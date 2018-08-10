A Triple Whammy For Glencore

Glencore is the predecessor company to Marc Rich and Company, the commodities trading giant that began operations in the 1970s. Marc Rich started his career at Philipp Brothers in the late 1950s. He rose through the ranks and became the firm's most profitable trader. In the mid-1970s, Rich left the firm over a bonus dispute and set up a company to compete with Philipp Brothers.

I began my career with the company Rich left in 1977 as a summer intern delivering telex messages to the traders and traffic personnel. Marc Rich was a legend at the firm, and in my early days, he poached some of the company's best prospects when it came to traders and those who arranged for the logistics of taking and making delivery of physical raw materials around the world. Even though he set up his business in Switzerland, in the 1980s Rich ran into problems with the U.S. Justice Department as well as the Internal Revenue Service. It seemed that the world's most aggressive trader was doing oil business with the Iranians during the hostage crisis which was a real no-no. The U.S. government went after Rich who remained in Switzerland for the rest of his life to avoid prosecution. On the final day of his Presidency, Bill Clinton issued a controversial pardon to Marc Rich which haunts the former-President to this day.

While the late Marc Rich was a controversial character, he remains a legendary figure in the world of commodities trading. Nowhere is his status greater than in the halls of his former company, Glencore which today is the world's leading commodities producing and trading company. Glencore and its aggressive CEO Ivan Glasenberg learned their craft from Rich. In late 2015 and early 2016 when commodities prices hit lows, Glencore found itself in financial trouble. The company's strategy of acquiring commodities production left them deeply in debt and a world of financial hurt. However, Glencore found a way to dig itself out of its woes and has thrived over the past two and one-half years.

A spectacular rise since early 2016

Things got ugly for Glencore (GLNC) in early 2016. Rumors were running rampant that the company was in so much trouble with the Banks that bankruptcy was not out of the question. In 2013, Glencore funded its acquisition of the commodities producer Xstrata with mountains of debt. Falling raw materials prices because of a slowdown in Chinese economic growth in late 2015 caused Glencore's revenues to drop to a level that was insufficient to fund its debt obligations. In late 2015 and early 2016, the prices of many commodities hit rock bottom. Copper fell to $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 taking many ferrous and nonferrous metals prices lower. Many of these metals are significant contributors to revenues at Glencore. The prices of agricultural commodities were falling souring the economics of Glencore's grain, and other ag businesses. In February 2016, the price of crude oil fell to its lowest level since 2003 when nearby NYMEX futures hit the $26.05 per barrel level. The decline in crude oil and most other energy commodities added insult to injury for the Swiss Company that was staring into the abyss at a bankruptcy that would have ended a legendary run for the company that Marc Rich founded in the 1970s.

After what I am sure was lots of wrangling with the banks that financed the company, and a good-faith purchase of Glencore Stock by its managers, CEO Ivan Glasenberg embarked on a program that included slashing overhead at the company and selling off non-strategic assets. The plan helped the company dig its way out of a deep hole of debt, but a recovery in the prices of many commodities after they found significant bottoms helped save the company.

The shares of GLNCY hit rock bottom at $1.95 per share during the week of January 18, 2016.

As the chart shows, management's plan saved the company and the stock rallied throughout 2016, 2017, and into 2018 reaching a peak of $11.68 during the final week of January 2018. The price of the shares appreciated a little under six-fold in just over two years.

The correlation with copper has been bearish

Copper is the bellwether metal in the commodities market as it has a long history of predictive power. The price of copper reached a high at $3.320 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract in late December 2017.

As the chart shows, copper hit a high at the end of last year and made lower highs and lower lows from January through March 2018. From March through late June, copper traded in a range around the $3 per pound level. Copper is a leader when it comes to most of the base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, and many other commodities. GLNCY is a copper producer, but their output and trading activities include many of the nonferrous metals including aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin as well as other energy and agricultural commodities.

As the chart illustrates, GLNCY stock followed the price of copper lower making lower highs in February and March and trading on either side of the $10 per share level until late June. Copper broke its bullish pattern in July and many other base metals prices declined with the red metal. While Glencore followed copper, it was another event that caused the price of the stock to drop in early July. Copper was the first issue that whacked GLNCY, but the second sent the price to lows of $8.01 on August 6, and on August 9, it was not far off that level at around $8.45 per share.

The long arm of the U.S. law weighs on the shares

Marc Rich had many problems with the U.S. Justice Department, and on July 9 I wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha reviewing the company's latest issues the United States.

As I highlighted in that article, the U.S. government is going after Glencore over their dealings in Congo. In African nations like Congo, business tends to operate under local laws which means that payoffs and corruption are often a precursor to any transaction. Companies not willing to play by the local rules find themselves unable to do business. Many countries around the world have little regard or respect for U.S. and E.U. regulations and laws. The Foreign Corrupt Business Practices Act is a joke to the leaders of these nations which are often significant producers of commodities that the world requires. However, a U.S. demand for documents related to Glencore's assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo was an uh-oh moment for the shares which dropped from $10 to almost $8 per share.

It is possible that the U.S. government is setting the stage for Glencore's cooperation when it comes to new and harsh sanctions on Iran in the coming weeks and months. Marc Rich's problems with the U.S. began with dealings with the theocracy in Teheran, and it is possible that the Congo is just an excuse to squeeze Ivan Glasenberg and his traders when it comes to potential deals with the Iranians. After all, for U.S. sanctions to bite the clerics where it hurts, Washington needs to remove any possible routes for Iran to sell their oil and receive revenues. GLNCY shares took a hit on the back of the request for documents and a potential squeeze by the U.S. Justice Department in early July.

Trade issues hit the one-of-a-kind company

The final straw for the shares over recent weeks has been the trade issues between the U.S. and China which have sent the prices of many commodities appreciably lower. Copper, base and precious metals, crude oil, lumber, agricultural products, and many other markets have moved lower on the back of the trade issues with between the United States and the world's leading consumer of raw materials. In a sign that tariffs are impacting the Chinese economy, the China Large-Cap iShares ETF (FXI) has dropped like a stone since January of this year.

As the chart shows, FXI has declined from $54 at the end of January 2018 to $43.30 as of August 9, a drop of approximately 19.8%. Glencore and other leading commodities merchants and producing companies depend on Chinese demand for revenues. As China's economy catches a cold over the trade issues, it has a direct and not so subtle impact on the earning of companies involved in the trading and production of raw materials.

Glencore is a unique company in the raw materials sector. It has a long tradition dating back to its founder as one of the most aggressive merchant traders in the commodities asset class. It is not unusual for Glencore's traders to take significant long and short positions in commodities markets to profit from price moves to the up or downside. At the same time, the company is also a substantial producer of many products with mines, processing plants, storage facilities, and logistical investments around the globe. When it comes to diversification and trading capacity, few if any firms can rival Glencore's position in the commodities market as it is a one-of-a-kind organization.

The prospects for GLNCY are bullish - a scale-down buying opportunity on further weakness

The most bullish factor that supports the commodities market is demographics. Global population has increased from 6 billion at the turn of this century to 7.49 billion over the past eighteen years, an increase of 24.8%. At the same time, economic growth in the U.S. and around the world since late 2015 and early 2016 is supporting the demand for raw materials. More people, with more money, are competing for the commodities that Glencore produces, and in some cases controls each day.

Glencore is likely to play ball with the U.S, over Iran as the company said that they are cooperating with the investigation in Congo, Venezuela, and Nigeria. The company set up a committee of board members including Chairman Tony Hayward and independent non-executive directors Leonhard Fischer and Patrice Merrin to oversee its response to the subpoena from the Department of Justice. The Chairman recently said, "The company will cooperate with the DoJ while continuing to focus on our business and seeking to maximize the value we create for our diverse stakeholders in a responsible and transparent manner. Glencore takes ethics and compliance seriously throughout the group."

Glencore's problems in Congo accounts for about 25% of Glencore's net present value. The company mines cobalt in the African nation which is a critical metal in the production of batteries for electric vehicles. The subpoena is likely the result of the company's settlement of a mining dispute with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, who was under U.S. sanctions since last year for agreeing to pay royalties in euros. Glencore recently announced a share buyback of $1 billion to support the price of its shares and soothe investor concerns.

While the violations of the Foreign Corrupt Business Practices Act gave the DoJ the latitude to go after the company, it is likely the U.S. wants cooperation when it comes to Iran once sanctions take effect. It is likely that the company will play ball with Washington when it comes to Iran given its many interests around the world.

A triple whammy of lower copper prices, a subpoena from the DoJ, and trade issues which are starting to bite at the Chinese economy hit GLNCY shares. However, I continue to believe that the U.S. and China will come to a compromise that eliminates the current protectionist wave which could mean that GLNCY shares will come storming back to the upside and make higher highs than we witnessed in January at $11.68 per share.

A stronger dollar and the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates could continue to weigh on commodities prices over the coming weeks, and that could send shares of GLNCY lower. Meanwhile, a trade settlement with China would trump all of the bearish factors weighing on the raw materials asset class. Inflation has been rising as a result of accommodative monetary policy by the world's central banks. Companies like Glencore tend to be the perfect investments during inflationary times. I am a scale-down buyer of GLNCY stock on any further weakness.

