4 Reasons Why Gold Has Found Or Is Close To A Bottom

Things are looking pretty ugly in the gold market these days. Last week marked the fifth consecutive week of losses for the yellow metal. Gold fell to a new and lower low for 2018 at $1205.10 per ounce on Friday, August 3 on the nearby COMEX futures contract. The low was just $1.10 above the July 2017 bottom in the precious metal.

Gold is an asset like few others. The yellow metal is both a commodity and a financial asset. Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves. In 2018, as in past years, governments have continued to be net buyers of gold adding to official sector holdings. The two main accumulators of gold are China and Russia whose gold stocks remain far below those of other leading nations like the U.S. and countries within the European Union. While the Chinese and Russian government have done some light buying in the international gold market, the bulk of their reserve accumulation has come from their domestic production. China is the world's leading producer of the yellow metal, and Russia has considerable annual output.

Gold is highly correlated with both the U.S. dollar and the level of U.S. interest rates which tend to go hand-in-hand. In 2018, the dollar has rallied, interest rates have moved to the upside, and gold is trading at its lowest level of the year.

Gold has had a tough time since mid-April, but seasonality is on its side

In 2018, gold rallied early in the year and hit a high of $1365.40 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract at the end of January.

As the weekly chart highlights, after a correction following the January peak, the yellow metal climbed back to precisely the same level in early April at $1365.40 per ounce and failed once again. However, this time it kept on going on the downside. In July, gold did something it had not done in 2017 and 2016; it fell below the lows of the prior December which ended a bullish pattern of higher lows in the gold market. Gold has had a rough time since the April high, and it has posted a loss in seven out of the past eight weeks.

Things are looking pretty bleak for the yellow metal these days, but there could be a golden lining in those dark and bearish clouds hovering over the yellow metal. In the weekly chart, the price momentum has declined into deeply oversold territory along with relative strength. Recently, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX gold futures market has declined as market participants have exited risk positions. In a futures market, a drop in the open interest metric at a time when the price is moving lower does not provide technical validation for an emerging bearish price trend. However, it is hard to be bullish for gold after it broke a bullish pattern of higher lows that had been in place since December 2015 last month.

Gold traded within $1.10 of its July 2017 low last week, and the summertime tends to be a bearish time for the gold market. While the yellow metal traded to highs in July 2016, that was following the shock of the Brexit referendum and the price quickly corrected lower. Therefore, the recent price weakness in gold could be the result of seasonal factors pulling the yellow metal lower during the summer months. In 2017, the precious metal staged an impressive rally in August and September taking the price from lows of $1204 to highs of over $1350 in a matter of weeks.

Things are not looking good for gold these days, but there are still at least four factors that could set the stage for a price recovery over the coming weeks and months making gold at its current price a bargain.

Reason 1: Iran is problematic

North Korea has stepped off the center stage as the world's pariah and nemesis of the United States and Iran has replaced the hermit nation. Now that President Trump has shifted from calling the leader of North Korea "Rocket Man" to "Chairman Kim" he has turned his focus on Iranian President Rouhani and the clerics that run the theocracy in Teheran.

The Trump Administration walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation deal over recent months which was consistent with the President's statements that the agreement was "the worst deal ever." While Europe has been scrambling to keep parts of the agreement in place, the U.S. is preparing to unleash the harshest sanctions on the theocracy in history and has been lobbying countries around the world to comply and not purchase oil from Iran over the coming months. At the same time, the rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran reached a fevered pitch a few weeks ago. Iran's President said if his nation is unable to sell oil on the international market they will make sure other exporting countries in the region suffer the same fate. The threat likely centers around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman and through which 19 million barrels of crude oil or over 20% of world supplies flow each day. Any attempt by Iran to prevent ships from passing through the Strait or mine the region could bring a swift military response from the United States triggering either war or many bloody skirmishes in the area that already is the battleground in the ongoing proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The situation with Iran is not bearish for the price of gold which tends to rally during periods of fear, uncertainty, and instability in the world.

Reason 2: The deficit is growing

Tax reform at the end of 2017 in the United States triggered economic growth, a higher stock market, and an overall environment of optimism in markets across all asset classes. When Janet Yellen was at the helm of the Federal Reserve she often lectured Congress that monetary stimulus in the form of QE and low interest rates would only go far when it comes to economic growth. She told legislators that fiscal stimulus in the form of legislation was necessary to spur economic growth and take over from where the central bank left off.

In December 2017, the U.S. economy received a shot of that fiscal stimulus on steroids in the form of a massive corporate tax cut. While the resulting economic growth is leading the Fed to tighten credit to avoid an overheating of the economy, the other side of the tax cuts is the reduction in tax revenues and the impact of higher rates on funding the U.S. deficit which is now at the $21.3 trillion level and rising. The ever-growing deficit in the U.S. continues to erode the value of fiat currency as the full faith and credit of the country is a function of how much it owes. Rising interest rates are not only a result of economic growth but declining creditworthiness as the deficit grows.

Gold is an economic asset that tends to hold its value over time. The skyrocketing debt in the U.S. is not bearish for the gold market.

Reason 3: The dollar has not broken appreciably higher

The dollar tends to trade inversely with the price of gold, and one of the reasons that gold is sitting at its lows for 2018 as of August 3 is that the dollar is sitting near its high for the year.

As the chart of the dollar index shows, it dropped from highs of 103.815 in January 2017 to lows of 88.15 in mid-February of this year. Since then, the index rebounded and has been trading in a range between just over 93 and under 95.5 since mid-May. Many factors support a stronger dollar, the chief of which in the interest rate differential between the U.S. currency and other foreign exchange instruments around the world most notably the euro currency. At the end of 2018, the rate differential between the dollar and European currency is likely to be at the 2.65-2.90% level as euro rates remain at negative forty basis points. Interest rate differentials tend to be the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for foreign exchange rates. The dollar is king these days when it comes to yield, but it continues to refuse to break significantly above 95 on the index as congestion at that level has contained the bullish path of the dollar.

At the same time, the Trump Administration has stated on many occasions they would like to see the dollar move to the downside. A weaker dollar makes U.S. exports more attractive in global markets, and it would be a useful tool in the trade battle with China. Therefore, the refusal of the dollar to break higher has not been bearish for gold. In early 2017, when the dollar index was on its high at 103.815, gold was trading at the $1185 per ounce level, only $26.60 below its price on Thursday, August 9 on the nearby COMEX futures contract. At 95.42, the dollar index is 8.1% below its high and gold is only 2.2% above the level it was trading at when the dollar index peaked. As a commodity, gold tends to be more volatile than the dollar and other currencies. However, the comparison shows that the yellow metal has been stable and could have some catching up to do, especially if the dollar index fails again at the 95 level or a marginal new high.

Reason 4: The U.S. domestic landscape is uncertain

Finally, the U.S. political scene remains divided like few times over most of our lifetimes. The upcoming mid-term elections will either provide President Trump with validation or put a giant roadblock in front of his initiatives for the next two years. While polls are leaning towards the opposition Democrats taking control of at least one house of Congress, we have learned that polls can be misleading and wrong and until the voting is over any projections are sheet speculation and perhaps wishful thinking from those on both sides of the political aisle. The level of the stock market and economic growth would clearly favor the ruling party in an ordinary election. However, few things are normal in the world of American politics these days with socialist candidates receiving unprecedented support in some parts of the country. Uncertainty over the election could cause volatility in markets in the leadup to the November contests and gold could be a beneficiary.

At the same time, the investigation of Russian collusion in the 2016 and other issues continues to weigh on the administration. Moreover, calls for impeachment by Democrats and a vitriolic environment in the U.S. capital continues to rise to unprecedented levels. Hatred of both the press and politicians has not been this extreme in my lifetime. It feels like the U.S. is heading towards an epiphany or period where the divisions within the nation lead to either civil insurrection or other events that would stoke the kind of uncertainty and fear that supports assets like gold.

Gold looks lousy as it treads water near its July 2017 low and $1200 which stands as a significant psychological level for the yellow metal. However, as I have learned over the past four decades in the precious metals markets when they look their worst, they are often at a bottom. The odds favor a rebound in the price of gold. Since gold mining stocks remain above their 2018 lows and tend to outperform the price of the metal on the upside, the GDX and GDXJ as well as the triple-leveraged NUGT and JUNG ETF/ETN products could offer incredible value at their current price levels if gold is getting ready to bounce and return to higher levels over the coming weeks.

