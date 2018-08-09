Belmond Ltd. (BEL) CEO Roeland Vos on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

James Costin - Group Financial Controller and Director of IR

Roland Hernandez - Chairman

Roeland Vos - President and CEO

Martin O'Grady - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Anthony Powell - Barclays Bank

David Katz - Telsey Advisory Group

Shelley Bergman - The Bergman Continuum Group

James Costin

Thank you, Erika. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the second quarter 2018 earnings conference call for Belmond Limited. We issued our earnings release last night. The release is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.belmond.com, as well as on the SEC website.

On the call with me today are Roland Hernandez, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Roeland Vos, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Martin O'Grady, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now hand the call over to Mr. Hernandez.

Roland Hernandez

Thank you, James. Before we get into our discussion of the second quarter, I would like to make a brief comment on yesterday's announcement regarding the Board of Directors' decision to conduct a review of Belmond's strategic alternatives.

As we have consistently communicated, the board is committed to increasing value for all Belmond shareholders. The board believes the company has made meaningful progress towards achieving our long term strategic goals, including growing earnings, increasing brand awareness and expanding our global footprint so that we are now well positioned to review strategic alternatives that will most effectively advance the best interest of our shareholders.

The board believe now is the right time to review alternatives for several reasons. First, the board is committed to pursuing whatever proves to be the optimal path to delivering value. Second, industry fundamentals are strong in markets around the world. Third, the company expects to achieve a solid 2018, as indicated by our reaffirmation of annual EBITDA guidance. We are also well positioned to deliver additional value with our 2020 strategic plan. It is clear that we've established strong operational momentum at this critical point in time. And finally, we've recognized that Belmond's dedicated management team and employees have worked hard to curate and expand our exceptional collection of iconic luxury properties, most of which we own.

Consequently, Belmond has achieved a unique position in the global luxury hospitality marketplace at a time when global investors, who in light of low interest rates, high valuations and a scarcity of quality assets appreciate the enduring value of luxury real estate. We believe now is the time to explore alternative means to realize value from this outstanding operating platform and portfolio of assets.

As part of this review, Belmond exceeded a full range of alternatives. No option is off the table, including a possible sale of the company. To assist the board's process, we have engaged Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges as legal advisor. We will move as expeditiously as possible consistent with a thorough and thoughtful process. However, no assurance can be given regarding the outcome or timing of this review.

With that, I will hand over to Roeland Vos.

Roeland Vos

Thank you, Roland, and good morning to everyone. We're pleased to have you joined us for the discussion of our second quarter results for 2018, as well as the outlook for the year ahead.

As always, to my remarks, I'll be speaking about our performance in constant currency, unless I indicate otherwise. Martin will then follow with the details of our second quarter results before talking you through our 2018 RevPAR and other guidance.

Let me first briefly add to Roland's comments regarding our decision to conduct a review of Belmond's strategic alternatives. Since we announced the 2020 strategic plan in June of 2016, we have put the required building blocks in place to allow our company to achieve an ambitious goal to double the number of properties in its portfolio and to double total adjusted annual EBITDA from $120 million in 2015 to roughly $240 million in 2020.

We have kept our shareholders updated on the meaningful progress that we have made in the execution of the three pillars of our plan, driving top-line and bottom-line growth, increasing brand awareness and expanding Belmond's global footprint.

Belmond has assembled an exceptional portfolio of iconic luxury properties and this alongside our long standing reputation for the highest levels of service is what sets us apart of the global luxury segment today. By putting our strategic plan into action, we've added significant value to the fundamentals of our business. As today results and our full year guidance show, we are on course to deliver a full year performance that will put us in the position to achieve our 2020 vision.

In the last 2.5 years we have radically improved the commercial and the operational structure of our business. We have significantly increased the distinctiveness and the marketing reach of our brand. We've built a development machine from scratch and expanded our global footprint with five value-adding acquisitions in four different countries.

As we move through the second half of 2018 our development platform is proving itself with a deal pipeline that continues to grow and accelerate in pace. There is far more value still to be realized from the investments that we have made so far to-date. While our board conducts the strategic review, our focus will remain on delivering our near to medium term goals to maximize the profit and to continue to enhance shareholder value.

With that said, I will now briefly talk through our results before sharing an update on the strategic initiatives that are contributing to our strong performance in 2018 and what we anticipate will be an exceptional performance in the year ahead.

As ever, I will start with what is driving the organic growth across our existing portfolio. The second quarter is traditionally one of the larger terms of EBITDA, and I'm pleased with the performance that we have delivered. The numbers reported today represent a year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA of 6% for the period or 11% on the U.S. dollar basis.

As we have previously outlined, we see this healthy rate of growth continuing and in fact accelerating in the all-important third quarter and therewith the full year overall. This is powered by the strategic and EBITDA enhancing initiatives that we have put in place over the last two years.

Confirmed bookings for the remainder of 2018 have continued to be secured at a faster rate or pace as we call it versus the same time last year. Meaning that revenue from most of our properties is tracking well ahead year-over-year. Taking stock of the revenue management disciplines that we have introduced to increase our annual yield and the strategic building blocks that I've spoken about previously, our outlook for the next two quarters remains very positive.

To this end, we have reaffirmed our previous guidance for full year 2018 that is RevPAR growth of between 2% and 6% year-over-year and full year adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million, an increase over last year between 13% and 21%.

I've mentioned the building blocks driving our performance in broad terms, but I should specifically mention the value and increasing traction of our brand. In the last two years, among the most valuable things that we have created is an authentic and clearly defined brand identity. Supported by our enhanced digital marketing capabilities, the team remains focused on translating the heightened awareness and expanding reach out of our brand into top line growth, and in particular in online revenues.

Once again, we saw impressive rise in the commission-free bookings by our website for the quarter, which is 10% building on the already 20% rise that we saw in Q1. At the same time, we have continued to improve the customer experience both online, as well as offline. With a clearly defined marketing strategy and a well-oiled PR machine helping us to secure new customers, as well as guest loyalty, we expect our brand to play a vital role in our performance this year and in the years ahead.

The same can be said here of the development machine that we have built. We took the necessary time to secure the right talent and to put the required processes in place. We're now seeing the return on this investment both in the caliber of deals that we have already secured and in our pipeline of potential new deals.

Since our first quarter update, there has been a notable increase in the number of deals that we have progressed into the exclusive stages of discussion. At this time, we have 5 LOI or Letters of Intent in place and we're negotiating definite agreements in two other instances. These include a number of very attractive brand-enhancing management contracts, as well as acquisitions and leased. Whilst I do not guarantee that we will reach a final agreement on each and every one of them, it does demonstrate that our deal machine is now fully up and running, supported by the increase in traction of the brand.

We recognize that the news of our decision to review the strategic options may have an impact on certain of these opportunities, but we strongly believe that our brand remains uniquely positioned to meet the existing demand from investors and third party owners in the market, who are at nimble, agile, luxury operators that has a proven management platform. The upside of the new deals we expect secure this year, as well as those that we have already closed is even more compelling as we look at first year of 2019 ahead.

With that, I want to give you some color on our performance projections for next year. As I've said, we remain focused on generating increased returns from our business operations both existing and new ones. Among the improvements that we have made to our revenue management have been the introduction of a more dynamic pricing strategy and a firmer focus on driving occupancy, ADR and group sales, especially during its shoulder season.

I'm pleased to report that we have already recorded a 70% rise in group bookings for 2019 versus the same time last year. This gives us a solid occupancy base from which we can better evaluate and optimize rates for our transient business and we expect combine result to have a material impact on our performance next year.

Our trains and cruises division will also play a meaningful role as we step up to deliver our financial target. Propelled by the strategic reinvestments and the marketing initiatives that we have spoken about previously, in particular for the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train. Pleased to report that this division has benefited from a resulting and increasing demand for what we call luxury slow travel across the board.

We officially assumed further more management control of our newest portfolio addition, the Belmond Castello di Casole in May of this year. The Tuscan resort is a natural extension to our sister property in Florence, the Belmond Villa San Michele. The team has been well lined up. We have been clear that for 2018, this will be a transition year and we believe that there is significant opportunity to improve the performance of this property in 2019 and beyond.

We also expect to take advantage of the opportunity to substantially reduce our initial investment per key here through the current sales program of the developable land plots and the permits that we have in place for an additional 20 rooms keys.

Meanwhile, the booking channels for Belmont La Samanna were reopened in June, followed on from the Belmont Cap Juluca, which reopened for bookings at the end of the first quarter. Again, 2019 will be the first full year for operations following the renovations of both of our Caribbean properties.

For context, we expect that the Belmont Castello di Casole, Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna will contribute roughly $1 million of EBIDTA this year. But on stabilized basis, we expect to generate $20 million to $25 million in combined annual EBIDTA from these assets. It is for all of these reasons, coupled with the world class technology and the talent that we have now in place that we are confident in our ability to deliver another year of solid growth in 2019, building on the momentum that we have generated this year.

To sum it up, our financial and operational performance in the second quarter of 2018 has been solid and leaves us well positioned to achieve our performance targets for the full year. As we realize the increasing returns from the execution of our strategic plan, we expect to accelerate our rate of growth again in 2019.

So, looking ahead, the team is poised to capitalize on the momentum that we have generated during the all-important third quarter that is coming our way, and we'll be working hard to finish this year consistent with our guidance target.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Martin to provide details on our second quarter 2018 results and obviously on our guidance. After Martin speaks, we'll be happy to answer your questions during the Q&A. Martin, all yours.

Martin O'Grady

Thank you, Roeland, and good morning, everyone. I will now take you through some detail on our second quarter results and provide some color - outlook for the third quarter and the rest of the year. As always, unless I state otherwise, all the figures I provide will be on a constant currency basis. Same store RevPAR was up 5% in U.S. dollars and flat in constant currency and revenue from our trains and cruises was up 13% in U.S. dollars and 9% in constant currency. Overall, our results were in line with our expectations, with the exception of Southern Africa, which I will come to shortly.

Adjusted EBITDA on a U.S. dollar reported basis was up $5.1 million against the prior year quarter and up $2.8 million on a constant current basis. Adjusted EBITDA from our Italian portfolio was up $800,000 despite this being a non-Bienalle year in Venice as the properties continue to benefit from recent capital investments and enhanced revenue management strategies. Our new addition, Belmond Castello di Casole, positively contributed to the results. And we were particularly pleased with the results in Taormina, Sicily, where we really saw the benefits of our revenue management activities coming through in our two properties there. The same goes for Belmond, the [Indiscernible]

Revenue in our North American segment was down against the prior year's period following the closures at Belmond La Samanna and Belmond Cap Juluca. Same store RevPAR for the region that excludes these properties, was up 2% over the same period last year. Belmond Charleston Place continued on a steady growth trajectory and there was strong growth at Belmond El Encanto, although this was in part because of the closure of certain competitors.

These gains were however offset by a fall in revenue at Belmond Maroma, which was impacted by a U.S. trouble warning to the area. At '21' Club, there was a fall in EBITDA, as the operation was closed for part of the quarter, following the water damage incurred in January. The restaurants and the wine cellar reopened in May and June - and banquet rooms are expected to reopen next month. The damage and business interruption is fully covered by insurance. These ups and downs resulted in an adjusted EBITDA for the region that was up slightly year-over-year.

In the second quarter this year, we have added back in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA operating losses of $3.7 million across the two hotels that were closed in the Caribbean. I will give you some color - some more color shortly on the renovation works at these properties.

In the rest of the world region, second quarter revenue was down 9%, primarily due to a fall in revenues in Southern Africa. The second quarter Belmond Mount Nelson is normally dominated by groups, but these have a longer lead time to book and there was a lot of negative media coverage around the water crisis during the key booking window. The water crisis has now abated, water levels are now at a high level than the same time last year and the fall in business this year is expected to be temporary. Indeed, the booking pace for the hotel for 2019 reservation is currently up 45% year-over-year.

Trains and cruses continue to record strong results following on from the positive first quarter with revenue up 13% and adjusted EBITDA up 55%. The good news story here is the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which was capitalized on an improved product and the introduction of dynamic pricing that has significantly improved achieve rate with the resulting strong flow through. Our performance was also held by the removal of two loss-making assets from our portfolio, Northern Belle and Orcaella. Excluding the results of these two assets, revenue and adjusted EBITDA were up 21% and 39% respectively.

Turning to our balance sheet, at the end of the quarter, we have total debt of $784 million and total cash of a $169 million, resulting in net debt of $615 million. Net leverage was 4.8 times as compared to 4.2 times at the end of 2017 and down slightly from the 5 times in Q1. Note that we expect this leverage to fall over the next quarter of peak trading and to remain within our goal of below 5 times at year-end.

In June, we completed the refinancing of our bank loan secured on Belmond Charleston Place. The loan was increased by $48 million from a $112 million to a $160 million. The lenders and terms of the land were unchanged, and the maturity was extended to June 2021. Proceeds from this refinancing were used to repay in July, our $40 million draw under the revolving credit facility, which is now fully repaid.

Our fixed to floating interest split was 48% fixed to 52% floating. Our weighted average interest rate was 4.3% and our weighted average debt maturity was 5.2 years. In line with our strategic plan, we continue to work on recycling opportunities within our current portfolio to unlock value and provide funds for growth. As you know, we have had our El Encanto property in the market and conversations continue to progress there.

As part of our disciplined investment program, we also look to extract maximum value from our recent investments. At Belmond Castello di Casole, we invested an initial $48 million for the acquisition and planned a further expected $9 million over a four year period to renovate the property and add two additional three-bedroom villas.

We expect to reduce our net investment in this hotel by selling 14 land plots over the same four year period. Based on recent sales values over the last two years or three years, we would expect this to generate approximately $25 million. This will bring our net investment in the property to approximately $32 million for 41 keys or approximately $800,000 per key with returns well within our targeted range. We also have the opportunity to add an additional 20 keys, which we would expect to further reduce the key investment cost.

Similar land sale opportunities exist at Belmond Cap Juluca where we have 250,000 square feet of prime beach land with development rights. And while we don't have any current plans to sell this valuable land, we would expect its value to grow as the hotel opens and as plots are sold over time, reducing our net investment per key in that property. As we are talking about Cap Juluca, let me update you on some of our other developments at La Caribbean properties.

We have concluded discussions with insurers in relation to damage from Hurricane Irma under our main group policy and agreed assessment of $32.5 million covering the two hotel structures and business interruption. Of this $32.5 million, we received $15 million in 2017, $7 million in Q2 this year and the balance of $10.5 million in Q3. We are still in discussions with a different underwriter for a second smaller policy, covering the eight villas at La Samanna, which we would expect to resolve later this year, and which should bring in another $2 million to $4 million. The conclusion and recognition of the larger insurance settlement has resulted in the recording of the gain, a book gain of $11.2 million in the second quarter, which has been removed from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

At Belmond La Samanna, we have concluded negotiations with the local labor authorities and labor unions to complete the restructuring of most of the labor force that was needed in order for the hotel to be in a position to operate profitably in the future. The cost of the restructuring of $15 million has been recorded in the second quarter and added back in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. With the restructuring agreed, we were able to commit to the refurbishment of this property, which is now on track to reopen at the end of this year with the better product and a more efficient and flexible cost structure than before. Despite the significant cost of the restructuring, we still believe this is a good investment for Belmond with payback estimated to be approximately four years.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 excludes the operating losses at these two Caribbean hotels, while they approach for renovation. Combined operating losses for the two hotels for 2018 including the labor restructuring cost at La Samanna are currently estimated to be between $29 million and $33 million.

Turning to CapEx guidance, and starting with the Caribbean, with no change from our previous projections at Cap Juluca and La Samanna, we still anticipate an aggregate spend of a $125 million to a $140 million for these two hotels or $89 million to $106 million net of insurance coverage, which I've already covered. Of the gross spend, approximately $5 million was spent in 2017 and $53 million has been spent in 2018 to-date, leaving the balance of $67 million to $82 million to be spent over the rest of the year.

Outside of the Caribbean, in addition to our FF&E spend of approximately 3% of revenue, we plan to spend between $50 million and $60 million in project CapEx across the rest of our portfolio. Of this total, $28 million has been spent in Q1 and Q2, with the balance of $22 million to $32 million to be spent over the rest of the year.

Turning now to our outlook for Q3 and the full year, we are expecting 2018 to be a strong year for Belmond. The year has started well with year-to-date adjusted EBIDTA of 6% ahead of 2017 and we are forecasting a robust Q3 as we've really started to feel the benefit of the initiatives that we've been putting in place.

For the third quarter, we are expecting same store RevPAR growth of 3% to 7% in constant currency terms. This figure does not include our own trains and cruises businesses, which on the same store basis are expected to generate revenue in excess of 20% ahead of the third quarter of last year.

We are seeing good pace in our bookings entry. And even despite the fact that 2018 is not be another in Venice, we still expect to see double-digit EBIDTA growth across the Italian portfolio. We are also seeing good year-over-year growth at all our other European properties.

In North America, we are expecting to see strong double-digit EBIDTA growth at Belmond Charleston Place as the hotel continues to capitalize on the strength of the market and the refurbished position of the hotel. Additionally, there was $0.9 million of lost EBIDTA in the third quarter of last year following the impact of the tail-end of Hurricane Irma. The segment also benefits in the third quarter from the closure of La Samanna and Cap Juluca, which together reported off-season EBIDTA losses of $2.7 million in the third quarter last year.

The Rest of World region is likely to be slightly down in the third quarter with some residual impact from the water crisis in Cape Town and some small declines in our Asian portfolio, which is mostly being impacted by lower demand on surprisingly for our hotel in Myanmar because of the issues there.

The trains and cruises segment powered by Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is anticipating another strong quarter with EBIDTA over 50% ahead of the prior year quarter. Overall, with Italy, Belmond Charleston Place and Venice Simplon-Orient-Express all performing well, we expect to deliver strong year-over-year growth, putting us in a good position to deliver our full year EBIDTA guidance.

For the full year, same store worldwide RevPAR growth, we are maintaining the guidance we have previously provided of 2% to 6% in concurrent currency. We are now also guiding at 2% to 6% growth in dollars, U.S. dollars, which is lower than previous guidance predominantly due to a stronger dollar.

As for EBIDTA, the trend by region, while it's pretty much in line with what I outlined for the third quarter, we expect to finish the year within our previously guided range or between $140 million and $150 million of adjusted EBIDTA on a U.S. dollar reported basis. This would represent growth of 13% to 21% over last year and underscores the positive momentum that we have generated.

That concludes our prepared remarks. And before I hand back to the operator for Q&A, we would like to request that you limit your questions asked to two per person. Thank you very much. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And your first question is coming from the line of Anthony Powell. Please ask your question, Anthony.

Anthony Powell

Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. Just a question on the El Encanto…

Roland Hernandez

Hi, Anthony.

Anthony Powell

Hi. A question on the El Encanto sale, is that still being marketed subject to a management agreement or is that being given the strategic review that that changed a bit?

Roeland Vos

No, we have - hi Anthony, first of all. We have been in the market and we have seen good demand for this property out there and we have been in discussions for quite a while now. And we will continue to have those discussions despite the review that will be going on. So, yes, it will continue as it was foreseen.

Roland Hernandez

This is Roeland Hernandez. I would just add that while maintaining business as usual, we're also maintaining flexibility so that the end goal, which is creating maximum shareholder value is accomplished.

Anthony Powell

Got it. Thank you. And how do you think about the value of I guess three assets. One, Grand Hotel in Europe, St. Petersburg rather, the Copacabana Palace, and is trains and cruises businesses, Rio and Russia have had market challenges, but the trains and cruises business has done very well. What's your overall view of kind of value for those assets?

Roeland Vos

Anthony, I think it would be really premature at this stage to talk about individual assets and valuations. We will obviously have good views at what we think the valuations would be. But I think that the moment that we're in that would be certainly premature to comment on that.

Anthony Powell

Fair enough. And congratulations on starting this review.

Roeland Vos

Thank you very much. Pleasure.

Thank you very much. And our next question is coming now from the line of David Katz. Please ask your question, David.

David Katz

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone.

Roeland Vos

Hi, David.

David Katz

Hi. So, I wanted to know is there a pipeline of contract, management contracts that is in some various stage of progression? And just thinking about whether we should be including those in any of our valuation work that we might be doing?

Roeland Vos

Listen, I think that the way that we would think about our pipeline right now, in prior calls I have been talking to you about the total pipeline of 50 individual deals that were active, out of which we had some very active discussions around 12 deals. That number of 12 deals has now increased to 20 deals. And the number that I gave you before of three LOIs, three months ago, signed LOIs three months ago has now increased to five signed LOIs with two more negotiations in final stages. So, all of those deals are live, are very live I would say. And I think it will be difficult for you guys to put a potential value at this stage, but there is certainly a very healthy pipeline coming our way.

David Katz

All right. So, I'm sorry, three are actually signed, is that…

Roeland Vos

We have five signed LOIs.

David Katz

Five signed LOIs.

Roeland Vos

And two other negotiations which are in the final stages of discussions.

David Katz

Got it. And if I can ask one sort of broader question.

Roeland Vos

Sure.

David Katz

The - obviously the board has voted to pursue a review. Is that - does that include the full support of both share classes or - I mean are they onboard with this review at this point?

Roeland Vos

Yeah. I will pass that to Roland Hernandez who is with us here today. So, Roland, if you want to take that?

Roland Hernandez

Yeah. Thanks, David. What I would say is that the board is committed to serving the best interest of all the shareholders in a maximizing value. So, that's just the starting premise. We completely believe that Belmond is a powerful brand with iconic global assets. And so, the board decided that now is the right time to conduct the thorough review of all available pads to maximize value, including a possible sale. I would say that it's premature to discuss governments of A, B at this time. But I can say, and I'll reiterate that no strategic option is off the table. And the goal is to utilize all tools available to maximize shareholder value.

So, to repeat, we are committed to a process that is value-enhancing. We are working for the benefit of all shareholders. And the board is fully committed to the process, unanimously in favour of the process and is engaged and we will deliberate.

David Katz

All right. Thank you. And one last one, which is, was there a specific catalyst or event or market dynamic that triggered the review or caused the starting of the review?

Roland Hernandez

So, let me answer that both specifically and then generally. So, specifically, there is no single catalyst. And I've already mentioned several factors in my opening comments that led us of the decision but let me elaborate a little bit further about why now, which is as I gather the essence of your question.

David Katz

Yes.

Roland Hernandez

First, I would say that Roeland and the Belmond team has established strong operating momentum. And you just heard, we have reaffirmed our 2018 annual EBITDA guidance. So, this puts us in a position of strength as we move forward. Second, I would point out, and someone just asked the question, Anthony, about our development pipeline, which has really moved forward nicely. So, we have five LOIs that have been executed and the pipeline is growing at an accelerated pace. I think there is great value there. We're also in active discussions on several management contracts. So, the takeaway here is that the Belmond brand and the platform had developed very nice traction.

Third, my views of the global hospitality marketplace today is very strong. And fourth, the marketplace for luxury hotels today is very strong. So, based on those primary considerations, I would say that the board concluded that now is the right time to review strategic alternatives and our focus will be on maximizing value for shareholders. But just as a concluding point, I would say that we believe now is the right time to capitalize on the momentum that Roeland and the team have created.

David Katz

Perfect. Thank you for your answers, and congratulation.

Roeland Vos

Thanks, David.

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And your next question is coming now from the line of Brian Agnew. Please ask your question Brian.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. Can you hear me?

Roeland Vos

Hi, Brian. Yes, we can.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Ron. I promise, I won't ask a question on the dual class share.

Roeland Vos

That's a diner.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. It wouldn't be a Belmond conference call without it. Look guys, you sounded really confident on the stabilization of the three assets, the three new assets, Tuscany, the management contract in Cap Juluca. Roland, we talked about this last time on the last conference call, you are talking about $20 million to $25 million of stabilized EBITDA. You sounded way more confident now, is the stabilization period likely to coincide with the achievement of the 2020 plan, is that a fair assessment?

Roeland Vos

No, not necessarily because these will ramp up in different ways. And the Castello is a place that we took over which was already producing EBITDA at that point in time. Now, as I said, this year will be a stabilizing year and something where we have to clean up a few things. But that should be ramping up relatively quickly, whereas the other two assets will be taking a bit more time to get to full growth also in the markets that they are trading in. But some of that you will see already earlier on and some of it will be taking a bit longer. By 2020, they should all be in full swing.

Unidentified Analyst

I appreciate that. Can I ask one more quick question?

Roeland Vos

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

On the pace for 2019, can you just repeat your comments, you went really fast in the prepared remarks. I think you're basically saying where you sit right now versus last year's pace that's significantly ahead of what you saw last year. Look, I get it, you're not going to give guidance for 2019, I get it. But is the framework for that call it a RevPAR and a flow through metric that's at least better than 2018, is that a fair characterization?

Roeland Vos

Listen, if we talk about the pace that we're looking at and the majority of pace that's far out is booking pace for groups. And what I mentioned was that it's 70%, 7-0% ahead of where we were last year at the same time. So, that will for us create the opportunity to push in also on the transient level in a later stage a yield much better than we have been able to do so far. So, this creates the base from where we can continue to grow in an even faster pace than what we have been seeing so far in business for 2018. So, I think that that will create revenue, as well as both on the ADR, as well as on the occupancy side opportunities for us going forward and that would immediately flow through.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think there is a chance you could still hit the 240 in 2020, I know last time you said you were behind and now you've got all these LOIs, is that still on the table?

Roeland Vos

First of all, last time, I said we are slightly behind in the development component. I also mentioned I think that we were ahead in our existing businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Roeland Vos

So, the numbers that we have been talking about when we gave you the 2016 strategic plan at the time where range is, and therefore, I want to stick within those ranges. But we feel very comfortable that those are still within striking distance.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Listen, we wish you all the best, and good luck with that and the review process. Take care.

Roeland Vos

Bear with us. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. We will. Thank you.

Operator

Anthony Powell

Hi. One more follow up for me. You disclosed that you came to an agreement with Mr. Sherwood on the termination of the purchase rights, the Cipriani. Could you describe how that agreement came to be, who initiated it, more color around just the overall reason behind it? Thank you.

Roeland Vos

Sure. This has been something that has been a discussion for a very long period of time already between Mr. Sherwood and ourselves. I think that the people on the call today are very familiar with the disclosure that we have done concerning what the options and the ROFO agreements actually entails and what the new agreement that is put in place will mean. And we think that this is something that creates value for the company and with the shareholders. I think it takes away an overhang on the company. And that is the reason, one of the reasons why we think that there is material value in having been able to come to conclusion with Mr. Sherwood on this topic.

Roland Hernandez

Yeah. I would add that we believe that the acquisition of the option is strongly value-accretive in any set of analytics. And I'd further comment that we think that it brings clarity to any possible strategic review scenario.

Anthony Powell

All right. Great. Thank you.

Roeland Vos

Pleasure.

And your next question is coming now from the line of Shelley Bergman. Please ask your question, Shelley.

Shelley Bergman

Good morning. And I too would like to say congratulations. Obviously, you started a process, but I think you listened to some of the shareholders and you're letting the market determine what the prices were, but not yourselves by having the dual class. I have a question that also addresses another question I heard. Was there anything that precipitated this usually when you're a leisure company or a household company. You've had some type of approaches or murmurs by either competitions or large holders. Therefore, turning around and sort of engaging a banking firm to do this.

What you have said that there was a host of factors. Can you just comment whether there were any hotels or individuals, I mean it's no secret about two out of your top five holders, who they are and what they own and what businesses they're familiar with and what they'd like to own in the future. They've made it not secretly publicly and it's on their websites. So, once again, I'm trying to shorten the question, maybe some shareholders didn't precipitate this move, but will you approach possibly by any other hotel chains or industry veterans in the hotel chains?

Roland Hernandez

Yeah. Shelley, this is Roland Hernandez. Let me say that is a matter of policy. We don't respond to market rumors. Secondly, we don't, as a matter of policy, comment on any specific conversations we might have and/or overtures either actual or alleged. So, just from pure governance perspective we don't do that. I will reiterate that as an entirely independent matter, the board strongly came to the conclusion that this was the right time to engage in a strategic review, and that's exactly what we're doing right now.

Shelley Bergman

Okay. And when you used the term anything's on the table whether it's a straight out sale, whether it's a partial sale, whether nothing happens possibly, can you make an assumption then or if anything is on the table, that means there is nothing that's off the table? And getting back to the holding shares, it keeps coming back to a similar question. The Board of Directors has gone out as a group and the management I understand is exploring alternatives without having the opportunity of turning over that glass and the voting shares. Does this sort of mean that that has to be done first?

Roland Hernandez

Well, let me just about what we are doing as a starter. So, we're engaging in a full strategic review. And that means the full range of strategic options, as you said, nothing is off the table including a possible sale. So, the objective is always to create shareholder value. And I want to comment that we're only at the beginning of the process, but we will be thorough and we're going to be expedient and we will be deliberate about this. And we'll keep you posted as appropriate as we go forward.

But I will say that to - I just want to comment on the notion, nothing is off the table. This board has consistently communicated to the investment community that we take our fiduciary responsibility very seriously. And what you're hearing from us right now is we are engaging in the review of an avenue to maximize shareholder value and that's exactly what we're going to do. We will be very deliberate, and we will be expedient.

Shelley Bergman

Okay. Well, I want to congratulate then on a major mindset change. And I along with I'm sure other shareholders feel the same way. When we now hear that the goal here is to enhancing the chance to shareholder and nothing is on the table, that's a totally different mindset than your company has in last three years, four years. So, I congratulate you on that. And let's hope this process plays out where everybody benefits.

Roland Hernandez

Thank you.

Roeland Vos

Thank you.

Shelley Bergman

Thank you.

James Costin

Erika, I can see that there are no further questions. So, I'll say thank you very much. And thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. And we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thank you.

Roland Hernandez

Thank you.

