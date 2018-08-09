26 'Safer' Monthly Paid Dividend Equities Cover Their U.S. August Payouts With Cash

$5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" U.S. MoPay stocks projected 14.39% more gain than from $5K invested in all ten. Small low price MoPays have clout!

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout-ratios, total annual-returns, dividend-growth, and p/e ratios as of 8/7/18 to validate their dividend back-up. 30 of 94 listed were disqualified for negative annual-returns.

26 of 94 Monthly Paying (MoPay) U.S. dividend stocks were tagged "safer" by showing positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields as of 8/7/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Alleged Top Ten U.S. 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Could Net 4% to 26% Gains By August, 2019

Eight of ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the ten highest yielders for the coming year, based on analyst 1 year targets. Thus the August yield-based selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 80% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 7, 2019 were:

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $261.34 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole. Brokers continue to project futurer gains from the long-declining stock.

Enerplus (ERF) projected a $225.63 net gain based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Bank Bradesco (BBD netted $160.00 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% more than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $141.62 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $116.19 based on no target price from analysts, just projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) netted $94.89 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% opposite the market as a whole.

BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) netted $66.29 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% above the market as a whole.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) netted $64.22 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) net $48.20 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole

CI Financial (OTCPK:CIFAF) was said to net $40.13, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 12.19% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" U.S. MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

26 of 94 June All-Cap US Exchange MoPay Dividend Stocks Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Above Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 94 all-cap MoPay stocks from which 26 "safer" ones were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. Those 26 all-cap monthly-pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Cash flow, however, is easily manipulated by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (AGNC) announced July 27, 2015 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September.

Having departed the list, Fifth Street Finance (FSC), trimmed its $0.06 monthly dividend per share to $0.02 as of March, 2017 and then descended to a $0.02 Quarterly dividend in June 2017. Allied firm, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Capital (FSFR) also departed the MoPay convention in March. Also past listee, Blue Bluerock Residential (BRG) in December announced its retreat to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

In the past four quarters Tahoe Resources (TAHO) skipped its monthly and even quarterly payouts.

One more recent example was the dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016, a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016, and a cut to $.085 per month in October, 2017.

Finally. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) has scaled down dividends thrice in the time period discussed. In July, 2015 their monthly payout was slashed from $0.18 to $0.14, and then cut down to $0.11 as of January, 2018, then to $0.09 in March.

Five Business Sectors Showed "Safer" Equities Paying Monthly Dividends For August

Five of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the twenty-six MoPay equities with "safer" August dividends. Those were from: consumer cyclical (3); real estate (15); financial services (3); energy (4); Basic Materials (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); healthcare (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0).

The first four sectors named on the above list were represented by the top ten by yield.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per August 7 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks (12) To Deliver 10.4% VS. (13) 9.09% Net Gains from All Ten By August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten U.S. MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 14.39% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" MoPay equity, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.13%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of August 7 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF); San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF), with prices ranging from $3.11 to $9.21.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for August 7 were:Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF); H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF); Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE); CI Financial (OTCPK:CIFAF); AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $9.82 to $18.80.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. "Safer" Dog Pile photo from: boostcampbuzz.wordpress.com

Three or more of these monthly paying dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and the 52 DOTWII accumulating returns on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8 now has 48 holdings. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM ((ET)) nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold makes a quick live video summary of one of five stocks of the week contending for a single slot on his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 PM ((ET)) most tradedays and watch, comment and share a live episode. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too, anytime. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.