Verizon: Don't Encourage A Large Dividend Hike

The competitive landscape is shifting towards tech giants without the debt overhang or the dividend payout obligations that places Verizon at a financial disadvantage.

As Verizon Communications (VZ) approaches the annual dividend hike in September, the temptation is to encourage the company to make a big hike. After all, tax reform boosted profits and cash flows this year beyond the normal level. My recommendation though is for the wireless giant to focus on balance sheet improvement to stave off future competition from a converging tech world so that at least the stock is good for the large dividend.

Dividend Trend

Over the last decade, Verizon has regularly hiked the dividend in September. The company has recently hiked the payout by slightly above 2% per year. Last year, Verizon hiked the dividend by 1.25 cents, or 2.2%, on September 7.

With the current quarterly dividend of $0.59, a similar 2.2% hike would equate to 1.30 cents. The company is likely to choose 1.25 cents for a new quarterly dividend of $0.6025 placing the dividend yield up around 4.6%.

VZ Dividend data by YCharts

Along with the Q4 earnings report in January, Verizon established the tax reform benefit as up to $3.5 billion in additional operating cash flows. Some additional expenses and higher capex will offset the ultimate free cash flow growth.

The temptation is for Verizon to increase the yield in excess of the traditional 2%+ hike due to the big financial boost from tax reform. The wireless giant earned $3.74 per share last year and analysts currently target a big 24% EPS boost to over $4.60 per share this year confirming that the benefits from tax reform are still intact.

VZ EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The higher cash flows definitely support a bigger dividend hike, but the company might want to utilize the additional cash to shore up the balance sheet in an ever converging technology space. The company already spends about $2.4 billion per quarter on dividend payouts and that cash drain could quickly become a problem.

Competitive Threats

The potential merger between T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) will add a formidable competitor in the race to 5G wireless. Though the combination will be saddled with similar, if not, larger leverage levels, the combined entity is not expected to pay dividends. T-Mobile actively returns capital to shareholders via share repurchases, but the combined entity could easily eliminate those capital returns and pressure the cash position of Verizon and AT&T (T) that pay massive quarterly dividend payouts.

The bigger long-term issue are the tech giants that have massive cash piles. With the tech world converging and Verizon increasingly looking into the advertising space and owning content, the company faces a competitive disadvantage due to vastly different balance sheets.

While Verizon is saddled with net debt of nearly $113 billion, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has nearly $100 billion in net cash. Even a relatively new tech giant like Facebook (FB) is quickly building a vast cash position.

VZ Net Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Paying larger dividends to shareholders doesn't make a lot of sense in this competitive landscape. If regulators block the T-Mobile/Sprint deal or Dish Networks (DISH) decides to find a partner to build a 5G network, one could easily envision a scenario where Verizon is out flanked by a tech giant from a balance sheet perspective.

Amazon (AMZN) and Dish were rumored as wireless partners last year so the inconceivable is at least a remote possibility. The best course for Verizon is to reduce the leverage on the balance sheet for a potential rainy day down the road.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the best option for Verizon is to stick to the traditional 2% dividend hike in September. Making large dividend payouts with a big debt position could lead to major headaches in the future.

The scale of the large tech giants that have massive cash balances and limited dividend obligations places Verizon in a very vulnerable situation. No logical reason exists to further compound the situation with an outsized dividend hike. A 4.6% dividend yield should sufficiently reward shareholders without unnecessarily adding additional risks to the equation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.