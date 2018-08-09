NetEase Is A Chinese Hedge Against New Tariffs

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is a Chinese gaming, media and communication company that provides products and services to the domestic market. When I initially written an article on the company back in 2016, it was just at the middle of its growth and over the next year and a half since the publication of that article, its stock appreciated by around 11%, reaching its peak in December, but then depreciating in value at the beginning of the current year. After the announcement of Q2 earnings, NetEase once again tumbled, as the company failed to beat the analyst's revenue estimates by $20 million. However, I believe that the current market price represents a fair value of the company’s business and think that its stock is a good hedge for those, who want to invest in Chinese companies without worrying about the ongoing trade war.

At the moment, NetEases’s main sources of revenue are online gaming services, E-commerce, advertising services and E-mail products. Looking at the recent financial statement for Q2 that was released on Wednesday, we could see that the overall revenue of $2.5 billion was higher in comparison with the same period last year by 21.7%. All of the company’s major businesses showed a solid performance as the revenues of the online games, e-commerce, advertising services and e-mail products were up 6.7%, 75.2%, 6.5% and 42.5%, respectively. The overall gross profit was $1.1 billion, up 7.5% Y/Y.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gaming revenues are also up and currently NetEase is focused on expanding its mobile gaming portfolio, which will help the company to diversify and extend its reach to the ever-growing mobile market. During the quarter, the company was able to push up the monetization of its two main mobile titles Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Knives Out that were released less than a year ago. NetEase’s current strategy includes selling of the virtual currency that helps players to advance the gameplay experience by acquiring the in-game money using real cash, and thus making the company a sizable revenue, as the games itself are free-to-play. In addition, Knives Out had a good quarter, as it has constantly been at the top of the best-selling charts in Japan and helped NetEase to establish a stronger international presence.

As for its core games, NetEase continues to be the leader of the MMORPG genre in China, as its flagship games like Fantasy Westward Journey, New Ghost and others are one of the most recognizable titles in the mainland. Also, in order to strengthen its leadership on the gaming market, NetEase constantly licenses popular western gaming titles and sells them to the domestic audience. For example, the release of Minecraft in China, that was licensed from Microsoft, attracted more than 100 million users. Thanks to such a rapid growth in popularity, NetEase decided to make the game even more fun by adding third-party support, which helps independent developers to create their own modes and make the core audience engaged for the long-term.

Moving forward, NetEase plans to continue to diversify its portfolio of mobile and PC games by announcing new titles and keeping the support for the current games. Its recent first-party mobile game Indentity V has already more than 100 million downloads and sees more than 10 million users playing it daily. Thanks to this success, it is expected that NetEase will continue to explore new opportunities in the non-MMORPG genre, which will make its overall portfolio of games to become even more diversified and less risky, as the company won’t need to rely solely on the products from the one gaming category anymore.

Source: NetEase

From a valuation standpoint, out of all major Chinese companies that have interests in the businesses such as gaming, ecommerce and communication, NetEase has one of the best ratios, as it is trading at multiples that are lower or in-line with the industry’s median and average.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

Because of this, we could assume that NetEase trades close to its fair value or even slightly undervalued and has more room for growth in comparison to the companies that are presented in the table. Since NetEase’s Board of directors recently decided to increase its share repurchase program to $2 billion, we should see the stock to hold the current price level and start to slowly rebound from the current technical support level.

To make the stock even more attractive, NetEase pays dividends to its shareholders. While the yield of 0.35% is not as high as the industry’s average, it’s quite uncommon for the big Chinese company that trades on the US exchange to pay any dividends whatsoever. With an annualized payout of $0.91 per share and a strong portfolio of games, NetEase looks like a good Chinese alternative to the companies that are being hit by the ongoing US-China trade war.

Source: Dividend.com

If we look at the long-term perspectives, we could safely assume that NetEase doesn’t have any real external risks, as its business model is focused on providing products and services to the domestic market. Because of that, I think that the company has a lot of potential in the long-term. Personally, I don’t own any shares in NetEase, as my portfolio is already full of gaming stocks, but I do think that NetEase is a good hedge for Chinese-oriented investors against the ongoing trade war between China and the US that hurts a lot of export oriented businesses in China. Also, I do think that after the morning's decline, the current entry point is even more attractive than it was before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.