The Steady Bullish Crawl In Natural Gas Since Mid-July

A few weeks ago, on July 19, the price of September NYMEX natural gas futures fell to a new low at $2.671 per MMBtu. The nadir of the move took the price of the nearby futures contract just 0.3 cents below the February 12 low which likely triggered stops for some longs who decided to bail out of positions at the bottom, as often happens in the natural gas market. The volatile commodity that takes few prisoners has a habit of shaking longs out at the bottom and shorts at the top and then reversing to add another level of insult to injury.

The move to the new low and the lowest price of 2018 turned out to be a head fake as a little under one month later; natural gas now has its sights set firmly on the upside and a challenge of the highest level of 2018. Natural gas moved from low to high and now the shorts could be in for similar treatment as a new peak for the year could chase them from the futures market licking their wounds.

A steep rally

The price of natural gas has been on a steep one-way recovery since the July 19 low that moves just three ticks under the February bottom.

Source: CQG

As the chart of September futures highlights, natural gas has climbed to a high of $2.9590 as of Thursday, August 9. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market, has risen from 1.534 million contracts on the day of the low to its current level at 1.569 million, an increase of 35,000 contracts. Rising price and increasing open interest are typically a bullish sign for a futures market.

Meanwhile, price momentum is rising and has reached overbought territory as has relative strength in the natural gas futures market. However, daily historical volatility has remained under control at just over the 18% level as the market is still within its trading range for the year.

Inventories are bullish

The inventory numbers from the Energy Information Administration continue to provide support for the price of the energy commodity.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the latest data out of the EIA was that inventories rose by an anemic 46 billion cubic feet for the week ending on August 3. At 2.354 trillion cubic feet stocks are 22.2% below last year's level and 19.5% under the five-year average for this time of the year. While last year during the same week stockpiles only rose by 30 bcf, the energy commodity continues to trickle rather than flow into storage this year.

A very low level of stocks going into the winter season

As we are coming up on the end of the summer season, there are only 13-14 weeks to go before the conclusion of the 2018 injection season and the beginning of the winter withdrawal season in the natural gas market. To reach the four trillion level before the winter begins, stocks will need to rise by an average of 117.6-126.7 bcf per week and to climb to last year's high at 3.79 tcf; they will need to increase by 102.6-110.5 bcf on average.

It is likely that the total amount of natural gas in storage will be lower than 3.5 tcf, as to reach that level the average injection over the rest of the season will need to average 81.9-88.2 bcf. If stocks continue to flow in at the rate seen over past weeks, the market will need to see an average of 46.2-49.7 bcf per week to reach the low level of three trillion cubic feet before the start of the 2018/2019 withdrawal season. Stocks will likely reach their peak somewhere between the 3.2 and 3.4 tcf level which will be the lowest level in years.

Many market analysts are counting on new pipelines and record production to contain any bullish enthusiasm in the natural gas futures market, but record output is coming at a time when U.S. LNG exports are soaring to record highs. By the end of 2019, the number of U.S. LNG export terminals will at least triple to six. The potential for a trade war does not appear to be impacting the price of natural gas.

Will natural gas fail at $3 again?

Natural gas was a stone's throw away from the $3 per MMBtu level as of Thursday, August 9. With $3.018 the June 18 high, the market has a clear target on the upside for the energy commodity. Natural gas hit a peak in mid-June and a nadir in mid-July. With a little over one week to go before the middle of August, it looks like the midpoint of this month will look a lot more like June than July in the natural gas futures market. The current trajectory of the rally points to a higher high on the September futures contract as it begins to roll to October. On the continuous futures contract, the next level of technical resistance stands at $3.053 as the market has posted three straight weeks of gains.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the price of October minus September NYMEX natural gas futures shows, the spread was trading at the 0.006 cents level on August 9 which was around flat. We are likely to see volatility in the spread during the upcoming roll period which could push the spread higher if the longs roll their risk positions. However, since natural gas has been trading in a range, it is likely that there will be lots of selling from the current level through $3 per MMBtu. As the shorts roll those positions to October, it could put downward pressure on the spread as they will be buying September and selling to next active month, October.

The action in the spread will tell us a lot about the magnitude of the speculative position in the natural gas futures market over the coming days.

Range trading is the best bet

While natural gas is threatening to break higher, it looks as good as it looked terrible at the lows in mid-July at this point. High odds favor another price failure after a visit above the $3 per MMBtu level.

While range trading is the best bet these days in the natural gas futures market, the price will eventually break to the up or downside. Natural gas has a long history as one of the most volatile commodities that trade in the futures market, and the current level of volatility is at the lowest level since 2015 on the weekly and monthly charts.

The open interest metric has been steadily climbing. This month it reached a new record high at 1.578 million contracts. Both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation for natural gas have grown dramatically which continues to weigh on the price variance in the market. As the volume and open interest increase in a futures market, price volatility typically declines. However, as we move into the 2018/2019 winter season with the lowest stock levels in years, we could see a return to higher price volatility if the coming winter season turns out to be colder than usual and demand for heating increases.

I will continue to approach this market using the futures and UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged ETN products. I am using some of the profits on trading the range to invest in call options for January and February as the current low level of volatility is making premiums on the options attractive.

The slow crawl from lows to highs over the past month continues as the price of the energy commodity approaches the $3 per MMBtu level and the critical resistance levels that are just above. Time will tell if the band holds, or the systems get the price to a new high to stop out speculative shorts before they take it lower again. One day, the price will keep going, but we may need to wait for the cold winds of winter to blow before that occurs.

