Tesla/Elon Musk: Selling Hats Is Much Simpler And Easier Than Selling Dreams

Elon Musk is learning, the hard way, that it's much simple and easier to sell hats than dreams.

In this article, we explain why we decided to sell a CALL and what led us to pick the strike and expiry date that we've picked.

Tesla price has come close to the $400 mark where we decided that we will turn bearish on the stock, should it get there in 2018.

Introduction

This is what we suggested to our subscribers yesterday when Tesla (TSLA) was trading around $382:

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE trading alert August 8th 2018

In this article, I'll explain why...

Recent Tesla/Musk History

Over the past two months, there were four main events for both Tesla and (mostly) its famous legendary CEO and Chairman Elon Musk.

It all started on June 17th when Elon Musk tweeted a direct-clear warning aimed at TSLA's short sellers:

Back then, it seemed just like one of Elon's endless warnings - directed at all the company's naysayers - so it created a noise but (being sent over the weekend) had not received as much attention, as reflected on the stock price. On Monday, June 18th, the stock ended the day up +3.53%, but it traded down over 1% at some point (along the trading day) compared to the previous, i.e. June 15th, closing price.

The second worth-noting event took place on July 23rd when it was revealed that Elon Musk apparently got (way too much) involved in the life (including employment) of one of SA most vocal bearish voices, known as Montana Skeptic. We won't get here into all the details - they are not really important for the sake of this trade - but if you really wish to know more, you can read all about it from the man himself (727 comments and counting...) and/or from Seeking Alpha's perspective (1365 comments and counting...).

Anyway, to make a long story short, Elon Musk - who has a long history of clashing with the critics and short sellers of his beloved Tesla - seems as if he reached a point where he had enough of all this, well, freedom of speech...

Then came the Tesla earnings release on August 1st, AH. The headlines were the usual stuff: worse-than-expected bottom line (EPS of -$3.06 misses by $0.24) and better-than-expected top line (Revenue of $4B, +43.4% Y/Y, beats by $70M.)

As always is the case with TSLA, the numbers are meaningless, and it's the conference call that set the tone. Here are the highlights:

Vehicle production of 7K Model S/X/3 cars a week, with Model 3s being the "majority" of all premium sedan July sales in the US. Elon describes this as a "mind-blowing" leap forward.

As the production ramp continues, the company sees a declining CapEx per vehicle.

Musk says Tesla has no plans to raise equity but will rely on Chinese banks to fund the Shanghai operations. Based on the lessons learned through the first two Gigafactory constructions, Musk estimates that the Gigafactory 3 (to be built in Shanghai, China) will cost "less than half" compared to the Nevada site.

Top 5 cars traded in exchange for Model 3 are the Toyota Prius (TM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 3 series, Honda Accord (HMC), Honda Civic and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf.

25% margins on the Model 3 is still the target - expected to be reached as early as Q1/2019 - even as the company's average transaction prices fall into the low $40Ks.

Tesla's vehicle production forecast of 1M cars to be produced in 2020 is being played down by Musk (due to unclear production expectations from Shanghai and Europe). He settles on between 750K and 800K as his best/wild guess.

The combination of i) posting a better quarter than expected by many analysts and investors, ii) burning cash in a slower pace than many have feared, and most of all iii) the upbeat tone of Musk during the CC has sent the shares 16.19% higher the following trading day (August 2nd).

Then came August 7th when Elon decided to share his personal/the company's (?) wishful thinking/official (?), secured/unsecured (?), mega/dream (?) plan:

As a result, shares of TSLA ended the day being up no less than 11%, not before trading as high as 387.46 (or +13.3%), only about $2 off the stock's all-time high of $389.61, which the stock reached on September 18th, 2017.

The Definition of Overvaluation

We expressed our views that TSLA is overvalued on many occasions, both on the free section as well as on the premium service. We won't get into all the details here again (as this isn't the purpose of this article). Nonetheless, allow me to present two (real, this time around) "mind-blowing" charts so you get the idea of how "overvaluation" (in my view, of course) looks like.

Tesla versus Ford and General Motors (since 2014)

Bear in mind the following:

Sales Net Income Free Cash Flow Market Cap Tesla $14B -$2.7B -$3.9B $63B Ford $159B +$6.8B +$9.2B $40B General Motors $144B +2.4B +$2.6B* $53B

* adjusted automotive free cash flow from continuing operations

Returns since the Tesla IPO in June 2010

Tesla launched its IPO on the Nasdaq exchange on June 29th, 2010. The company raised $226.1M by offering 13.3M shares at a price of $17/share.

Available Bearish Alternatives

When one is bearish on a stock, there are three basic actions he can take:

1. Selling the stock short.

TSLA's short interest has been high - and persistent - for many years. Nonetheless, there's no doubt that shorting the stock has been a painful - and costly - experience in most times during those years.

We shorted TSLA a couple times - and always turned this into a profit. However, we feel like shorting is a too risky and costly bet this time around.

2. Buy a PUT option.

This is the easiest and most simple move. However, the premiums on the PUTs are high and require investors to pick a very (too?) low strikes. For example: TSLA PUT options for 1/18/2019 with strikes between 250 and 370:

Strike Price Break Even Implied Yield Open Int 250.00 11.45 238.55 11.14% 10,802 260.00 12.58 247.42 11.82% 5,827 270.00 14.00 256.00 12.75% 7,355 280.00 14.84 265.16 13.05% 9,073 290.00 17.32 272.68 14.88% 3,308 300.00 19.50 280.50 16.35% 10,813 310.00 21.50 288.50 17.58% 4,570 320.00 24.46 295.54 19.62% 4,197 330.00 27.85 302.15 21.98% 5,641 340.00 29.90 310.10 23.05% 4,966 350.00 33.30 316.70 25.26% 9,748 360.00 37.03 322.97 27.71% 3,316 365.00 39.00 326.00 28.99% 928 370.00 40.00 330.00 29.40% 1,772

One is required to pay an implied (asking) double-digit annual yield for the pleasure of buying a PUT on TSLA. Furthermore, as you can see, one needs to expect the stock at least 11% (from the current price) over the 162 days (that are left till the expiry date) in order to reach the breakeven point.

Due to the high premiums that the market is asking - even for low strikes - we've backed off this plain and simple solution too.

3. Sell a CALL option

As a rule, selling an option is almost always better than buying one. We won't get into too many details why this is so, but the statistics are cut and clear about this. Moreover, when volatility is high - and there's no doubt that TSLA's volatility, which is constantly high, has skyrocketed this week - premiums are higher. In such occasions, being a seller of a high premium denominated option is surely better than being the buyer of such a costly asset. Finally, it's only logical that when something is expensive to buy - you would be better off selling it; that's true regardless of whether it's a CALL or a PUT we're talking about.

This is how we came up with a decision to sell a CALL on TSLA in order to satisfy our bearish, or shall I say skeptic, view about the company.

As a side note, it's worthwhile mentioning that TSLA is such a volatile stock and such an unexpected company that you can trade CALL options with a strike as high as $680 with an expiry date of 1/18/2019. If you insist on a round number, a $700 strike is available with a 1/17/2020 expiry date.

And people think that $420 is too high... Go figure...

These three basic actions can obviously get developed into an endless number of strategies, involving multiple securities. However, for the sake of simplicity and clarity, we will stick to those in this article.

Being Skeptic but Remaining Risk-Minded!!!

While we are skeptic (to say the least) about TSLA's current valuation, we remain very minded of the risk associated with it.

One can't ignore the simple fact that Elon Musk's warning to TSLA's shorts a few weeks ago makes a lot more sense now. Taking the company private is something that he (theoretically) can personally initiate. That would be a move that has a devastating impact on them, but the truth is they can't complain because he did provide them with a fair, in-advance, warning.

Thus far, it seems as if short sellers are holding tight. Nonetheless, a short squeeze - if we get one - may push the price far past $420, and if it settles significantly above that price, say around $500, Elon can simply call off the deal, claiming that the market is now pricing the company fairly. Hallelujah! When you think about him, from his perspective, this is a win/win (especially) for him as well as for Tesla, no matter how this plays out. The only big losers might be the poor short sellers.

On the other hand, the "going private" tweet might give the SEC - already investigating into the case - the much needed/required (?) "green light", from a public support and/or legal justification perspectives, to go after him (personally) and/or the company. No one can say that the investigation is politically motivated at this point.

In light of the risk and reward, we decided that the best thing is to simply listen carefully to the man himself. If he believes that TSLA is worth taking out of the market for $420, who are we to doubt it?

So, the (quite easy) decision we took was to use the $420 strike as our anchor. Furthermore, since we don't really care when TSLA might be taken out of the market (if we believe it would, of course), we decided to sell the longest-dated expiry date; that is 1/17/2020. Doing so, we are maximizing the absolute (money wise) return due to the decay that such a long-dated option incurs.

It's important to note that from a relative return perspective, there are better deals than that. Putting it differently, the implied annual yield of selling short-dated options (all with $420 strike) would end up with a higher annualized return.

Now What?

In 2015, TSLA was our best bearish call that started around the $240 area.

In 2016, TSLA was our best bearish call that started around the $240 area (back then, we didn't believe that TSLA will ever move past $300 in 2017).

In 2017, TSLA was our best bearish call that started around the $360 area (back then we did believe that TSLA may move past $400 in 2018).

Theoretically, we need to wait for $400 in order to fully satisfy our risk tolerance. You have to admit that $389.61 is pretty close though. So, in light of the past few days, we've decided to compromise a bit and to dive into TSLA for the first "to open"-type-of-trade this year.

Principally, we don't believe that a buyout is likely. Who could fund Musk’s Tesla buyout? As per the Financial Times - Nobody. Raising $63B to buy a company worth maybe $20B (at best) is a certain receipt for bankruptcy (of the lender, not TSLA). The only reason why TSLA is worth $63B is because it is a public-listed company. Taking it private means that you lose the hype of the longs/believers and the potential for a massive squeeze of the shorts/naysayers. Not a smart move, if you ask me!

Even we assume that a buyout at $420 is possible - our strike should protect us from a taking private at $420. If we look at this option as being "held to maturity", we care less if TSLA trades at $400 or $300 as long as it doesn't move over $420. In reality, we will be happy with TSLA stock price moving down because that may allow us to buy back the option for a much lower premium, take the profit - and the risk! off the table.

Trade Possible Scenarios

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE trading alert August 8th, 2018

Bottom Line

To sum it all up, as a few people (not sure who is the source though) put it very nicely, I'd say the following:

1. "If TSLA finishes the week under $300 I’ll get a 'funding secured' tattoo"...

2. The next rumor/tweet might be about MoviePass of Helios and Matheson (HMNY) being in talks to acquire Tesla at $430 per share...

3. If you recall, during the fourth quarter of 2017, Elon Musk sold 50K units of "The Boring Company" hat.

He also warned, shortly after, that the hats might only be the first shot of a "The Boring Company" line/series...

Having that in mind, here's an idea:

TSLA is looking to deliver 100K Model S and Model X vehicles this year. Any shortfall would be compensated by Elon Musk's new #MTGA420 (aka #MakeTeslaGreatAgain) hats.

Because you know, unlike options - tweets cost nothing... And unlike one poor SA author - shutting the mouths of those who sold 35M TSLA shares short is a much more difficult task/musk. Most of all, unlike hats - selling a real-convincing strategy isn't that easy.

Elon Musk is learning, the hard way, that it's much simple and easier to sell hats than dreams. We wear hats, we live for our dreams, but we invest based on a proper risk management, not bullish tweets.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA 01/17/2020 420.00 CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.