The Trauma In Turkey Continues

On June 12, I penned a note titled "Trauma In Turkey" which outlined the currency woes, the stock market crash and the reasons behind the trouble in Turkey.

In that research note, I argued that the Federal Reserve monetary tightening actions, specifically the balance sheet reductions, or Quantitative Tightening (QT), was causing massive contractions in global liquidity, sending the U.S. Dollar higher and many Emerging Market currencies lower.

The note ended by saying there was more downside in the Turkish currency and the Turkish stock market.

Since that note and the call for more downside, the Turkish stock market, defined by the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) has fallen an additional 18%.

TUR 1 Year Performance (%):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The Turkish Lira has fallen an additional 13% since the writing of that note.

Over the past one year, TUR is down 44% and the Turkish Lira is down 35%. There is a financial crisis in Turkey.

Turkish Lira to U.S. Dollar Exchange Rate (1 Year Performance) (%): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The recent declines in both the stock market and the currency in Turkey have a lot to do with the new sanctions imposed on Turkey by the Trump administration regarding the detainment of a U.S. Pastor.

In conjunction with the recently imposed sanctions. The U.S. Dollar has been continuing to rise as the Federal Reserve continues on with interest rate increases and QT.

Below is a chart of the U.S. Dollar Index (Left) which predominantly consists of major currencies such as the Euro and the Yen while the Emerging Markets Currency ETF (CEW) (Right) is strictly EM currencies against the U.S. Dollar.

The CEW ETF has roughly 6%-7% exposure against the Brazilian Real, Turkish Lira, Colombian Peso and more.

AMEX Dollar Index (^DXY) / Emerging Market Currencies (CEW): Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The U.S. Dollar Index is near a 6-month high as well as against a basket of Emerging Market currencies.

The inflation rate in Turkey has surged to 15.9% as the 10-year Turkish Government yield bond mirrors that rise, now sitting at 18.6%.

Turkey Inflation Rate (Left) | Turkey 10-Year Government Bond Rate (Right):

Source: Trading Economics

The declines in the Turkish stock market and Turkish currency have bled into the economy. The growth rate in the Industrial Production Index has been cut in half, falling from over 14% to 6.5% over the past several months.

Turkey Manufacturing PMI:

Source: Trading Economics

The Federal Reserve tightening measures have caused a currency crisis and an economic slowdown in many Emerging Market countries. Many Emerging Market countries borrowed money (debt) in U.S. Dollars (carry trade) and now rising interest rates and a surging U.S. Dollar are squeezing these borrowers. All of this has occurred with seemingly very little balance sheet reduction.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

In the last note on Turkey I wrote:

If the Federal Reserve is able to accomplish their 2018 plans and raise rate 2-3 more times and reduce the balance sheet by another $270 billion in the second half of the year, there could be severe declines to come in both Emerging Market currencies and equities, more than what has already occurred.

So far, this has played out as expected.

To keep it simple, more tightening from the Federal Reserve will further reduce U.S. Dollar liquidity around the world, causing more pain in Emerging Market countries.

As the U.S. economy rolls off the cycle peak in Q2, tightening measures from the Federal Reserve will likely slow. If the Federal Reserve hits the brakes on monetary tightening, there will be a large bounce in many Emerging Market currencies. This will be a Q4 story.

