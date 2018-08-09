After A Wild Party, Lundbeck Wakes To A Nasty Hangover

Although Lundbeck produced another strong set of results and lifted guidance again, it looks like the party is over with respect to strong beat-and-raise performances.

I would argue that the reaction to H. Lundbeck’s (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO) second quarter earnings highlights just how big of a role momentum and expectations, reasonable or otherwise, play in stock valuations. Lundbeck’s quarter wasn’t pristine, but it was a beat-and-raise quarter, but it wasn’t on pace with the recent beat-and-raise trend and it’s clear that the strong cost-cutting tailwinds that pushed Lundbeck along so strongly are now going to crash into the realities of serious patent/generic revenue drop-offs.

I probably got a little greedy holding on to Lundbeck, but I was pretty much playing with house money and I don’t really have too many regrets. I believe Lundbeck is on a good trajectory, and the company has added multiple compounds to its pipeline recently, but it is likely going to take some meaningful good news from the clinic to get excitement going again in these shares, as I think the party is over for the run of beat-and-raise quarters fueled by the prior administration’s cost cuts.

Second Quarter Results Weren’t Flawless, But They Were Pretty Good

Lundbeck once again beat top-line expectations, with 13% constant currency revenue growth in the second quarter and a roughly 3% beat versus the sell-side. The details of how Lundbeck got there do matter, though, and that’s where some of the flaws appear. Lexapro sales were up 14% and considerably stronger than expected, as the company logged a large stocking order from China. Lundbeck also saw 23% growth in Onfi and a slower decline in Sabril.

Among the new drugs, Lundbeck’s performance looked good but wasn’t any better than expected. Abilify Maintena revenue improved 21%, Trintellix improved 36%, and Northera improved 31%, while Rexulti improved by 37% but missed expectations by about 5% on seasonal fluctuation.

Gross margin improved more than four points from last year and core operating income rose 37%, with Lundbeck beating expectations by 18% on this line with a greater than 700bp improvement in margin. Reported EBIT was also strong, up 29% and 13% better than expectations.

Guidance Is An Unwelcome Wake-Up Call

Lundbeck’s guidance following second quarter results wasn’t bad, but it marks a noticeable change in the trajectory of the business. Instead of another significant boost, management lifted the bottom end of the range of the revenue and EBIT targets. The net effect was a roughly 1% boost to revenue and EBIT, and that’s not enough to keep the momentum in a stock that was already trading at a steep valuation.

The Pipeline Is Getting More Interesting

Losing Onfi revenue to generic competition is going to sting, as this drug generates around 20% of the company’s revenue. While newer drugs like Trintellix and Rexulti continue to grow well, that’s a big hole to fill, and the decline in sales from Lundbeck’s portfolio of old drugs is going to squeeze the top line and margins, as older drugs are often more profitable than average.

Lundbeck has been rebuilding its pipeline, though, and I think there are multiple potential drivers here for investors to consider.

The first opportunity is line/label extensions for Rexulti. Headline results from a proof-of-concept study in PTSD will be available in early 2019. This has been an indication that Lundbeck has been working on for a while, and one where compelling data could drive meaningful revenue opportunities. Lundbeck will also have pivotal results from a study of Rexulti in bipolar early in 2019. Perhaps most important for Rexuli is a new Phase III study in Alzheimer’s agitation that should produce data in mid-2020; this new study follows mixed results from two prior studies and will feature different doses (2mg and 3mg instead of 1mg and 2mg) and will not include Russian sites that produced questionable data in earlier studies.

As far as new compounds go, investors should get a first look at Lu AF35700 in treatment-resistant schizophrenia with the results of DAYBREAK before year end. Even if positive, this study will be just an appetizer, as management believes it will also need the ANEW study results (which should wrap up in 2019) before considering an application.

In Parkinson’s, Lundbeck has foliglurax in Phase II, but enrollment has been a bit slow. More recently, Lundbeck started a Phase I study with LU AF28996 (a D1/D2 agonist), and a Phase I study with Lu Af82422, an experimental monoclonal antibody that targets the toxic proteins that attack brain cells in Parkinson’s.

In Alzheimer’s, Lundbeck will be moving forward with a proof-of-concept study of its Lu AF20513 amyloid antibody in the first half of 2019. Lundbeck also has Lu AF76432 in Phase I testing.

None of these clinical programs are sure things by any stretch, though I do expect the Rexulti Alzheimer’s agitation study to have a good chance of success. Lundbeck has taken some high-risk/high-reward swings with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, but that is consistent with the vision that management has been laying out for some time. The extent to which the incoming CEO holds this line has yet to be seen; I don’t believe the board would have brought her on if she had a fundamentally different view, but she may try to push the company toward a somewhat less limited R&D vision (targeting other CNS issues beyond depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s).

The Opportunity

The sharp post-earnings correction has taken care of the overvaluation issue, and I believe the shares are reasonably priced now on the basis of low single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid single-digit FCF growth. Lundbeck will have to absorb some patent-related hits to revenue in the near term, but the company’s newer portfolio seems to be stabilizing within its growth trajectory and I like the company’s increased pipeline/clinical activity.

The Bottom Line

As I said before, I think I got too greedy trying to squeeze every last dollar (or krone) out of what I thought was an overvalued stock, but a reluctance to sell out of well-run companies has historically served me well. Although it will probably take time to rebuild an exciting bull case around Lundbeck shares, I do believe the pipeline is getting stronger and this company has a compelling cost structure and a very focused business plan that can still generate value over time.

