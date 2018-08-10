Copper Continues To Sit Near Recent Lows

Copper had a great run from January 2016 through early June 2018. The price of the red metal moved from lows of $1.9355 to highs of $3.3220 per pound on the active month COMEX futures contract. While the peak price came in December, the copper market came within 0.65 cents of that peak in early June. The price of the continuous futures contract traded to $3.3155, and the active month September futures contract got to a high of $3.3345.

In 2017, a strike at the world's leading copper mine in Chile, Escondida, lasted forty-four days and cost the mine's operator BHP over $1 billion. The market lost over 150,000 of output. BHP and the Union kicked the can on an agreement down the road one year, and in late May and early June, the threat of a strike and work stoppage took the price of copper to its most recent peak.

Copper had been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016, but its failure to climb to a higher peak in early June led to a corrective move that negated the two and one-half bull market in copper.

A considerable price correction on trade

Copper stopped just short of its December 2017 peak price in early June as BHP and the Union representing workers at the Escondida mine entered a month-long period of negotiations over a new deal. At the same time, trade issues between the U.S. and China, the world's leading commodities consumer had been weighing on the prices of many industrial commodities. Copper shifted its attention from the potential for a strike to the prospects for a prolonged trade dispute that could lead to a trade war between the U.S. and the leading copper consumer in the world.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the price of the red metal dropped like a stone, falling through technical support levels at $3, $2.9460, $2.9205, and the critical level at the September 2017 lows at $2.8750. The move to the downside negated the bullish trading pattern as copper fell to a low of $2.6695 in mid-July. The support level at $2.8750 became technical resistance, and a relief rally took the nonferrous metals to a high of $2.8435 in late July where it failed once again. On the active month September futures contract, copper made it up to $2.8670, just 0.80 below the technical level. On the weekly chart, copper is now in oversold territory, and open interest has remained steady at just under the 285,000 contract level from early June when the metal was on its high to August 8. Copper was trading at the $2.7650 per pound level on the COMEX September futures contract on August 9 as the price remains not far off its recent low.

Trade issues have weighed on the price of copper and many of the other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, which is the most active market for the industrial metals. The prices of zinc and nickel have declined appreciably over since early June.

Source: LME

As the chart shows, three zinc forwards dropped from $3,191 per ton on June 7 to $2,619 on August 8, a decline of almost 18%.

Source: LMEThree-month nickel forwards on the LME fell from $15,755 per ton June 7 to $13,950 on August 8, a drop of 11.5% over the period. Over recent weeks, nickel fell to a low of $13,220 per ton while zinc's low was at $2,498. The prices of aluminum, lead, and tin have all posted declines over the period under the weight of trade issues and a deterioration of the Chinese economy. Meanwhile, lumber, agricultural commodities, precious metals, and crude oil have all moved to the downside along with the price of copper.

China is suffering under the weight of tariffs - less copper demand on the horizon

President Trump's goal is to establish a level playing field with fairness and reciprocity when it comes to international trade. China's economy has grown to become the world's second largest, but the World Trade Organization and existing trade protocols still treat the Asian nation as an emerging market.

China has the world's largest population. While economic growth has dropped from double-digit territory to around the 6-7% level, the nation still requires massive amounts of industrial commodities to build infrastructure. China is the demand side of the equation for raw material demand, and a slowdown in their economy because of the current trade dispute with the U.S. is weighing on the prospects for economic growth.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of FXI, the China Large-Cap iShares ETF shows, the ETF has declined from $54 in January to its current level at $43.49, a drop of 19.5% in a sign that trade is slowing the Chinese economy. Slower economic growth in China means less demand for copper and other industrial commodities.

The rising prospects for a strike at the world's leading copper mine

BHP made a final offer to the Union, which they rejected and the workers voted to go on strike last week. BHP asked the government of Chile to mediate the dispute, which is a five-day process that will come to an end on August 13. If both sides agree, they can extend the mediation period by five days making August 18 the line in the sand for a strike at Escondida.

The drop in the price of copper and higher energy prices will make it a challenge for BHP to meet the union's demand and the gulf between the two sides remains wide as the Chilean government attempts to bring the parties closer to a deal. However, the latest comments from the Union seems to indicate that the odds of a strike are now higher than a settlement to the labor dispute. It is possible that a failure during mediation could lift the price of copper which has been focused only on trade issues since it began its descent into a bearish abyss on June 7.

Copper has not responded

Meanwhile, the trade issues have caused a considerable correction in the copper market, but there are signs that copper could be close to a significant low from which the price can recover.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, after the recent price plunge in the red metal, copper has entered a period of consolidation where it is trading in a range from $2.6735 and $2.8670 on the September futures contract. On August 9, the price was at $2.7635 per pound, which is right smack in the middle of the trading band.

Moreover, inventories on the LME have been heading lower over recent months.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, LME stocks of copper rose to a high of over 388,000 metric tons in late March, but they have declined by over 35% to 249,150 tons as of August 8. Since copper reached its high on June 7, the warehouse stocks have dropped from the 310,000 level. Falling stockpiles is typically not a bearish sign for the price of a commodity like copper. However, the LME is notorious for stock manipulation by dominant market participants.

Copper has not responded to the decline in stocks, oversold condition of the recent price action, or the prospects for a strike at Escondida in the coming weeks.

Levels to watch

On the upside, the level to watch in the copper market is $2.8750 on the continuous contract which is the support that has become technical resistance. On the downside, the May 2017 low at $2.47 per pound stands as the critical support level for the red metal.

There are now bullish and bearish factors pulling copper in both directions. Trade and the break of the bullish pattern are bearish, while the oversold condition, a strike at Escondida, and falling stocks are bullish. Given the potential for a labor dispute, the stocks of copper producers like SCCO, FCX, BHP, RIO, GLNCY, and others are dangerous as any spread of labor issues in Chile could weigh on the price of these companies shares even if the price of copper recovers.

Source: Barchart

DBB is the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF product that has $306.71 million in net assets and trades over 200,000 shares each day. Since copper is the leader in the nonferrous metals sector, it is likely that a recovery in the price of the copper will lift the shares of DBB.

Copper is sitting at recent lows, but there are lots of issues that could move the red metal over the coming days and weeks.

