EBITDA is up 40%.

Organically, in the world economy, there are signs of improvement. WestRock's North American corrugated packaging shipments slipped slightly year-over-year but corrugated container shipments gained 5.7%. Consumer packaging shipments grew 7% in the most recent quarter with 3.5% credited to acquisition and 3.5% credited to organic growth. This organic growth is supported by economic measures. In the 2018 second quarter, the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis reported healthy GDP growth.

Source

Beyond upcoming acquisitions and organic growth, WestRock continues to expand its reach in the paper and packaging industry.

We're winning new business in multiple markets - in multiple growing end markets, including craft beer and health care. Many of these customers are entering into multiple-year contracts as they seek to lock in long-term supply with WestRock. And they're buying products across our broad portfolio, securing contracts for cartons, partitions, labels, leaflets, and machinery." Source

WestRock's Box on Demand concept, enhanced by the acquisition of Plymouth Packaging in January, continues to grow fueled by the ongoing acceleration in e-commerce sales. A Box on Demand system is located at a customer's site. It produces custom corrugated packaging according to customer specifications, as the name implies, on demand. WestRock now supports over 2,000 installations. The installations typically have a five-year term.

Internally and geographically, growth endeavors are also underway at WestRock. Domestically, by the end of 2019, the largest kraft linerboard machine will be installed in South Carolina. The planned capital improvements should transform the Florence mill into one of North America's lowest-cost kraft linerboard mills. In Mexico, the largest containerboard machine in the country will commence operation at WestRock's Grupo Gondi venture next year. In Brazil, WestRock plans to be operating not just any box plant, but "the best one around", by the summer of 2019.

Its latest acquisition announcement on August 8th was squarely in line with WestRock's culture. With its extending reach into the health care end market and its stretch geographically, it should have come as no surprise when the company announced its intention to acquire Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging. Schlüter is a family-owned, German-based supplier of leaflets and booklets to customers in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries. Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging will be WestRock's eleventh acquisition since 2015.

And, the threat of trade wars? Industry economist, Abdulla Zaid, explained one such impact that should prove positive.

China's boxboard industry has been heavily dependent on waste paper imports from the US. Much of its output was then exported back to the US market, but going forward, we forecast that China's fiber deficit will reduce its market share. Also, much of the waste paper that would have been sent to China is now available for US producers, lowering their production costs."

Consideration

In July 2018, forest products industry authority, RISI, selected WestRock CEO, Steven Voorhees, as its 2018 CEO of the year. The nomination was a direct result of WestRock's M&A and integration history under Mr. Voorhees' leadership.

Yet, in addition to acquisitions, WestRock's growth is expected to be fueled by multiple factors - internal growth, geographic expansion, industry capture, and organic growth. For the next few years, the company is targeting an 11% compound annual growth rate on adjusted segment EBITDA. The target is to exceed $4 billion in 2022.

Source

When adjusted segment EBITDA totaled $2.3 billion in fiscal 2017, adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.62. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2018, adjusted earnings per diluted share already total $2.79 on adjusted segment EBITDA of $2.08 billion. With the final quarter expected to produce the greatest adjusted segment EBITDA of the fiscal year, it is quite practical to expect adjusted earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2018 to near $4.

At any price below $57.33, with an annual dividend rate of $1.72, WestRock is yielding over 3%. Yet, at any price below $57.33, WestRock appears quite undervalued for a company with such promising potential. At that price and below, the P/E ratio, based on fiscal 2018 estimated EPS, dips below 14.7 and the forward P/E ratio below 13.3.

By the numbers, WestRock shares would be fairly valued in the $65 to $66 range. Thus, reasonably, any price below $57.33 symbolizes double-digit growth at a bargain price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in WRK.