Weibo: A Falling Knife?

Despite strong competition from short-form video platforms such as Toutiao's Douyin, my initial thesis on WB has not changed.

Currency and Trade War

Weibo's (NASDAQ:WB) stock price was down 41% to $80 from its peak $140. In the last five years, we could clearly observe the trend that Weibo's big sell-off always occurs when RMB quickly depreciated against USD. In early 2016, when RMB quickly depreciated against USD as people were worried about the slowing Chinese economy, Weibo's stock price plunged from $20 to $13 in two months. As Weibo's revenue is based in RMB, a significant currency depreciation is going to drive down returns for the U.S. investors. It is difficult for me to predict either the direction of the Chinese currency or whether the trade war between the U.S. and China is going to escalate or fade. The only thing I am certain is that unless there is a systematic risk to the overall economy, the Chinese government does not want to see its currency quickly move towards one direction.

Management Ownership

One lesson I first learned about investing is the alignment of interests. When management team buys, we buy. When management team sells, we sell. This rule perfectly applies to Weibo. In November 2015, Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) CEO Charles Cao borrowed money by using his shares as collaterals to buy 11 million Sina stocks, increasing his ownership of Sina from 2.5% to 17.8%. At that time, Sina owns more than 50% of Weibo, indicating the CEO was believed in this part of the business was going to take off.

Fast forward to today, Sina/WB management team combined effectively sold 40% of their WB stock according to 2018 20-F. Sina CEO Charles Cao's ownership decreased from 16.6% in April 2017 to 11.8% in April 2018. WB's management team reduced its ownership of the company from 2.3% to 1% in the same period.

Management ownership in April 2017 = 2.3% + 17.2%*49.8% = 10.87%.

Management ownership in April 2018 = 1% + 12.5%*45.6%=6.7%.

Competition from Short-form video

As the internet market in China becomes more saturated, every media type will compete for user's time. I analyzed the fast-growing short-form video market in my recent iQIYI Industry Analysis. Video is the fastest growing segment, gaining shares from other Media types. The amount of time people spend on video platforms grows at 65% annually in 2016-2018. And the majority of the growth came from short-form video generated by platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou.

Among all Weibo's competitor, I still believe Toutiao is Weibo's biggest threat.

You could refer to my last year's article for details.

Toutiao's most popular app Douyin, which is a Chinese music video platform and social network that was launched in September 2016, has already achieved more than 150 million DAU in less two years.

Thesis and Valuation

Despite all the negative news on Weibo, my initial thesis on Weibo has not changed. I still believe Weibo still has a differentiated value proposition, serving as a unique channel for people to collect preferred information and quickly spread information to reach a broad audience base. Weibo is currently trading at a 30x 2018 P/E. I think the company has a great chance of delivering 45% earning CAGR in the next two years. In my base case, I assumed revenue will grow at 8% qoq vs. 11% historically. The net margin will get to 35% vs. 30% today. Investing in WB stock today is going to generate 1.8x by end of 2019.

Conclusion

Despite the increasing competition from short-form video platforms, my initial thesis on Weibo has not changed. I still believe that Weibo's network effect creates a strong moat for the company. The only thing that holds me off from building a bigger position is management sell-off. I may consider building a small position due to the asymmetric risk-reward of this opportunity.

