American Midstream Partners' (AMID) CEO Lynn Bourdon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Schuck – Director-Investor Relations

Lynn Bourdon – Chief Executive Officer

Eric T. Kalamaras – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good day everyone. And welcome to the American Midstream’s Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And please note that today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Schuck, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Schuck

Thank you, William. And good morning everyone. And welcome to the second quarter 2018 earnings call for American Midstream Partners.

This morning, we issued our press release, outlining our second quarter results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the partnership's website at americanmidstream.com. In addition, a replay of this call will be archived on the partnership's website for a limited time. Please note the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in this press release, this same language applies to statements made in today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information as well as forward-looking statements, which are only accurate as of today, August 9, 2018. American Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to update or amend the information contained in this conference call to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's date, except as required by applicable law.

For a complete list of risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, please refer to partnership's periodic filings with the SEC.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Please refer to the table in our earnings release and presentation, both posted in the Investor Relations section of our website to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today's call and their corresponding GAAP measures.

Leading the call today will be Lynn Bourdon, President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Eric T. Kalamaras, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lynn and Eric will discuss operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2018. And afterwards, we will open the call for questions.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Bourdon.

Lynn Bourdon

Thank you, Mark. We appreciate everyone joining us on the call this morning. I will apologize as this call may be a bit longer than normal as we will cover additional material to help explain some of the most recent events, including the distribution cut. In addition and unfortunately the building where our corporate office is located suffered a catastrophic electrical system failure last week, which had temporarily forced closer. As a result, we are hosting this call remotely and ask that you bear with us if there are any very minor audio glitches.

We will also discuss in today's call our second quarter 2018 results, including the continued execution and strong performance of our core business. Before we go over our second quarter results, which are very positive, I want to address the decision we took on our distribution, provide thoughts on our Southcross deal and outlined some additional details about our intentions for the business over the next 12 months to 18 months.

To do this, I think, it is important to first look back at what has transpired over the past couple of years to give you a better understanding of how we got to this point. In 2016 we made a concerted effort to shift the focus of American Midstream to create more asset, scale and density, allowing us to participate across the midstream value chain.

During 2016 and 2017, we took steps we expected would ultimately increase our operating efficiencies, drive distributable cash flow growth and provide exposure for more organic growth opportunities. As part of our plan we executed a corporate merger and numerous acquisitions, as well as divested in some non-core assets and focused on internal efficiencies to achieve these goals. As a result of those initiatives, we have increased EBITDA from approximately $55 million at the end of 2015 to approximately $190 million to $200 million annualized as a run rate for the first half of 2018.

During this process we relied almost entirely on internally generated capital from the sale of non-core assets and sponsor support to fund growth versus being able to raise the type of low cost, publicly equity capital the MLP model relies on. Primarily due to the high yield that our units have had since 2015.

The self-funded model and our inability to access the public equity markets has inherently put more pressure on our balance sheet that we are comfortable with.

As we continue to identify and evaluate highly strategic projects to drive future growth of the partnership, we recognize the need to take deliberate steps to ensure we were fostering a long-term sustainable growth model. As we look at viable options to source additional low-cost capital, we determined that along with non-core asset sales the most prudent source of additional capital was through the retention of operating cash flow.

As we consider multiple avenues to fund a growing business, we were confronted with the difficult decision of continuing to pay out 14% to 16% effective yield money. And with no practical ability to raise public equity capital at an acceptable cost, we would either have to forego significant accretive growth opportunities, or cut the distribution. And in fact the effective yield we were paying was actually eroding the value of the business by draining at a valuable cash that could be redirected into highly accretive projects. The decision to retain a greater portion of the operating cash flow to the reduction of our distribution, allows us to continue generating meaningful cash flow, while accelerating the growth of the business.

In addition to Southcross, we have developed a number of new highly strategic projects that in some cases had expected returns above what we had expected to achieve with the Southcross assets and thus we’re competing for capital. As we evaluated these organic opportunities, the decision to reduce the distribution was made in concert with the decision to accelerate non-core asset sales to more quickly reduce our debt metrics to foster better and more sustainable growth. These actions were intended to improve our operational and financial posture to the rapid de-leveraging of our balance sheet and simultaneously pursue a meaningful organic growth opportunities.

The magnitude of the distribution reduction itself is designed to aid in the self-funding of our growth projects and support more rapid debt reduction. Given the posture of the equity market, and our current inability to raise equity capital through common unit sales without materially diluting our unit holders, the Board felt that the highest value for the company was to retain this cash and redeploy it internally. Concurrently with this internal evaluation, we were diligently working to identify the most appropriate financing structures for the closing of the Southcross transaction.

The closing of the Southcross transaction had always been predicated on our ability to achieve a post closing capital structure that would enable us to continue executing on our long-term growth objectives. We structured the transaction with the $17 million reverse termination fee representing only about 2% of the total transaction value, in recognition of the fact that the financing for the Southcross transaction could be challenging in view of their very high debt metrics.

We assessed numerous financing options, including a highly complex financing structure that would have placed a new American Midstream at debt metrics above prudent levels and which would have restricted our ability to execute on additional growth objectives. This type of structure would simply have been prudent to execute.

We are hard work pursuing the alternative financing structures when we received Southcross’ notice of termination. But it was getting increasingly difficult to identify a path to financing the transaction that would generate the type of returns we expected to see from the deal when our Board approved the transaction on October of last year. While we're very disappointed with the Southcross decision, we believe these accretive and superior projects our commercial teams have identified, provide the opportunity to accelerate the growth rate of American Midstream and simultaneously strengthen the financial posture.

We remain steadfast in our decision to use the retained cash from the reduced distribution and asset sales to rapidly reduce our leverage and focus on more accretive opportunity sets that we wouldn't have – would have otherwise had to defer. Our current projections indicate that without any outside capital we can reduce leverage to approximately four times by mid-2019 all the while continuing to grow the partnership with the investment of more than $200 million in new growth projects, primarily representing bolt-on or organic opportunities.

These projects will be concentrated in and around our exciting – our existing offshore and onshore East Texas, Southeast transmission and deep-water Gulf of Mexico assets. We also intend to sell several additional high value but not-strategic assets to drive deleveraging and help achieve our target debt metric much sooner than we otherwise could. We've already made progress in executing on this initiative with the closing of the marine products terminals last week for approximately $210 million. These proceeds went to reducing the outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and on a pro forma basis meaningfully reduced our leverage.

As we continue to execute on our strategy, we expect the company will be leaner, more focused, and have more distributable cash per unit and significantly less debt than it has today. Hopefully, this dialogue helps provide some additional clarity around how we arrived where we are today.

Now I would like to discuss a very positive business performance this quarter. We continue to execute across our core businesses and have seen dramatic improvement year-over-year, as evidence by our solid second quarter performance resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $51.2 million. We expect the momentum we have witnessed in the first half of this year to continue as we could progress through 2018 and early 2019.

Activity is increasing across our gathering and processing business in all regions as a result of continued strength in commodity prices and efficiency gains from our anchor producers. Our anchor producer in the Eagle Ford is brought on line over 30 new wells during the first half of 2018 and has planned to bring on over 55 new wells for the year, which is expected to drive 125% production growth across the footprint.

Our East Texas assets continue to show improvement as a result of increased rail volumes and producer activity booked [ph] in and around our footprint, as well as cross basin volume flow into these assets. This overall activity and associated volume has our fracture enabler running at full capacity with purity NGL production volumes up over 50% from last year. The continued strength in producer activity and associated production in the Eagle Ford, Permian and East Texas should drive volume growth across our systems of 15% to 20% in 2018. And as a result we intend on spending more than $10 million the remainder of 2018 to expand these systems capabilities.

Our crude oil gathering, liquid pipeline and associated trucking business is continuing to benefit from favorable market fundamentals and continued strong producer activity. Volumes across this segment had jumped over 20% year-over-year and 10% from the first quarter alone. This is partly due to the startup of the new Cayenne NGL pipeline, which commenced deliveries in January of this year and continues to meet or exceed our projections with current throughput and nameplate capacity of approximately 40,000 barrels per day. This strategic investment has ties to significant offshore developments in the Western Mississippi Canyon and should remain add or near capacity for the foreseeable future.

Our trucking business remains a solid performer and operated at close to 100% utilization throughout the quarter. We have also benefited from increased activity in and around our Bakken system where our anchor producer has started an active drilling program with plans to bring on multiple new wells throughout remainder of the year. We anticipate this to drive volume growth over 40% across the system in 2018. We continue to work on several newer organic projects across our liquid segments that will further expand our reach and capacity to take on new production in the back half of 2018 and then in 2019 with capital commitments of approximately $10 million the remainder of 2018.

In the second quarter, our Southeast Natural Gas Transportation assets performed very well, with quarterly throughput of over 614 million cubic foot a day. We remain encouraged by the strong industrial demand throughout this region, which has enabled us to secure additional long-term fixed fee agreements our assets, representing approximately 50 million cubic foot a day.

Further, earlier this year, we executed two ten-year fixed fee agreements to explicitly serve an industrial chemical production facility. This is yet another example of our team's ability to expand our market reach and deliveries to our customers, while securing long-term fixed fee agreements.

We continue to witness significant growth across our asset footprint, which continues to justify organic growth investments to expand our customer base. As a result, we anticipate deploying approximately $10 million in this area in new core organic capital in this segment throughout the remainder of 2018 and the first part of 2019.

Our offshore segment continues to deliver strong results with overall volumes on the consolidated assets up over 19% for the first quarter of 2018 alone. The Viosca Knoll acquisition continues to validate our strategy of linking our offshore systems together as we saw incremental volumes of up to 150 million cubic foot a day and 135 million cubic feet a day on our Viosca Knoll and Destin pipelines respectively as a result of maintenance on other systems. To put this into perspective, the incremental volume across the systems averaged about 860 million cubic foot a day for the second quarter.

The partnership is consistently identifying new opportunities to secure additional volumes on our system as a result of the tremendous resource potential that is in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. And/or systems that create value for our customers. In the second quarter alone there were two significant projects startups and three new – three new well tie backs to our system, representing aggregate of 25 million cubic foot a day on a life-of-field dedication.

For others we are witnessing a significant increase in overall activity in and around our offshore asset footprint. In the first half of 2018 producers have brought on line nine new wells, not including the four new wells that have been – four wells that have been re-started at Delta House with the projections for an additional six new wells direct to remainder of 2018 and into 2019.

Just a reminder, these wells dwarf onshore wells and as a reference point, these 19 new wells in total represent over 210 million cubic foot a day of additional production across our systems. This simply reform reaffirms our view on the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and its abundant resource potential which will continue to benefit payment assets.

As it relates to Delta House, remedial work that we have previously outlined, it has been completed and has intensive volumes have ramped back up. Current production is approximately 110,000 million to 115,000 million [ph] barrels a day of oil equivalent, or about 80% of capacity. As we get into the late third quarter and early fourth quarter we anticipate that five new wells, in addition to the four that have already restarted will be tied in employing which will bring the facility up to full utilization of close to 135,000 barrels a day of equivalent oil.

Our remaining terminal assets continue to perform well with an increase in throughput revenue at our refined product terminals driven by facility enhancements, higher prices and strong demand for biofuels. As a reminder, we have that began actively remarketing the refined products terminals. The original process was delayed by federal regulatory approval, but we are confident that with the new counter party this transaction will be consummated. The refined products terminals have always been highly sought after and it was no shortage of interest in the original process. And we are encouraged by the interest as we begin re-marketing these assets.

We are pleased with the second quarter operating results as we continue to focus on executing and operating our assets effectively and efficiently while generating meaningful cash flow.

I would also like to highlight the progress we have already made in generating value through capital and investments in organic growth projects. In the second quarter of 2018 we deployed approximately $27 million in growth capital across our assets. These projects accomplish certain strategic objectives to grow our customer base, connect to demand outlets, access premium markets and further building our interconnected asset base.

As already discussed our core business continues to perform very well. We believe that the capital allocation strategy we have outlined, provides the most beneficial funding mechanism to execute on growth projects we have identified, while creating a sustainable growth model. This self-funding focus will allow us to find future investments with internally generated capital allowing us to increase our growth rate, while minimizing the need for external equity capital. Our defined strategy is designed to significantly increase long-term value by simultaneously strengthening both the operational and financial posture of the partnership and deleveraging the balance sheet.

Now I'll turn the call over to Eric to discuss our financial performance.

Eric T. Kalamaras

Thank you Lynn. Good morning everyone. I want to reiterate our strong financial performance and meaningful growth across our core segments.

For the second quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA was $51 million, a 15% increase over the second quarter of 2017.

Gross margin was $65 million, a 6% increase over 2017.

And distributable cash flow was $21 million, a 3% decrease from the second quarter of 2017, primarily as a results of increase of further distributions. On July 27, we announced a quarterly cash distribution $0.1031 per common unit or $0.4125 annually. The cash distribution will be paid on August 14 to unitholders of record as of August 6.

I would now like to go into some details around our originally announced capital strategy. We have taken deliberate steps to put in place an approach that will enable the partnership to continue to execute on significant organic growth opportunities, while accelerating value creation and rapidly deleveraging the balance sheet.

It is important to note that due to the partnerships’ transformation in more simplified business greater asset scale and density, we have widely relied on this entirely generating our own venture capital and forsaking meaningful growth largely due to persistently constrained capital markets. And like other partnerships this has inherently proportion on our balance sheet. We are determined that generating and retaining general cash flows in most appropriate and cost effective such capital available. This strategic shift is intended to allow us to execute on our plan to grow the partnership through a self-funding model.

As such, we have identified approximately $350 million to $400 million of additional high-value non-core assets that we intend to begin actively marketing. Now this expanded asset sale program will include assets that are geographically heartfelt to our core assets or could offer a greater strategic value to the parties. These proceeds will go directly to deleveraging the balance sheet to our target leverage ratio near four times and we expect to accomplish this by mid-2019.

Looking at second quarter performance we had good operating results with offshore gross margin of $24 million, a decrease of 5% compared to same period of 2017. Cash distributions were $18.5 million, a 30% increase compared to the same period of 2017. Cash distributions increased due to additional equity ownership in Destin pipeline where we increased ownership to 67%. In addition, we benefited from increase in volumes on the out gas pipeline as a result of new wells coming on line, as well as the acquisition of one hundred percent of both Main Pass Oil Gathering and Panther, both of which expanded our oil gathering in the Gulf.

As we outlined at year end and in the first quarter, we entered into an agreement with ArcLight to help offset the near-term financial impacts we were able to deal maintenance work associated with Delta House. During the second quarter, ArcLight contributed approximately $8.3 million as a result of this agreement.

Delta House slows and now we’re returning back to normal with remedial work still to complete. And we expect to see full volume flows for the next several weeks.

Gas Gathering and Processing gross margin was $14.5 million for the second quarter, an increase of 15% compared to the same period in 2017. The increase largely reflected additional NGL revenue from our East Texas assets attributable to higher volumes and prices, continued producer development activity and improved operational efficiencies.

In the second quarter, our anchor producer in the Eagle Ford brought online 17 new wells but plans to bring on online 20 to 30 additional wells through the remainder of 2018, from a three rig development program. The partnership anticipates further growth across this entire Gathering and Processing segment throughout the second half of 2018 into 2019, as producer activity is increasing as we work through additional commercial productivities.

Liquids Pipeline gross margin was $8 million for the second quarter, an increase of 14% compared to same period in 2017.

Cash distributions in the second quarter were $2 million, a 32% increase, compared to the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the Cayenne pipeline, which commenced deliveries in February 2018 and is currently where we are forecasting. Further the partnership has benefitted from increased distributions from a well price equity investments driven by increased NFL volumes.

As a result of deep water wells, coming on line and continuing to increased overall drilling activity, the partnership anticipates continued volume growth across its liquid pipeline segment, across remainder 2018 and into next year.

Natural Gas Transportation gross margin was $10 million for the second quarter, an increase of 71% compared with the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of the Trans-Union pipeline in November of 2017, that further strengthened our growing Southeast gas transmission assets along with new marketing transactions. We have identified several organic growth opportunities across these assets, which we believe will drive continued strong performance.

Gross margin from our Terminalling segment was $9 million for the second quarter, a decrease of 18% compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to reduced market rates for storage and utilization at Cushing partially offset by an increase in throughput revenues at our Caddo Mills terminal as a result of facility enhancements.

On August 1 we closed the sale of the Marine Terminal for approximately $210 million. We are beginning discussions with interested parties for our refined product terminals following the delays in the prior sales [indiscernible].

As evidenced by the FDC’s significant interest I think the asset is highly strategic, we expect a successful sales process on the coming months. Direct operating expenses for the quarter were $22 million, up 16% compared to the same period last year, commensurate with the increase in EBITDA. We had made meaningful progress in creating operating efficiencies and as we sit towards more of an organic growth focus we anticipate capturing greater efficiencies to drive reduction in cost.

Corporate expenses for the second quarter were $32 million, compared to $27 million for the second quarter of 2017. A 15% decrease from prior year. The reduction in expenses is direct result of cost synergies that we've been able to capture as we have continued to simplify the partnership.

Interest expense for the second quarter excluding gains and losses from extreme derivatives totaled $19 million compared to $14 million last year. The higher interest expense is a result of the $125 million add on to our existing 8.5% senior unsecured notes that we accomplished in in December of 2017.

As of June 30, 2018 the partnership had $550 million in interest rate swaps at an average rate of LIBIOR plus 130 basis points extending through 2022. Swap mark-to-market value in partnership at June 30 was approximately $18 million.

For the quarter, non-acquisition capital expenditures totaled $31 million, including approximately $3 million from maintenance capital. The majority of this capital was spent on expanding our customer REITs and upgrading system capability across our core operating segments in Permian, Eagle Ford and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

At June 30, we had total debt of approximately $1.3 billion, inclusive of $776 million drawn under our senior secured revolving credit facility. $425 million outstanding under our 8.5% senior unsecured notes and $89 million in nonrecourse senior secured notes. The partnership also ended the quarter with approximately $124 million of available borrowings under our credit facility and total leverage of 5.4 times.

It’s important to note that we have already begun taking meaningful steps towards achieving our target leverage ratio and deleveraging the balance sheet, the closing of the marine products terminals. Proceeds from the transaction went directly towards reducing indebtedness under our revolving credit facility and [indiscernible] expected to sale we have approximately $568 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility and consolidated total leverage ratio of approximately 4.8 times.

I’ll now turn the call back over Lynn.

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks Eric. I'd like to reiterate our focus of creating a sustainable growth model while maximizing the value of the business which will ultimately provide the most value for all of our stakeholders. Management, our Board of Directors and our sponsor, ArcLight are all long-term term unit holders and are impacted along with all of our stakeholders by the decisions we make as a firm.

To put this into perspective ArcLight Board and management have an interest in more than 30% of the common equity of American Midstream units and we’re directly impacted by the decision on the distribution. I would also stress that aimless decision making process is very thoughtful and deliberate. We recognize that people are affected both our internal employees and stakeholders, as well as external stakeholders by the decisions the management team and the Board make.

We have extensively evaluated a variety of capital allocation plans and feel the one we have outlined provides the most long-term value for the partnership.

We are committed to improving the value of the partnership and are unwilling to let strong headwinds and beat our ability to achieve success. We have greatly improved the viability of the company in a short period of time and will continue to do so. We appreciate those unit holders who have stuck with us and we welcome the new ones. We believe you will be rewarded for your patience as we have many fantastic projects we are developing.

We thank everyone for the continued support of American Midstream and look forward to a successful and most importantly, safer remainder of 2018.

Before we open the call for questions I also want to take a moment and thank all of our hardworking employees for their continuous efforts to make American Midstream a best-in-class midstream company. Your tireless commitment to our success does not go unnoticed. And again I thank you.

With that we will open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first questionnaire today will be Ellen Douglas [ph] with Baird. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question here. Just want try of understand kind of bit a high level I know that you guys are so recalibrating a little bit post off Cross. But I heard the comment made about organic growth. And just wanted to understand with your view about trying to grow organically within internally generate cash flows, how does that sort of fit in with deleveraging plan as i.e., is it possible to actually grow the EBITDA this business and delever or is it delevered more sort of function of debt pay down as a result of asset sales?

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks for the question. I am looking into the front end of this and I will let Eric come around on the back-end side of things. Frankly we believe we can do both and we were demonstrating that, part of the exercise is taking some of these non-core assets that we have out here, by selling those that allows us to streamline the business and actually reduces things that you don't see on the topline like for instance maintenance capital and some of these.

Incentives, we think about this. We can take non core asset sales use those to reduce the balance sheet or reduce the debt which improves the balance sheet and at the same time we can put cash flow for retaining back into the projects as we went through a number of areas where we're investing capital across multiple areas of the business and so we see these two things is going hand-in-hand.

Eric T. Kalamaras

Yes I will add that, it is possible, we continue to add additional EBITDA to the business and continue reduce leverage footprint, I think [indiscernible] meaningful in relation to the next couple quarters and adjusting this we are growing the business, it is not going to materially increase leverage from that point, certainly we will have ebb and flow, the thing we find his staff is deleveraging roughly in roughly a static, four times area as we continue to drill in the line.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and just understand as far as the areas where you see the richest opportunity in terms of the absolute magnitude of EBITDA additions which one of your sort of now core business segments do you see the richest opportunity for organic EBITDA addition?

Lynn Bourdon

You know that's a really good question and I'll just start with the Gulf of Mexico we think the Gulf of Mexico is a target rich environment, we like it we have a team that is really good at operating in the our store side of things, we have a really phenomenal technical team, we have a really good operational team and a great commercial team, and we're doing some things out in the Gulf of Mexico that is really helping the producer. We talk about 2017 a lot, it's really the first effort by anybody to connect offshore systems and we demonstrated the viability of having an interconnected system offshore.

We had another type of our facility that had some maintenance, we were able to easily divert the gas to another facility and kept a tremendous amount of production online. So we see it with more opportunities like that, we like the southeast side of things, our commercial team on the gas side has done a number of projects over there they probably don't make a lot of people's, radar screen because they're relatively small in isolation, but on aggregate they are adding up and you can see that from the performance of that business.

And on the East Texas side we've got a good team out there, our fractionator is running full. We have a good relationship with our downstream customers we've got good gas gathering team that's out here increasing the business that we see over there and we think we have some good investment opportunities in that side.

And then back around into the Louisiana side of things we see more opportunities that they are associated with the offshore side of things so we can get pretty excited, you know as we think about the Southcross deal, frankly we just we had some superior opportunity – that, when you look at that business and look at the things that we had going on, I think we have an opportunity to make more money. We disappointed, they cancelled, they terminated the transaction but we're moving forward and we're going to grow in some good key core areas.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. I will give somebody else a chance.

Operator

And this will conclude our question and answer session I would like to turn the conference back over to Lynn Bourdon for any closing remarks.

Lynn Bourdon

Alright thank you. I want to thank everybody for joining us on the call today. The current partnership is strong, and it's getting stronger. Prudent managers sometimes happen to make difficult decisions that they feel in the best interest of their business, and we firmly believe that we have done that, and we believe that U.S. investors will see the positive results from our actions as we go forward and we look forward to next quarter's call. Shall we conclude the call?

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation you may now disconnect your lines.